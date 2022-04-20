News
9-year-old’s finger amputated after fall in Webster Groves classroom
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy had to get his finger amputated after falling inside Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves Monday.
DJ Williams said he tripped over his backpack in the classroom and got caught in a metal computer cabinet, which snapped his finger in the door jam of the cabinet.
His mother, Talisa Pierce, said the school called her while she was at work and said DJ had a “gash” on his hand. They asked if she or his grandpa would be picking DJ up from school because they wanted her or grandpa, to go to the front of the school to pick him up because of the cut on his hand.
Papa, as Larry Pierce’s six grandkids call him, picked DJ up from school and said his fingers were wrapped and his hand was flooding.
“The nurse says, ‘Okay, he cut his hand. Didn’t say how bad it was, but says take him to urgent care,'” Larry said. “They unwrap it and immediately said, ‘Oh no. We can’t treat this. His finger is gone.”
Then, Larry said they drove to Missouri Baptist’s emergency room, where DJ’s mom met them. Pierce said he was shocked to see part of his grandson’s bone sticking out of his middle finger.
After X-rays, Talisa said MoBap couldn’t operate anymore because DJ’s finger needed to be amputated. So, they were transferred to Children’s Hospital by ambulance.
Talisa, a pediatric nurse herself, said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
“Nurse went out the door, and mommy came in, and I panicked,” Talisa said. “I see injuries every day at work, and I can tolerate them. But to see my child, I couldn’t tolerate it.”
“How do you send a child home with his finger cut off and just pass it on off without calling 911 at the school?” Larry asked.
Talisa said DJ will need to see an orthopedic surgeon on Friday and will hear whether or not his entire hands will need to be amputated.
Talisa said she texted the school nurse to see if they found DJ’s finger because they were trying to save it for surgery. She said the nurse sent a picture of a portion of DJ’s finger still attached to the metal cart inside his classroom, but it couldn’t be saved for surgery.
DJ said after his finger was smashed into the metal cabinet, there was “blood everywhere.”
“I slipped on my backpack, and the computer cart thingy was open, and I used these three fingers to kind of pull myself,” he said. “My middle finger was on the edge of it, and then it cut it,” the 9-year-old said.
“I don’t even see why that is even in a classroom, or if it is in a classroom,” Talisa said. “That needs to be closed at all times. I do feel it was negligence because first protocol I feel 911 should have been called.”
“He has a dream of playing basketball, that is his dream, he wants to be a basketball player when he grows up, that’s all he talks about it,” she added.
DJ isn’t letting go of his strength.
“I just got to think about basketball. If I think about it enough, then I won’t give up,” DJ said.
The school district released a statement Tuesday, saying: “Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022, that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention. The District is always concerned for and committed to the health and safety of its students and is currently investigating the accident in question.”
The district’s statement also said due to FERPA laws, the district could not disclose any more information about the incident or the student’s condition and said it could not “comment further on the matter at this time.”
Jimmy Butler’s 45 power Heat to 115-105 victory over Hawks, 2-0 series lead
It is the next gear that creates the fear.
Sunday, in Game 1 of this best-of-seven opening-round playoff series, it came in the second quarter, when the Miami Heat decided a rout was better than doubt, in what turned into a 24-point blowout win.
Tuesday night at FTX Arena, Erik Spoelstra’s team this time took it up a level in the third quarter behind the play of Jimmy Butler, on the way to a 115-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Butler led the Heat with a career-playoff-high 45 points, an effort that included four 3-pointers.
Up 2-0 in the series, the Heat now head out for Friday and Sunday games at State Farm Arena, having shown Tuesday they can win even when Hawks guard Trae Young actually makes shots and even with center Bam Adebayo yet to hit his series stride.
With Butler’s offense more than enough to offset 25 from Young, the Heat were able to overcome early turnovers, a shaky close and foul trouble for Adebayo.
Bogdan Bogdanovic added 29 points for the Hawks.
For as good as the Heat were in the third, and for as much as they carried than momentum into the fourth, building a 16-point lead, it still came down to the closing minutes, the Hawks far more competitive than in Game 1.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 26-25 at the end of the opening period, 56-54 at halftime and then pushed to a 14-point lead in the third with a 16-4 run before taking an 87-76 lead into the fourth.
The Heat then moved to a 16-point lead early in the fourth, but a 13-0 run drew the Hawks within 94-91 with 6:27 to play.
A 3-point play by Kyle Lowry with 5:41 to go upped the Heat’s lead to 100-93, with a Butler steal and score pushing the lead to 102-93.
But with a Young 3-pointer, the Hawks were back within 102-98 with 4:24 to go, with a Bogdanovic 3-pointer later drawing Atlanta within 104-101.
After the Heat moved ahead 106-101, Spoelstra won a coach’s challenge, Butler drained a 3-pointer and that effectively was it.
2. Butler time: There was little pretense from Butler other than eyes on the rim, his 12-point second quarter putting him at 21 points at the intermission.
Butler was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 7 from the line in the first half.
From there, there was his third 3-poniter of the night early in the third period, lifting him to 3 of 4 on the night, as part of a personal eight-point burst over 2 1/2 minutes.
He was over 30 points for the night midway through the third period, moments later fouled on a 3-pointer, making all three free throws.
He went into the fourth quarter with 36 points.
3. Foul mood: Adebayo, in the midst of an uneven start to the series, was forced to the bench with his fourth foul just 1:22 into the second half.
With backup center Dewayne Dedmon already with three fouls, Spoelstra went with Caleb Martin, who had been out of the rotation and limited to mop-up duty in Game 1. Martin had entered late in the second period, after Adebayo and Dedmon each had been whistled for their third fouls.
The ledger quickly was evened, with Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and Bogdanovic each called for their fourth fouls shortly thereafter.
But then, with 2:37 left in the third, Heat starting power forward P.J. Tucker was called for his fifth foul.
Adebayo had been limited to six points and six rebounds in Sunday’s series opener.
4. Young at start: Limited to eight points in Game 1, Young reached that total with 3:20 left in the opening period, with Atlanta getting out in transition before the Heat established their defense.
Young closed the first quarter with 10 points and was up to 18 at the intermission.
Young had gone 1 of 12 from the field on 0 for 7 on 3-pointers in Sunday’s series opener.
But turnovers also plagued Young, with his ninth giving him the most every in the postseason by a Heat opponent.
5. Alternate Atlanta approach: With center Clint Capela questionable for the series after hyperextending his right knee in Friday night’s play-in victory in Cleveland, Atlanta this time opened with a smaller-ball lineup, with West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman product John Collins at center.
It was the first start for Collins since March 11. He had been out since then with foot and finger injuries prior to returning as a reserve in Game 1. The Hawks had started Onyeka Okongwu at center in Game 1.
()
Mud Hens hand Saints worst shutout loss in franchise’s Triple-A history
TOLEDO — Maybe the St. Paul Saints need to stay away from Fifth Third Field for a while.
Because the ballpark hasn’t been good to the Saints up to this point. The Toledo Mud Hens made sure of that on Tuesday night with an 11-0 victory in what was the largest shutout loss for the Saints in their short Triple-A history.
Last year, in the Saints’ inaugural Triple-A season, they came to Toledo trailing the Mud Hens by a half game in the standings with a month to go. They lost all six games in that series and never got close to first place again.
This time, the Saints stepped onto the field with a 8-3 record and a three-game winning streak while Toledo was off to a 3-8 start.
None of that mattered, though.
Cole Sanders, the Saints’ starting pitcher, was coming off two impressive outings to open the 2022 season. But he never got out of the second inning. giving up one run in the first and four more in the second before getting pulled.
Toledo added one run in the third, one in the fourth, three in the six and one in the eighth, outhitting St. Paul 13-3.
Offensively, the Saints managed just five base runners all night: a leadoff double by Jose Miranda in the first inning, a leadoff single in the third by Jermaine Palacios, a two-out walk to Jake Cave in the third, a leadoff single to Mark Contreras in the seventh, and a two-out walk to Contreras in the ninth.
Game 2 of the six-game series starts at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday. Right-handed pitcher Mario Sanchez will start for the Saints.
Mayor Jones vows to use $500M in ARPA funds to improve St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, delivered her first “State of the City” address Tuesday night at Harris Stowe State University. The address was celebrated as the city’s first in decades.
On the eve of her inauguration, Mayor Tishaura Jones emphasized how she believes her administration has worked toward improving the city through programs such as direct cash assistance, COVID-19 vaccine incentives, Metro transit passes for youth, and more.
“St. Louis is not a poor city, we are a cheap city, “said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “And now with the resources at our disposal, we are trying new and innovative ways to invest directly into families and communities.
Much of her speech focused on how the 500 million dollars flowing in from The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will fund upgrades to the city on every level.
This extends to economic empowerment, neighborhood transformation, and equitable development in order to “reduce the racial wealth gap in St. Louis.”
Jones also proposed a $150 million commitment to north St. Louis.
“Imagine a grocery store with healthy food options just down the block, affordable childcare on the way to work, stable housing for families,” said Mayor Jones.
Public safety is also a top priority. She highlighted “relieving the burden of police officers” by increasing groups to care for the mentally ill including social workers and the “Cops and Clinicians” program.
She also announced her proposal for the creation of “The Mayor’s Office of Violence Prevention” to “marshall all of the community, alternative response, and enforcement resources at our disposal to improve public safety – and improve the relationship between police and our communities.”
“I want to look forward 10, 20 years from now, and see a St. Louis that is safer for our babies, where they can walk to a friend’s house without fear, danger, or trauma,” said Jones.
The administration plans to use $5.5 million in ARPA funds for “addiction treatment programs, the expansion of violence interrupters, and more to address root causes of crime in neighborhoods.”
Ending on a positive note, Jones proposed a 3% pay raise and paid family leave for city employees.
“Black girl magic doesn’t come with a wand. We can’t fix decades of old problems overnight or even in one year,” said Mayor Jones. “But I am always ready to learn, and I am ready to work with anyone if it means delivering for my city.
You can read the full speech transcript, click here.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed released the following statement after Jones’ speech:
After more than 240 days, I’m glad to hear that the Mayor has finally joined myself and other city leaders in her willingness to target ARPA funds in North St. Louis. Although her proposal lacks specifics and dollars, it’s good to hear Mayor Jones finally make a verbal commitment to giving the people of North St. Louis the help they so desperately need. From the beginning, this has been a clear priority of the Board of Aldermen.
There have now been two board bills that have been sent to her desk both with unanimous favorable votes, the first had the funding for North St. Louis removed by a line-item veto. After tonight’s remarks, my hope is that history doesn’t repeat itself.
I’m glad that the Mayor chose to highlight many of the programs that the Board of Aldermen fought to have included in the first round of ARPA funding such as the Small Business Grant Program, the Nothing But Net Basketball League, funding for Cure Violence, and others.
I have to give special thanks to the many residents who called the Mayor’s Office and let their voices be heard about the importance of real funding for North St. Louis and their desire to not have permanent homeless tent encampments in vacant parking lots in their neighborhoods. I look forward to moving the next allocation of ARPA funds through the Board of Aldermen with a special emphasis in North St. Louis.
After one year in office, it is my hope the Executive Branch is able to move these funds much, much more expeditiously than previous allocations and that there is real transparency in the amounts that have been
spent.
