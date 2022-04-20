Connect with us

ASK IRA: Can Heat sustain with this version of Adebayo, Herro?

Q: Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro? It’s good to be up 2-0, but I can’t help to feel concerned with their start. — Marc, Arlington, Texas.

A: And that is reasonable. But that’s also part of the ensemble composition of the Heat. Tuesday largely was an outlier, with Jimmy Butler so dominant with his 45 points. But for the Heat it typically has been one player one night, another player another night. Look, it’s not as if Kyle Lowry was overwhelming, either, in Tuesday night’s victory. Now, if Bam Adebayo goes through a whole series like this, then the concern level would rise, especially if Joel Embiid is next. Similarly, the Heat will need something closer to Tyler Herro’s Sixth Man of the Year self for enduring. For now, though, it’s about doing whatever is required in the moment. Look, Duncan Robinson went from hero in Game 1 to zero (points, shots, 3-point attempts) in Game 2. But, yes, you are correct, there has to be more than Herro’s 1 of 8 on 3-pointers so far this series, or Adebayo’s 7.5 scoring and 5.0 rebounding averages. But, again, 2-0 with that. So imagine the possibilities with something more.

Q: It never gets old. The NBA playoffs are about superstars having great games and fans getting to enjoy. Jimmy Butler was phenomenal. Erik Spoelstra said you can look at all the numbers and stats, but superstars know how to win in the playoffs. — Stuart.

A: And with anything less, the Heat might be looking at 1-1 headed to Atlanta. Jimmy Butler saw what was needed on Tuesday night and took it from there. And it certainly helped that Clint Capela wasn’t there to backstop the Hawks’ defense.

Q: Is it too early to start stressing out about the 76ers? They look really good. — Jeffrey, Miami.

A: Yes, they do. And yes, it is too early. First the Heat have to take care of matters against the Hawks. Then the 76ers have to show they can win in Toronto, where Matisse Thybulle is ineligible because of his non-vaccinated status. Although, unless Scottie Barnes is able to make it back for the Raptors, I’m not sure Toronto has enough to offset Philadelphia’s variety and depth of weapons. But that is a concern for another day. The playoffs are about living in the moment, or, in the Heat’s case, bracing for their moments in Atlanta.

Two dead in ‘probable murder/suicide’ outside Wildwood bar, police say

April 20, 2022

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Two people are dead after what police are calling a “probable murder/suicide” late Tuesday night outside of a Wildwood bar.

St. Louis County Police said the incident happened outside Larry’s Tavern in the 16800 block of Manchester Road at about 11:35 p.m.

Police said the two men “were involved in an altercation in the parking lot. The suspect shot the victim, then turned the gun on himself.” Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men’s names have not yet been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Piers Morgan announces TV return for first time since Meghan Markle rant

‘Fun and fancy-free’ dining arrives at Sooki & Mimi

When chef Ann Kim decided to open her newest restaurant, Sooki & Mimi, last February, restaurants around the Twin Cities were closing their doors left and right, and the state of the industry appeared bleak.

As restaurant mandates and capacity limitations continued, Kim opened Sooki & Mimi’s doors, quite successfully, with a 10-course vegetarian tasting menu.

The menu format has since shifted from tasting menus to a prix fixe menu (a customizable course of items at a set price). But now, as the restaurant industry inches back to normalcy, Kim is ready to pursue an a la carte menu concept.

“What we’ve created in the past year has been beautiful and a happy surprise,” she said. “Out of necessity, I was really able to push myself and the team creatively to showcase the skills and talents of the team with a tasting menu — a vegetable tasting menu of all things, too, in February — and then a prix fixe menu. It was incredible to do but I want to get back to the initial vision, which is, as I call it, ‘fun and fancy-free.’” The last day to enjoy the prix fixe menu is May 1.

An a la carte menu was originally Kim’s plan when she envisaged Sooki & Mimi, but the pandemic and its toll on local restaurants steered Kim in a different direction. “I think a lot of people had the misconception that this was a fine dining, fancy restaurant,” Kim explained. “That’s just not the case.” Her hope is that, through the a la carte menu and its more accessible prices, the restaurant can shift from a once-a-year, special visit for patrons to an everyday restaurant for the neighborhood.

Rachael Crew

Sooki & Mimi’s a la carte menu will include these fan-favorite mushroom birria tacos. (Photo credit: Rachael Crew)

The a la carte menu debuts May 4, and boasts new offerings alongside classic customer favorites — those mushroom birria tacos aren’t going anywhere.

There will be duck breast served with mole negra aside house-made corn tortillas and a new taco — the only one on the menu that incorporates house-made flour tortillas Kim learned how to make in Sonora, Mexico — that fuses Kim’s love for Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches with carne asada. The taco will be topped with queso chihuahua, house-made Chicago-style giardiniera (spicy, crunchy, acidic goodness) and accompanied by a birria-inspired dipping jus. My Italian and Illinois-hailing heart couldn’t be happier.

Keep an eye out for other Sooki & Mimi bar classics on the menu, like Kim’s Korean fried chicken sprinkled with a Tajin-inspired gochugaru and dipped in a chili pepper sauce.

Uptown, where the genre-defying restaurant is located, has experienced a wave of restaurant closures within the past two years. Many businesses in the area, Kim mentions, are still closed. “I think Uptown is experiencing a reset. I want to see (this menu change) also as a rebirth and a reset for us. Hopefully, it will generate some new energy and life and joyfulness, and bring some people back to Uptown.”

Sooki & Mimi: 1432 W. 31st St., Minneapolis; 612-540-2554; sookiandmimi.com

