Finance
A Flood Insurance Policy is Often Misunderstood by Homeowners and Renters
Water damage and flood damage are considered two different types of hazards. All homeowner insurance policies exclude coverage in the event that damage was caused by flooding. When two or more acres of normally dry land or two or more properties are swamped by water, flooding has occurred. If a washer machine hose breaks or rain enters the home through the roof or broken window, water damage has occurred and coverage is provided by a homeowner insurance policy.
Compensation for damage caused by flooding is provided by a flood insurance policy. Unlike a homeowner insurance policy which is offered by private enterprise, this type of policy is available from the federal government. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the government entity which provides these policies. NFIP is administered by the government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). NFIP works through private insurance companies to assist in making flood insurance policies available to property owners and renters. The private insurance companies utilize property and casualty insurance agents to sell the flood insurance policy to property owners and renters. The cost of the policy for a specific property does not vary from company to company or agent to agent. The primary factor that determines the cost for a policy is the location of the property and its risk for flooding as determined by NFIP. Flood maps are utilized to predict the risk for flooding in a particular geographic area and the specific elevation of a property further determines the level of risk.
Flood insurance policies provide coverage for buildings and contents. Before a policy is effective there is a 30 day waiting period from the date of purchase. Historically, about 25% of flood insurance claims come from low to moderate risk areas. Since premiums are reduced in lower risk areas, property owners and renters will pay a fair amount for a policy relative to the risk they face for damage caused by flood. For high risk areas a mortgage lender is required, under federal law, to oblige a property owner to purchase a policy providing insurance coverage for the building in the event of a flood. contents coverage is not part of the requirement.
Just a small amount of water from a flood can cause many thousands of dollars in damage. All property owners and renters should carefully consider purchasing a flood insurance policy to protect their building and contents. Keep in mind that a lender will require a policy only if the property is in a high risk area and only for coverage on the building. Also, remember that a significant percentage of flooding occurs in low risk areas. Finally, don’t forget about the 30 day waiting period before a flood insurance policy becomes effective.
Finance
Arizona Mortgage Licensing
Arizona Mortgage Licensing is one of the most corrupt type of mortgage licensing schemes in the United States. They require a Responsible Individual that must be a resident of Arizona to act as your responsible individual. Since there are not many people that have this type of license, it usually costs about $1,000 to $1,500 per month to hire someone to be your Responsible Individual. If you have the money to spend, this is a great state to originate in.
Certificate of Authority
You are required to register your corporation as a foreign corporation with the state. This is very tedious because you actually have to file with two different agencies. Any trade names also need to be filed with the Secretary of State.
Surety Bond
Both the Broker and Banker licenses require that you obtain a surety bond. The surety bond is needed to protect consumers and third parties from the mortgage companies non-payment. The surety bond is not an insurance policy so it is required to be paid back if used.
Brick’n’Mortar (Physical Office in the State)
Arizona does require that you have a physical office in the state in order to obtain a mortgage license, however, the responsible individual usually has a physical location in Arizona that may be used as your physical location. This location may be the physical location for an unlimited number of companies.
Responsible Individual
The responsible individual as mentioned above is the biggest scam. I don’t fault the responsible individuals for this, but the state. The responsible individual will usually review some of your files on subject properties in Arizona just to cover them in case you are audited, however, the limited number of responsible individuals in the state makes it very costly to hire someone because they can charge a lot for their services
Licensing Application
The license application is fairly extensive and requires personal and company financials. There are numerous pages of information on the owners, officers, and directors of the company that must be completed. Here is a basic overview of the requirements for each type of mortgage license in Arizona:
Mortgage Banker Licensing
Mortgage Banker License
Physical Office Required: Yes
In-State Officer/ Key Person: Yes
Minimum Net Worth: $100,000 to $250,000
Surety Bond: $25,000 to $100,000
State Initial Fee: $879
Loan Officer License: No
Branch License: Yes
Mortgage Broker Licensing
Mortgage Broker License
Physical Office Required: Yes
In-State Officer/ Key Person: Yes
Minimum Net Worth: $ None
Surety Bond: $10,000 to $15,000
State Initial Fee: $879
Loan Officer License: No
Branch License: Yes
Regulated by:
Department of Financial Institutions
2910 N. 44th Street, Suite 310
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Telephone: (602) 255-4421
Fax: (602) 381-1225
http://www.azbanking.com/
Finance
Insurance Selling Sucks
I am an insurance salesman and I think that most of the business sucks. Here is what I mean.
Daily if not almost hourly I am approached by someone new who wants me to sell their products for them. The pitch is always the same. Commissions and service.
If I sell their products I will get higher commissions. Experience has taught me that this is nothing but a lie. Almost all commissions paid by insurance companies are the same. The difference is how much are these marketing companies taking off the top. They all want me to sell their products so they can make more money off my hard work and my personal investment in marketing.
It is nice deal they have, I work and they get paid.
Think of an insurance product like a three legged stool. One leg is the client’s interest, one leg is the company’s interest and the other leg is the marketer’s interest. Anytime more is added to one leg than the other the stool is lopsided. All three legs need to be equal or someone is taken advantage of. So when a marketing company offers me an “out of whack” commission I know where it is coming from…the company, NO! It is coming from the customer. It has to!
All aspects need to be fair and if one is more than the others the stool falls over.
Then there is their other pitch….service.
I always substitute the service word with the GREED word. I mean exactly how much service do I need? I handle my own applications, I transfer my own money and I deliver my own policies. What sort of service do they offer? You are correct, nothing. For what a marketing company makes off my sales they can do a lot more than service as far as I am concerned. What could they do?
o Pay for marketing and
o Pay bonuses
Then there is this that always stops them in their tracks. I will never do business with anyone who doesn’t give me two things:
1. A pre-release so I can move anytime without their permission
2. Full disclosure of how much they make on my sales
Make them tell you and always demand full disclosure. Disclosure is not their favorite subject and very few will actually share their contracts. Hold your ground because they will eventually show you. What if they are making too much of an override, is it ever fair? The answer is yes! There are a few marketing companies out there who do a great job and provide enough benefits to actually earn the overrides. Search them out; they are the ones to do business with. Here are my favorites:
o Financial Independence Group (FIG Marketing)…North Carolina
o Northwest Planning…Spokane, Washington
o The Annuity Source…Seattle, Washington
o Brokers International…Iowa
To be honest I really like selling insurance. It provides me with a nice income as well as total management of my time. Select the best marketing partners for you, but always demand disclosure. The best ones will be happy to share.
Finance
Fitness, Fun And Friends – Silver Sneakers Fitness Program
The importance of physical activity for older adults is being studied more frequently, with many conclusions showing that the more active older adults are, the more likely they are able to prevent the onset of diseases. Exercise has proven beneficial in preventing heart disease and to control other conditions such as arthritis and diabetes.
In order for older adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle and help them get the exercise they need, there’s a fun solution older adults are raving about in Utah, called the Healthways SilverSneakers Fitness Program. SilverSneakers is the nation’s leading fitness program designed exclusively for older adults, and is available at no additional cost to eligible Medicare members. In Utah, this program is offered to eligible members of Humana and SecureHorizons by UnitedHealthcare.
This unique program allows older adults to take charge of their health and maintain an active, independent lifestyle. “The long-term health benefits of regular exercise for older adults are compelling,” says Steve Lindstrom, Healthways senior vice president of Active Living. “In addition to helping seniors stay physically healthy, SilverSneakers also offers a great way for them to socialize, meet new friends and have fun.”
Every enrolled member of SilverSneakers receives a membership at any participating fitness center, where members can take advantage of conditioning classes, exercise equipment, pool, sauna and other amenities. At each fitness center, there is a specially trained senior advisor to introduce the member to the program and acquaint the member with the site.
Every site offers customized SilverSneakers classes which allow the member to improve their strength, flexibility, balance and endurance. Additionally, health education seminars and other events that promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle are available.
“It’s those important extras such as social events, health education seminars and health screening for such conditions as high blood pressure, cholesterol and flu shot availability that play such an important role in the overall success of the program,” said Mr. Lindstrom. Members also have the opportunity to take advantage of the national reciprocity feature of the program, which allows access to any of the certified 2,600 plus participating locations across the nation while traveling.
SilverSneakers was designed specifically to encourage Medicareeligible individuals to increase their levels of physical activity and motivate them to continue to be active. As of September 2007, the SilverSneakers program is offered in 49 states at no additional cost to more than 3 million Medicareeligible individuals through its national network.
