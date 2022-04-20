Finance
Colloidal Silver Featured in the Wall Street Journal
The “powers” of colloidal silver have been heralded for thousands of years only to be quieted by penicillin and other bacteria killers conjured up in the pharmaceutical labs, given Latin names and used to fight every bacterium originated disease known to man.
The results of shunning this natural “nano-sized” (nano = one billionth of a meter) antibiotic has been that diseases have evolved to have a resistance to the man made antibiotics and now scientist are scrambling to find replacements for the antibiotics that have survived less than 100 years.
There are critics that hypothesize that the large pharmaceutical companies are pressuring the regulatory agencies to prevent nano-sized silver products from being sold directly to the public without the giants taking their cut. Websites have sold silver nanoparticles in solution known as colloidal silver without the ability to mention what the product will cure or testimonials from those that have had positive results.
Wall Street Journal announces that the “War Against Germs Has Silver Lining”.
Curad USA, makers of hospital bandages lined with nano-silver particles now has released Curad Silver Bandages for the home use instead of a Band-aid. Curad claims “that silver reduced bacterial growth like Staph. aureaus, E. coli, E. hirae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa”.
Samsung Electronics has introduced a refrigerator and new laundry washing machine that uses silver ions to sanitize the laundry and eliminate 99% of odor causing bacteria (sold at Lowe’s and Best Buy). Plank, a Boston company, has launched a new soap for Yoga users that lists silver as the main active ingredient. The company has a toothpaste and shampoo in R&D that is imbued with silver.
Asia has become the largest consumer of products that uses the nano-silver as a antimicrobial ingredient. Colloidal silver is known to kill virus, is it possible they are guarding against bird flu?
While some agencies strive to prevent you from buying colloidal silver online, the EPA is clear that we NOW have silver in our drinking supply and has, for health purposes established a daily reference dose for silver in drinking water at 350 micrograms (u.g) and a critical dose at 1400 u.g. In contrast, international health bodies, such as the World Health Organization, have not established such standards for silver since its toxicity is very low.
Silver “becomes more active against microbes when it’s made into small particles because they can cover more surface area when they come into direct contact with bacteria,” according to Andrew Maynard, physicist and chief scientific adviser for studies on Emerging Nanotechnologies underway at Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington.
Adidas, and Polartec have licensed silver coated nylon fabric known as X-Static (Noble Biomaterials Inc.) to incorporate antimicrobial silver in athletic and outdoor clothing for their ability to kill odors and promote thermal properties. Brooks Sports sells a line (HVAC) of socks, caps and shirts that use silver to differentiate them from all others.
ARC Outdoors uses silver infused fabric from NanHorizon Inc. to produce antimicrobial socks for the U.S. military. SmartSilver is brand of odor-eliminating underwear, stocking caps and gloves that kills bacteria on contact using nano-silver. ARC sells to Wal-Mart, Bass ProShops, Cabela’s and wants to expand to hospital products such as sheets and surgical scrubs.
Sharper Image has introduced a plastic food storage container that is infused with nano-silver particles that they claim will keep food fresher, longer.
So what diseases will colloidal silver display benefits for? Bacteria and virus are known to be killed by silver suspended in a liquid of nanoparticle size called colloidal silver. In addition to the bacterial growths like Staph. aureaus, E. coli, E. hirae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa mentioned by Curad and Maynard, yeast, fungus and virus have all died in tests using colloidal silver. So is yeast infection a yeast? Yes. Is ringworm a fungus? Yes. Is acne caused by bacteria? Yes. Is sinusitis caused by a bacteria infection? Yes. Is silver used in infants eyes? Yes. Is silver used for burn victims? Yes. Is colloidal silver an immune system support? Yes. Will colloidal silver be the answer for bird flu? Is bird flu a virus?
Viva Colloidal Silver!
How to Configure Instant Purchase in Magento 2
After being enabled instant Purchase, on the product page, the Instant Purchase is located under the Add to Cart button once some requirements have been fulfilled.
You can configure by taking the following steps:
Configure Instant Purchase in Magento 2
- Step 1: Fulfil the requirements
- Step 2: Configure Payment Method Vault and Enable
- Step 3: Complete the configuration
Step 1: Fulfil the requirements
- To begin with, sign in to your account on the backend.
- Check if your accounts have a default billing and shipping address on the Address Book page. If not, access the Address Book page and set it.
- Make sure that at least one shipping method is available for the country, which is stated in the default shipping address. The shipping method can be one of these: Flat Rate, Free Shipping, Table Rates, or real-time online rates.
- Each customer accounts has a stored payment method with vault for protection. You will see some recommended payment methods which can be used to supply secure access to retained credit card information as following:
- Braintree Credit Cards
- Braintree with PayPal Enabled
- PayPal Payflow Pro
One thing to note about Braintree Credit Cards is that it cannot be used for Instant Purchase simultaneously with 3D Secure. In other words, if 3D Secure is enabled, you can only choose between Braintree with PayPal Enabled and PayPal Payflow Pro.
Step 2: Configure Payment Method Vault and Enable
- On the Admin sidebar, click Stores. Next, right below Settings, select Configuration.
- To configure Payment Method Vault, do the following:
Basic Braintree Settings
In the panel on the left, in the Sales dropdown, choose Payment Methods.
In the Basic Braintree Settings section, insert the following information from your Braintree seller account: Merchant ID, Public Key, Private Key.
For Enable this Solution category, set Yes.
Also, set Enable PayPal through Braintree to Yes.
Last but not least, set Vault Enabled to Yes.
- To Enable, in the panel on the left, under Sales, tap Sales. Then expand the Instant Purchase section and do the following:
Instant Purchase
- First, set Enabled to Yes.
- Insert the Button Text that you wish to appear on the button instead of the default one which is “Instant Purchase”. You can make change to the button text for store view individually or language.
Step 3: Complete the configuration
- When complete, click Save Config.
- At the top of the page there is a message requesting you to go to Cache Management. Click Cache Management before tapping Flush Magento Cache in the upper-right corner.
Instant Purchase helps customers to accelerate the checkout process by utilizing available information saved in their account. This means that when making new purchases, you will no longer have to fill in the same old personal details that you have previously provided. Accordingly, those who drag themselves through a long list of products will be able to save a lot of time thanks to Instant Purchase!
Selling a Refrigerator to an Eskimo
Traditionally, this line has been used to indicate a wily salesperson that uses every trick in the book to sell things to people that they don’t want. But isn’t this talent going to be great for you if you are entering business?
How do you sell a fridge to an Eskimo! That challenge has always been the symbol of the ultimate in marketing a product to someone who simply does not need it. There are funny answers that come up, which also stand for dubious practices in advertising.
“Tell him there is alcohol in it’ is a kind of surrogate advertising. Your intent may actually be to sell him alcohol, so you sell him a fridge bundled with bottles of whisky. “Tell him it will make him feel warmer,’ is a partial truth, because technically speaking, the temperature inside the fridge can be adjusted to be higher than the subzero cold outside!
But let us revise that original statement – That challenge has always been the symbol of the ultimate in marketing a product to someone who apparently does not need it. That will lead us to ask – is there possibly a reason why an Eskimo would need a fridge? The answer is another simple question – Why do you sit at your dining table eating a salmon dish with a fork and knife? Why aren’t you out there in the jungle spearing the fish and roasting it on a crude fire? Product development, advertising and marketing are the driving forces of civilization and convenience.
The Eskimo needs a fridge because he no longer wants his wife to go and bury the reindeer roast under a pile of snow. And, here we come to another factor in advertising, he also wants it because his neighbor has bought one!
So that’s it! We have sold a fridge to an Eskimo without any trickery, without gimmicks or lies. We have simply fulfilled the three needs of a good product for the Eskimo – a product that satisfies a need, with great looks and high quality, marketed well.
That wasn’t very difficult was it? Now shall we attempt to sell bottled water to millions of people who have easy access to safe drinking water through taps in their kitchen? That is probably tougher than selling a refrigerator to an Eskimo!
Why Buy Beats? Invest In Yourself Already!
You as an artist have multiple avenues to go when you’re looking to buy beats. You can go on Soundclick.com and look at the chart’s Top 10. You can search on Google and see what comes up. You can go to Rocbattle.com and check out the top producers and see some battles. You can even go to MyFlashStore.com to look for beats. But there is something you will soon learn about all these different sites. Either they are priced really cheap or they are up for free download ready to use with one simple tag at the beginning.
Why purchase or lease instrumentals when you can just get them for free?
That’s a perfectly legitimate question to ask yourself as a rapper or singer. Besides most of these producers are doing the exact same beat whether it’s a knock-off Lex Luger dirty south joint or knock-off Drake type beat. Add that with the quality of their production and the question becomes why invest in these? First of all let me explain that you are not looking in the right places for the gems. If you want dope quality and originality you might have to dig a little deeper. If you’re looking to establish that all important artist and producer relationship you’re going to have to look even harder for that.
With all that terrible news out of the way let me stress the good news!
The good news is that there are producers out there that love to work with you artists. They have their own style and want to be known for something more than a knock-off producer. They respect and cherish the rappers and singers that come and do business with them. They don’t even really care about the business, it’s about making dope music!
Why should you buy from these producers? The answer is simple, when you lease a beat or buy It exclusively you are not just buying something. This is not comparable to buying the latest Jordans or going to the club. These beats can change your life! It’s an investment not just in the producer making them but more importantly you! You are the ones that complete the canvas based on the producer’s foundation. The finished track could be the one that catches on and blows you up to heights you never dreamed!
Think about this for a minute; if you were a mechanic working on cars you need to invest in a garage, tools, an office, etc. Without these things you cannot run your business! Same thing with a plumber or any other profession. You can’t just cheap skate your way to success. People who do that tend to never last long because they never truly believe in themselves. Artists that truly believe in themselves have no problem when they buy beats because they know what it represents.
