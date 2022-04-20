Finance
Blue Coast Financial Group: Blue Coast Review
Blue Coast Financial Group offers a business model called Blue Coast.
Prior experience with Blue Coast, is not a factor in your success. All you truly need are:
1) The desire to be self-employed.
2) The willingness to learn.
3) The ability to develop and manage business relationships.
4) The passion to succeed.
Here is the commitment on their end:
They promise the best training available in the industry from your own Blue Coast success coach. They’ll supply you with the things you need to own and run your own financial services company such as product materials and web-based seminars as well as convenient one-on-one business training sessions. You’ll be given assistance, by their support staff and analysts, with generating leads. You, however, as a Blue Coast Savings Consultant, will manage and develop relationships with your clients as stated in #3 of the above “success factors.”
Blue Coast will supply pre-qualified, set appointments in the location of your choice. A collection of 15 essential business-to-business services offers such superb value and remarkable savings it can actually transform one prospect into many more within the same company. For example; your prospect needs Workers Comp, but you find they have a Factoring and/or Tax void as well. Best of all, as a Blue Coast Savings Consultant, you can offer this innovative suite of risk-free, no-cost financial services to a wide range of businesses, both large and small. Each service has its own commission structure. Some are one-time commissions based on a percentage of the transaction, while others come in the form of ongoing residuals based on business volume.
Consider the following:
• Recession Proof-Unlimited Potential for Growth
• Work From Home-No “Bricks & Mortar” Office Required
• No Cold Calling-Clients Come To You
• Multiple Income Streams
• Leverage Existing Clients
• Build A Sales Force For No Additional Cost
• Customer Relationship Management System
• “Smart Marketing” & “Marketing-in-a-Box” Techniques
• Easy Presentations & Quick Sales Cycle
• Quick Return On Invest & Time
So, is this a business opportunity you can wrap your brain around? Is this where you want to invest your time and money? If you have the required $20,000 in reserve and $19,995 up front for the franchise fee, this could be the business for you. Because of the monetary commitment, you’ll want to exercise your due diligence a bit further. What’s their track record? How are other franchisers doing? Can you speak with them? There are other franchises available with a much higher price tag and, conversely, there are some with a lower price tag. The determination of value-for-dollar will have to be made by you.
Finance
Mortgage Sales Letter Tips
A good mortgage sales letter that produces leads from a cold list or generates new business from your old client list is worth 1000 times it’s weight in gold.
Lets say you have a list of 50 clients and 50 leads that you haven’t converted. If you send one letter at a cost of just .42, and $100 for printing. That’s just $142 in total costs for a basic mortgage sales letter.
One new loan can generate several thousand dollars in commission. If you get just one new loan from a mortgage sales letter, you are going to be profitable (assuming you aren’t mailing to an enormous list).
As a result, it’s important to create an effective mortgage sales letter to maximize your lead generation efforts.
The key is to write an effective mortgage sales letter that people read and respond to. Most mortgage brokers don’t know the power of effective writing and rely upon hype and trickery in their letters.
The good news is you don’t need to hype up your letter, and you don’t need to rely on tricks like the old ‘fake looking check in the window’ letter (by the way, this does work, but only if you do it without fooling the recipient).
If you want leads and referrals here are the three most important parts of a successful mortgage sales letter that will help you boost response rates and build your book of business:
1. A Compelling Headline. Almost every mortgage sales letter must have a headline. Why? I’ll let the late great David Ogilvy explain it to you:
“On the average, five times as many people read the headline as read the body copy. When you have written your headline, you have spent eighty cents out of your dollar.” -David Ogilvy
The job of a headline is to get people interested and excited about what you have to say. For example, a poor headline might say, “Introducing Your Local Home Loan Specialist!”
A better headline would be, “Susan Johnson Saved $498.95 Per Month On Her Mortgage Payment — Here’ How You Can Save This Much or More!”
That headline needs a little work, but it’s light years ahead of the average mortgage brokers marketing letter.
2. Stories Sell. Nothing gets people more involved and motivated to take action than a good story. Instead of cramming a pitch about your products and services down your prospects throat (which puts them into the defensive mindset), tell them a story about a client who saved money instantly. And as a result of saving this money she could pay for child care or get a mini van, or go on a vacation that she has been putting off for a few years.
They key is to write a story that fits into the mindset of your audience. If you are targeting subprime mortgages, tell a story about how a down and out client with no hope. How he brought his family out of a rental in a bad part of town to owning a nice home in a wonderful school district.
3. Call To Action. The next important area of an effective mortgage sales letter is the call to action. You want your prospect to take action and call you or fill out a return reply card.
For example, a weak call to action would be, “Call me at 555-555-5555 between the hours of 8am and 4pm Monday through Friday.”
