Finance
Avoid "Buying" Mutual Fund Dividends
At this time of year, you need to be aware of the ex-dividend date of any mutual funds you plan on purchasing. If you heed this advice, you avoid some nasty tax and investment performance consequences.
To explain why, let me first define “ex-dividend date”. On the ex-dividend date, all registered owners of a mutual fund become eligible to receive any declared dividends and capital gains distributions. If you do not own the fund by that date, you do not receive the payout. You also want to keep in mind the distribution date. After that date, you can go ahead and buy your shares without the negative impact on the NAV (Net Asset Value).
At this time of year (Oct – Dec), most mutual funds declare their dividend and capital gains distributions. You have nothing to worry about if you want to buy stock. Such distributions do not impact the share price. However, if you own mutual funds you need to consider the impact of this distribution on the NAV or share value. On the day of the distribution, you will see the NAV of your mutual fund shares drop by the declared dollar amount. In industry parlance, we call this “buying dividends”.
Here’s how it works. Throughout the year, the cash from dividends paid by stocks within the fund and capital gains realized from the sale of assets either accumulates adding to the fund’s cash balance or gets reinvested in equities by the fund manager. At the end of the year, the fund must distribute at least 95% (?) of the dividends/realized capital gains not reinvested in new securities. Typically, funds declare this distribution in the months of October and November.
At the end of the year, the NAV of the fund reflects the value of all the investments it contains plus the starting cash balance and the accumulated cash resulting from dividends and capital gains. When the fund manger distributes the dividends and capital gains, the NAV drops a corresponding amount. That’s fine for the people who have owned the fund most of the year. They enjoyed the NAV appreciation that resulted from the growth of the investment, the dividends, and the realized capital gains. An investor who buys just before the ex-dividend and distribution dates has purchased cash value. When the fund distributes the cash, the new shareholder sees the value of her fund shared decrease, receives back part of her investment, and then gets to pay taxes on in essence her own money! Not a good deal.
A look at an example will show why you want to avoid buying dividends. Suppose the ex-dividend date is tomorrow and you buy shares at a NAV of $25. The fund declares a dividend of $3.00 per share. Doing so means that tomorrow the fund distributes $3.00 of the NAV so your shares are now worth $22 instead of the original $25. You now owe taxes on $3.00 per share even though you didn’t enjoy the price appreciation you would have had if you had purchased at the beginning of the year.
You can see that you lose in this situation. You should avoid buying dividends. Instead, wait until after the after the distribution date to purchase your shares. Then you will get to enjoy any price appreciate throughout the year and not pay taxes on the return of your own cash!
Finance
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
If you’ve ever listened to Warren Buffett talk about investing, you’ve heard him mention the idea of a company’s moat. The moat is a simple way of describing a company’s competitive advantages. Company’s with a strong competitive advantage have large moats, and therefore higher profit margins. And investors should always be concerned with profit margins.
This article looks at a methodology called the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In his book Competitive Strategy, Harvard professor Michael Porter describes five forces affecting the profitability of companies. These are the five forces he noted:
- Intensity of rivalry amongst existing competitors
- Threat of entry by new competitors
- Pressure from substitute products
- Bargaining power of buyers (customers)
- Bargaining power of suppliers
These five forces, taken together, give us insight into a company’s competitive position, and its profitability.
Rivals
Rivals are competitors within an industry. Rivalry in the industry can be weak, with few competitors that don’t compete very aggressively. Or it can be intense, with many competitors fighting in a cut-throat environment.
Factors affecting the intensity of rivalry are:
- Number of firms – more firms will lead to increased competition.
- Fixed costs – with high fixed costs as a percentage of total cost, companies must sell more products to cover those costs, increasing market competition.
- Product differentiation – Products that are relatively the same will compete based on price. Brand identification can reduce rivalry.
New Entrants
One of the defining characteristics of competitive advantage is the industry’s barrier to entry. Industries with high barriers to entry are usually too expensive for new firms to enter. Industries with low barriers to entry, are relatively cheap for new firms to enter.
The threat of new entrants rises as the barrier to entry is reduced in a marketplace. As more firms enter a market, you will see rivalry increase, and profitability will fall (theoretically) to the point where there is no incentive for new firms to enter the industry.
Here are some common barriers to entry:
- Patents – patented technology can be a huge barrier preventing other firms from joining the market.
