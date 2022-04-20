Finance
Auto Insurance Savings: Tips for Lowering Your Premium
It’s not exactly cheap to drive and maintain a car these days. As gas prices waver up and down and salaries fail to keep pace with inflation, it seems we’re all looking for ways to cut costs.
For those of us who drive, auto insurance is a necessary requirement enforced by law. Though we hate paying what we sometimes feel are outrageous premiums, the financial protection we gain from those policies is a trade-off we just can’t live without.
Just ask anyone who’s been involved in an accident lately.
But there is good news. As this mobile society struggles to keep up with increasing costs, auto insurance premiums have finally begun a downward trend.
According to one reliable source, the average auto insurance premium fell almost 2 percent last year, to an average of just over $2,300 per household.
That may not sound like much, but it translates to an average savings of $60 a year.
If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who got a pleasant surprise when your auto insurance policy renewed this year, don’t despair. You can still save money on your premium by following a few simple steps:
- Comparison Shop. If you have a good driving record and/or buy a safer car, your premium should go down. Plus, with some companies now charging lower rates, increased competition means better auto insurance rates for you! Take advantage of online marketing services like InsureMe.com to find the best auto insurance rates from competing insurers.
- Find out what your insurance will cost before you buy that new car. Auto insurance companies typically charge more for cars that are expensive to repair or don’t fare well in accidents. So before you drive off that lot, make sure your new car is considered safe, and relatively cheap and easy to repair by your insurer. This will help minimize risk…for both of you!
- Ask your insurer for discounts. These cost-savers can lower your insurance premiums more than you might think:
- Combining two or more cars on one auto insurance policy
- Buying a car with airbags or other safety equipment
- Installing anti-theft devices in your vehicle
- Completing a driver’s education course
- Insuring your home and auto with the same insurer
- Applying for a mature driver discount (for those between 50 and 65)
- Getting good grades (for students under 25)
- Adding or removing a driver from your auto insurance policy
- Replacing an older vehicle with a newer one
- Adding or removing a vehicle from your policy
- Increasing or decreasing the number of miles you drive annually
Talk to your insurer if you encounter any of these situations. Under the right circumstances, you’ll reduce the impact on your wallet–and walk away a few dollars richer!
If you’re looking for ways to counter prices at the pumps–and everywhere else, for that matter–take these tips to heart.
Finance
Commercial General Liability Insurance: A Summary of What Business Owners Need to Know About CGL
Almost every business, regardless of size or industry, requires commercial property and general liability insurance. The cost of commercial general liability insurance obviously varies widely based on industry, with “higher risk” industries, such as construction, paying more. Luckily, there are some good sites that offer free quotes. For small businesses, CGL insurance can cost well below $100 a month, while larger businesses could pay hundreds or even thousands.
This makes sense, as larger companies tend to have more employees, customers they serve, and larger buildings they occupy. The more people and property involved, the higher the risk that someone can become injured. You might also be expected to pay for workers’ compensation, depending on where you live and what kind of industry you are involved in. Location plays a role as well. If your place of operation is in a neighborhood with a high crime rate, you will likely be expected to pay more for insurance than a similar business in a small town or country with a low crime rate.
You have a better chance of getting a low quote for commercial general liability insurance if you have experience, and if your business has been around for at least a couple of years. This is because the longer a business has been involved in the industry, the more financially stable they are likely to be. It’ll also look impressive if your company hasn’t had any claims filed against it.
Deductibles and Premiums in Commercial General Liability Insurance
Like literally every other type of insurance out there, deductibles and premiums are going to play a role. Lower deductibles usually mean lower premiums, and higher deductibles result in lower premiums. If you are willing to raise your deductibles, the cost of CGL insurance will be decreased every month.
Another factor that could play a role in the quotes you get are gross sales. Obviously, the more revenue you have, the higher your premium is going to be.
There are more options if you want protection for yourself. CGL insurance usually doesn’t cover injuries to the owner. Depending on your industry, you might have an inventory you want to protect. An inventory of goods is usually valued at the price the business owner has paid for it, even if you plan to sell it at a higher price. If you’re involved in the financial sector, you might want to consider coverage for errors and omissions.
Get commercial general liability insurance and any other type of coverage tailored specifically for your needs at Hiscox Insurance Company. You can get a fast, free quote in just a matter of minutes. Hiscox Insurance offers the best customer support.
Finance
5 Tips for Home Insurance Discounts
You can get yourself an on-line policy that will cover you perfectly at a very low rate. By investing a little time and effort on researching online a good premium rate can be often be achieved.
Let’s begin by listing the 5 best ways to save money on home insurance online.
1. Raise your Deductibles
A deductible is the amount of money you state you will agree, in advance, to fund as part of the settlement when you file a claim. Subject to your claim being successful, your insurer will make the remainder of the payment to balance your claim; or a sum as mutually agreed. Claims can only be made based on the terms of your homeowner policy. You may be asking a question like ‘What is the effect of increasing my deductible?’ Increasing your deductible gives you the opportunity to save a lot of money on premiums. For instance, you can save up $20 or more when you have a deductible that’s a sum of say $2,000 or more.
Also, remember that in areas like Florida, and some parts of Louisiana, you might be asked to have different deductibles for different forms of damage. Such as windstorm damage as a result of hurricanes.
Huge discounts are often offered by insurers; this is due to the fact that clients with high limit deductibles rarely file for claims. No matter the size of deductible you choose, endeavor to keep that sum of money safe. If ever the need arises for you to file a claim, your money is then always available towards a repair or replacement.
2. Bundle your Automobile and Homeowners Policies
There are many insurance companies and the majority of those companies are into the sales of both auto and home insurance. Because they want to be involved in doing business with you, they offer discounts if you bundle your homeowner and vehicle coverage together with them. When you do this, not only do you get good discounts, you also save yourself the stress of paying two separate bills.
3. Install Home Security Devices
You can have security devices installed in your home for relatively little cost. This is highly important as it allows you keep your home protected and your insurance premiums down. This can be achieved by spending few hundreds of dollars on minor improvements and doing this can earn you special insurance discounts. Home security devices include installing a sprinkler system, fire and intruder alarm systems and upgraded dead bolts on your doors and windows.
Home security monitoring packages that connect your security systems with the police and fire departments will fetch you extra discount on insurance coverage. This might be a bit more expensive to get done, but you will have peace of mind when you are sure that your home is adequately and skillfully supervised. At the same time earning yourself a price break on your home insurance.
4. Upgrade your Home to be Disaster Proof
You can do many things to improve your house in order to make it resistant to specific disasters. It’s a form of savings because doing this will allow you save money on home-owners insurance coupled with a nice price break.
Spending time and money to improve your upgrades on storm shutters and having a roof that is fire resistant are two great suggestions. Likewise, new heating and electrical units can make your home highly efficient and enable you to have reduced insurance bills.
5. Shop Online for the Best Home Insurance Deals
Just like the saying goes Time is money. However, you can save both time and money just by getting home insurance quotes online. You don’t need to trawl forever through tons of junk mail, where you will not achieve what you are looking for, because you still have to waste your quality time to call belligerent agents to enquire about lowest house insurance prices specific to your particular circumstances.
It is far more convenient to find and compare home insurance deals online. What you need to do is to search for a good website that will provide at least five rates for you to compare.
Shopping for both bundled auto and home-owner, as well as individual house and auto insurance, is a good idea. Doing this will allow you to compare and see the package that will work best for you and allows you to save most.
Once you have made your decision on the type of coverage you want to get, you must check the financial state of the prospective insurer you are interested in. Always ensure that the provider you have selected to help you get insured has at least a B rating from A.B Best rating company. This is of great importance as some insurers have experienced a downturn in business due to their terrible financial management. I believe you will not want to experience this.
Finance
The "Contents Pack-out" Trap and How to Escape It
“Contents Pack-out” is a term used by water and fire restoration contractors, and insurance companies. It is the process in which the contractor sends trucks, boxes and workers to your home. They pack up all of the damaged personal property in your home or business and transport it back to their warehouse. Once the personal property is at the warehouse, the contractor begins the cleaning and restoration process.
Insurance companies do not like to replace personal property. They would rather clean or repair it and give it back to you. That drastically slashes their claims cost, which makes them happy.
I’ve been an insurance adjuster for over 16 years, and in the insurance business for over 35 years. I’ve seen very few instances where seriously damaged personal property can be just cleaned or repaired successfully. Most fires burn or infuse toxic chemicals into personal property, like wood or textiles. Same goes for a flood loss. My personal opinion is that replacement of damaged personal property is better than repair or cleaning.
So, what is the trap?
Insurance adjusters like to swoop in with their favorite approved restoration contractor and do a “pack-out.” But your insurance policy has a limit on Personal Property. All of the money that the insurance adjuster authorizes to have your contents cleaned is paid against the policy limit. So, if the restoration contractor cleans a bunch of your damaged property, but you reject it as damaged, the contractor still gets paid. But you have less money now to replace your damaged personal property.
The trap is that a pack-out can penalize you when you are submitting your insurance claim!
Here’s the Escape Strategy
1. You own the personal property…not the insurance company and not the restoration contractor. It is YOUR DECISION what gets repaired and what gets replaced, not the adjuster.
2. Call in your own restoration contractor for a second opinion. It shouldn’t cost you anything, but even if it did, it would be money well spent.
3. Make sure every single item that gets removed from your home is listed on an inventory sheet.
4. Based upon your contractor’s opinion, negotiate the replacements with the adjuster and settle the claim.
If you have experienced a property loss, whether fire, wind, flood or other, you need to know winning insurance claim strategies. The insurance company will not tell you the claims process, but I will. I will show you how to take control of your insurance claim, and add hundreds or even thousands more dollars to your claim settlement. For more information, go to the website listed below.
Chicago Bulls stepped up defensively in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what worked.
Auto Insurance Savings: Tips for Lowering Your Premium
3 things we heard at Chicago Bears voluntary minicamp, including Matt Eberflus tweaking the offensive line
Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Commercial General Liability Insurance: A Summary of What Business Owners Need to Know About CGL
MN COVID-19 cases back into ‘high-risk’ territory, but other measures suggest less of a threat
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. looks to bounce back after last season ended with ‘freak’ injury
5 Tips for Home Insurance Discounts
EXPLAINER: What happens in the post-mask world of travel?
Airlines May Be Done With Masks, But Covid Isn’t Done With Their Customers
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes