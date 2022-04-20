News
Area restaurants celebrate ‘Weed Day’ on 4/20
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is 4/20, also known as Weed Day, and a couple of local businesses have specials in honor of the annual event.
Mission Taco Joint is teaming up with the dispensary Proper Cannabis. They will hand out a limited number of GMO tacos. The restaurant’s popular portobello mushroom taco has been renamed for the day in order to bring attention to the popular garlic, mushroom, and onion strain of cannabis. The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In has a one-day-only Munchie Menu. It includes what they’re calling “stoner-friendly creations” and special food and beer offerings all for $4.20. Those specials are available at all three Hi-Pointe locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.
Column: For those who prefer hot sauce, NBC Sports Chicago provides a spicy option for Bulls fans
The first-round series between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks is just beginning, but it already seems like a must-win scenario for DeMar DeRozan and company Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.
If the Bulls can squeak out a win in Game 2, they will head back to Chicago with the split they were seeking ahead of two games at the United Center. If not, they’ll be down 2-0 and face the gargantuan task of winning four of five games against the defending champions, who’ve beaten them five straight times this season.
After a couple of practices at the Advocate Center and two nights sleeping in their own beds, the Bulls should be refreshed and confident heading into Game 2.
“We let them know we were here,” Zach LaVine said after the Bulls’ comeback bid fell short in Game 1.
But the near-miss also could serve as a wake-up call for the Bucks, who played poorly Sunday but were OK with what coach Mike Budenholzer called an “ugly win.”
No matter what perspective you have on the opener, there’s no underplaying the importance of Game 2, and Bulls fans no doubt will be ready to stay up late for the 8:30 p.m. start. The game will serve as the second half of a TNT doubleheader, following Game 2 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series.
TNT does a fine job with its NBA broadcasts, and Charles Barkley is the most entertaining studio analyst of his generation. But if you’d like a little hot sauce on your Bulls-Bucks matchup, remember that NBC Sports Chicago also will televise the game, with announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King on the call.
The local affiliate aired Game 1 and will carry Game 3 Friday at the United Center, the first home playoff game for the Bulls in five years. ABC will have exclusivity for Game 4 at noon Sunday.
Marc Brady, the veteran producer of Bulls games, said the league allows local affiliates to broadcast select first-round games before giving exclusivity to the national rightsholders — TNT, ESPN and ABC — the rest of the playoffs.
In some cities, having the hometown announcers might mean getting a one-sided view of the action. But Chicago is not just another sports town, and Brady said Bulls fans don’t expect their announcers to serve as cheerleaders.
“It’s a party,” Brady said of the telecasts. “But if you watch, it’s not a homer (telecast). There’s a very thin line between being informative and critical, and yet still be entertaining. You’d think Adam and Stacey have worked together forever.”
There’s no debating that Amin, who grew up a Bulls fan in Addison, and King, a former Bulls player, want their team to win. Just listen to King’s reaction to a driving dunk by LaVine or Amin’s calls on DeRozan’s buzzer-beaters against the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. They are an excitable duo, to say the least.
But they also don’t hesitate pointing out when the Bulls offense is stagnant or when players are rushing shots or not getting back on defense.
“It’s not lazy criticism,” Brady said. “It’s a measured criticism. But this is an exciting time for Bulls fans. No one expected them to get to where they got this year, so there was some disappointment (at the slump in the second half of the season). But let’s remember, for the last four years, it was tough.”
The Bulls are part-owners of NBC Sports Chicago, so Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf deserves credit for allowing the station to hire broadcasters and analysts who don’t always paint a rosy picture.
Reinsdorf grew up in Brooklyn listening to Red Barber and Mel Allen, who were known for being objective while still wanting their team to win. Reinsdorf has always said he didn’t like “homerism in the booth” but allowed former White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson to do his thing because “that’s what the market wanted.”
You couldn’t sugarcoat the many issues the Bulls had during the rebuild. If you watched them through thick and thin since their last playoff season in 2016-17, congrats on your perseverance. I admit to turning the channel whenever they fell hopelessly behind and former coach Jim Boylen would call a meaningless timeout for a “teaching moment.” It was hard to stomach.
But the Bulls changed everything with their hot start in November, making them enjoyable to watch again. The opening highlights package before tipoff, produced by Brady and his crew, got the party started on the right note. When the Bulls were playing well and Amin and King were cooking, it was a delicious meal.
Naturally, not all fans are enamored with the local broadcasts, which comes with the territory. To each his own. Not everyone likes hot sauce, after all.
But if you like a bit of spice and some knowledgeable analysis from two local broadcasters who’ve been on the calls from the outset, it’s comforting to know Amin and King are there for the most important games of the season.
With success comes greater expectations, of course, and that’s where NBC Sports Chicago showed us this season how it’s done. Some teams treat their pre- and postgame shows as an extension of the marketing department. But the Bulls’ shows, with host Jason Goff and analysts Will Perdue and Kendall Gill, were anything but infomercials.
Perdue and Gill never held back while breaking down what went wrong during some of the Bulls’ performances down the stretch. NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, an old friend and former Tribune colleague, provided tidbits and timely in-game analysis from press row while writing on deadline.
Johnson also subbed as play-by-play man during a New Year’s Eve game in Indianapolis when Amin had to take a COVID-19 test, proving he really is a renaissance man.
All in all, it was quite a run. The Bulls stepped up their game this season, and so did the station that carried their games.
Recipes: A homemade brunch with stuffed French toast and sausage
This French toast recipe is both festive and extremely easy to prepare. Thanks to a homemade, honey-kissed strawberry syrup that speaks to the arrival of spring berries, it’s also sure to be a crowd-pleaser, especially with kids.
I used brioche, a light and butter-rich French bread that tastes like a cross between a croissant and bread. But you could also use challah or plain-old white bread. It’s gently stuffed with a creamy mix of mascarpone and diced fresh strawberries, then dipped in a frothy batter of eggs and milk infused with a touch of cinnamon before being toasted to a golden brown in a frying pan.
I paired the toast with homemade pork sausage breakfast patties, which can be made a day ahead if you want to speed up prep.
If you use pre-sliced bread that’s too thin for stuffing, no worries: simply double the amount of bread and spread the filling between two slices like a sandwich.
STRAWBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST WITH HOMEMADE SAUSAGE
Serves 4
For strawberry topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 pound plus 3 large fresh strawberries, rinsed and diced, divided
For French toast:
- 8 thick slices brioche, preferably day-old
- 8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened to room temperature
- 1/2 cup whole milk plus 1 teaspoon, divided
- 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of cinnamon, optional
- Butter for pan
For sausage patties:
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 teaspoon each minced fresh thyme, rosemary and sage
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Large pinch of salt
- Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
Prepare strawberry topping: In a large pan, melt butter and honey over medium heat until evenly melted. Add 1 pound strawberries and cook until heated through, crushing every so often with a fork, and berries break down into a sauce, about 10 minutes. Taste; if it doesn’t seem sweet enough, add a little sugar. Lower heat, and keep warm until ready to serve.
Prepare sausage: In large bowl, combine ground pork with seasonings with your hands until well combined. Divide pork mixture into 8 equal-sized balls. Using damp hands, gently press balls into uniform patties. With your thumb, slightly depress the center of each patty, pushing the extra meat toward the edges. (This will help the patty cook flat instead of puffing up.) Set aside in fridge until ready to cook.
Prepare French toast: Cut a horizontal slit about 2 inches long into the bottom of each bread slice to create a pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through to the top.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the softened mascarpone with remaining 3 chopped strawberries, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon milk. It should be smooth and creamy.
Transfer the cheese mixture to a pastry bag or a zip-top bag with a corner snipped off. Working one piece at a time, place the tip of the bag into the slit in the bread slice and fill the bread with about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese, then gently smooth it inside the pocket with your fingers. Repeat with remaining slices, then set aside while you cook the sausage.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sausage patties for 2 minutes on each side, or until brown and crispy and cooked through. Set aside and cover with foil to keep warm while you make the French toast.
In a second bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, remaining sugar, salt and pinch of cinnamon, if using.