- High cost of entry – the more it will cost to get started in an industry, the higher the barrier to entry.
- Brand loyalty – when brand loyalty is strong within an industry, it can be difficult and expensive to enter the market with a new product.
Substitute Products
This is probably the most overlooked, and therefore most damaging, element of strategic decision making. It’s imperative that business owners (us) not only look at what the company’s direct competitors are doing, but what other types of products people could buy instead.
When switching costs (the costs a customer incurs to switch to a new product) are low the threat of substitutes is high. As is the case when dealing with new entrants, companies may aggressively price their products to keep people from switching. When the threat of substitutes is high, profit margins will tend to be low.
Buyer Power
There are two types of buyer power. The first is related to the customer’s price sensitivity. If each brand of a product is similar to all the others, then the buyer will base the purchase decision mainly on price. This will increase the competitive rivalry, resulting in lower prices, and lower profitability.
The other type of buyer power relates to negotiating power. Larger buyers tend to have more leverage with the firm, and can negotiate lower prices. When there are many small buyers of a product, all other things remaining equal, the company supplying the product will have higher prices and higher margins. Conversely, if a company sells to a few large buyers, those buyers will have significant leverage to negotiate better pricing.
Some factors affecting buyer power are:
- Size of buyer – larger buyers will have more power over suppliers.
- Number of buyers – when there are a small number of buyers, they will tend to have more power over suppliers. The Department of Defense is an example of a single buyer with a lot of power over suppliers.
- Purchase quantity – When a customer purchases a large quantity of a suppliers output, it will exercise more power over the supplier.
Supplier Power
Buyer power looks at the relative power a company’s customers has over it. When multiple suppliers are producing a commoditized product, the company will make its purchase decision based mainly on price, which tends to lower costs. On the other hand, if a single supplier is producing something the company has to have, the company will have little leverage to negotiate a better price.
Size plays a factor here as well. If the company is much larger than its suppliers, and purchases in large quantities, then the supplier will have very little power to negotiate. Using Wal-Mart as an example, we find that suppliers have no power because Wal-Mart purchases in such large quantities.
A few factors that determine supplier power include:
- Supplier concentration – The fewer the number of suppliers for a given product, the more power they will have over the company.
- Switching costs – suppliers become more powerful as the cost to change to another supplier increases.
- Uniqueness of product – suppliers that produce products specifically for a company will have more power than commodity suppliers.
It’s important to analyze these five forces and their affect on companies we want to invest in. The Porter Five Forces Analysis will give you a good explanation for the profitability of an industry, and the firms within it. If you want to know why a company is able, or unable, to make a decent profit, this is the first analysis you should do.
Finance
Downloads For iPhones – How to Download Music, Games and Software For iPhone
Want downloads for iPhones but have no idea where to find them? You are not alone as there are many other owners like yourself.
The iPhone is an incredibly popular and slick gadget created by Apple. With millions of the gadget sold worldwide, it is listed as one of the top 10 best selling tech gadgets. Both an iPod and a phone, you can also surf the internet with it. Needless to say, downloads for iPhones are essential to tap on its full capabilities.
What are the different downloads available for the iPhone?
You can play music, songs and videos on the phone. So, in short, it works pretty nicely as a mobile MP3 and MP4 player. It is also a nice movie companion if you ask me. And there are many multi-media software applications for this device.
Separately, as a mini PDA, you can install business and finance applications like the financial calculators, stocks portfolio management, financial spreadsheets etc.
If you are using the iPhone 3G, you can load it with tons of social networking and web browsing applications. Talk to friends via “MSN lookalike” interfaces and even read the news online.
Where can you find such downloads for iPhones?
You can quite easily find these at iTunes, the parent library. Or you can use mainstream download sites like Yahoo, Amazon, Walmart and Sony to meet your music needs.
Still, there are some other specialized niche sites like Zoovision and Shape Services that offer software applications that are compatible with the iPod-cum-phone. From web tools and utilities to financial software and travel news applications, you can find something for your phone.
Another group of great resource to start looking at are the paid membership services. For a one-time fee, you can access any number of downloads for iPhones like songs, music, videos, movies, music videos, games, software and even wallpapers and ringtones.