A stronger call to action would be, “For a free no obligation consultation to see how much you can save on your mortgage payment call me now: 555-555-5555. We can schedule a time to meet and discus your financial situation, or do it on the phone. You can reach me at 555-555-5555 anytime during normal business hours. Or, you can call my toll-free 24-hour voicemail at 1-800-555-5555 and leave your contact information and I’ll send you more information.”
In addition to a headline, a story, and a strong call to action, your mortgage sales letter should include a Post Script (PS), and testimonials. Studies show that up to 80% of your readers will read the PS first. This is where you restate your benefit in a conversational way. Testimonials are very effective in establish credibility, and they reinforce your claims.
If you follow these simple guidelines to a more effective mortgage sales letter, you will generate more qualified leads and referrals.
Sit down and write a mortgage sales letter tonight instead of watching Fringe or Dancing With The Stars. Send it to your current clients, and old leads. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Finance
Real Estate Investing and Property Management in West Chester PA
Residential property management in West Chester, PA involves serving two different rental communities.
The first community includes students who attend West Chester University. As certain geographic areas of West Chester do not allow student rentals, it is very important that you make sure what part of town your investment property is located. Student housing is very time consuming for property managers and requires extra man hours to serve their needs. For example, with student housing we get calls to change light bulbs, remove snow or ice, clean rooms and many other requests that we typically do not get from non-student tenants. As an investor you want to make sure that you have a property management company in West Chester, PA lined up to handle these issues or be prepared to handle them yourself.
Also, with student housing you will get a lot of turnover and most students stay one year and move out. So be sure to plan high tenant turnover when considering investing here.
The second community in West Chester, PA is non-students. This may include individuals that live in this very popular community or in some cases people that work at West Chester University. These types of tenants tend to be more mature and easier to manage the properties in which they reside. Additionally, they tend to pay rent on time and do not need nearly as mush maintenance or attention. As an investor this may be the better option, but these types of investment properties tend to cost more per unit.
The good news is non-students may live in your investment property for many years and reduce your vacant time.
West Chester, PA is a very popular community with lots of shops and restaurants in the downtown section. West Chester, PA is also the home of QVC, one of the largest employers in the area.
This town continues to be a very hot market for both sales and rentals. The average sales price for home as of November 2018 is $414,100. The average sales price is up 3.4% over the last year. The rental market is also seeing nice price appreciation. The average rental is $2,242 per month and is up 1.5% over the last month. This compares to the average rental in Philadelphia of $1,581 and nationally of $1,449. Given the strong popularity and strong employment in the area I would suggest this a great place for real estate investors to look for investment properties and above average returns.
Finance
Comprehensive Car Insurance – How to Get the Best Rate
Looking for comprehensive car insurance? Here’s how to get the best rate with a top company.
Comprehensive Car Insurance
Comprehensive car insurance coverage pays to repair your car when it’s damaged by anything other than a collision. This includes damage caused by vandalism, theft, fire, flooding, hail, or hitting an animal.
To lower your car insurance premium, increase your comprehensive deductible up to an amount you can afford to pay. Increasing it from $250 to $1,000 can save you up to 20% on your yearly premium. This also prevents you from filing too many claims which can cause your insurer to cancel your policy.
Other Coverages
Bodily injury liability coverage – This coverage is required in most sates. It covers you if you injure or kill someone else while driving your car, and pays your legal fees of they sue you. You should have enough liability coverage to protect your assets in the event of a lawsuit.
Personal injury protection – This coverage pays you and your passenger’s medical expenses when you’re involved in an accident. It also covers you if you’re walking or riding a bicycle. You may not need this coverage if you have medical insurance.
Collision coverage – This coverage pays to repair your car when it’s been damaged in an accident, no matter whose fault it was, or damaged by an object. To lower your premium, raise your collision deductible up to an amount you feel comfortable with. Increasing it from $250 to $1,000 can save you up to 25%. If you drive an older car you may want to drop this coverage altogether, especially if your car is worth less than the amount of your premium plus your deductible.
Uninsured motorist coverage – This coverage pays for damages to you, your passengers, and your car caused by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver. Because more than 15% of the population drives without insurance coverage, and hit-and-run accidents are on the rise, this is good coverage to have, even if you live in a no-fault insurance state.
Get the Best Rate on Car Insurance
Getting the best rate on car insurance is simply a matter of comparing rates from a number of different companies.
Blue Coast Financial Group: Blue Coast Review
Review: ‘How I Learned to Drive’ Is a Must Watch but Not for Faint of Heart
Dozens attend ground-breaking for Dierbergs at Crestwood Mall site
Walz, Klobuchar, Smith survey Minnesota’s efforts to fight avian influenza
Mortgage Sales Letter Tips
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear environmentalists’ challenge in PolyMet mine permitting
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety, wants to be ‘best football player in history’
Real Estate Investing and Property Management in West Chester PA
Comprehensive Car Insurance – How to Get the Best Rate
New Wallets Surge On Cardano, What’s Behind This?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes