As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A sharp drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and — hold onto your remote — cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that drove binge-watching have lifted, while deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience with their own streaming services.
Netflix’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world other than China six years ago. The drop stemmed in part from Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers. Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.
The steep erosion, which follows a year of progressively slower growth, has given Netflix investors major jitters. The company’s stock was down as much as 37% midday Wednesday. If the stock closes at this level, the selloff will have wiped out nearly two-thirds of Netflix’s market value since the end of last year, erasing $170 billion in shareholder wealth in less than four months.
The impact on current Netflix customers won’t be clear for some time. To David Lewis in Norwalk, Connecticut, it’s doesn’t seem like a big deal. Lewis shares a premium plan with his three adult children and some of their friends and says they will keep it, even if they have to cut off the friends and each pay for their own accounts.
“We would keep Netflix and pay for the four in our family, even if it was more,” he said. “We love the service and what it offers.”
The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada.
“Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said. “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
To prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a trial program it has been running in three Latin American countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In these locations, subscribers can extend service to another household for a discounted price. In Costa Rica, for instance, Netflix plan prices range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can openly share their service with another household for $3.
Netflix offered no additional information about how a cheaper ad-supported service tier would work or how much it would cost. Another rival, Hulu, has long offered an ad-supported tier.
While Netflix clearly believes these changes will help it build upon its current 221.6 million worldwide subscribers, the moves also risk alienating customers to the point they cancel.
Netflix was previously stung by a customer backlash in 2011 when it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service before its international expansion. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers, prompting an apology from Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off.
Tuesday’s announcement was a sobering comedown for a company that was buoyed two years ago when millions of consumers corralled at home were desperately seeking diversions — a void Netflix was happy to fill. Netflix added 36 million subscribers during 2020, by far the largest annual growth since its video streaming service’s debut in 2007.
But Hastings now believes those outsized gains may have blinded management. “COVID created a lot of noise on how to read the situation,” he said in a video conference Tuesday.
Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.
Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in their spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised prices in the U.S., where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it’s had the most trouble finding more subscribers.
In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets. Netflix ended March with 74.6 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth announce first joint season
Productions of “Holmes/Poirot,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are on tap for the first joint season of St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth.
Season ticket packages for five or seven shows, as well as choose-your-own packages, are now on sale. Prices start at $66. Single tickets will go on sale on a rolling basis starting July 5. For details, see parksquaretheatre.org or call 651-291-7005.
In August 2020, the two playhouses announced they were becoming partners due to pre-pandemic debt issues. SteppingStone has since moved into Park Square’s home in the historic Hamm Building.
The season is slightly smaller than previous years as the theaters are “aiming to reset and organically rebuild after the pandemic.” Each play will have a slightly shorter run, have fewer preview performances and a shorter rehearsal schedule. SteppingStone has two titles yet to be announced for the spring and summer.
The season includes:
“The Humans” (Sept. 14-Oct. 9): The 2016 Tony Award winner for best play follows three generations of a family that has gathered for Thanksgiving. “Both blisteringly funny and deeply chilling, the play offers a stunning portrayal of the human condition; a family at its best and worst navigating the challenges of everyday life,” according to a news release.
“Fire in the New World” (Oct. 19-Nov. 6): A co-production with Full Circle Theater Company, this world premiere noir mystery is set in Vancouver’s Japantown in the years after WWII.
“The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats” (Dec. 1-23): For the holiday season, SteppingStone presents a show based on the books by Ezra Jack Keats, including “The Snowy Day,” which is the most checked-out volume of all time at the New York Public Library and is known for being the first book featuring an African American child to win the Caldecott Medal.
“The Diary of Anne Frank” (Jan. 18-Feb. 12, with an extended run for school groups): A core part of Park Square’s educational offerings for more than 25 years, “The Diary of Anne Frank” has been seen by more than 265,000 students. “Now more relevant than ever, this resonant story of hope and imagination in the darkest of times illuminates a part of history that must not be forgotten,” according to a news release.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Feb. 8-March 5): For the first time, SteppingStone will produce a Shakespeare play featuring a cast of actors ages 16 to 21. It’ll be available to both schools and the general public.
“The Revolutionists” (March 29-April 16): A co-production with PRIME Productions, this comedy sees four women who find themselves caught up in the French Revolution — an assassin, a spy, a playwright and Marie Antoinette.
“Between Riverside and Crazy” (May 24-June 18): Stephen Adly Guirgis won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this work, which the New York Times described as “a rich new play … Guirgis has a splendid ear in blurring lines between the sacred and profane and it is a dizzying and exciting place to be.”
“Fools and Lovers” (June 7-July 2): Park Square described this adaptation of Shakespeare as “’Much Ado About Nothing’ meets ‘Tony and Tina’s Wedding’ in a beguiling mashup of the classical and comedic.”
“Holmes/Poirot” (July 19-Aug. 20): Park Square wraps its season with a world premiere mystery by Jeffrey Hatcher and Steve Hendrickson. It’s based on “Murder on the Links” by Agatha Christie with characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
LIVE: Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife Amber Heard
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her.
“Violence isn’t necessary,” he said from the stand during his libel lawsuit against Heard. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?
Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp sued after Heard made an indirect reference to those accusations in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.
Depp began to address Heard’s accusations in detail Wednesday. Heard has said the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had — one that used to say “Winona Forever” when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to “Wino Forever” after they broke up.
“It didn’t happen,” he said of the alleged assault. “Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me.”
Later, he addressed an alleged assault on a private plane flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles when he was filming the movie “Black Mass.” Heard has said Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the plane ride.
Depp testified he took two roxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time — and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering.
He took great lengths to explain the difference between falling asleep on opiates and blacking out on alcohol, and insisted throughout his testimony that he was never addicted to booze.
Generally, Heard had a “need for conflict, a need for violence” that “erupts out of nowhere,” Depp told the jurors. “And the only thing I learned to do with it is exactly what I did as a child: retreat.”
Most of his Depp’s Day 1 testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court focused on his descriptions of a difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after an aborted music career and his early relationship with Heard after meeting her on the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” The two married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.
Taking the stand for a second day, Depp said things began to change in his marriage when he felt that he “was suddenly just wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.
Depp said that Heard made little digs at him to demean him. The insults escalated into full-fledged circular arguments from which there was “no way in or out,” Depp said.
“It was sort of a rapid fire, sort of endless parade of insults,” Depp said.
He added: “Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong. It just didn’t happen. She couldn’t be wrong.”
He said he was constantly being told about how wrong he was about various aspects of his life, including his 30-year acting career.
“I was sort of not allowed to be right,” he said. “Not allowed to have a voice.”
Violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.
“There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to,” Depp said.
“Why did I stay? I stayed I suppose because my father stayed (with my mother) … I didn’t want to fail,” Depp said. “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around.”
Depp said he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to cope with Heard’s abuse and said she was also a heavy drinker.
He added: “I had to have something to distance me and distance my heart from those verbal attacks. I had to have something to be able to maintain me.”
Depp said he at one point stopped drinking to try to save the relationship. But Depp said Heard refused to abstain, even when he asked her to help him in his sobriety.
Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she sought a restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Heard’s lawyers say the article is accurate and does not defame him. They say Depp’s ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.
On the stand Tuesday, Depp called the accusations of drug addiction “grossly embellished,” though he acknowledged trying every drug known to man and that he started abusing medication at age 11 when he snuck his mother’s “nerve pills.”
His testimony Tuesday featured long, stream-of-consciousness responses to his lawyer’s questions, often wandering well beyond what he was asked.
Luis Severino is healthy again and delivering exactly what the Yankees need
DETROIT — Luis Severino had doubts. The right-hander has been through so many setbacks over the last three years it’s only natural that he would sometimes get discouraged, sometimes worry that he wouldn’t make it back. A tear in his lat muscle kept him out for all but the last month of the 2019 regular season. Tommy John surgery and a groin injury during his rehab.
“A bunch [of] times. … Every time that you don’t feel as well the next day after I try to pitch or when I was told I couldn’t be a starter, that my arm couldn’t handle that much work,” Severino said of the times he doubted he would make it back. “Right now I’m just happy because my arm is responding pretty well and I did more pitches every time.”
The Yankees have to be thrilled where Severino is as he takes the mound Wednesday night against the Tigers at Comerica Park. The 28-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his first two starts of the season. He’s healthy and not just back, but a wiser and better pitcher.
“He looks really good, better than I expected,” one National League scout said. “Both starts, he looked strong, his stuff has really good life on it. The changeup is better than it was before [the injuries] and he’s using it very effectively.”
Through two starts, Severino has struck out 11 and walked two in eight innings pitched. He has a .219 batting average against and is in the 78 percentile in strikeout percentage and 76 percentile in walk percentage. He’s got the highest ground ball rate of his career.
“Every time you gotta go out and throw five shutout [innings], it’s not easy,” Severino said. “We have a great team and got future MVPs all over the place. So every time I can go out there and throw a good game it’s a good thing for me.”
And it’s huge for the Yankees.
Pitching has carried the Bombers so far this season. The bullpen is the best in the American League, while the starters are coming off a shortened spring training and still building up. So far this year the Yankees have had their ace, Gerrit Cole, struggle through his first three starts. It’s been Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Severino who have been the steady starters through 11 games. It’s given the Yankees some breathing room while the bats and Cole try to figure it out.
And it’s really a surprise that the Yankees are getting this from Severino, who pitched just 27.2 innings from spring 2019 to October 2021.
In 2018, he finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting. The next spring he signed a four-year, $40 million extension, which runs through this season with a club option for $15 million with a $2.75 million buyout after this season.
Considering the brilliance he flashed in the first part of the 2018 season, that was a very team-friendly deal.
But just weeks after he signed that deal, Severino was shut down with a shoulder issue which turned out to be a lat tear that kept him out of the big leagues for five months. He pitched in the postseason of 2019 and felt tightness in his forearm and needed Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He missed the entire COVID-abbreviated 2020 season and his return in 2021 was delayed by a groin injury and then shoulder tightness.
So it is understandable that Severino worried about getting back on those days when his arm felt extra sore after throwing. It was natural he might doubt himself when people wondered if maybe it made more sense to use him out of the bullpen for a lighter workload that would be more easily managed.
But Severino never let that get to him. It takes him longer to get ready to pitch every day, he has to be more careful about his diet and has a more structured workout routine. He’s just so happy to be back out there.
“I worked so hard to get back here,” Severino said last week. “I want to stay starting and make the best of it.”
