ApeCoin (APE) Surges 15% Over Past 24 Hours!

ApeCoin (APE) soars over 15% in 24 hours.

Price rose up from $11.60 to a whopping $13.47.

The DAO project is expected to outperform throughout 2022.

Of the top performer’s of the day, the ApeCoin (APE) has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours effortlessly. Starting off at lows of $11.60, the price catapulted to a whopping high of $13.47, making it one of the best surges of the day.

Moreover, this accounts for the highest price of APE for the past one week. Though, this is not the highest price taking into consideration the past one month, APE promises to deliver a good substantial performance throughout.

The highest for the month accounts to $15.43, which is indeed less than its all time high of $16.47. Having debuted just on 17th March, 2022, barely being a month old, the altcoin has indeed performed well overall.

As the APE is the major governance token behind the ApeCoin project, which is indeed a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), its evident with respect to its impeccable performance.

The ApeCoin DAO

Accordingly, ApeCoin is a DAO project which runs upon the ERC-20 blockchain. The ApeCoin ADO comes under the ApeCoin Foundation. This ApeCoin Foundation is indeed directly supported by the Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The APE is the main governance token of the ApeCoin DAO project. Being a DAO project, the main notion of the ApeCoin DAO is to establish the members of the community and the ApeCoin Foundation, to maintain and evolve the ApeCoin ecosystem completely decentralized.

All the APE token holders form the ApeCoin DAO community, and everything revolves around them with their overall decisions. In spite of all this, Yuga Labs has supported ApeCoin DAO with 1 of 1 NFT too.

In addition, with a total of only 1 billion tokens ever, about 30.25% of the tokens have been in circulation ever since the launch.