Buffalo man identified as victim in fatal road-rage shooting in Maple Grove
Authorities say a 61-year-old Buffalo, Minn., man was the victim of a fatal shooting that west metro authorities have blamed on road rage.
According to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office, William Floyd Haire died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen last weekend.
Police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday after one person shot at Haire’s vehicle in the course of a dispute in the area of Hennepin County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Officers found the injured Haire in a car off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
He died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
Review: ‘How I Learned to Drive’ Is a Must Watch but Not for Faint of Heart
Conventional wisdom says that Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive was ahead of its time, yet How I Learned was also absolutely of its time, riding a tide of identity politics and increasing awareness of sexual harassment. A year after its extended run Off Broadway in 1997, the Clinton Administration would become embroiled in the Monica Lewinsky scandal: a President who took advantage of a twentyish intern, using the power of his office to deny it, his enemies trying to weaponize it. The real life parallels continue with Take Back the Night, the Clarence Thomas hearings, #MeToo, and the Anchorage Daily News winning a Pulitzer Prize for covering the high rate of sexual assault in Alaska. There are countless examples of its present day relevance.
Through the clarity of her art and the thorniness of her empathic vision, Vogel bridges the Naughty Nineties and our #MeToo present. That simultaneous sense of hovering between time periods hangs over this solid revival of How I Learned—also its overdue Broadway debut at Manhattan Theatre Club. Starring original cast members Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse (and Johanna Day as Female Chorus), this production is drenched in nostalgia but also bone-weary sadness, as the scars of the past refuse to disappear decades after the damage.
Parker and Morse (now in their late fifties and sixties, respectively) reprise their roles as Li’l Bit and her Uncle Peck, whose flirtatious, codependent, ultimately tragic relationship forms the spine of the memory play. Set in Maryland in the 1960s and ’70s, the nonlinear scenes are narrated by Li’l Bit as an older, wiser woman, her recollections ultimately spooling back to Peck’s first sexual assault on his niece, when she was eleven, during a driving lesson. Vogel employs Brecht-like distancing devices, such as announcing scene titles taken from lessons in a guide to driving or drinking. Three actors in addition to the leads (Day, Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers) take on multiple other characters such as family members, hookups, and waiters.
This isn’t a play that says an uncle shouldn’t grope his pubescent niece’s breasts in the car. It’s a play that shows how complex emotions and family secrets create an atmosphere in which she keeps coming back—until she sees Peck as the broken, abuse-perpetuating creature he is, and finally breaks free.
Parker still has that wonderful wariness, the half-dreaming bemusement that makes her stage performances so raw, so perched on the cusp of heartbreak. And she contrasts so well with the lanky, bass-voiced Morse—no longer baby-faced but still possessed of an almost boyish vulnerability, even as he methodically strips Li’l Bit of her natural ease with her body. “That day was the last day I lived in my body,” she says toward the end. “I retreated above the neck, and I’ve lived inside the ‘fire’ in my head ever since.”
Director Mark Brokaw returns to the production 25 years later with a big heart and clear eyes on a neutral set of cool blue walls and linoleum floor by Rachel Hauck, warmly lit by Mark McCullough. In the choric roles, Day, Gold and Myers expertly generate the comic froth at the edges of the drama, keeping it from foundering in lurid scenes of exploitation. Much as the play makes a contemporary audience cringe, it is full of deliberate laughs and notes of sympathy for the doomed Peck that deliberately fuzz our moral sensors.
Yes, the shiny, stylish model handles great on today’s theatrical highways and bumpy back roads of the Discourse. If anything, it might be too sophisticated a ride for new drivers. Why isn’t Peck’s downfall more satisfying? Why don’t we see Li’l Bit happy and successful later in life? Why does empowerment feel so melancholy? We can ask these questions all day; Paula Vogel will still be up front, eyes smiling in the rearview mirror.
You can buy tickets here.
Dozens attend ground-breaking for Dierbergs at Crestwood Mall site
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs broke ground Tuesday on a new store at the site of the old Crestwood Mall.
The new 47-acre development will be called Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing. The groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the project kicking off near the same location as the original groundbreaking of Crestwood Mall in 1955.
Tuesday afternoon dozens gathered for the ground-breaking ceremony to bring back to life the former Crestwood Mall site.
“My grandmother brought me here as a little kid. So to be able to come back today and have a chance to develop this site, not only me but a lot of people as well,” said Greg Dierberg.
“It’s been vacant for so many years now. We can bring Dierbergs and our rich history to life here in the city of Crestwood. It’s incredibly exciting for us,” said Laura Dierberg-Padousis.
The 47-acre property is located off Watson Road, just east of Sappington Road. The site has been under contract following months of negotiating with the owner.
City leaders said residents are excited to see this area come to life again and will be a part of the redevelopment process.
“It’s exciting. You plan something like this for a long time and when you get to come out today and see all the construction work and all the people, it’s really fulfilling,” said John Eilermann, the CEO and chairman of McBride Homes.
Those in attendance said this is the most exciting piece of ground in the Crestwood area. Mark Zorensky was the original developer of the site.
“It means a lot,” said Zorensky. “This was very close to our family this parcel and to see major development like this and redevelop this, it’s important.”
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mable said the city is thrilled to have two partners who have robust and comprehensive plans for the site.
“It’s something that myself and the board of alderman, city staff have been working on for decades,” Mable said. “We have two great companies that are up to the challenge. They are full steam ahead.”
The Crestwood mall closed in 2013. The new project should be finished in two years.
Walz, Klobuchar, Smith survey Minnesota’s efforts to fight avian influenza
Minnesota’s governor and U.S. senators went to the heart of the state’s poultry country Tuesday for a firsthand look at how the top turkey-producing state is fighting bird flu, and said the state is better positioned now than it was during the devastating 2015 outbreak.
Gov. Tim Walz and Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith visited an emergency operations center in Willmar where state and federal agencies are working to contain the current outbreak. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it has cost chicken and turkey producers 28.2 million birds in 29 states so far. In Minnesota, the the toll is nearly 2 million birds at 40 farms.
“We remain hopeful. The fight is still on. We’ve got another four to six weeks probably, maybe a little shorter if we get some decent weather here,” Walz said at a news conference.
Klobuchar pointed out that Minnesota producers lost 9 million birds in 2015, mostly turkeys but also broiler and egg-laying chickens. Officials and the industry have learned a lot since them about how the virus is transmitted and they know better how to ward it off. And while the system for compensating farmers was “just a mess last time,” she said, that process has been improved.
Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said Minnesota saw a steady increase in new cases in May 2015 before they started winding down. The state may not be halfway through this new outbreak, he said, but it’s behaving differently.
State Veterinarian Beth Thompson said this outbreak is being spread mostly by wild waterfowl, not flock-to-flock as in 2015. Commercial and backyard flock owners have stepped up biosecurity to prevent tracking it from barn to barn, she said, and that should limit the number of affected farms.
Relief is expected to come when those migrating waterfowl make their way through the Midwest, she said. Bad weather has caused many of them to stop in the region and leave the virus behind. Officials can’t make those birds leave, she said, but they will head north as the weather improves.
“The environment needs to warm up, and we need to heat up, and we need to dry out,” Thompson said.
The leaders also said more mental health services are now available to help producers and farm workers cope with the stresses and financial shocks from having to destroy entire flocks.
“Everybody needs help at one time or another, and asking for help is a sign of strength, not of weakness,” Smith said.
