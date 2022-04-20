News
Another postponement challenges the Chicago White Sox to maintain pitching plans for Wednesday’s doubleheader
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa took the “Just hang with it” approach Tuesday after poor weather led to a postponement against the Cleveland Guardians for a second straight day.
“What are you going to do?” La Russa said in the visiting manager’s office at Progressive Field.
La Russa said he and Guardians manager Terry Francona agreed with the umpires that it would be unwise to play in slippery conditions. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The Sox last played Sunday. Monday’s scheduled game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 12 in Cleveland.
Bullpens throughout the majors have been tested after the shortened spring training because of the lockout, causing teams keeping close eyes on their starters early in the season.
Monday and Tuesday have provided some rest for Sox and Guardians relievers, but both teams will be challenged with two games Wednesday.
“Everybody’s rested and all of a sudden you’ve got 18 (innings Wednesday),” La Russa said. “How many innings you have to fill, you’ve got to dig in. You don’t even say it’s irritating because then you’re giving in to it. But it’s bothersome when the weather factors (in). Had we known this, (Dylan) Cease could have thrown a bullpen on Monday and would have been ready to pitch (Wednesday). Didn’t know.
“And now the forecast in (for the weekend series in) Minnesota isn’t too good either. At some point, what do you do? We’ve got a doubleheader (Wednesday), hang on to the lineups. Survive the doubleheader.”
Dallas Keuchel (Game 1) and Jimmy Lambert (Game 2) are the scheduled Sox starters for Wednesday’s doubleheader. Cease is in line to start Thursday. Cleveland will start Shane Bieber (Game 1) and Triston McKenzie (Game 2) for the doubleheader, and Zach Plesac Thursday.
Keuchel allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings in his first start, a 6-4 win against the Seattle Mariners on April 13. It was the 100th win of his career.
Lambert allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in three innings the next day. After the 5-1 loss to the Mariners, Lambert pointed to the two-out walk in the second inning as an important moment. Jarred Kelenic followed with a two-run homer.
“You see it all the time with a veteran, get the two outs and all of a sudden rushing to get the third out,” La Russa said. “I see veterans, they go into the fifth inning with a four-run lead, they get an out or two and they’re ‘oh man, almost, one more out’ and you get distracted, and throws four balls to walk the guy. That’s just a learning experience for him.
“These guys (Wednesday) will be a test for him. They’ve got a nice club. But (Lambert), we like what we see.”
Lambert has been filling in for Lucas Giolito, who is on the injured list with an abdominal strain.
Giolito was in Arizona Tuesday, facing hitters such as outfielder AJ Pollock at the Sox complex. Asked the soonest Giolito could possibly return, La Russa said, “Five days from now.”
“Seems like a push, depends on how he feels (Tuesday),” La Russa said. “But he’s there. We’ve got quality guys watching him. He’s a veteran, he knows how he feels.”
Pollock, on the injured list with a strained right hamstring, doubled Tuesday. La Russa said there is a “good chance” Pollock will join the Sox Friday in Minnesota.
Another outfielder, Adam Haseley, will serve as the 29th man for the Sox Wednesday. The Sox acquired Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on March 29. He is 8 for 38 with four runs, four walks and two RBIs in 10 games for Triple-A Charlotte.
()
News
Coming out of rehab, Loons’ Chase Gasper implores others in need to seek help
Chase Gasper said he thought he was being strong, suffering in silence for what he estimated was more than eight years. The Minnesota United defender shared that seeking help had been on my mind for a while, but “it just kind of reached a tipping point.”
On March 16, MLS announced Gasper had voluntarily entered the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program. He entered the Cliffside Malibu rehab program in California and returned to training with MNUFC on Friday.
After practice Tuesday, the 26-year-old shined a light on what he called a stigma surrounding struggles with “anxiety, depression and addiction.”
“I’m glad I finally found that light and that hope,” Gasper said. “It took a while. It was a really tough time and a dark journey, but I just want to try to be an example that, I promise you, there is hope and there is that light.”
Coming out the other side, Gasper thanked the club and its fans for their support. He smiled and said: “I feel better than I have in years.”
Gasper’s decision was good news to Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who was Gasper’s college teammate at the University of Maryland before they were drafted in the first round by Minnesota in 2019.
“I’m really proud of him for doing that; I know it wasn’t easy,” St. Clair said. “… He just has that aura, I think. … I think the whole team got a boost when he came back, too, because no one knew how long, to what extent it was gonna be.”
Gasper, who has 63 regular-season MLS appearances with Minnesota, ran, lifted weights and did some ball work while in California. United manager Adrian Heath said he plans to have Gasper make his season debut in the U.S. Open Cup game against Forward Madison on Wednesday in Wisconsin.
OPEN CUP
The U.S. Open Cup took a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020 and 2021, making the Loons’ run to the final in 2019 the last iteration of the national tournament.
The Loons previously played the Flamingos in a friendly match in Wisconsin in 2019 when Forward Madison was MNUFC’s lower-level affiliate. The Flamingos, who play in USL League One, were in Blaine for a scrimmage against MNUFC2 in February.
Heath said he will have a “mixed” roster of first-team players and reserves for the knockout match in Wisconsin’s capital. Loons’ Designated Player Adrien Hunou, who scored his first goal of the season in a 4-0 win Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, will start and so will goalkeeper Tyler Miller.
Madison has three draws in three USL games this season; they beat an amateur team, Cleveland SC, to advance out of the second round.
BRIEFLY
Details on the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field will be shared at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Airy Boys and Girls Club in St. Paul, the league said Tuesday. News will include the game’s opponent, particulars on the concert and community efforts to support inclusion. … United manager Adrian Heath will be responsible for some of the MLS roster selections before the showcase on Aug. 10. … The Loons’ MLS match vs. Chicago Fire at 4 p.m. Saturday will air on ESPN; it will be broadcast by Fire play-by-play commentator Tyler Terens and MNUFC color analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin.
News
St. Louis County flood study to help reduce risks
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a draft report to reduce the threat of flooding in University City and Overland. The study has been in progress over the past few years and will be complete in April 2023. After the study is complete then it can use federal funds to begin.
There is an eight-acre detention basin proposed for Woodson Road Park in Overland. The release of the report opens it up for comment for the next 30 days.
The city council has indicated that they would like to move some recreation features in the footprint of the basin to higher ground. That is pending official approval from the National Park Service.
The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District also has a major project underway in the area. They must spend a minimum $4.7 billion over the next two decades to address the issue of sewer overflows and other sewer system improvements. Those efforts are being included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study.
It is not clear if they will be recommending buying private property to help reduce the risk of flooding. They say that it is one of the tools the team can use.
News
Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car
TROY, Mo. – Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
They are driving a stolen black Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate NH7S0W. Call 911 or 636-528-6100 if you have any information about their location.
Missing teen descriptions from police:
Name: Dakota Price
Age: 16
Sex: Female
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 120
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Name: Anthony Lorffler
Age: 15
Sex: Male
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 122
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Another postponement challenges the Chicago White Sox to maintain pitching plans for Wednesday’s doubleheader
The "Contents Pack-out" Trap and How to Escape It
Car Detailing Common Mistakes
Coming out of rehab, Loons’ Chase Gasper implores others in need to seek help
Auto Insurance Requirements Per State
St. Louis County flood study to help reduce risks
Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car
ApeCoin (APE) Surges 15% Over Past 24 Hours!
Pritzker lifts public transport mask mandate in Illinois
Short Term Insurance – Temporary Vehicle Cover
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes