Another postponement challenges the Chicago White Sox to maintain pitching plans for Wednesday’s doubleheader

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took the “Just hang with it” approach Tuesday after poor weather led to a postponement against the Cleveland Guardians for a second straight day.

“What are you going to do?” La Russa said in the visiting manager’s office at Progressive Field.

La Russa said he and Guardians manager Terry Francona agreed with the umpires that it would be unwise to play in slippery conditions. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sox last played Sunday. Monday’s scheduled game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 12 in Cleveland.

Bullpens throughout the majors have been tested after the shortened spring training because of the lockout, causing teams keeping close eyes on their starters early in the season.

Monday and Tuesday have provided some rest for Sox and Guardians relievers, but both teams will be challenged with two games Wednesday.

“Everybody’s rested and all of a sudden you’ve got 18 (innings Wednesday),” La Russa said. “How many innings you have to fill, you’ve got to dig in. You don’t even say it’s irritating because then you’re giving in to it. But it’s bothersome when the weather factors (in). Had we known this, (Dylan) Cease could have thrown a bullpen on Monday and would have been ready to pitch (Wednesday). Didn’t know.

“And now the forecast in (for the weekend series in) Minnesota isn’t too good either. At some point, what do you do? We’ve got a doubleheader (Wednesday), hang on to the lineups. Survive the doubleheader.”

Dallas Keuchel (Game 1) and Jimmy Lambert (Game 2) are the scheduled Sox starters for Wednesday’s doubleheader. Cease is in line to start Thursday. Cleveland will start Shane Bieber (Game 1) and Triston McKenzie (Game 2) for the doubleheader, and Zach Plesac Thursday.

Keuchel allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings in his first start, a 6-4 win against the Seattle Mariners on April 13. It was the 100th win of his career.

Lambert allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in three innings the next day. After the 5-1 loss to the Mariners, Lambert pointed to the two-out walk in the second inning as an important moment. Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run homer.

“You see it all the time with a veteran, get the two outs and all of a sudden rushing to get the third out,” La Russa said. “I see veterans, they go into the fifth inning with a four-run lead, they get an out or two and they’re ‘oh man, almost, one more out’ and you get distracted, and throws four balls to walk the guy. That’s just a learning experience for him.

“These guys (Wednesday) will be a test for him. They’ve got a nice club. But (Lambert), we like what we see.”

Lambert has been filling in for Lucas Giolito, who is on the injured list with an abdominal strain.

Giolito was in Arizona Tuesday, facing hitters such as outfielder AJ Pollock at the Sox complex. Asked the soonest Giolito could possibly return, La Russa said, “Five days from now.”

“Seems like a push, depends on how he feels (Tuesday),” La Russa said. “But he’s there. We’ve got quality guys watching him. He’s a veteran, he knows how he feels.”

Pollock, on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, doubled Tuesday. La Russa said there is a “good chance” Pollock will join the Sox Friday in Minnesota.

Another outfielder, Adam Haseley, will serve as the 29th man for the Sox Wednesday. The Sox acquired Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 29. He is 8 for 38 with four runs, four walks and two RBIs in 10 games for Triple-A Charlotte.

