Finance
Apartment Insurance – Where to Get the Best Rate
Even though apartment insurance is relatively inexpensive, you want to get the best rate you can. Here’s how to get a cheap rate with a reliable company.
What is apartment insurance?
Apartment insurance, also called renters insurance, will pay to replace your personal property if it’s stolen, or damaged by vandalism, fire, smoke, lightning, and other causes. It also provides you with personal liability coverage in the event someone is injured while visiting you.
Apartment insurance does not cover damage cause by floods or earthquakes, so if you live in a flood or earthquake zone you’ll need additional insurance to cover those disasters.
How much coverage should I get?
The amount of coverage you need depends on how much you own. Go through your apartment and price all of your possessions. The total of everything you own is the amount of personal property coverage you need.
As for liability coverage, most people purchase $300,000 worth. If you feel you need more you can purchase an umbrella policy.
Where can I get the best rate on apartment insurance?
The difference in apartment insurance rates from one company to another can be hundreds of dollars for the same insurance. That’s why you should spend a few minutes comparing rates at an insurance comparison website.
Comparison sites give you the rates from different insurance companies so you can compare them and choose the best rate. Some of these sites offer a toll-free telephone service and an online chat service so you can talk with an insurance professional and get answers to your questions. (See link below.)
How do I know the company I choose is reliable?
The easiest way to find out if an insurance company is reliable and will give you good service is to go to your state’s department of insurance website and see the ratio of complaints that have been filed against them.
If your state doesn’t list complaint ratios, you can get them at California’s insurance website (insurance.ca.gov) or New York’s insurance website (ins.state.ny.us). You can check a company’s financial ratings at the A.M. best website (ambest.com).
Bottom Line
Because apartment insurance is so inexpensive, you should get it before something happens and you’re stuck having to replace your possessions, or worse, before you get hit with a liability lawsuit.
Finance
Fuzz-free Ways to get the Best Auto Insurance Rates
People are always on the look out for great buys.Theres probably nothing more exciting than finding a good product for sale at an extremely low price. Auto insurance shoppers are in no way different.They scout the market for policies offering excellent coverage for the lowest possible cost. If you have somehow found yourself in need of auto insurance then heres something for you.But first, it would be helpful to understand one basic concept risks.
Auto insurance rates are largely based on the risk that a buyer or hes car would suffer from injuries and damage, respectively, from vehicular mishaps.The higher the risk, the higher the rates go.Showing proofs that you are a low-risk buyer enables you to get access to the best auto insurance rates available.
The following enumerates helpful advice on how you can successfully get the lowest rates.
Shop around.Dont just buy the first quote that comes your way.Remember that you have so many options that its simply up to you to look around.Online resources such as quoteserv.com, progressive.com, and geico.com can make insurance-hunting significantly easier for you by showing a summarized version of the best-priced options available.
Maintain a good driving record.Being marked as a safe driver gives you the right to avail of huge premium deductions from insurers.The number of years that youve been driving a vehicle, speeding points youve received, and DUI offenses youve been charged with all determine how safe your driving is.When you drive safely, you are at a lesser risk of being in an accident than those who drive recklessly.Regularly check your driving record for errors since experience shows that more than 20% of all records have wrong entries in it.Overstated penalties or speeding points can drive rates up so you need to examine your record before shopping for insurance.
Avail of discounts.Almost all insurers offer discounts for people and cars with specific characteristics that are indicative of lowered risks.Drivers under the age of 25, who have just finished a state-approved class on drivers education, and those over 55 normally get 10% off the regular rates.The same thing goes for students who have good academic records and who are presumed to be healthy and responsible drivers.Statistics show that engineers, mathematicians, and scientists get involved in much fewer accidents than the average individual warranting lower rates for such people.And due to meritorious reasons, teachers and military men are often offered reduced rates.
Drivers from rural areas get access to lower rates because the incidence of vehicular accidents is high only in urban centers.If youre not planning to drive your car to work, then youll also be entitled to discounts.People who drive to work everyday especially during rush hours in an urban environment is at higher risk of being in an accident than say, people who drive regularly on weekends for fun and leisure.
Meanwhile, owning a car that has been statistically proven safer than most models (by virtue of its design, features, etc) also gives you significant price advantages.In fact, merely having automatic seatbelts and airbags already gives you approximately 30%.Anti-theft alarms also cut insurance rates most especially when they automatically activate once the engine is turned off.
Sign-up online.Many companies now offer discounts to people who sign-up for policies online.This is because its much easier and faster for insurers to process applications filed online than those filed over the counter.Its basically cheaper for them and this savings are reflected on the lowered rates.
Finance
A Flood Insurance Policy is Often Misunderstood by Homeowners and Renters
Water damage and flood damage are considered two different types of hazards. All homeowner insurance policies exclude coverage in the event that damage was caused by flooding. When two or more acres of normally dry land or two or more properties are swamped by water, flooding has occurred. If a washer machine hose breaks or rain enters the home through the roof or broken window, water damage has occurred and coverage is provided by a homeowner insurance policy.
Compensation for damage caused by flooding is provided by a flood insurance policy. Unlike a homeowner insurance policy which is offered by private enterprise, this type of policy is available from the federal government. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is the government entity which provides these policies. NFIP is administered by the government through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). NFIP works through private insurance companies to assist in making flood insurance policies available to property owners and renters. The private insurance companies utilize property and casualty insurance agents to sell the flood insurance policy to property owners and renters. The cost of the policy for a specific property does not vary from company to company or agent to agent. The primary factor that determines the cost for a policy is the location of the property and its risk for flooding as determined by NFIP. Flood maps are utilized to predict the risk for flooding in a particular geographic area and the specific elevation of a property further determines the level of risk.
Flood insurance policies provide coverage for buildings and contents. Before a policy is effective there is a 30 day waiting period from the date of purchase. Historically, about 25% of flood insurance claims come from low to moderate risk areas. Since premiums are reduced in lower risk areas, property owners and renters will pay a fair amount for a policy relative to the risk they face for damage caused by flood. For high risk areas a mortgage lender is required, under federal law, to oblige a property owner to purchase a policy providing insurance coverage for the building in the event of a flood. contents coverage is not part of the requirement.
Just a small amount of water from a flood can cause many thousands of dollars in damage. All property owners and renters should carefully consider purchasing a flood insurance policy to protect their building and contents. Keep in mind that a lender will require a policy only if the property is in a high risk area and only for coverage on the building. Also, remember that a significant percentage of flooding occurs in low risk areas. Finally, don’t forget about the 30 day waiting period before a flood insurance policy becomes effective.
Finance
Arizona Mortgage Licensing
Arizona Mortgage Licensing is one of the most corrupt type of mortgage licensing schemes in the United States. They require a Responsible Individual that must be a resident of Arizona to act as your responsible individual. Since there are not many people that have this type of license, it usually costs about $1,000 to $1,500 per month to hire someone to be your Responsible Individual. If you have the money to spend, this is a great state to originate in.
Certificate of Authority
You are required to register your corporation as a foreign corporation with the state. This is very tedious because you actually have to file with two different agencies. Any trade names also need to be filed with the Secretary of State.
Surety Bond
Both the Broker and Banker licenses require that you obtain a surety bond. The surety bond is needed to protect consumers and third parties from the mortgage companies non-payment. The surety bond is not an insurance policy so it is required to be paid back if used.
Brick’n’Mortar (Physical Office in the State)
Arizona does require that you have a physical office in the state in order to obtain a mortgage license, however, the responsible individual usually has a physical location in Arizona that may be used as your physical location. This location may be the physical location for an unlimited number of companies.
Responsible Individual
The responsible individual as mentioned above is the biggest scam. I don’t fault the responsible individuals for this, but the state. The responsible individual will usually review some of your files on subject properties in Arizona just to cover them in case you are audited, however, the limited number of responsible individuals in the state makes it very costly to hire someone because they can charge a lot for their services
Licensing Application
The license application is fairly extensive and requires personal and company financials. There are numerous pages of information on the owners, officers, and directors of the company that must be completed. Here is a basic overview of the requirements for each type of mortgage license in Arizona:
Mortgage Banker Licensing
Mortgage Banker License
Physical Office Required: Yes
In-State Officer/ Key Person: Yes
Minimum Net Worth: $100,000 to $250,000
Surety Bond: $25,000 to $100,000
State Initial Fee: $879
Loan Officer License: No
Branch License: Yes
Mortgage Broker Licensing
Mortgage Broker License
Physical Office Required: Yes
In-State Officer/ Key Person: Yes
Minimum Net Worth: $ None
Surety Bond: $10,000 to $15,000
State Initial Fee: $879
Loan Officer License: No
Branch License: Yes
Regulated by:
Department of Financial Institutions
2910 N. 44th Street, Suite 310
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Telephone: (602) 255-4421
Fax: (602) 381-1225
http://www.azbanking.com/
Big Ten basketball tournaments coming to Minnesota
Apartment Insurance – Where to Get the Best Rate
As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 20
St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth announce first joint season
Fuzz-free Ways to get the Best Auto Insurance Rates
LIVE: Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
Luis Severino is healthy again and delivering exactly what the Yankees need
The CEO Of Ripple Says Bitcoin Tribalism Is Holding Back The Crypto Industry
GMC Srinagar Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2022, Apply here
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes