CBSE Board Exams cancelled: Big news! Big announcement on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Board Exams may be cancelled, Check Latest Update
Ranchi, Jn. CBSE Board Exams Latest News, CBSE Board Exams Cancelled The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 Board Exams can make a big announcement in the next one or two days. There has been a situation of uncertainty over the conduct of Term 2 examination amid strong signs of the arrival of fourth wave of corona across the country. Especially when a large number of students are coming under the grip of corona virus infection.
Schools have become empty in many cities including the national capital Delhi due to the fear of Corona. In such a situation, there has been a situation of doubt on the CBSE board exam starting from 26 April. In view of the rapidly increasing Covid infection, there is a demand of students and parents that either the board exam should be taken at home center. Or the CBSE board exam should be cancelled.
According to the reports, in view of the interest of the students, the board officials can make a big announcement on the conduct of the examination in the next one or two days. CBSE is currently keeping an eye on the increasing cases of corona infection across the country. The decision on CBSE board exam will be taken according to the time and requirement. According to the schools, due to the increase in the corona case, the possibility of taking the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations at home centers has increased.
Earlier in the last one week, after a large number of students found corona positive in Delhi, NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, UP, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, new demands have come to the fore regarding CBSE Term 2 examination. Top officials of the board say that the Union Ministry of Education is close on the situation of Covid. As soon as the new instruction is received, students and schools will be informed about it.
Parents concerned about the safety of students
Many parents and teachers are concerned about their safety after the rise in Covid cases in schools and a large number of children getting infected with the corona virus. At present, the board examinations are on the head of the students and from a next week the examinations are being conducted at other examination centers other than their schools. In such a situation, students and their parents are demanding on social media to cancel the board exam or conduct it at home center. However, there is no official statement from CBSE till now. The board is currently in a wait and watch state.
Students will get relief from home center
Many parents have blamed the removal of Covid 19 safety precautions as the corona virus infection increases.
Expressing serious concern over the lack of clear guidelines for COVID and the lack of cleanliness in schools, parents say that the safety of their children cannot be put at stake in the name of examination. It is better that CBSE take the exam at home center or postpone the exam till normalcy. However, from April 26, CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 examination is being conducted. Dainik Jagran wishes all the students all the very best for the board exams.
Storms throughout Wednesday with highs in upper-50s
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area sees a cool and wet start Wednesday morning. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day. It will also be windy and cool with highs in the upper-50s.
Expect scattered showers and storms Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s.
Some showers are expected early Friday, but it will be drier and warmer that afternoon with temps reaching into the 80s. The 80s will continue on Saturday. It will be a little cooler with more rain on Sunday.
RBI revises bank timings: Check new working hours
RBI revises bank timings: Check new working hours
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the timings for the trading hours of the market and banks with effect from April 18, 2022.
New Delhi: Bank customers will now get an extra hour to complete bank-related work. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the timings for the trading hours of the market and banks with effect from April 18, 2022. The RBI changed the opening hours of banks from Monday, after four days of closure. Now, banks will operate from 9 am. However, no change has been made to the closing time. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, the opening hours of banks were reduced. But with things getting back to normal, the RBI is implementing this facility from April 18, 2022.
Meanwhile, the RBI also said that from April 18 the trading hours of markets regulated by it will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm. “With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9 am,” the RBI release said.
RBI-regulated market
The markets regulated by the central bank are, call/notice/term money; market repo in government securities; tri-party repo in government securities; commercial paper and certificates of deposit; repo in corporate bonds; government securities (central government securities, state development loans and treasury bills); Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) trades, including forex derivatives; and rupee interest rate derivatives.
RBI also issued a chart that tells the exact timing of the start of the market and the ending of the same.
Check below the revised timing:
Call/notice/term money – 9.00 am to 3.30 pm
Market repo in Government Securities – 9.00 am to 2.30 pm
Tri-party repo in Government Securities – 9.00 am to 3.00 pm
Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit – 9.00 am to 3.30 pm
Repo in Corporate Bonds – 9.00 am to 3.30 pm
Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans and Treasury Bills) – 9.00 am to 3.30 pm
Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades, including Forex Derivatives – 9.00 am to 3.30 pm
Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives – 9.00 am to 3.30 pm
The trading hours for various markets regulated by the RBI were changed on April 7, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks. Later, with the easing of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020.
Recipe: Skillet vegetable pot pie loaded with season’s finest offerings
Loaded with the season’s finest offerings, this pie comes together in one skillet and manages to be hearty yet light.
Leek provides a sweet and aromatic base, potatoes add body, fennel delivers an earthy note and asparagus imparts crisp freshness. (You could also use broccoli or green beans.) Sour cream in the base offers a slight tang and keeps the sauce light.
Be sure to chop all of your vegetables around the same size to ensure they cook evenly and are tender by the time the pastry is golden. If you like, add other seasonal vegetables like peas or fava beans in the spring, or cauliflower or Brussels sprouts in the fall and winter. (Frozen vegetables work well, too.) When using store-bought puff pastry, thaw it in the fridge overnight.
If you don’t have an ovenproof 9- or 10-inch skillet, simply transfer the mixture to a similar-sized round or square baking dish.
Skillet vegetable pot pie
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 leek, finely chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 fennel bulb, cored and finely diced into 1/4-inch pieces (about 14 ounces)
- 2 medium Yukon Gold or red-skinned potatoes, peeled and finely diced into 1/4-inch pieces (about 14 ounces)
- 16 to 20 asparagus spears, trimmed and sliced into 1/4-inch pieces (about 12 ounces)
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- Black pepper
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
- 1 cup vegetable stock
- 8 ounces sour cream
- 1 bunch of chives, finely sliced (about ½ cup)
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 cup grated Gruyère (about 3 ounces)
- 1 (14-ounce) sheet puff pastry, completely thawed
- 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon of water
Preparation:
1. Place an oven rack in the middle position, and heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and set aside.
2. Heat a 9- to 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium high. Add the olive oil, leek, garlic and fennel, and cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes, until softened. Add the potatoes, asparagus and salt, then season with black pepper and stir. Scatter with the flour and give it a quick stir to coat well. Add the stock, sour cream, chives, Dijon mustard and Gruyère, and stir until well combined. Remove from heat.
3. On a lightly floured surface using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the pastry 1 to 2 inches wider than the skillet. Carefully place the puff pastry over the top of the skillet and trim any long edges, then, working quickly, tuck and fold in the edges of the pastry so it sits just inside the rim of the skillet, to create a rough border. Brush the pastry with egg wash and carefully score the top with a few slits to allow air to escape during baking.
4. Place the skillet on the baking sheet and transfer to the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the pastry is golden and bubbling around the edges. Let sit for 10 minutes before eating.
