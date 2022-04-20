Aave (AAVE) Surges 14% Over Past 24 Hours!

Aave (AAVE) soars over 14% in 24 hours.

Price rose up from $171.34 to a whopping $197.91.

The DeFi project is expected to put out the impeccable performance it made before in 2021.

As for today’s top performer so far upon the altcoins, we have the Aave (AAVE), which has surged for about more than 14%, taking into account the past 24 hours. From downs of $171.34 it went all the way up to $197.91, the highest for the day by the time of writing.

Within about half a day’s time, AAVE reached a top notch 14% surge effortlessly. Moreover, taking a closer look at the graph the surge has been linear, standard and substantial throughout, increasing with the pass of every hour.

Also, this remarks as the highest performance of AAVE for the past one week. From a dead low of $159.37 barely two days back, AAVE resurfaced back. However, the recent downfall is taken into account as the third worst downfall of AAVE overall.

Taking a closer look at its graph and the previous performances, it’s highly evident that the AAVE will continue its upwards surge constantly throughout the second half of 2022. The all-time high of AAVE being a whopping $632.27, contradicts the fact that the current day to day high of $197.91 is indeed nothing. Personally, investing even now upon AAVE for sure would not go in vain.

About the Aave Project

The Aave is actually a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol based project, specializing in financing directly through crypto. The liquidity pools offer investors and buyers of AAVE, to earn interest upon investing.

One of the major direct uses of the Aave DeFi based protocol is its functionality of withdrawing loans in crypto with the liquidity invested upon their pools. This borrowing and lending feature establishes the Aave platform predominantly.

The AAVE is the main governance token for the Aave platform. Moreover, the discount of fees for the Aave liquidity holders, sustains their investors throughout. Furthermore, the Aave was first launched in the year 2017, whereupon it was known as ‘ETHlend’. The rebranding and renaming to Aave happened in 2018.

In addition to all this, the Aave DeFi protocol functions and operates upon the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Currently, AAVE is trading for the price of $192.22, with the graphs trending upwards of 11.65%, taking into account the past 24 hours into consideration.