CBSE Board Exams cancelled: Big news! Big announcement on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Board Exams may be cancelled, Check Latest Update

According to the reports, in view of the interest of the students, the board officials can make a big announcement on the conduct of the examination in the next one or two days. CBSE is currently keeping an eye on the increasing cases of corona infection across the country. The decision on CBSE board exam will be taken according to the time and requirement. According to the schools, due to the increase in the corona case, the possibility of taking the 10th, 12th term 2 examinations at home centers has increased.

Earlier in the last one week, after a large number of students found corona positive in Delhi, NCR, Gurgaon, Noida, UP, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, new demands have come to the fore regarding CBSE Term 2 examination. Top officials of the board say that the Union Ministry of Education is close on the situation of Covid. As soon as the new instruction is received, students and schools will be informed about it.

Many parents and teachers are concerned about their safety after the rise in Covid cases in schools and a large number of children getting infected with the corona virus. At present, the board examinations are on the head of the students and from a next week the examinations are being conducted at other examination centers other than their schools. In such a situation, students and their parents are demanding on social media to cancel the board exam or conduct it at home center. However, there is no official statement from CBSE till now. The board is currently in a wait and watch state.

Many parents have blamed the removal of Covid 19 safety precautions as the corona virus infection increases.

Expressing serious concern over the lack of clear guidelines for COVID and the lack of cleanliness in schools, parents say that the safety of their children cannot be put at stake in the name of examination. It is better that CBSE take the exam at home center or postpone the exam till normalcy. However, from April 26, CBSE 10th and 12th Term 2 examination is being conducted.