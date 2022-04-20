Apple Valley’s Tyus Jones played a big role in helping Memphis earn No. 2 seed, and could be just as impactful in this series

The wheels appeared to be falling off for Memphis on Saturday in its Game 1 loss to Minnesota. Until Tyus Jones entered the game. He seemed to restore a calm and order to what the Grizzlies were doing on both ends, helping to pull Memphis back into the game.

“We were getting stops. That’s the first thing,” Jones said. “Then letting that transition us to getting out and running, getting fast-break points, putting pressure on their transition defense, things like that. … We had a shot-clock violation in that stretch and things like that. Making them work on offense and just not giving them anything easy.”

In a game the Grizzlies lost by 13 points, Memphis and Minnesota played even basketball in Jones’ 16 minutes. The Apple Valley product and Grizzlies’ backup point guard tallied seven points, six assists and zero turnovers.

The latter is no surprise. He leads the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio every single season. It’s also not a shock that Memphis played better in the reserve point guard’s minutes.

Memphis went 56-26 this season to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Included in those 82 games were 23 games in which Jones started in place of starting guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies’ record in those games? 19-4.

Jones finished with the team’s fourth-highest net rating, with Memphis out-scoring opponents by 7.6 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor. As was the case when Jones was with the Timberwolves, he helps produce winning basketball.

“He’s just a great connector out there. I love the spirit, leadership he plays with. The way he moves the ball,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Obviously when he’s played a bigger role, he’s filled those shoes brilliantly. He plays so well, plays great team basketball.”

The next two games in Minneapolis will give Jones a chance to make an extra trip home and see family and friends. But he wasn’t hoping to draw the Wolves in the playoffs or anything like that.

“That wasn’t in my control who the seven seed was. I wasn’t trying to think about it too much. Obviously being from there I get a chance to go back home. But it’s the playoffs,” Jones said. “We’re locked in. Whoever our opponent was, it was going to be fine.”

Jones is in the early stages of his third playoff series, and second with Memphis. He said he’s learned from each experience as he’s spent additional time immersed in the postseason atmosphere. It’s all becoming more natural for him.

The same is true with Jones in the Grizzlies’ defensive scheme. Jenkins said Jones has improved defensively in his third season in Memphis and taken ownership of that end of the floor.

“Just comfortability in the scheme. Just being comfortable and confident in what we’re doing on the defensive end,” Jones said. “That’s pretty much it, just keep it simple.”

He’s also shooting well from 3-point range this season, shooting 39 percent from deep. Jones also again demonstrated his ability to lead a team. On Saturday, Jenkins searched for other ways to get Jones on the floor, including playing the guard next to Morant. He’s becoming increasingly more difficult to keep off the court.