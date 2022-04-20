ApeCoin (APE) Surges 15% Over Past 24 Hours!

- STEPN’s GMT token soars 34,000% in 41 days.
- Soared up from $0.01 to a whopping $3.45.
- Major reasons owe to STEPN’s sneaker NFT sales.
A new project, a new crypto being launched just a month ago, soaring and performing incredibly in a short span is nothing new upon the crypto industry. However, thrusting up by 34,000% within just 41 days is something everyone in the industry nods upon.
In such terms, the new Green Metaverse Token (GMT), the main governance token of the STEPN project soars effortlessly, till date, ever since its launch. Being launched just a month back, on 3rd March, 2022, the GMT token has so far risen up to more than a whopping 34,000% since its launch.
The thrust is still being held high, with the GMT being traded for the price of $3.75, with the graph always tending to stay upwards of 23.50%, taking into account the past 24 hours. Such effortless surges have indeed brought a massive aura over the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects.
Behind GMT’s Massive Surge
As GMT is the main governance token of the STEPN project, the explicit performance and profits of the project so far, is the true reason behind the remarkable growth of GMT. The STEPN project was developed by Satoshi Labs, which is basically a fintech studio, runs on the Solana blockchain.
You can earn $5 for every Kilometre you run using $STEPN
I bought 20 pairs of shoes that I’m starting to rent out for free to other application users
I get 50% of the rewards from the shoes meaning passively per day i can earn $250 from 20 people running and walking 5km!
— That Martini Guy ₿ (@MartiniGuyYT) April 18, 2022
With the start of the year 2022, STEPN project has so far made profits of more than $26.83 million. The major contributor and the epic success owes towards the Non Fungible Token (NFT) sneaker sale through the STEPN.
Moreover, the STEPN project allows users and buyers to play to earn their GMT. Rather going by the motto ‘move to earn’, with every 5 Kms of walk one could earn about $250!. However, only by becoming a butter of the NFT sneakers one could be able to play the game.