5 Tips for Home Insurance Discounts
You can get yourself an on-line policy that will cover you perfectly at a very low rate. By investing a little time and effort on researching online a good premium rate can be often be achieved.
Let’s begin by listing the 5 best ways to save money on home insurance online.
1. Raise your Deductibles
A deductible is the amount of money you state you will agree, in advance, to fund as part of the settlement when you file a claim. Subject to your claim being successful, your insurer will make the remainder of the payment to balance your claim; or a sum as mutually agreed. Claims can only be made based on the terms of your homeowner policy. You may be asking a question like ‘What is the effect of increasing my deductible?’ Increasing your deductible gives you the opportunity to save a lot of money on premiums. For instance, you can save up $20 or more when you have a deductible that’s a sum of say $2,000 or more.
Also, remember that in areas like Florida, and some parts of Louisiana, you might be asked to have different deductibles for different forms of damage. Such as windstorm damage as a result of hurricanes.
Huge discounts are often offered by insurers; this is due to the fact that clients with high limit deductibles rarely file for claims. No matter the size of deductible you choose, endeavor to keep that sum of money safe. If ever the need arises for you to file a claim, your money is then always available towards a repair or replacement.
2. Bundle your Automobile and Homeowners Policies
There are many insurance companies and the majority of those companies are into the sales of both auto and home insurance. Because they want to be involved in doing business with you, they offer discounts if you bundle your homeowner and vehicle coverage together with them. When you do this, not only do you get good discounts, you also save yourself the stress of paying two separate bills.
3. Install Home Security Devices
You can have security devices installed in your home for relatively little cost. This is highly important as it allows you keep your home protected and your insurance premiums down. This can be achieved by spending few hundreds of dollars on minor improvements and doing this can earn you special insurance discounts. Home security devices include installing a sprinkler system, fire and intruder alarm systems and upgraded dead bolts on your doors and windows.
Home security monitoring packages that connect your security systems with the police and fire departments will fetch you extra discount on insurance coverage. This might be a bit more expensive to get done, but you will have peace of mind when you are sure that your home is adequately and skillfully supervised. At the same time earning yourself a price break on your home insurance.
4. Upgrade your Home to be Disaster Proof
You can do many things to improve your house in order to make it resistant to specific disasters. It’s a form of savings because doing this will allow you save money on home-owners insurance coupled with a nice price break.
Spending time and money to improve your upgrades on storm shutters and having a roof that is fire resistant are two great suggestions. Likewise, new heating and electrical units can make your home highly efficient and enable you to have reduced insurance bills.
5. Shop Online for the Best Home Insurance Deals
Just like the saying goes Time is money. However, you can save both time and money just by getting home insurance quotes online. You don’t need to trawl forever through tons of junk mail, where you will not achieve what you are looking for, because you still have to waste your quality time to call belligerent agents to enquire about lowest house insurance prices specific to your particular circumstances.
It is far more convenient to find and compare home insurance deals online. What you need to do is to search for a good website that will provide at least five rates for you to compare.
Shopping for both bundled auto and home-owner, as well as individual house and auto insurance, is a good idea. Doing this will allow you to compare and see the package that will work best for you and allows you to save most.
Once you have made your decision on the type of coverage you want to get, you must check the financial state of the prospective insurer you are interested in. Always ensure that the provider you have selected to help you get insured has at least a B rating from A.B Best rating company. This is of great importance as some insurers have experienced a downturn in business due to their terrible financial management. I believe you will not want to experience this.
The "Contents Pack-out" Trap and How to Escape It
“Contents Pack-out” is a term used by water and fire restoration contractors, and insurance companies. It is the process in which the contractor sends trucks, boxes and workers to your home. They pack up all of the damaged personal property in your home or business and transport it back to their warehouse. Once the personal property is at the warehouse, the contractor begins the cleaning and restoration process.
Insurance companies do not like to replace personal property. They would rather clean or repair it and give it back to you. That drastically slashes their claims cost, which makes them happy.
I’ve been an insurance adjuster for over 16 years, and in the insurance business for over 35 years. I’ve seen very few instances where seriously damaged personal property can be just cleaned or repaired successfully. Most fires burn or infuse toxic chemicals into personal property, like wood or textiles. Same goes for a flood loss. My personal opinion is that replacement of damaged personal property is better than repair or cleaning.
So, what is the trap?
Insurance adjusters like to swoop in with their favorite approved restoration contractor and do a “pack-out.” But your insurance policy has a limit on Personal Property. All of the money that the insurance adjuster authorizes to have your contents cleaned is paid against the policy limit. So, if the restoration contractor cleans a bunch of your damaged property, but you reject it as damaged, the contractor still gets paid. But you have less money now to replace your damaged personal property.
The trap is that a pack-out can penalize you when you are submitting your insurance claim!
Here’s the Escape Strategy
1. You own the personal property…not the insurance company and not the restoration contractor. It is YOUR DECISION what gets repaired and what gets replaced, not the adjuster.
2. Call in your own restoration contractor for a second opinion. It shouldn’t cost you anything, but even if it did, it would be money well spent.
3. Make sure every single item that gets removed from your home is listed on an inventory sheet.
4. Based upon your contractor’s opinion, negotiate the replacements with the adjuster and settle the claim.
If you have experienced a property loss, whether fire, wind, flood or other, you need to know winning insurance claim strategies. The insurance company will not tell you the claims process, but I will. I will show you how to take control of your insurance claim, and add hundreds or even thousands more dollars to your claim settlement. For more information, go to the website listed below.
Car Detailing Common Mistakes
Are you looking to detail your car? Detailing your vehicle at home has never been simpler. From waxes to washes, the present vehicle detailing products have been designed to guarantee that your efforts won’t end in smoke. A stunning shine and a flawless interior are yours if you can simply keep away from some common vehicle detailingmistakes. In this article, we are going to discuss some common car detailing mistakes. Read on.
The key thing to keep in mind is that the most ideal approaches to detail a vehicle include both patience and care. This ensures that your car is not damaged in any way due to misguided practices. Without further ado, let’s check out some common mistakes that you may want to avoid while doing this chore.
1. Never use Dishwash Soap or other Household Detergents
Dishwashing soaps are not specifically made for cash washing. This is because any polishes or waxes on your car can be removed exposing the car to harmful dirt and dust. Moreover, soaps are not made for car washing can damage the paint of the vehicle as it may start to lose its shine
2. Don’t Clean the Body of the Vehicle before the Tyres
Your vehicles tyres are the dirtiest part of your vehicle as they come directly into contact with all the mud and dirt. Washing the dirtiest part of the vehicle after the body will only splash grime on the parts already washed, leading to wastage of your time.
So, it’s better that you wash the tyres first. This will help you keep the body of your vehicle protected against the splashes of dirt attached to the tyres. So, it’s better that you keep this in mind.
3. Don’t use a Regular Towel
When drying your car, using a regular towel might damage the surface of your car as well as not completely dry the vehicle and miss soap spots. Therefore, it is better to use special absorbing towels made for drying a vehicle.
4. Don’t Apply Wax or Polish Directly onto the Cars Surface
Wax and polish are to be applied on the body of your vehicle through an applicator. Apply it or pour it on the applicator and then onto the car to make sure that the vehicle doesn’t get dark spots or uneven streaks of wax or polish.
While performing car detailing yourself, you might not give importance to such practices or ways. However, following and avoiding such things will not only make the process of detailing much easier but will make sure to get the best results. Knowing what not to do in car detailing is crucial as it is one task which you definitely don’t want to start from scratch.
The Takeaway
Seeking professional help and service is something of utmost important as such practices that are done commonly might damage your car. Your vehicle needs to be maintained and kept well, and such practices will only make the life your vehicle shorter. Hop this helps.
Auto Insurance Requirements Per State
As a driver in the United States we are required to obtain some sort of auto insurance. Each state has its own minimum auto insurance requirements, which all drivers must be able to provide proof of, in order to maintain their driver’s license in that state. Some states place higher financial demands on its motorist then others. Still, no matter what state you are living in, you are required to meet the state’s auto insurance minimum requirements in order to legally drive. These laws have been put into place to protect vehicle owners.
(This is a key for the abbreviations used in list below)
Bodily Injury / BI
Property Damage Liability / PDL
Uninsured / UI
Under Insured Motorist / UIM
Personal Injury Protection / PIP
Financial Responsibility Only / FRO
Medical Payments / MP
Below is a list of states and the minimum auto insurance obligations that are required in order to legally drive.
- Alabama – BI, PDL.
- Alaska – BI, PDL.
- Arizona – BI, PDL.
- Arkansas – BI, PDL.
- California – BI, PDL.
- Colorado – BI, PDL, PIP.
- Connecticut – BI, PDL, UI, UIM.
- Delaware – BI, PDL, PIP.
- District of Columbia – BI, PDL, UI, UIM.
- Florida – PDL, PIP.
- Georgia – BI, PDL.
- Hawaii – BI, PDL, PIP.
- Idaho – BI, PDL.
- Illinois – BI, PDL, UIM.
- Indiana – BI, PDL.
- Iowa – BI, PDL.
- Kansas – BI, PDL, PIP, UIM.
- Kentucky – BI, PDL, PIP.
- Louisiana – BI, PDL.
- Maine – BI, PDL, UM, UIM.
- Maryland – PIP, PDL, UM.
- Massachusetts – BI, PDL, PIP, UIM.
- Michigan – BI, PDL, PIP.
- Minnesota – BI, PDL, PIP, UM, UIM.
- Mississippi – BI, PDL.
- Missouri – BI, PDL, UM.
- Montana – BI, PDL.
- Nebraska – BI, PDL.
- Nevada – Bodily BI, PDL.
- New Hampshire – FRO, UM.
- New Jersey – BI, PDL, PIP, UM.
- New Mexico – BI, PDL.
- New York – BI, PDL, PIP, UM.
- North Carolina – BI, PDL.
- North Dakota – BI, PDL, PIP, UM.
- Ohio – BI, PDL.
- Oklahoma – BI, PDL.
- Oregon – – BI, PDL, PIP, UM.
- Pennsylvania – BI, PDL, MP.
- Rhode Island – BI, PDL, UM.
- South Carolina – BI, PDL, UM.
- South Dakota – BI, PDL, UM.
- Tennessee – Financial Responsibility Only.
- Texas – BI, PDL.
- Utah – BI, PDL, PIP.
- Vermont – BI, PDL, UM, UIM.
- Virginia – BI, PDL, UM.
- Washington – BI, PDL.
- West Virginia – BI, PDL, UM.
- Wisconsin – FRO, UM.
- Wyoming – BI, PDL.
This list is subject to change depending on updates and/or changes to each state’s laws.
If a motorist is properly insured, and you get into an accident with that motorist at their fault, you will find that in most cases their insurance company will take financial responsibility for any damages that you may have incurred, as a result of that accident.
A great tool to help you in obtaining information about auto insurance providers is the internet. I would recommend that all motorists first try to obtain an auto insurance quote from multiple insurance providers, before making any final decisions. Your monthly auto insurance obligation does not have to cost you a fortune. There are many great companies out there that offer very competitive rates.
The "Contents Pack-out" Trap and How to Escape It
Car Detailing Common Mistakes
Auto Insurance Requirements Per State
