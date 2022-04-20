Finance
Boarding Kennel Valuation – Part II
Once you have assessed the projected income of a boarding kennel operation, you’re ready to do some calculations to arrive at the right selling price. Keep in mind that there are experts in this field whose sole job is to calculate business values. They can complete a thorough analysis of the business and come to an estimate as to the value of that business. Unfortunately, they can be prohibitively expensive… to the tune of $5,000. For a buyer, this could get quite expensive. So, you’re forced to do your own calculations.
Some common sense calculations will go a long way. First of all, you should be able to purchase the business for 20% down (20% is considered the minimum down payment for commercial lending purposes). The business should be able to pay all expenses plus the mortgage payment and still provide you with a decent income. Obviously, this is a sweeping generalization, so take it with a grain of salt. But, this should get you headed in the right direction.
Secondly, you can do a business valuation based upon the capitalization rate. This is a way to measure how fast an investment will pay for itself. In the boarding kennel business, the desired cap rate is generally somewhere around 12%. The formula is the following. Business Value = Net Operating Income/Cap Rate. For example, if the yearly net operating income is 100,000, the calculation would be the following. 100,000 / .12 = $833,333. Cap rates may vary by region. And, you should definitely consult professionals i.e. your CPA, realtor, attorney. I’ve oversimplified but my purpose is only to get you pointed in the right direction.
As we determined in the previous section, when looking for that perfect boarding kennel, look for income, income, income. If they’ve done their books above board, they should be able to show bank statements to show the money being deposited. Of course, some operators pocket cash without reporting it to the government. If this is the case, it puts you in a bind. You should calculate projected income as best you can. Keep in mind… if they can’t verify their income, they should be prepared to accept a lower offer.
Finance
Consumer Alert! – Three Types of Life Insurance You Probably Don’t Need
American Consumers face a bewildering set of financial options in their lifetime. Investment, Legal, and Risk Management considerations continue to multiply decade after decade. However many of the options available are not great choices. In the world of life insurance, there are three products that stand out for being not appropriate for most Families. Although each of these policies could help in certain limited situations, they are all generally overpriced, narrowly useful, and occasionally miss-sold by insurance agents.
Mortgage Life Insurance:
Mortgage life pays off your house in case you die. Why a consumer needs an insurance policy that only pays down the mortgage is unknown to me. In Comparison a simple term life which can be taken out in an amount to cover a mortgage, Mortgage Life tends to be extremely overpriced, sometimes fabulously overpriced. Besides by their very definition Mortgage Life benefits generally shrink as you pay your mortgage off overtime.
In comparison a level term insurance policy taken out with enough death benefit to cover the entire mortgage will be paid out to the survivors as you see fit. They then can decide how best to use the money. There are certain situations when mortgage life insurance can be a good idea, such as when the primary breadwinner is uninsurable. Otherwise -for everyone else – consider Term.
Children’s Life Insurance:
The point of life insurance is to provide an emergency financial sum in the case of an untimely death. Life Ins. dollars should be used to replace lost income. Children, in general, do not have an income; therefore there is no financial reason to carry a life insurance policy on your child.
The smarter option is to either use the cost of a children’s life policy to supplement one of the parent’s term life policies or to stash the money into a college savings plan – such as a 529.
Often Children’s life policies are sold with the idea that it guarantees the child insurance once the child reaches the age of maturity. The problem with this idea is that kiddie life insurance policies (as they are often known as) are not written in amounts that will be very useful once they reach adulthood.
Skip the kiddie life policies and wisely use your cash elsewhere.
Cash Value Life Insurance:
Cash value insurance goes by various names: Whole, Universal, and Variable Life. There are multiple other derivatives of these names. Although the lure of them can be high, cash value life insurance policies rarely are worth the additional money needed to acquire them.
Variable life, which contains a stock market component, can only be sold by registered advisors. Whole and Universal, which can do not require advisors are pitched by insurance agents around the country as an Investment mixed with Insurance. The major issue is that the mixing of these two components leads to a confusing, complex, and overpriced product that is almost impossible to shop around. Add on the high fees and confusing legal language and is it any wonder why Suze Orman, Dave Ramsey, and Clark Howard all generally agree, that Cash Value Insurance plans are a poor option for most Americans.
