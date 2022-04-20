Connect with us

Blockchain

Can RUNE Sustain Its 20% Rally?, Why This Analyst Doubts It

Published

1 min ago

on

THORChain RUNE
THORChain (RUNE) has seen an important rally in the past month. The native token of this decentralized cross-chain bridge rose from its 2022 low at around $3 with 30% intra-day rallies to its current levels.

At the time of writing, RUNE’s price trades at $9 with an 11% profit in the past 24-hours and a 17% profit in the past week.

RUNE on a rally in the daily chart. Source: RUNEUSDT Tradingview

According to analyst Alerzio from research firm Santiment, RUNE’s current rally has traders wondering if the token will be able to sustain its gains. The cryptocurrency could revisit its lows if the bulls are unable to push past the $10 in the short term or if the crypto market takes another bearish turn.

The analyst believes that RUNE’s current rally has been “healthy”. As the price move upwards, the token’s trading volume followed standing at its highest since April 2021.

In addition, the Weighted Sentiment, a metric used to measure market sentiment across social media platforms, suggests more gains. This metric stands in the negative as the token claims into its current levels which is a bullish sign.

RUNE RUNEUSDT
Source: Santiment

In the crypto markets, operators believe that prices tend to move opposite to the crowd’s expectations. Therefore, a negative sentiment suggests more gains for RUNE. The analyst said that “the greed is out” of the market, for the time being.

In addition, the futures market seems to support the bulls as funding rates on Binance and FTX were barely returning from negative territory into positive on the recent price action. The analyst added:

Binnance’s funding rate is positive (not too much) while FTX’s funding rate is about to get into the positive areas. this can be considered as a “not very good, but not too bad” signal.

RUNE RUNEUSDT
Source: Santiment

THORChain (RUNE) Potential Headwind For Future Gains

The analyst believes that THORChain (RUNE) developer activity could be a long-term obstacle for RUNE’s price. He claims the project needs fresh ideas and proposals to sustain its momentum. The analyst concluded:

RUNE’s previous rally was a healthy one. there is still some price potential in short term, but the outlook for long term hodling is not good enough because there is not enough development activity.

However, THORChain introduced a major feature for its network recently called synthetics assets. This gives users the capacity to access tokens pegged to the price of BTC, ETH, and others.

Thus, users will be able to leverage new investment strategies and products. At the time, an official THORChain post stated:

As a benefit, you will have access to yield generating vaults, and be one of the first users who will vest their funds. Minting synths will be capped and access will depend on how much liquidity is in the THORChain pools.

Blockchain

ApeCoin (APE) Surges 15% Over Past 24 Hours!

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

ApeCoin (APE) Surges 15% Over Past 24 Hours!
  • ApeCoin (APE) soars over 15% in 24 hours. 
  • Price rose up from $11.60 to a whopping $13.47.
  • The DAO project is expected to outperform throughout 2022.

Of the top performer’s of the day, the ApeCoin (APE) has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours effortlessly. Starting off at lows of $11.60, the price catapulted to a whopping high of $13.47, making it one of the best surges of the day.

Moreover, this accounts for the highest price of APE for the past one week. Though, this is not the highest price taking into consideration the past one month, APE promises to deliver a good substantial performance throughout. 

The highest for the month accounts to $15.43, which is indeed less than its all time high of $16.47. Having debuted just on 17th March, 2022, barely being a month old, the altcoin has indeed performed well overall.

 As the APE is the major governance token behind the ApeCoin project, which is indeed a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), its evident with respect to its impeccable performance.   

The ApeCoin DAO

Accordingly, ApeCoin is a DAO project which runs upon the ERC-20 blockchain. The ApeCoin ADO comes under the ApeCoin Foundation. This ApeCoin Foundation is indeed directly supported by the Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. 

The APE is the main governance token of the ApeCoin DAO project. Being a DAO project, the main notion of the ApeCoin DAO is to establish the members of the community and the ApeCoin Foundation, to maintain and evolve the ApeCoin ecosystem completely decentralized. 

All the APE token holders form the ApeCoin DAO community, and everything revolves around them with their overall decisions. In spite of all this, Yuga Labs has supported ApeCoin DAO with 1 of 1 NFT too. 

In addition, with a total of only 1 billion tokens ever, about 30.25% of the tokens have been in circulation ever since the launch.

Blockchain

STEPN GMT Via Solana Soars 34,000% In 41 Days!

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

STEPN GMT Via Solana Soars 34,000% In 41 Days!
14 mins ago |