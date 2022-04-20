News
Armed with their young, bright stars and fun style of play, Memphis and Minnesota don’t belong on NBA TV
First-round NBA playoff games have a few different potential television destinations. Most first-round games are aired on each team’s respective regional sports network — hence why you can catch every Timberwolves-Grizzlies game on Bally Sports North this series, if you have it.
Then there’s the national broadcasts. The games deemed to be the most attractive land on ABC. Most other games are aired on TNT or ESPN — depending on the night and time slot.
Then there are the leftover games — viewed widely as the ugly ducklings of the first-round matchups — which end up on NBA TV. That was the national station where you could find Tuesday’s Game 2 between Memphis and Minnesota, if you even had the channel in your television package.
The league sticking a game on NBA TV suggests that matchup isn’t desirable enough to be shown to a large audience. It suggests the widespread interest and intrigue in the two teams simply isn’t high enough to warrant more eyeballs.
And, in this instance, that’s kind of hard to believe.
“Ja Morant and Ant Edwards are on NBA TV tomorrow?” NBA agent Nate Jones tweeted Monday, punctuated by a facepalm emoji.
Who wouldn’t want to watch electric MVP candidates of the future in Memphis point guard Ja Morant and Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards? Morant was the darling of the regular season, and Edwards was the “it” player of the league’s opening weekend of the postseason.
Morant is 22 years old, and Edwards is just 20. They’re the future faces of the league, if they aren’t already the present. They electrify in different ways, Morant with the way he floats through space and air and can get to the rim against anyone at any time. Edwards in the way he can both romp his way to the rim and just as easily bury a stepback jumper in your face.
Jones later tweeted that he knows there are multiple factors at play when trying to air three national broadcasts per night. On Tuesday, Atlanta and Miami — two large markets — were featured on TNT in the first game slot. The Hawks feature Trae Young, who established his star power in last year’s playoffs.
But Jones’ issue is that NBA TV isn’t widely available. He suggested those games should also be featured on a platform such as Bleacher Report’s app, to help provide access to a younger audience that craves more Morant and Edwards content.
Both the Wolves and Grizzlies are fast, energetic and confident. Put simply, they’re fun.
Just ask those around the league. Previewing Tuesday’s slate of games on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday, host Malik Andrews noted the Wolves-Grizzlies game was the one she would be sitting in front of the TV to watch.
But Tuesday’s treatment wasn’t a big leap from the television treatment the Timberwolves received throughout the season. Minnesota had just two true national television broadcasts all season — once when it hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, and once when it played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. It’s a good bet the Timberwolves weren’t considered the big draw by television executives in either case.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t interest. Minnesota’s play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers averaged 2.7 million viewers, per Turner Sports PR, making it the most-viewed NBA telecast this season since opening night. People want to watch the Wolves, they want to watch the Grizzlies and, given Minnesota’s early-series success and upset potential, the intrigue is only rising.
As Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis tweeted of the matchup: “Must-see TV.”
Chicago Bulls stepped up defensively in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what worked.
The Chicago Bulls defense stood out in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, holding the reigning NBA champions 22.5 points below their regular-season average despite the 93-86 loss.
The defensive effort was a reminder of what used to be for the Bulls, who were ranked among the top five in the league during the first half of the season. Maintaining pressure is crucial in the series, especially if the Bulls offense struggles against the Bucks’ size and paint presence.
Here are three things we learned from the Bulls’ Game 1 defense that could carry over into Game 2 and beyond.
1. Everyone, everywhere, all at once
The basis of the Bulls’ defensive approach is simple and exhausting — throw bodies at the ball. This requires a relentlessness that is difficult to maintain, which is why it’s not all that surprising the Bulls fell out of their defensive form the moment injuries became a factor during the season.
Coach Billy Donovan believes this level of physical buy-in is “just the price of admission” for guarding the Bucks.
“You don’t do that, you have no chance,” Donovan said Monday after practice in Chicago. “We’ve got to build off that, but we’ve also got to clean up the mistakes that we made.”
But inconsistency has been the downfall of the Bulls defense all season. The Bulls came out sluggish defenviely in Game 1 on Sunday before snapping into a sharper look midway through the second quarter. The slow starts were common throughout the season, sticking the Bulls into holes to dig out of for the rest of the game.
To set the tone, the Bulls need much more urgencyat the start of each game against the Bucks.
2. Fouls are your friend
The easiest way to beat the Bucks is to get Giannis Antetokounmpo off the court. And the easiest way to do that is to put the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP into foul trouble. Antetokounmpo came within inches from fouling out in the fourth quarter Sunday.
The Bulls already are battling mismatches around the rim, where the Bucks bring three big men — Antetokounmpo (6-foot-11), Brook Lopez (7-0) and Bobby Portis (6-10) — who outsize any Bulls player except Nikola Vučević (6-10). But that doesn’t mean the Bulls can back away from those physical battles. Instead, they need to bait bigger players into fouls early and often to create lineup problems for the Bucks. This can’t be the backbone of a defensive plan, but it certainly would help.
3. Ball rotations were better — but still rusty
The Bulls defense improved on its ball rotation in Game 1, but it still broke down when the Bucks made three or more passes. This is always challenging for a defense — it requires players to scramble across the court, remain in communication with one another and keep track of where the ball could move next — which is why spraying the ball across the perimeter is such an effective way to break teams down.
Rotations come down to communication, an area of concern for the Bulls all season. Players have noted several reasons for the lack of communication: a relatively unexperienced roster, new relationships between players who mostly weren’t in Chicago last season and the upheaval of constant injury absences. But in the playoffs, the Bulls need to hone this communication to keep the Bucks from creating open looks in the corner.
The Bulls were somewhat lucky the Bucks didn’t score more — the hosts shot 10-for-38 from 3-point range, jacking up several shots that hit the side of the basket or missed the rim entirely. With the rust of Game 1 shaken off, the Bulls need to be ready for a higher efficiency from long range.
3 things we heard at Chicago Bears voluntary minicamp, including Matt Eberflus tweaking the offensive line
After a two-week strength and conditioning program, the Chicago Bears on Tuesday took to the practice field at Halas Hall for the first time under new coach Matt Eberflus.
Eberflus said he saw “great execution” as the team opened the three-day voluntary minicamp, which the NFL allows for teams with new coaches. Eberflus kept his offense and defense separate Tuesday as the units got their plays and calls down, but he said they will do some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work Wednesday.
“A lot of times you’ll see other things that don’t show (great execution), like snaps that are dropped, guys jumping offsides, defensively guys missing their assignments,” he said. “I saw really good execution today. That’s a tribute to them paying attention to what we’re trying to do, offense, defense and kicking.”
Along with Justin Fields’ work with Eberflus and new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, here are three things we learned Tuesday.
1. Eberflus stressed there was ‘no concern’ when asked about the absence of safety Eddie Jackson and others.
Jackson was among the most notable absence Tuesday from a roster of fewer than 70 players among current Bears and tryout players combined.
For the defense, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, edge rusher Robert Quinn and defensive linemen Al-Quadin Muhammad and Mario Edwards Jr. also weren’t spotted practicing.
Most of the offense was on the field, but quarterback Nick Foles was absent.
Eberflus was asked specifically about Jackson since he is one of the most notable returnees on the defense and Eberflus talked about giving him a “fresh slate” after underwhelming production in recent seasons. Eberflus stressed that the camp is voluntary.
“I know you might have questions about this player, that player or … guys who were in and out — that’s part of this time of the year” Eberflus said. “Guys have things that go on personally. They’re working on a part of their body. Maybe they had an injury from the last season and maybe they’re somewhere working on that.
“Everybody’s got their own story, and that’s not a big issue. Everybody’s done a good job of communicating with us and they’ll be here when they’re here, and when they’re here, they’ll get good work.”
2. Teven Jenkins lined up at right tackle as the Bears experiment with their offensive line.
Jenkins, whom former Bears general manager Ryan Pace drafted in the second round last year to play left tackle, was on the right side Tuesday while fellow second-year lineman Larry Borom played left tackle.
Eberflus said the Bears are going to tinker with a lot of positions, and they will look at practices, game film and history as they determine where players best fit.
“We’re looking at a lot of things right now,” he said. “So you might see guys at a lot of different spots. So a guy could be playing X receiver or Z receiver or U tight end or Y tight end, left defensive end, right defensive end. … (W)e’re just trying to figure out what guys do and what they do best. So you could see those guys flip during OTAs. They could flip sides. We’re just looking to see what guys do best.”
The Bears also have questions at right guard after James Daniels departed in free agency, and Sam Mustipher got some work at the position Tuesday. Cody Whitehair returns at left guard, and newcomer Lucas Patrick is slated to start at center.
3. Trevis Gipson said it hurt him to see Khalil Mack go to the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade.
Gipson spoke several times last year about his appreciation for learning behind Mack and Quinn in his second NFL season.
So he naturally was bummed — and a little shocked — to learn of the Mack trade while at a friend’s house last month.
“It sort of bothered me a little bit because I stole a lot of information from (Mack),” Gipson said. “Well, I hate to use the word ‘steal.’ But, yeah, I learned a lot from Khalil, man. He paved the way with a lot of things and showed me right from wrong. How to do certain techniques, how to carry myself as a vet in this league.”
Gipson said he shot a text to Mack, who responded by telling him to “just keep working.”
Gipson had seven sacks, five forced fumbles and two passes defended in 16 games and nine starts last season and said he is “overly excited” to get to work this year.
He transitioned from a 4-3 defensive end in college at Tulsa to a 3-4 outside linebacker his first two years in Chicago, but he now will be moving back to a 4-3 base. He said he doesn’t think the learning curve with Eberflus’ defense will be too bad.
“They want us to play fast, physical, have fun,” Gipson said. “They took a lot of (the) thinking load off of our plate, which I’m sure every player would want. I’m excited to play fast.”
Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TERESA CRAWFORD
The Justice Department said Tuesday it will not appeal a federal district judge’s ruling that ended the nation’s federal mask mandate on public transit unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the requirement is still necessary.
In a statement released a day after a Florida judge ended the sweeping mandate, which required face coverings on planes and trains and in transit hubs, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said officials believe that the federal mask order was “a valid exercise of the authority Congress has given CDC to protect the public health.” He said it was “an important authority the Department will continue to work to preserve.”
Coley said the CDC had said it would continue to assess public health conditions, and if the agency determined a mandate was necessary for public health, the Justice Department would file an appeal.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats.
“Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor told New Jersey commuters Tuesday. Other passengers were confused, startled and angered by the abrupt change, however, especially those who booked trips in the belief that their unvaccinated children would be traveling in a masked environment.
A federal judge’s decision Monday to throw out a mask requirement on public transportation did away with the last major vestige of federal pandemic rules and led to a mishmash of new locally created rules that reflected the nation’s ongoing division over how to battle the virus.
Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask-optional policy. New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut continued to require them on mass transit. But a host of other cities ditched their mandates, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to recommend masking on transportation.
Brooke Tansley, a television producer and former Broadway performer, boarded a flight with her 4-year-old and 8-month-old baby— neither old enough to be vaccinated — only to learn the mask mandate had ended mid-flight.
“Very very angry about this,” she said in a tweet, noting that her baby was too young to wear a mask.
For many, though, the news was welcome. A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing the announcement they were now optional. One man could be seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.
On a Southwest Airlines flight Monday from Detroit to Nashville, the change to optional status was incorporated into the safety announcements, prompting murmurs and fist pumps from some passengers and no audible complaints.
At the Seattle airport, Deb McLane continued to wear a mask because of the crowds but said she was “thankful that it’s not being forced on us anymore.”
In Portland, Oregon, transit employees were immediately working on taking down “mask required” announcements and signs, but said it would likely take several days to remove everything.
The city joined Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Missouri, and two of Alaska’s largest cities, Anchorage and Juneau, in making masking optional on mass transit.
“We know our riders have mixed feelings about the mandate ending,” Portland’s public transit agency, TriMet, posted on social media. “We ask everyone to be respectful of others as we all adjust to this change.”
Some passengers at Chicago’s Union Station said the rules were confusing. Both Amtrak and Metra, the regional commuter rail service, said masks still are required, but some passengers walking through the station didn’t wear them.
“It’s like this patchwork of different rules and enforcement of it,” said Erik Abderhalden, who wore a mask as he waited for a Metra train to his home in suburban Naperville. “I mean, it’s like Swiss cheese … there’s no uniformity and it seems pretty laissez faire.”
The Chicago Transit Authority also said it still will require masks on city trains and buses, for now.
Subway rider Cooper Klinges was pleased that New York City’s public transit system wasn’t following the trend and planned to keep its mask requirement in place. As he waited at a train station in Brooklyn, New York, he said he canceled a flight earlier this year over concerns about the virus.
“I don’t think we are out of the woods yet,” said Klinges, a teacher, citing concerns about the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. “It is still around. We have to still stick it out.”
The ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber announced on their websites Tuesday that masks will now be optional while riding or driving.
The national mask rule for travelers was one of the last of the pandemic restrictions still in place. It sparked online flame throwing between those who felt they were crucial to protecting people and those who saw it as an unnecessary inconvenience or even government overkill.
Some flight attendants found themselves cursed and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply.
In a 59-page lawsuit ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.
The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order.
While airline and mass transit passengers around the country were ditching masks, the White House made clear that those traveling with President Joe Biden to New Hampshire on Tuesday would be required to keep face coverings on “in line with CDC guidance.” A Biden administration official also said there were no changes expected to the pre-departure testing requirement for international passengers bound to the U.S.
Asked Tuesday if people should still wear masks on planes, Biden replied: “That’s up to them.”
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. But the court ruling puts that decision on hold.
After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that led to record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months that led most states and cities to drop mask mandates.
But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
The federal mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate.
“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness,” Delta announced in a news release.
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas, and Crawford from Chicago. Associated Press writers David Koenig in Dallas, Michael Balsamo and Will Weissert in Washington and Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.