The smarter alternative is to shop around for a highly rated term life policy that fits the needs of both you and your family. Both spouses, working or not, probably could use some form of inexpensive term insurance.
By avoiding just these three life insurance products your family could save tens of thousands of dollars per year.
Finance
What Might Be Next In The Economy?
Since, we don’t have a crystal ball, it is impossible to predict, accurately, the future! This is especially true, when, it comes to economic issues, including investment, real estate, interest rates, inflationary pressures, government actions, international factors, etc. What are the ramifications of inflation, recession, interest rates, Federal Reserve Bank decisions, etc? How can one, hedge – his – bet, in order to minimize unnecessary risks, while receiving a quality return, also? There is no simple answer, because so many factors, have significant influences. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to briefly, consider, examine and review potential factors, in order to help readers, have a more – complete understanding of the possibilities.
1) Interest rates: We have experienced a prolonged period of historically – low – interest rates. This has created easy money, because the cost of borrowing is so low. Both individuals and corporations have benefited, at least, in the immediate- term, permitting home buyers to purchase more house, because their monthly charges, are low, due to low mortgage rates. Corporate and government bonds, and banks, have paid low returns. It has stemmed, inflation, and created a rise in home prices, we haven’t witnessed, in recent memory. The Federal Reserve Bank has signaled they will be ending this propping – up, and will also raise rates, probably three times, in 2022. What do you think that will cause.
2) Auto loans, consumer loans, borrowing: The auto industry has been, significantly, impacted by supply chain challenges. When rates rise, auto loans and leases, will be more costly.
3) THis pattern began after the Tax Reform legislation, passed at the end of 2017, which created the initial, new, trillion dollars deficits
4) Government spending, caused by the financial suffering and challenges, because of shut downs, etc, because of the pandemic, created trillions more in debt. Unfortunately, debt must be eventually addressed.
5) Perception and attitude: The past couple of years,apparently, created a public perception, plus many fears, with a crippling economic impact.
Either, we begin to plan, effectively, and with common sense and an open – mind, many will be at – risk. Wake up, America, and demand better leadership, service and representation.
Finance
Loan Provider Company in India
Tirupati Invest Services offer services at lowest interest rate and instant loan expense. We are best financial organization to provide our customers seamless experience with best and quick services. We offer different types of loans like Personal, unsecured, Investment, Business, Agriculture, Installment, Mortgage, Term, Home, Project, Purchase, Vehicle, NRI Home and others.
Tirupati Invest Services is a place which offers all kind of services best suited for your requirements. Our main objective is to lead in innovative ideas to change the Indian financial sector. If you are looking for finance, you can simply contact with us and you just have to fill our application form after and after then we will check your Eligibility. You will get an instant approval after you fill application form.
Tirupati Invest Services is an Instant Loan Provider in India. We are providing our financial services in Udaipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Our Company also helps you getting out of NPA (Non Performing Assets) situation. We provide best NPA solutions and deals with the investors in professional way and help you in personal way, as we value relationship. We certify complete agreement for outstanding balance.
We provide all the 24/7 support and services needed by our most valuable customers. Our financial team is always available here for you. Our services of loan include Amount of Loan, Tenure & EMI, Easy Repayments, Tax Benefits, Applicant and Co-Applicant etc.
Tirupati Invest Services is finance company in Maharashtra India. We provide help you accomplish your dreams. We are committed for offering one the best financial services to complete your aspirations. Our vision is to be one of the leading loan provider companies in India and contribute high quality finance solutions with best customer services.
We provide various kinds of loans to our clients such as Mortgage, Home, Business, Education, Personal, Corporate Finance, Vehicle, Car, Agriculture, and against property loans and many more. Our services are quick and fast approval. To get our services you just have to fill a simple application form with required validate documents.
Tirupati Invest is a highly favorable company in Udaipur, India providing various types of services. Our Company is basically focusing on Financial services, Best Consultancy, Business Analysis and 24/7 Support. We are the best company for Financial Planning, Cash Investment, Financial Consultancy, Personal Insurance, Commodities Planning, Retirement Planning etc.
http://tirupatiinvestservices.com/
14 A 2nd Floor Opp Hotel Dream Palace Big Bazar Road New Fatehpura Udaipur Rajasthan India
+91-7357205111/ +91-7230063211
[email protected]
