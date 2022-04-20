News
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman takes pride in being an athlete — not just a pitcher
Blustery, cold weather Tuesday afternoon did not stop Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman from partaking in his regular between-start routine during batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field.
Stroman, sporting lime green Nikes, positioned himself at shortstop ready for any BP balls hit his way. He leaped in the air at a liner shortly after trying to run down a ball in shallow center field.
Stroman takes pride in being an athlete, not just a big-league pitcher. It’s part of a purposeful approach to how he prepares his body to take the mound every fifth day.
“I feel like a lot of pitchers become pitchers, and when you do, you kind of lose your athleticism and become like a robot,” Stroman told the Tribune. “I truly believe that being an athlete … converts to being a great pitcher — being able to have repeatable mechanics, being able to make adjustments in game when you’re an athlete, all those things happen much easier.”
Stroman discussed this topic with New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom frequently while they were teammates in 2019 and 2021. Stroman referenced deGrom’s stellar mechanics and said the two-time Cy Young winner always preached the importance of being an athlete.
“I‘m someone who’s an athlete first, not a pitcher,” Stroman, 30, said. “I make very good in-game adjustments because I’m an athlete. And at the end of the day, I go out there and just perform. I don’t think at all when I’m clear out there. I’m just in space and I’m moving. I think that’s when I’m at my best.”
Stroman, who signed a three-year, $71 contract with the Cubs in the offseason, is still trying to find that consistent rhythm ahead of his third start Wednesday against the Rays. He showed signs of it in his Cubs debut when he allowed one run and two hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts but gave up five runs in four innings in his second start. When he is locked in, Stroman can go on a run of quality starts.
Growing up in Medford on Long Island in New York, baseball was Stroman’s third favorite sport.
Stroman ranked it behind basketball and football with soccer also among the sports he played. But the pitcher realized he could go the furthest in baseball, ultimately getting a scholarship to Duke, where he became the first Blue Devil to be drafted in the first round. It was there he met Nikki Huffman, who later was part of the team that oversaw the recovery from ACL surgery in his left knee suffered in spring training 2015 while pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays. Huffman now trains Stroman, and he credits her for helping him learn about his body.
Stroman understands how everything should move and what he needs to do when something feels off. He compared himself and Huffman to scientists who are always tinkering and learning. The key, Stroman said, is they’re always pushing the needle and never get complacent.
“She knows my body better than me, like, I can’t even put into words how thankful and lucky I am to have Nikki in my corner,” Stroman said. “I wake up every day and tell her how my body’s feeling essentially, and she puts a program together daily. She’s huge for my development.
“I think that’s why I’m durable. That’s why I’m 5-foot-7 but I’m going to go out there and throw hopefully 180, 200 innings year after year. It’s because of how much work goes into it.”
Aside from the biomechanics, Stroman trains his body and wants to be balanced. As a right-handed pitcher, a lot of his movement and delivery is right-side dominant. So anything he does with the right he mirrors with his left. That includes boxing left-handed and going through his pitching motion lefty. If he throws, say, 100 pitches in a start, by the time he gets to his next outing, he will try to go through his delivery 100 times left-handed.
Stroman believes this mirroring approach allows for better recovery and is why he was able to go from zero innings pitched in 2020 when opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns to 179 innings in 2021.
“As athletes, we’re always going one way so we never unwind,” Stroman said. “We never go the other way. And when you do and when you start to really become a balanced athlete, it allows you to go the way that you go way better, more efficient, way more stable.”
When a pitcher is described as athletic, the first thought might be someone who moves well on the mound and fielding the position. But the descriptor entails more than that. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy points to how players who fit that mold, like Stroman, are under control but then explosive at the end of their delivery.
“To the average fan it may look like you’re just grinding through an outing and you could be mechanically out of whack but so athletic that you can get yourself in a decent enough place to execute pitches,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “And that’s what’s made him so good over his career.
“He’s got such an insane ability that no matter where he is mechanically he can go execute pitches.”
There are times, though, the Cubs don’t want Stroman solely relying on his athleticism, instead focusing on the little things within his delivery to get him in a good position consistently.
“Then all of a sudden that athleticism picks up even more because now you’re in a good position to throw and you’re explosive,” Hottovy said. “But it’s just fun to be able to talk to him about how in tune he is with his body.”
When Stroman is locked in mechanically, he mixes in a hesitation or hitch in his delivery. He flashed the delivery quirk in bullpens and an April 3 sim game in Mesa, Ariz. While Stroman is still working to get to that level of consistency, he expects the work he has put in to yield those results.
“I wouldn’t do that if I wasn’t feeling good,” Stroman said. “I try to focus on my mechanics when I’m not. But when I feel good, all the variations start to come out. (It’s) something I’ll definitely mess with as the season progresses and you’ll definitely see a lot of.”
()
News
Area restaurants celebrate ‘Weed Day’ on 4/20
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is 4/20, also known as Weed Day, and a couple of local businesses have specials in honor of the annual event.
Mission Taco Joint is teaming up with the dispensary Proper Cannabis. They will hand out a limited number of GMO tacos. The restaurant’s popular portobello mushroom taco has been renamed for the day in order to bring attention to the popular garlic, mushroom, and onion strain of cannabis. The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In has a one-day-only Munchie Menu. It includes what they’re calling “stoner-friendly creations” and special food and beer offerings all for $4.20. Those specials are available at all three Hi-Pointe locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.
News
Column: For those who prefer hot sauce, NBC Sports Chicago provides a spicy option for Bulls fans
The first-round series between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks is just beginning, but it already seems like a must-win scenario for DeMar DeRozan and company Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.
If the Bulls can squeak out a win in Game 2, they will head back to Chicago with the split they were seeking ahead of two games at the United Center. If not, they’ll be down 2-0 and face the gargantuan task of winning four of five games against the defending champions, who’ve beaten them five straight times this season.
After a couple of practices at the Advocate Center and two nights sleeping in their own beds, the Bulls should be refreshed and confident heading into Game 2.
“We let them know we were here,” Zach LaVine said after the Bulls’ comeback bid fell short in Game 1.
But the near-miss also could serve as a wake-up call for the Bucks, who played poorly Sunday but were OK with what coach Mike Budenholzer called an “ugly win.”
No matter what perspective you have on the opener, there’s no underplaying the importance of Game 2, and Bulls fans no doubt will be ready to stay up late for the 8:30 p.m. start. The game will serve as the second half of a TNT doubleheader, following Game 2 of the Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics series.
TNT does a fine job with its NBA broadcasts, and Charles Barkley is the most entertaining studio analyst of his generation. But if you’d like a little hot sauce on your Bulls-Bucks matchup, remember that NBC Sports Chicago also will televise the game, with announcers Adam Amin and Stacey King on the call.
The local affiliate aired Game 1 and will carry Game 3 Friday at the United Center, the first home playoff game for the Bulls in five years. ABC will have exclusivity for Game 4 at noon Sunday.
Marc Brady, the veteran producer of Bulls games, said the league allows local affiliates to broadcast select first-round games before giving exclusivity to the national rightsholders — TNT, ESPN and ABC — the rest of the playoffs.
In some cities, having the hometown announcers might mean getting a one-sided view of the action. But Chicago is not just another sports town, and Brady said Bulls fans don’t expect their announcers to serve as cheerleaders.
“It’s a party,” Brady said of the telecasts. “But if you watch, it’s not a homer (telecast). There’s a very thin line between being informative and critical, and yet still be entertaining. You’d think Adam and Stacey have worked together forever.”
There’s no debating that Amin, who grew up a Bulls fan in Addison, and King, a former Bulls player, want their team to win. Just listen to King’s reaction to a driving dunk by LaVine or Amin’s calls on DeRozan’s buzzer-beaters against the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards. They are an excitable duo, to say the least.
But they also don’t hesitate pointing out when the Bulls offense is stagnant or when players are rushing shots or not getting back on defense.
“It’s not lazy criticism,” Brady said. “It’s a measured criticism. But this is an exciting time for Bulls fans. No one expected them to get to where they got this year, so there was some disappointment (at the slump in the second half of the season). But let’s remember, for the last four years, it was tough.”
The Bulls are part-owners of NBC Sports Chicago, so Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf deserves credit for allowing the station to hire broadcasters and analysts who don’t always paint a rosy picture.
Reinsdorf grew up in Brooklyn listening to Red Barber and Mel Allen, who were known for being objective while still wanting their team to win. Reinsdorf has always said he didn’t like “homerism in the booth” but allowed former White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson to do his thing because “that’s what the market wanted.”
You couldn’t sugarcoat the many issues the Bulls had during the rebuild. If you watched them through thick and thin since their last playoff season in 2016-17, congrats on your perseverance. I admit to turning the channel whenever they fell hopelessly behind and former coach Jim Boylen would call a meaningless timeout for a “teaching moment.” It was hard to stomach.
But the Bulls changed everything with their hot start in November, making them enjoyable to watch again. The opening highlights package before tipoff, produced by Brady and his crew, got the party started on the right note. When the Bulls were playing well and Amin and King were cooking, it was a delicious meal.
Naturally, not all fans are enamored with the local broadcasts, which comes with the territory. To each his own. Not everyone likes hot sauce, after all.
But if you like a bit of spice and some knowledgeable analysis from two local broadcasters who’ve been on the calls from the outset, it’s comforting to know Amin and King are there for the most important games of the season.