Finance
Turkey – 7th Heaven
Turkey Economy
Turkey’s dynamic economy is a complex mix of modern industry and commerce, along with a traditional agriculture sector that still accounts for more than 35 per cent of employment. It has a strong and rapidly growing private sector, yet the state still plays a major role in basic industry, banking, transport and communication. The largest industrial sector is textiles and clothing, which accounts for one third of industrial employment. It faces stiff competition in international markets with the end of the global quota system. However, other sectors, notably the automotive and electronics industries, are of rising importance in Turkey’s export mix.
For many years real GNP growth has exceeded 6 per cent. The economy is turning around with the implementation of economic reforms, and 2004 GDP growth reached 9 per cent, followed by roughly 5 per cent annual growth in 2005-06. Inflation fell to 7.7 per cent in 2005, a 30-year low. The country showed strong economic gains in 2002-06, which were largely due to renewed investor interest in emerging markets. Before 2005 FDI in turkey was less than a $1 billion (£515.39 million) annually, but further economic and judicial reforms and prospective EU membership are expected to help boost FDI.
Privatisation sales are currently approaching $21 billion (£10.8 billion). Oil has been flowing through the Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan pipeline since May 2006, marking a major milestone that will bring up to 1 billion barrels per day from the Caspian to market. Without a doubt, the commitment of the government to economic reform, supported by prudent macroeconomic and structural policies, has played a significant role in strengthening investor confidence in the Turkish economy.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
FDI in Turkey is rapidly increasing as a result of the Turkish government working consistently hard to make investment both easier and more attractive. As a result of the government’sefforts, between January and October in 2006 alone almost $16 billion (£8.2 billion) was committed to Turkey in the form of FDI.
Money is flowing into everything from banking tomanufacturing and one particular sector where FDI has reached record levels is the real estate sector. A number of significant, international property companies such as Emaar Properties and ETA Star have committed millions to housing and commercial property projects in Turkey, and, going in to 2007, bidding is taking place for a range of new projects such as the biggest real estate project to date in Istanbul for the construction of three skyscrapers and a yachtmarina. Donald Trump is said to be in the bidding war for the development that will beconstructed in Zeytinburnu.
But Istanbul isn’t the only area to be boosted by FDI; there is a great deal of investor focus beginning to target the southern Turkish coastline, which has a hugely successful tourism industry already, and all of this investment confidence and contribution is allowing for the creation of jobs, which means that local purchasing power is significantly improving.
Tourism
Steady growth – Turkish tourism can be characterised by these two words. The year 2005 was a turning point for tourism in Turkey. In 2004, there was a 29 per cent growth in the number of arrivals. In 2005, the foreign visitor arrival growth rate was 25 per cent. This indicates that Turkish tourism has sustainable growth and stability. Tourist receipts for 2005 came to $11.9 billion (£6.1 billion) compared to $10.6 billion (£5.4 billion) in 2004. In 2005, the biggest change occurred in the number of tourists coming from non-European countries. The USA, Iran, Denmark and Syria were the countries which showed the highest growth rate in the number of arrivals.
EU talks boost holidays in turkey.
More and more people are taking holidays now because of their increased purchasing power. With every step towards Turkey’s EU membership, more people in Europe are considering the Turkish coast as an exotic option that is also close to their homeland. EU membership talks and the booming Turkish economy have made Turkey a favourable nvestment haven. Reduced inflation and interest rates have stabilised the economy since 2003.
If Turkey can get the FDI it needs and attain full EU membership, it will become one of the most important and influential countries in the world as it will, strategically and politically, represent a bridge between the Middle East and Europe. The future prospects for Turkey and its economy are, therefore, very positive indeed over the medium to long- term, making the country an exciting investment opportunity for property buyers seeking significant returns over the same term period.
As the Turkish economy continues to expand and the standard of living improves further, the forthcoming membership of the European Union will further lift what is already a buoyant economy. the inventory of property bought and sold in turkey continues to grow because of ongoing government reforms and partnerships with business and overseas investors.
Avoid "Buying" Mutual Fund Dividends
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Downloads For iPhones – How to Download Music, Games and Software For iPhone
Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win
Turkey – 7th Heaven
Illinois budget gives SWIC funding to manage former Lindenwood site
Whales Accumulate Through The Dip As Bitcoin Repositions To $40K
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chilly Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
EB-5 Investment Visa Requirements
Murder suspect yells at judge over dying man’s final text message
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes