Budget Travel Basics
The world of budget travel is one of the most exciting and interesting, and in today’s world traveling on a budget is becoming more and more of a necessity for all those aspiring tourists. Keeping costs low while traveling is important, whether you are a solo traveler seeing the world for the first time or a family with a carload full of kids heading for the beach or the theme park.
When it comes to coming up with a travel budget, the first step should be to decide what is important to you and where you can cut back a bit. For instance, some travelers are comfortable spending a bit more for a better class of hotel, while others prefer to save money by using budget accommodations and spend the money they saved on sightseeing or a special meal for the family. Again, it all depends on your tastes.
As with other aspects of finance, it is a good idea to create a travel budget before you start your trip. Determine a budget for the various aspects of your vacation, such as hotel, airfare, rental cars, sightseeing, gasoline, etc. Once you have a good idea of what each element of the vacation should cost, it is time to start shopping around for the best deals.
Once you have determined what is most important to you, it is time to start determining how to get the best deals. Often, admission deals on area attractions are the easiest to come by, since many theme parks, museums and other destinations run specials to attract out of town guests.
To score big discounts on area attractions, the best place to start is the web site of the attraction itself. Be sure to check the web site for any specials, such as two for one deals, free admission for children, special reduced admission days, etc.
If you are a member of the military, a senior citizen or a member of an organization such as AAA, there are often additional discounts available. Most AAA offices sell discount admission tickets to theme parks, museums and other popular attractions within driving distance, and most AAA offices sell discounted admissions to popular attractions like Walt Disney World as well. The key to making your travel budget stretch farther is to ask about, and take advantage of, all discounts that may be available.
If you are driving to your destination, one great way to make your travel budget go further is to make sure your car is in tip top shape before embarking on your trip. Small details, such as under-inflated tires or worn spark plugs can really eat into your gas mileage and end up costing you a bundle, especially on a long road trip.
A good map can also be a money saver, since it will keep you from driving around in circles and wasting gas. Finding your way easily to and from the hotel and the surrounding area will make your vacation more pleasant and less costly.
No matter how you save money on your next vacation, having a budget and sticking to it will help you enjoy your vacation more, and worry less about paying for it.
Online Banking – A Hassle-Free Way to Execute Bank Transactions
Banking transactions have become the key procedure of savings in recent times. Almost everyone has a valid bank account in their name. Alternatively, savings can also be done by hoarding or keeping in home lockers and safes. But what is notably important here is the fact that, by saving in banks, you also get interests on the amount deposited. Hence when your savings matures, you get sufficient interests. Other than this, saving in banks is much more safer than at home. However, the only disadvantage in this context is, the person may have to stand long hours in the queue to withdraw or deposit money. However, today this disadvantage has also been nullified by introducing online banking facilities, where the person can do all his banking transactions on the Internet.
A number of banking websites have come up that assist people to withdraw and deposit finance. You just need to register on these websites and open a savings account or a current account. They have access to all types of banks starting from ICICI, HDFC, ABN ANRO etc. What is most amazing about these websites, is the fact that, they provide detailed information about all the banks and their recent interest rates and other enrolling formalities. This has proved to be a major revolution for the banking sector, ever since it has come up with Internet facilities.
Most of the people now-a-days count on on-line banking for their banking transactions. The most advantageous fact about online banking is that it saves both time and energy. In fact, it has almost the same procedure as the previous one. The only difference is that, it is done on the Internet. Just fill in a form and provide necessary identification proofs, to open a bank account. Hence, it is no longer required to go all the way to the bank, stand in long queues, wait for 4 to 5 hours. It has also increased the transaction speed and hence saves time.
Another advantage of Online banking is that it keeps the earnings of people safe in a organised manner by opening different bank accounts for different people. It has also instigated saving habits of the people. Normally, people tend to spend more if the entire finance is easily accessible to their hand. Where as, if you make a fixed deposit of a certain amount of money of your salary, it indeed enhances your savings and also come back to you along with interests. Other than this, the income tax returns or the tax payments can be done online without running all the way to the tax offices.
Paying income tax return online has various advantages which has made it very popular among most people. First of all, it is easily processed, convenient to use and is not cumbersome. It has amazing accuracy in its data systems. For instance, important datas like PAN/TAN No, Assessment year etc which are key for deciding ones amount of tax have unbelievable accuracy. Unlike manual payments, online payment can be done anytime and from anywhere. With this facility, the client gets expert advices from various banking experts. It also maintains proper record of every details.
Colloidal Silver Featured in the Wall Street Journal
The “powers” of colloidal silver have been heralded for thousands of years only to be quieted by penicillin and other bacteria killers conjured up in the pharmaceutical labs, given Latin names and used to fight every bacterium originated disease known to man.
The results of shunning this natural “nano-sized” (nano = one billionth of a meter) antibiotic has been that diseases have evolved to have a resistance to the man made antibiotics and now scientist are scrambling to find replacements for the antibiotics that have survived less than 100 years.
There are critics that hypothesize that the large pharmaceutical companies are pressuring the regulatory agencies to prevent nano-sized silver products from being sold directly to the public without the giants taking their cut. Websites have sold silver nanoparticles in solution known as colloidal silver without the ability to mention what the product will cure or testimonials from those that have had positive results.
Wall Street Journal announces that the “War Against Germs Has Silver Lining”.
Curad USA, makers of hospital bandages lined with nano-silver particles now has released Curad Silver Bandages for the home use instead of a Band-aid. Curad claims “that silver reduced bacterial growth like Staph. aureaus, E. coli, E. hirae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa”.
Samsung Electronics has introduced a refrigerator and new laundry washing machine that uses silver ions to sanitize the laundry and eliminate 99% of odor causing bacteria (sold at Lowe’s and Best Buy). Plank, a Boston company, has launched a new soap for Yoga users that lists silver as the main active ingredient. The company has a toothpaste and shampoo in R&D that is imbued with silver.
Asia has become the largest consumer of products that uses the nano-silver as a antimicrobial ingredient. Colloidal silver is known to kill virus, is it possible they are guarding against bird flu?
While some agencies strive to prevent you from buying colloidal silver online, the EPA is clear that we NOW have silver in our drinking supply and has, for health purposes established a daily reference dose for silver in drinking water at 350 micrograms (u.g) and a critical dose at 1400 u.g. In contrast, international health bodies, such as the World Health Organization, have not established such standards for silver since its toxicity is very low.
Silver “becomes more active against microbes when it’s made into small particles because they can cover more surface area when they come into direct contact with bacteria,” according to Andrew Maynard, physicist and chief scientific adviser for studies on Emerging Nanotechnologies underway at Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.
Adidas, and Polartec have licensed silver coated nylon fabric known as X-Static (Noble Biomaterials Inc.) to incorporate antimicrobial silver in athletic and outdoor clothing for their ability to kill odors and promote thermal properties. Brooks Sports sells a line (HVAC) of socks, caps and shirts that use silver to differentiate them from all others.
ARC Outdoors uses silver infused fabric from NanHorizon Inc. to produce antimicrobial socks for the U.S. military. SmartSilver is brand of odor-eliminating underwear, stocking caps and gloves that kills bacteria on contact using nano-silver. ARC sells to Wal-Mart, Bass ProShops, Cabela’s and wants to expand to hospital products such as sheets and surgical scrubs.
Sharper Image has introduced a plastic food storage container that is infused with nano-silver particles that they claim will keep food fresher, longer.
So what diseases will colloidal silver display benefits for? Bacteria and virus are known to be killed by silver suspended in a liquid of nanoparticle size called colloidal silver. In addition to the bacterial growths like Staph. aureaus, E. coli, E. hirae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa mentioned by Curad and Maynard, yeast, fungus and virus have all died in tests using colloidal silver. So is yeast infection a yeast? Yes. Is ringworm a fungus? Yes. Is acne caused by bacteria? Yes. Is sinusitis caused by a bacteria infection? Yes. Is silver used in infants eyes? Yes. Is silver used for burn victims? Yes. Is colloidal silver an immune system support? Yes. Will colloidal silver be the answer for bird flu? Is bird flu a virus?
Viva Colloidal Silver!
How to Configure Instant Purchase in Magento 2
After being enabled instant Purchase, on the product page, the Instant Purchase is located under the Add to Cart button once some requirements have been fulfilled.
You can configure by taking the following steps:
Configure Instant Purchase in Magento 2
- Step 1: Fulfil the requirements
- Step 2: Configure Payment Method Vault and Enable
- Step 3: Complete the configuration
Step 1: Fulfil the requirements
- To begin with, sign in to your account on the backend.
- Check if your accounts have a default billing and shipping address on the Address Book page. If not, access the Address Book page and set it.
- Make sure that at least one shipping method is available for the country, which is stated in the default shipping address. The shipping method can be one of these: Flat Rate, Free Shipping, Table Rates, or real-time online rates.
- Each customer accounts has a stored payment method with vault for protection. You will see some recommended payment methods which can be used to supply secure access to retained credit card information as following:
- Braintree Credit Cards
- Braintree with PayPal Enabled
- PayPal Payflow Pro
One thing to note about Braintree Credit Cards is that it cannot be used for Instant Purchase simultaneously with 3D Secure. In other words, if 3D Secure is enabled, you can only choose between Braintree with PayPal Enabled and PayPal Payflow Pro.
Step 2: Configure Payment Method Vault and Enable
- On the Admin sidebar, click Stores. Next, right below Settings, select Configuration.
- To configure Payment Method Vault, do the following:
Basic Braintree Settings
In the panel on the left, in the Sales dropdown, choose Payment Methods.
In the Basic Braintree Settings section, insert the following information from your Braintree seller account: Merchant ID, Public Key, Private Key.
For Enable this Solution category, set Yes.
Also, set Enable PayPal through Braintree to Yes.
Last but not least, set Vault Enabled to Yes.
- To Enable, in the panel on the left, under Sales, tap Sales. Then expand the Instant Purchase section and do the following:
Instant Purchase
- First, set Enabled to Yes.
- Insert the Button Text that you wish to appear on the button instead of the default one which is “Instant Purchase”. You can make change to the button text for store view individually or language.
Step 3: Complete the configuration
- When complete, click Save Config.
- At the top of the page there is a message requesting you to go to Cache Management. Click Cache Management before tapping Flush Magento Cache in the upper-right corner.
Instant Purchase helps customers to accelerate the checkout process by utilizing available information saved in their account. This means that when making new purchases, you will no longer have to fill in the same old personal details that you have previously provided. Accordingly, those who drag themselves through a long list of products will be able to save a lot of time thanks to Instant Purchase!