With success comes greater expectations, of course, and that’s where NBC Sports Chicago showed us this season how it’s done. Some teams treat their pre- and postgame shows as an extension of the marketing department. But the Bulls’ shows, with host Jason Goff and analysts Will Perdue and Kendall Gill, were anything but infomercials.
Perdue and Gill never held back while breaking down what went wrong during some of the Bulls’ performances down the stretch. NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, an old friend and former Tribune colleague, provided tidbits and timely in-game analysis from press row while writing on deadline.
Johnson also subbed as play-by-play man during a New Year’s Eve game in Indianapolis when Amin had to take a COVID-19 test, proving he really is a renaissance man.
All in all, it was quite a run. The Bulls stepped up their game this season, and so did the station that carried their games.
()
News
Recipes: A homemade brunch with stuffed French toast and sausage
This French toast recipe is both festive and extremely easy to prepare. Thanks to a homemade, honey-kissed strawberry syrup that speaks to the arrival of spring berries, it’s also sure to be a crowd-pleaser, especially with kids.
I used brioche, a light and butter-rich French bread that tastes like a cross between a croissant and bread. But you could also use challah or plain-old white bread. It’s gently stuffed with a creamy mix of mascarpone and diced fresh strawberries, then dipped in a frothy batter of eggs and milk infused with a touch of cinnamon before being toasted to a golden brown in a frying pan.
I paired the toast with homemade pork sausage breakfast patties, which can be made a day ahead if you want to speed up prep.
If you use pre-sliced bread that’s too thin for stuffing, no worries: simply double the amount of bread and spread the filling between two slices like a sandwich.
STRAWBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST WITH HOMEMADE SAUSAGE
Serves 4
For strawberry topping:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 pound plus 3 large fresh strawberries, rinsed and diced, divided
For French toast:
- 8 thick slices brioche, preferably day-old
- 8 ounces mascarpone cheese, softened to room temperature
- 1/2 cup whole milk plus 1 teaspoon, divided
- 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 large eggs
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of cinnamon, optional
- Butter for pan
For sausage patties:
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 teaspoon each minced fresh thyme, rosemary and sage
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Large pinch of salt
- Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
- 2 teaspoons light brown sugar
Prepare strawberry topping: In a large pan, melt butter and honey over medium heat until evenly melted. Add 1 pound strawberries and cook until heated through, crushing every so often with a fork, and berries break down into a sauce, about 10 minutes. Taste; if it doesn’t seem sweet enough, add a little sugar. Lower heat, and keep warm until ready to serve.
Prepare sausage: In large bowl, combine ground pork with seasonings with your hands until well combined. Divide pork mixture into 8 equal-sized balls. Using damp hands, gently press balls into uniform patties. With your thumb, slightly depress the center of each patty, pushing the extra meat toward the edges. (This will help the patty cook flat instead of puffing up.) Set aside in fridge until ready to cook.
Prepare French toast: Cut a horizontal slit about 2 inches long into the bottom of each bread slice to create a pocket, being careful not to cut all the way through to the top.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the softened mascarpone with remaining 3 chopped strawberries, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon milk. It should be smooth and creamy.
Transfer the cheese mixture to a pastry bag or a zip-top bag with a corner snipped off. Working one piece at a time, place the tip of the bag into the slit in the bread slice and fill the bread with about 1 tablespoon of cream cheese, then gently smooth it inside the pocket with your fingers. Repeat with remaining slices, then set aside while you cook the sausage.
Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the sausage patties for 2 minutes on each side, or until brown and crispy and cooked through. Set aside and cover with foil to keep warm while you make the French toast.
In a second bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, remaining sugar, salt and pinch of cinnamon, if using.
Coat a non-stick skillet with a thin layer of butter. Place it over medium-low heat until the butter begins to foam and sizzle.
Dip the bread slices, one at a time, into the egg mixture, allowing each side to soak up some of the mixture. Place the coated slices directly into the hot pan. Cook until the bottom is golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes, then flip and cook another 2-3 minutes on the other side. Be careful not to crowd the pan or the toast will stick together.
Transfer to plate and keep warm while you repeat with remaining bread, adding more butter to the pan as needed.
Serve with strawberry topping and breakfast sausage patties.
Serves 4.
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman takes pride in being an athlete — not just a pitcher
Stocks and Bonds and a Stock Picking Chimpanzee
Area restaurants celebrate ‘Weed Day’ on 4/20
Column: For those who prefer hot sauce, NBC Sports Chicago provides a spicy option for Bulls fans
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Recipes: A homemade brunch with stuffed French toast and sausage
A Meeting With Horatio Bunce Converts Davy Crockett to a Constitutional Congressman
Liza Lerner: A carefully crafted narrative of war was a tool of the Soviet Union. The lies have never stopped
Chicago Bears Q&A: Is there a position no one is talking about to target in Round 2? Who is playing left tackle to start minicamp?
The Barbados Offshore Company
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes