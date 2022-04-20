News
A homemade strike zone and his own field of dreams: How Grayson Rodriguez became a prodigy and the Orioles’ top pitching prospect
The sound was satisfying, a pop that confirmed both the location and the velocity were on point. Grayson Rodriguez would hear that pop again and again, throwing pitch after pitch through the flap of the homemade strike zone target his father had built.
Occasionally, there would be a thud added to the mix, and eventually a ping after the strike zone target was altered from PVC piping to metal tubing, to better handle the increasingly rapid speeds Rodriguez would throw down the 59-foot pitching lab created in a second-floor hallway of his parents’ interior design business in downtown Nacogdoches, Texas.
“Just trying to sling baseballs through it,” Rodriguez said.
That upstairs pitching lab is where Rodriguez spent most of his time in the winter months, a haven for the future first-round draft pick to work on his own, away from the cold weather and the crowds that filled the public cages. It’s where Rodriguez helped solidify himself as Major League Baseball’s top pitching prospect, a beacon of light for the Orioles as a rebuild nears fruition.
His father, Gilbert Rodriguez, purposely made the strike zone target smaller than the zone Grayson Rodriguez would face in a game. It stands upright on two legs and a square base, with PVC piping forming a square almost 2 feet off the ground. There’s that orange piece of rubber dangling from two ropes, a flap meant to withstand the repeated punishment of baseballs.
Gilbert Rodriguez still has the first iteration of the target on the second floor of his and his wife’s business. It’s covered in duct tape, and there’s a wooden strip along the base of the zone to help stabilize it. There’s a new version made of metal, but that initial version — there’s something about it. A testament to Grayson Rodriguez’s work ethic. A view into the teenage edition of a blossoming baseball star. A way to remember all those after-school throwing programs, when a pop would satisfy the ears with the knowledge of another strike.
“That was always the little sweet sound that would add to it,” Gilbert Rodriguez said.
Mementos such as that beat-up strike target litter Grayson Rodriguez’s trail from east Texas to Triple-A Norfolk — with a call-up to the big leagues likely in the not-so-distant future.
‘This isn’t normal’
In hindsight, Gilbert recognizes throwing the tennis ball at his toddler may not have been the best idea. Grayson, then just 2 or 3 years old, already had an affinity for playing catch, and he swung his plastic toy bat around with aplomb.
The balls he hit with that bat tended to be miniature plastic ones, nothing nearly as heavy as the tennis ball. But Grayson wasn’t daunted: He swung, sent the tennis ball flying and caromed it off the window.
“He smashed it,” Gilbert said.
It was an early example of the player Grayson would become, a natural hitter who consistently wowed his father and other onlookers with his pre-pitch movement at shortstop and power at the plate. When he was 5 or 6 in T-ball, he caught an offline throw at first base and swung his arm around to tag the passing runner.
“Whoa, this isn’t normal,” Gilbert recalled saying at the time.
Grayson never needed a hitting lesson. That came easily, with his father — who played college baseball — a strong guide. His parents have every home run ball Grayson hit in his career except for one. After the boom of his bat, someone would go scurrying to track the ball, scrounging until they found the souvenir of another Grayson at-bat.
The collection totals somewhere between 160 and 170 in all, but Gilbert still thinks of the one they couldn’t find. Grayson was playing a game near Beaumont, Texas, and clobbered a pitch well beyond the fence and into a dumpster.
Gilbert rummaged through that dumpster to no avail. And once the game finished, Grayson joined in the hunt, searching the dumpster and the trailer park beyond. There was no sign of the baseball, leaving their collection one short.
“That’s the only ball missing,” Gilbert said.
The pitching side of Grayson’s game needed more refining. There was only so much Gilbert could instill in his son before he needed to find a more able coach, someone with the experience to mold the burgeoning velocity into command. So Gilbert found Chad Massengale, who at the time served as Stephen F. Austin’s pitching coach, and set up lessons.
What Massengale discovered was a 10-year-old with skills — and size — beyond his years.
