News
Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID-19 injured list, Mark Canha still out
The Mets got one of their starting outfielders back for an anticipated series opener against the Giants.
Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 IL, the Mets announced less than an hour before first pitch of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Outfielder Nick Plummer was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Mark Canha, who manager Buck Showalter hoped would also return for the first of a four-game set against San Francisco, remained unactivated. Including Tuesday’s doubleheader, Canha has missed five games on the COVID-19 IL.
Canha has publicly announced he is vaccinated, while Nimmo has not disclosed that information.
Nimmo was not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Giants. He returned to the active roster four days after testing positive for COVID-19. Any player, regardless of vaccination status, can technically return earlier than 10 days if they test negative on multiple PCR tests, an MLB source said.
Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who was part of a four-person Mets group that tested positive for the virus ahead of Friday’s home opener, is still “not close” to returning to the team, Showalter said.
The Mets waited until the last possible minute to announce their lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday because it was a possibility, Showalter said, that both Nimmo and Canha could test negative on multiple PCR tests in time for first pitch. While Canha remained absent for Game 1, the skipper’s remarks indicated the left fielder is close to returning.
Outfielder Travis Jankowski, who signed with the Mets last month, filled in admirably for Nimmo over the weekend against the Diamondbacks. Though it’s a small sample size, the eight-year MLB veteran has hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a run scored and two stolen bases over five games this season.
()
News
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
By ADAM SCHRECK
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory after the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties nearly two months into the war.
The cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under deadly attack, and Russia also said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said air-launched missiles destroyed 13 Ukrainian troop and weapons locations, while the air force struck 60 other Ukrainian military facilities, including missile warhead storage depots.
Russian artillery hit nearly 1,300 Ukrainian military facilities and over 1,200 troop concentrations over the past 24 hours, Konashenkov said. The claims could not be independently verified.
In what both sides described as a new phase of the war, the Russian assault began Monday along a front stretching more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from northeastern Ukraine to the country’s southeast. Ukraine’s military said Russian forces tried to “break through our defenses along nearly the entire front line.”
Weeks ago, after the abortive Russian push to take Kyiv, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.
A Russian victory in the Donbas would deprive Ukraine of the industrial assets concentrated there, including mines, metals plants and heavy-equipment factories.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the Pentagon’s assessments of the war, said the Russians had added two more combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in Ukraine over the preceding 24 hours. That brought the total number of units in the country to 78, all of them the south and the east, up from 65 last week, the official said.
That would translate to about 55,000 to 62,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers. But accurately determining Russia’s fighting capacity at this stage is difficult.
A European official, likewise speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Russia also has 10,000 to 20,000 foreign fighters in the Donbas. They are a mix of mercenaries from Russia’s private Wagner Group and Russian proxy fighters from Syria and Libya, according to the official.
While Ukraine portrayed the attacks on Monday as the start of the long-feared offensive in the east, some observers noted that an escalation has been underway there for some time and questioned whether this was truly the start of a new offensive.
The U.S. official said that the offensive in the Donbas has begun in a limited way, mainly in an area southwest of the city of Donetsk and south of Izyum.
Justin Crump, a former British tank commander now with the strategic advisory company Sibylline, said the Ukrainian comments could, in part, be an attempt to persuade allies to send more weapons.
“What they’re trying to do by positioning this, I think, is … focus people’s minds and effort by saying, ‘Look, the conflict has begun in the Donbas,’” Crump said. “That partly puts pressure on NATO and EU suppliers to say, ‘Guys, we’re starting to fight now. We need this now.’”
European and American arms have played a key role in enabling the outgunned Ukrainians to hold off the Russians. The Dutch prime minister told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday that the Netherlands would send “heavier material,” including armored vehicles.
Associated Press journalists in Kharkiv said at least four people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of the city. The attack occurred as residents attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy, with municipal workers planting spring flowers in public areas.
An explosion also rocked Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three, according to AP journalists at the scene.
Eyewitness accounts and reports from officials have given a broad picture of the extent of the Russian advance. But independent reporting in the parts of the Donbas held by Russian forces and separatists is severely limited, making it difficult to know what is happening in many places on the ground.
Military experts said the Russians’ goal is to encircle Ukrainian troops from the north, south and east.
Key to the campaign is the capture of Mariupol, the now-devastated city in the Donbas that the Russians have besieged since the early days of the war. Taking Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine from 2014.
It would also free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.
A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained holed up in a sprawling Mariupol steel plant, representing what was believed to be the last major pocket of resistance in the city.
On Tuesday, Russia issued a new ultimatum to the Ukrainian defenders to surrender, saying those who come out will “keep their lives,” and said a cease-fire was being declared in the area so the combatants could leave the plant.
The Ukrainians have ignored previous such offers, and there was no immediate confirmation a cease-fire occurred.
The Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, whose forces have taken part in the fighting in Mariupol, said on a messaging app that Russian forces would root out the Ukrainian resistance within hours and take full control of the steel mill on Tuesday.
Kadyrov is known for his bluster and has repeatedly predicted the city’s fall in the past.
___
Associated Press journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Felipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Danica Kirka in London; and Robert Burns in Washington contributed to this report, as did other AP staff members around the world.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
This Missouri city is the worst for dating
(NEXSTAR) – Is your location sabotaging your life love? New data indicates many U.S. cities – even some of its biggest – not only have fewer single people but make it harder to date overall.
Researchers at Sperling’s BestPlaces used several factors (and U.S. Census data) to create the ranking, including percentage of singles ages 18-24, population and number of dating venues per capita (coffee shops, bars, etc). Some rankings are surprising: mega metros like Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco sit in the middle of the pack, owing to low scores of dating places per capita, in addition to gift-buying trends.
Where does your city rank? Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 places to make a love connection.
Best dating cities
- Austin, TX
- Colorado Springs, CO
- San Diego, CA
- Raleigh/Durham, NC
- Seattle, WA
- Charleston, SC
- Norfolk, VA
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Springfield, MA
- Honolulu, HI
Texas’ capitol city topped the ranking for several reasons, data shows. Austin boasts the highest number of 18-24 year-olds and the most social venues per capita. Residents also spend lots of money socializing, including purchasing more alcohol outside the home than all the other cities.
“Cities like Austin, Colorado Springs and Ann Arbor were not a complete surprise,” said Bert Sperling, president of Sperling’s Best Places. “They are heavy-populated college towns and it’s easy for young singles to get together.”
COOL FACT: San Diego ranks high in diversity, indicating a high probability of meeting people of different races/ethnicities.
Worst dating cities
- Kansas City, MO
- Wichita, KS
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
- Detroit, MI
- Louisville, KY
- Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC
- Atlanta, GA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Houston, TX
- Charlotte, NC
Major cities like Houston and Atlanta make the low list due to Houston’s lack of lingerie stores per capita and Atlanta’s slim bar scene for young singles. St. Louis is also among the worst cities to find a date, ranking 69th on the list.
Sterling said some of the lowest-ranked cities have reached out to say the data is accurate.
“In these cities, there are relatively few young singles and the towns are so spread out, it can be difficult for them to find each other,” said Sterling. “Some are using this study as a call to action to provide places where people can hang out and get together.”
Need to relocate? You can find all 80 of America’s Best (and Worst) Cities for Dating here.
News
Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’
By CURT ANDERSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats.
“Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor told New Jersey commuters. Other passengers were confused, startled and angered by the abrupt change, however, especially those who booked trips in the belief that their unvaccinated children would be traveling in a masked environment.
A federal judge’s decision Monday to throw out a mask requirement on public transportation did away with the last major vestige of federal pandemic rules and led to a mishmash of new locally created rules that reflected the nation’s ongoing division over how to battle the virus.
Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask optional policy. New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut continued to require them on mass transit. But a host of other cities ditched their mandates, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to recommend masking on transportation.
Brooke Tansley, a television producer and former Broadway performer, boarded a flight with her not-yet-eligible-to-be-vaccinated 4-year-old and 8-month-old baby only to learn that the mask mandate had ended mid-flight.
“Here we are, trapped in the sky with our 8-month-old unmasked baby (you can’t actually mask a baby that young) under the supposition that everyone who can be masked would be masked, and the flight 325 crew has taken our choices away from us,” she said in a tweet. “Very very angry about this.”
For many, though, the news was welcome. A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing the announcement they were now optional. One man could be seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.
On a Southwest Airlines flight Monday from Detroit to Nashville, the change to optional status was incorporated into the safety announcements, prompting murmurs and fist pumps from some passengers and no audible complaints.
In Portland, Oregon, transit employees were immediately working on taking down “mask required” announcements and signs, but said it would likely take several days to remove everything.
The city joined Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City, Missouri, in making masking optional on mass transit.
“We know our riders have mixed feelings about the mandate ending,” Portland’s public transit agency, TriMet, posted on social media. “We ask everyone to be respectful of others as we all adjust to this change.”
Subway rider Cooper Klinges was pleased that New York City’s public transit system wasn’t following the trend and planned to keep its mask requirement in place. As he waited at a train station in Brooklyn, New York, he said he canceled a flight earlier this year over concerns about the virus.
“I don’t think we are out of the woods yet,” said Klinges, a teacher, citing concerns about the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. “It is still around. We have to still stick it out.”
As of Monday evening, the website of ride sharing company Lyft still said masks were required. In an email to customers Tuesday morning, Uber said masks were recommended but no longer required.
The national mask rule for travelers was one of the last of the pandemic restrictions still in place. It sparked online flame throwing between those who felt they were crucial to protecting people and those who saw it as an unnecessary inconvenience or even government overkill.
Some flight attendants found themselves cursed and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply.
In a 59-page lawsuit ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.
The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order.
While airline and mass transit passengers around the country were ditching masks, the White House made clear that those traveling with President Joe Biden to New Hampshire on Tuesday would be required to keep face coverings on “in line with CDC guidance.” A Biden administration official also said there were no changes expected to the pre-departure testing requirement for international passengers bound to the U.S.
Asked Tuesday if people should still wear masks on planes, Biden replied: “That’s up to them.”
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. But the court ruling puts that decision on hold.
After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that led to record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months that led most states and cities to drop mask mandates.
But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
The federal mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate.
“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness,” Delta announced in a news release.
___
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press writers David Koenig in Dallas, Michael Balsamo and Will Weissert in Washington, and Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.
Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID-19 injured list, Mark Canha still out
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
The 4 Benefits of Fix and Flip Loans
This Missouri city is the worst for dating
Rainmaker Games Launches The First Blockchain Gaming Discovery Platform
Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’
Frequently Asked Questions Regarding Home Mortgage Loans – DTN Mortgage – All Types Of Home Loans
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Plot, Release Date, New Games Confirmed
Officers to increase patrols on Highway 61 in St. Charles County
Bitcoin SOPR Suggests Market Nowhere Near The Bottom
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes