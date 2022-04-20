Connect with us

Blockchain

Aave (AAVE) Surges 14% Over Past 24 Hours!

Published

36 seconds ago

on

  • Aave (AAVE) soars over 14% in 24 hours. 
  • Price rose up from $171.34 to a whopping $197.91.
  • The DeFi project is expected to put out the impeccable performance it made before in 2021.

As for today’s top performer so far upon the altcoins, we have the Aave (AAVE), which has surged for about more than 14%, taking into account the past 24 hours. From downs of $171.34 it went all the way up to $197.91, the highest for the day by the time of writing. 

 Within about half a day’s time, AAVE reached a top notch 14% surge effortlessly. Moreover, taking a closer look at the graph the surge has been linear, standard and substantial throughout, increasing with the pass of every hour.  

Also, this remarks as the highest performance of AAVE for the past one week. From a dead low of $159.37 barely two days back, AAVE resurfaced back. However, the recent downfall is taken into account as the third worst downfall of AAVE overall.

Taking a closer look at its graph and the previous performances, it’s highly evident that the AAVE will continue its upwards surge constantly throughout the second half of 2022. The all-time high of AAVE being a whopping $632.27, contradicts the fact that the current day to day high of $197.91 is indeed nothing. Personally, investing even now upon AAVE for sure would not go in vain. 

About the Aave Project

The Aave is actually a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol based project, specializing in financing directly through crypto. The liquidity pools offer investors and buyers of AAVE, to earn interest upon investing. 

One of the major direct uses of the Aave DeFi based protocol is its functionality of withdrawing loans in crypto with the liquidity invested upon their pools. This borrowing and lending feature establishes the Aave platform predominantly. 

The AAVE is the main governance token for the Aave platform. Moreover, the discount of fees for the Aave liquidity holders, sustains their investors throughout. Furthermore, the Aave was first launched in the year 2017, whereupon it was known as ‘ETHlend’. The rebranding and renaming to Aave happened in 2018.

In addition to all this, the Aave DeFi protocol functions and operates upon the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Currently, AAVE is trading for the price of $192.22, with the graphs trending upwards of 11.65%, taking into account the past 24 hours into consideration. 

Blockchain

Bitcoin managed to recover from the $38K price zone and is now trading over the $40K mark, indicating that the bulls have made a rally against the bears.

Though the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has lost 10% in the last two weeks, BTC is gradually recovering.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $41,431, according to price data website CoinGecko, after falling to roughly $38,779 on Monday.

Bitcoin increased about 7% from the current month’s lows. The majority of the token’s profits come from large traders amassing more crypto at lower prices.

Additionally, the token’s erratic movements resulted in significant liquidations in the futures market, particularly in long holdings.

Bitcoin Recovers – For Now

However, the massive liquidations revealed another factor affecting BTC positioning — a sizable fraction of traders looked to be abandoning the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Along with Bitcoin’s rebound, the broader cryptocurrency market has increased by 3.3 percent during the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading at $3,097, following a Tuesday low of $2,897.

Crypto total market cap at $1.88 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Based on data by CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s trading volume increased 19.60 percent in the last 24 hours, followed by a 1.04 percent decline in its market capitalization.

The volume/market cap ratio has increased to 0.02647, while market dominance has increased to 40.87 percent.

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital asset trader GlobalBlock, stated in a newsletter:

“In my judgment, the macro landscape is favorable… I am unconcerned about whether or not there will be a 50-basis-point rate hike. What matters is the consumer’s strength.”

Breaching Above $40K A Challenge

Bitcoin may struggle to maintain a price above $40,000, after the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) touched a 52-week high of 101.02 on Wednesday.

The dollar’s adverse relationship with Bitcoin has remained stable throughout the previous decade, according to experts at cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital in an April 14 analysis.

Data from blockchain analytics firm Kaiko shows that there was no bullish demand for BTC positions in perpetual futures markets.

The analytics firm reported in a tweet that funding rates for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) had continued to drop since late-2021.

Massive Outflows

Meanwhile, crypto funds had their second consecutive week of withdrawals as Bitcoin grew more interest rate sensitive and investors adjusted to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, CoinShares reported Wednesday.

According to CoinShares, crypto funds saw a net outflow of $97 million in the seven days ending April 15.

This is a significant change from the previous week, when the majority of the $134 million in outflows came from US funds.

The outflows of $134 million were the most since January.

Featured image from old.iranintl.com, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

  • Theta Labs and American Idol collaborated on the NFT project.
  • Polygon has been up 3.28% in the last 24 hours.

Let us take a look at the top 3 altcoins with massive potential in 2022

Theta Network (THETA)

To honor the show’s 20th season and two decades on American television, American Idol will issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Theta Labs and American Idol collaborated on this project. According to the press release, the American Idol NFT Card Pack will be available on ThetaDrop, Theta network’s eco-friendly and low-cost marketplace. It costs $99 for a bundle that includes an NFT card for one of the top 14 finalists. Video streaming has been the primary focus of Theta (THETA), a decentralized blockchain network. In addition, Peer-to-peer (P2P) networking was introduced in March 2019 with the launch of Theta’s mainnet, which functions as a decentralized network.

According to CMC, the Theta Network price today is $3.18 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $175,116,882 USD. Theta Network has been up 3.58% in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC)

Fluid (FLD) has stated that it would deploy Polygon (MATIC) as the main DeFi (Decentralized Finance) network so that it can provide more cost-effective and ultrafast transactions to the public. More than 7,000 decentralized applications (Dapps) are already available on Polygon. For Ethereum scalability and infrastructure development, Polygon (formerly Matic Network) is the first logically organized, easy-to-use platform. An essential component of the Polygon SDK is the ability to construct apps of any form.

According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $1.46 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $700,859,827 USD. Polygon has been up 3.28% in the last 24 hours.

VeChain (VET)

This ecosystem attempts to tackle key data challenges for numerous global businesses such as healthcare, energy, food & beverage, sustainability, and SDG objectives by using distributed governance and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Furthermore, for the fourth industrial revolution, which requires real-time and trustless data exchange amongst many parties, VeChain establishes a digital backbone using trustless information.

According to CMC, the VeChain price today is $0.062526 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $238,048,261 USD. VeChain has been up 2.86% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

13 mins ago |