“When he first started coming to me, he was throwing a split-finger as a changeup,” said Massengale, who’s now the pitching coach at Texas State. “I was like, ‘Holy cow, his hands are big enough to throw a split-finger at 10 years old?’”
Two years later, Massengale decided to teach Grayson a spike curveball. The first day, Grayson already had a “plus, plus feel for it,” and they stood playing catch, throwing the pitch back and forth, before Grayson used it off the mound and spotted it in the zone.
Massengale would sit on a bucket behind home plate for their bullpen sessions, catcher’s mitt on his hand. When Grayson was 12, that’s when Massengale first felt the sting, despite the padding. And with each pop of the mitt, Massengale became more convinced Grayson would turn into something special.
“I could tell, it was just coming out of his arm,” Massengale said. “There was definitely some electricity in that right arm.”
His own field of dreams
With a small tractor, Gilbert got to work. He had identified the ideal plot of land — a gentle slope on the family’s 13-acre property — and now needed to meld that land into something usable. The brush went first, clearing the dirt of brambles and thickets.
And then in that tractor, Gilbert began leveling the ground, cutting into the slope to flatten the grade. He threw grass seed down, crafted some baselines, placed bags and molded a mound.
“It wasn’t much at first,” Gilbert said.
It would become much in the next few years, when Gilbert added a fence about 200 feet to center field. As Grayson grew older and better, the field on the family’s property about 2 miles from their house improved, too. The baselines were stretched to 90 feet, the mound pushed back to 60 feet, 6 inches, a backstop appeared and benches were made.
“It was like a real baseball field,” Gilbert said. “He’s probably the only kid in the county or in east Texas who had his own baseball field. He was proud of that.”
Like the pitching lab built years later on the second floor of the interior design business Gilbert and his wife, Temple, operate, the baseball field is a product of circumstance. He and a 7-year-old Grayson had practiced at a nearby school field for months. But one day, there was another father and son practicing.
Instead of arguing over who had rights to the field, Gilbert figured he’d build his own. And the final product is still used by Grayson and his 14-year-old brother, just as he still puts in work in the pitching lab.
The indoor bullpen had a similar origin. Rather than battling for space in public cages in the cold weather, the 16-by-62-foot hallway on the second floor transformed from storage into a setup befitting a future professional. The mound stands just shy of regulation distance, but it’s the hours spent both on the field and in the pitching lab that got him here, on the verge of a major league call-up.
A goal within reach
Grayson Rodriguez likely will never take another official at-bat. It’s his right arm — not his lefty swing — that earned him a $4.3 million signing bonus out of high school. It’s his right arm the Orioles place so much of their future on, a major piece in a rebuild entering its fourth year.
Rodriguez will take the mound Wednesday for Triple-A Norfolk, his third start of the season. Across his first two appearances, the right-hander has allowed two runs in nine innings, walking one batter while striking out 15.
Across two decades, the 22-year-old’s path has always led here. The mementos gathered along the way are evidence, from the plastic bat that nearly shattered a window to the ball field his father built. And then there’s the broken strike zone target, the one that left a satisfying pop sound whenever he flung another strike through the orange flap.
He hears a different sound now. It’s more of a smack, a ball hitting leather, over and over. Unlike the hours spent alone on the second floor of his parent’s business, where that pop noise was his only companion, that new sound — and the cheers that follow — are a reminder of where he’s come from, and where he’s going.
Wednesday, 6:07 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Thursday, 3:37 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
7th Pay Commission: Good News For Jammu & Kashmir Govt Employees, Dearness Allowance Hiked, More Details Here
7th Pay Commission: Good News For Jammu & Kashmir Govt Employees, Dearness Allowance Hiked, More Details Here
Srinagar 20 Apr : Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday ordered an increase of 3% dearness allowances of the government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
An per an order, issued by Finance department, an existing rate of DA per month for employees was 31% of basic pay and has been increased to 34% with effect from 01-01-2022.
The term Basic Pay in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc., reads the order a copy of , adding “the arrears on account of additional instalments of DA with effect from January, 2022 shall be paid in cash in the month of April this year.”
The payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paisa and above may be rounded to the next high rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paisa shall be ignored, it added.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Jammu & Kashmir Govt Employees, Dearness Allowance Hiked, More Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Skill India to hire 1 lakh apprentices at over 700 places, check details
Skill India to hire 1 lakh apprentices at over 700 places
New Delhi: Skill India is organising a day-long ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ across the country in more than over 700 locations on April 21 to support the hiring of more than one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skill sets.
The mega event will witness participation from more than 4000 organisations across the country, operating in more than 30 sectors such as Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more.
In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+ trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also made several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country.
The aim is to fill the gap in supply and demand for skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. Students who have cleared at least Class 5 to those who graduated Class 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply at the Apprenticeship Mela.
Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeships offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get a monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training.
(IANS)
The post Skill India to hire 1 lakh apprentices at over 700 places, check details appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Cool & Unique Instagram Name Ideas For Girls To Flaunt
Finding the perfect Instagram username can be challenging, the struggle is real! The first thing someone comes across on Instagram is your username, so it is really important to pick something that is unique and relates to your personality, brand, and niche. Besides coming up with something that is catchy and relevant which will define your first impression, the username needs to be discoverable too. The list of requirements for that “perfect” username is never-ending. We are here to guide you to make the process a little easier. So, let’s get started:
What is your profile for?
Your Instagram username hugely depends upon the type of account you have or the purpose of your account. For example, if it is for a small business, the focus should be on your brand; if you want it just to interact with your family and friends, the focus should be on your identity, like your name so that the people you want to interact with are able to find you without any hassle.
There are a few limitations that you should know about while curating your Instagram username. It should be limited to 30 characters, can include only letters, periods, numbers, and underscores. Symbols and punctuation marks cannot be a part of your username.
Unique and Cool Instagram name ideas for personal profiles
If it is a personal profile, your name should be featured on your username. But the biggest problem that arises with using your name is that it is pretty likely that your full name might be already taken. So, let’s suggest some workarounds
1. Try Fandom based Instagram name ideas:
Suppose your name is Shreya and you are a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan, try these name ideas for Instagram:
- @shreyawithf.r.i.e.n.d.s
- @i.b.t.f.y.shreya
- @shreyathesneezemuffin
- @shreyaincentralperk
- @shreya.raquel
- @shreyathepromqueen
- @shreyathesmellycat
- @shreyathereginaphalange
- @iamyourlobster
- @phoebemyeyes
- @iamdrakeramoray
- @howyoudoin
- @iammrstribianni
- @iamdrmonkey
- @mondlergram
- @weareonabreak
- @blingaling
- @omgjanice
- @rossisfine
Harry Potter Instagram Nicknames Ideas:
- @yournameanimagus
- @expectopatronum
- @namethemugglegirl
- @namewelcomtohogwarts
- @thewandkeeperyourname
- @learntheleviosaaa
- @thesnitchseeker
- @snapeattack
- @thedarklordishere
- @imthechosenone
These ones are for the BTS fans (A.R.M.Y):
- @imyournamejeonjk
- @myjungkookie
- @starryjungkook
- @flowerkook
- @pinkjin
- @cutiejk
- @blushkook
- @mylovejhoseok
- @happyhoseokname
- @iammochimchim
- @smoljiminyourname
- @jhopeismyvitamin
- @thejiminstans
- @hobiismylife
- @imbbyhope
- @mkaytaehyung
- @aestheticjimin
- @parkjiminie
- @myoongibear
- @poutysugayourname
- @mysugastan
- @mysugadiary
- @myseokjinnie
- @jhopesite
- @welcomehopeworld
The Vampire Diaries (TVD)
- @gilbertelenas
- @damonprincess
- @cutesdelena
- @delenarules
- @carolineforbes
- @justtvd
- @bonniewitchy
- @slvatorexenzo
- @ninatvd
- @rebekanmkelson
- @tvdecade
- @damonasty
Marvel Instagram names
- @marvex
- @agentxyourname
- @rogers_yourname
- @yourname_theblackwidow
- @spidyyourname
- @thehulkunleased
- @captainxcarter
- @captainmarvel_name
- @ironmanxjarvis
- @ironmanxpots
2. Based on your favorite Idols
You can try these creative and classy Instagram names if you are a Taylor Swift fan:
- @yourname89swift
- @cowboylikeswft
- @swiftstylegram
- @ivyillicit
- @folkloreswft
If you are a Shawn Mendes fan:
- @breathing_formendes
- @shawnyboy
- @themendesarmy
- @mendes_andmuffins
Other fan usernames: Try not to copy the official account’s usernames.