Coat a non-stick skillet with a thin layer of butter. Place it over medium-low heat until the butter begins to foam and sizzle.
Dip the bread slices, one at a time, into the egg mixture, allowing each side to soak up some of the mixture. Place the coated slices directly into the hot pan. Cook until the bottom is golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook another 2-3 minutes on the other side. Be careful not to crowd the pan or the toast will stick together.
Transfer to plate and keep warm while you repeat with remaining bread, adding more butter to the pan as needed.
Serve with strawberry topping and breakfast sausage patties.
Serves 4.
Liza Lerner: A carefully crafted narrative of war was a tool of the Soviet Union. The lies have never stopped
Whenever as a child I came upon a description of people living their daily life during the 1940s, I reacted with disbelief. How can this be, when millions in Europe were experiencing incomprehensible horror? It felt inconceivable.
The daily life of Soviet children was infused with a narrative of war — of past and present threat. It was pervasive in children’s literature. No person who grew up in the Soviet Union could forget Malchish Kibalchish, the fictional character in Arkady Gaidar’s 1933 children’s book “The Tale of the Military Secret, Boy Malchish Kibalchish and His Firm Word.” In the story, Malchish helps the Red Army fight the bourgeoisie during the Russian Civil War. He is captured and tortured to death but does not reveal a military secret. He is a superhero, akin to a Disney character — with merchandise, a cartoon and a film. The film isn’t graphic — just a scream, off-screen. I was 7 when I saw it.
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, a real-life partisan, reportedly was tortured and executed by the Nazis in 1941 when she was 18. On a class field trip to the dentist — yes, that was a thing — I was chastised by a teacher for being fearful of getting a cavity filled without the use of Novocaine. “Zoya had the Soviet star burned into her back by the Nazis, and she didn’t cry,” the teacher said.
It is questionable whether Zoya’s story is true, considering it was a tool of Soviet propaganda, but she was a real person. Manufactured personas, revered as heroes, were ones that unquestioningly put the “motherland” above all else. These children’s stories helped build a foundation of blind trust. As a parent of two young children born in the U.S., I hope to instill in them that heroism is about truth that can come to light only through questioning. But heroes of the Kremlin, of today and yesterday, were designed to perpetuate lies.
A deliberately crafted narrative of war has been a powerful tool of the Soviet regime and, by all accounts, has remained so in the years of Vladimir Putin. We would have known this had we been paying attention. Effective in achieving extreme nationalism is leveraging the natural human need for identity and belonging. Extremism is pervasive in everyday life, often with little consequence — look at sports fandom. In times of peace, extreme nationalism can be used to instill paranoia and fear. In the face of perceived injustice, it is a weapon of war that has the potential to instigate unimaginable cruelty toward the alleged enemy.
We have seen it in Bucha, Ukraine, with much more to emerge.
Further, one may argue that the Kremlin has always been at war — fabricating “enemies of the state” to where no one is safe. Soviet leader Josef Stalin sent millions whom he perceived as threats to the gulags. In 1953, he manufactured the Doctors’ Plot, an alleged conspiracy of prominent, mostly Jewish doctors to murder Soviet government officials. Putin’s use of the same brutal strategies to achieve control, albeit less obvious to the average onlooker, has been evident for years.
“Us versus them”: It has always been this way.
As we are busy debating Putin’s military tactics or questioning the state of the Russian military, we fail to see that Putin’s real weapon is the Russian people. Are they the victims of the Kremlin’s meticulously executed lies that have been a reality of Russian life for generations? Or are they complicit in the full-scale tragedy that is unfolding in Europe in the 21st century in front of our eyes?
And what about us? In her Feb. 26 New Yorker article, Masha Gessen said people underestimate how quickly war becomes tedious. And tedious, it has become. So tedious that most of us have looked away. The stories of women raped and executed in front of their children are indeed too much to handle.
So we go on with our lives, ambivalent. We go to work. We take our children to soccer. We do this while millions of people are suffering unimaginable horror at the hands of a regime that is a master of lies.
But after all, this is nothing new — it has always been this way.
Liza Lerner was born in the former Soviet Union and immigrated to the U.S. with her parents in 1990. She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