- @arianafanyourname
- @themoonchild
- @camila_cabellolove
- @cristianoronaldoisthebest
- @danielrodriguezfc
- @demi_lovato
- @denzel_washington
3. If you want to dive into the futuristic world-Metaverse, try these Instagram nickname ideas:
- @yournamemetaverse
- @yournameinmetaverse
- @yourname_meta
- @meta_name
- @meta_thevirtual
- @metaverse_thefuture
- @thefuturisticmeta
- @themetafuture
- @thevirtualreality
4. Instagram usernames based on your spirituality and Zodiac
- @spiritualdaily
- @enlightenmenttrip
- @thecompassionategenie
- @letyourlightshine
- @livefree
- @spiritualliving
- @findinginnerpeace
- @thinkingaboutgod
- @yournametheariesal (Aries)
- @ariesta_name (Aries)
- @i_am_taurus (Taurus)
- @thetaurus_love (Taurus)
- @yourname_thegeminigirl (Gemini)
- @name_thegeminiland (Gemini)
- @theclassy_gemini (Gemini)
- @sunshine_cancer (Cancer)
- @yourname_leo (Leo)
- @leosyrus (Leo)
- @name_its_leo (Leo)
- @hello_virgo (Virgo)
- @its_virgo_yourname (Virgo)
- @libra_yourname (Libra)
- @yournamexlibra (Libra)
- @scorpio_yourname (Scorpio)
- @scorpqueen (Scorpio)
- @sagiterian_name (Sagittarian)
- @sagitxyourname (Sagittarian)
- @sunshinecapri (Capricorn)
- @capriqueen (Capricorn)
- @aquarexus (Aquarius)
- @name_aquarius (Aquarius)
- @xoxopisces (Pisces)
- @Pisceangirl (Pisces)
- @lovelypiscesGirl (Pisces)
5. Instagram usernames based on occupation
For Doctors:
- @medicalfactsbyyourname
- @surgeryexpert_yourname
- @virtualaidby_dryourname
- @medxpert_drname
- @patientcare_by_drname
- @health_and_checkup
For Engineers:
- @engineer_name
- @technical_expert_yourname
- @technology_spot
- @yournametechnical_reviews
- @mechanical_engineer_name
- @engineering360
- @engineeringenthusiast
6. Instagram usernames based on Niche
Dance:
- @movewithyourname
- @thetwirl
- @shemoves_name
- @shakeit_withname
- @ecstaticchoreography
- @impromptudancers
- @mydancenation
- @naachwithname
- @yourname_naach
- @yourname_choreography
- @easysteps_tutorials
- @thedancingfeet
Travel:
- @mynortherncompass
- @thefreetraveler
- @travelfreak_yourname
- @yourname_wanderingsoul
- @exploretheunseen
- @backpackingwithname
- @gobackpackingwithme
- @thehippiegirl
- @goofftrackingwithname
- @thevirginplaces
- @yourname_hikes
- @name_hikes_and_adventures
Food:
- @instafoodie_name
- @temptingtreats
- @eatwith_name
- @enjoythebite
- @homemadehotness
- @bakewithyourname
- @bakingbliss
- @thehungryfoodie
- @delishfoodwithname
- @desertisdivine
- @snacktimewith_name
- @thesmoothiejunction
- @thefoodtagram
Beauty & Makeup:
- @yournameglamnation
- @theeyelashqueen
- @glitzandglitter
- @lookflawlesswithyourname
- @thevanitygirl_yourname
- @theartsymakeup
- @makeupwithname
- @theeleganttouch
- @makeup_my_style
- @thefunkymakeupartist_name
- @bridalmakeup_name
- @bridalmakeupby_name
- @getreadywith_yourname
- @aestheticbeauty
- @beauty.secrets
Fashion and Style:
- @styletipswith_name
- @fashiontipsbyname
- @yournameboutique
- @bewitchedboutique
- @fashionista_name
- @dressupwithname
- @getreadywith_name
- @styleupwithname
- @thehippiestyle
- @stylepicksbyname
- @theplussizestyle
- @thecurvystyle
- @namefashionhub
- @thebohemianname
- @thebohogirlname
Health and Fitness:
- @getfitwith_name
- @workouttipsbyname
- @crossfitwithname
- @yogawithname
- @fitflexwithname
- @getsetgowithname
- @name_thefitnessfreak
- @getleanwithname
- @selfcarewithname
- @yourworkoutbuddyname
- @thefatburner
- @homeworkoutsbyname
7. Cute Instagram names for girls
- @thwsugarcookie
- @Workofgodname
- @Witchyprincess
- @Butterflysly
- @Sunshineandbuttercups
- @Angeliccutie
- @Beauty_fool
- @Marsh_mellow
- @Cutiepie
- @Hugsandkisses
- @Raindropsandroses
- @Bundleoflove
- @Sugargigglesname
- @Bubblybubble
- @Sweetoldsoul
- @Honeycomb
- @Prettyyourname
- @geminitwin
- @harrystyleslover
- @sistersbeforemisters
- @shelovessdogs
- @booksandpeonies
- @forgoodluck
8. Cool Instagram usernames
- @thebikergirlyourname
- @coolbabe_name
- @girlyapa
- @thequeenbee
- @thetechiegirl
- @thegamerchick
- @thedarkprincess
- @thesassybabe
- @theenchantedprincess
- @thehitchhiker_name
- @themysterywoman
- @broken_smile
- @epic_angel
- @lovelypoison
9. Classy Instagram names
- @theheartticker
- @silicicolous
- @theclassyscientist
- @firestix_yourname
- @bladewoman
- @diamondeyesqueen
- @quotennial
- @neveroldenough
- @delicatelydelicious
- @beloved_name
- @thesuburbangirl
- @theclassychick
- @theglobetrottingprincess
10. Unique Instagram usernames
- @thesummerflower
- @thelionessinthewild
- @marching_aroundtheworld
- @soyouwant_to_talkabout
- @whatsonthediary
- @do_you_travel
- @tame_yourbrain
- @seconds_apart
- @thewellness_witches
- @wearenotreally_strangers
- @short_stache
- @whatsinthename
- @thedietprada
- @whatsthetea
- @pinchofsalt
- @doyouevenlift
- @thesocialdilemma
Finishing touch
- Try to reflect the thoughts of your niche or your personal brand in your username. For example, if you are on a vegan diet, you might make your username @theveganwarrior.
- Create a community where you can interact with other users.
- Try to describe what you are posting by using a creative username, like if you are fan page of BTS, use format like @allaboutbtsfanclub
- If you have a broad niche, try to narrow it down, like if you are a food blogger, focusing on the niche baking use format like @bakewithyourname, @yourbrandbestbakery
The post Cool & Unique Instagram Name Ideas For Girls To Flaunt appeared first on MEWS.
A homemade strike zone and his own field of dreams: How Grayson Rodriguez became a prodigy and the Orioles’ top pitching prospect
What Is Stock Exchange and Its Functions?
Being HIV Positive Requires to Change Lifestyle – HIV Positive Man Shares His Life Experience
7th Pay Commission: Good News For Jammu & Kashmir Govt Employees, Dearness Allowance Hiked, More Details Here
Binance.US Receives Money Transmitter Permit in Puerto Rico
Social Media Mania – Google Style
Skill India to hire 1 lakh apprentices at over 700 places, check details
Computer Forensics Education and Training
Matt Bell’s Money Strategies For Tough Times – Book Review
Cool & Unique Instagram Name Ideas For Girls To Flaunt
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes