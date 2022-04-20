Finance
Comprehensive Car Insurance – How to Get the Best Rate
Looking for comprehensive car insurance? Here’s how to get the best rate with a top company.
Comprehensive car insurance coverage pays to repair your car when it’s damaged by anything other than a collision. This includes damage caused by vandalism, theft, fire, flooding, hail, or hitting an animal.
To lower your car insurance premium, increase your comprehensive deductible up to an amount you can afford to pay. Increasing it from $250 to $1,000 can save you up to 20% on your yearly premium. This also prevents you from filing too many claims which can cause your insurer to cancel your policy.
Other Coverages
Bodily injury liability coverage – This coverage is required in most sates. It covers you if you injure or kill someone else while driving your car, and pays your legal fees of they sue you. You should have enough liability coverage to protect your assets in the event of a lawsuit.
Personal injury protection – This coverage pays you and your passenger’s medical expenses when you’re involved in an accident. It also covers you if you’re walking or riding a bicycle. You may not need this coverage if you have medical insurance.
Collision coverage – This coverage pays to repair your car when it’s been damaged in an accident, no matter whose fault it was, or damaged by an object. To lower your premium, raise your collision deductible up to an amount you feel comfortable with. Increasing it from $250 to $1,000 can save you up to 25%. If you drive an older car you may want to drop this coverage altogether, especially if your car is worth less than the amount of your premium plus your deductible.
Uninsured motorist coverage – This coverage pays for damages to you, your passengers, and your car caused by an uninsured, underinsured, or hit-and-run driver. Because more than 15% of the population drives without insurance coverage, and hit-and-run accidents are on the rise, this is good coverage to have, even if you live in a no-fault insurance state.
Get the Best Rate on Car Insurance
Getting the best rate on car insurance is simply a matter of comparing rates from a number of different companies.
Yacht Insurance – Seven Key Points to Getting The Right Policy
If your yacht is over 26 feet long then it is a requirement for you to have a yacht insurance policy in force. Insurance for yachts that are less than 26 feet long is technically referred to as boat insurance, but for larger yachts, individual insurance policies are needed because of the increased values and the range of requirements. However, the general principles of both yacht insurance and boat insurance types are similar.
There are two key reasons for having yacht insurance. First is to protect your financial investment against damage, theft, fire, or any other event which could cause complete or partial loss of your treasured vessel. Secondly, if another person or yacht is injured or damaged by your yacht then a financial remedy will be paid out by your yacht’s insurer.
Which are the key elements you need to examine when insuring your yacht?
Comprehensive Coverage – There are three main areas of insurance for your yacht; physical damage, e.g. collision, fire and vandalism or theft. Some policies allow you to make a selection amongst these. If you chose not to take one or more of these insurance types then you are assuming all the risk in the unfortunate case that such an event occurs. Also that can lead to problems if you have insured for damage, but the actual damage is a combination of collision and fire. So, on reflection, the vast majority of yacht owners sensibly insure against all risks through a comprehensive yacht insurance policy.
Home Mooring Location – Many policies ask where your boat is normally moored. It is vital to be truthful and accurate about this when you are applying for marine boat insurance for your yacht. You may keep your yacht moored in a dock or marina, or it may spend its time in a tidal mooring, but either way you must be honest so you will be properly covered by your boat insurance in the event of an accident.
Third-Party Liability – In the unfortunate event that your yacht gets damaged, stolen, or totally burned out, you always have the choice of doing nothing and simply accepting your loss. However, if you or your yacht injure another person or cause damage to their property, you won’t have that option. You must reach into your own pocket to make restitution. This is where the third party part of your yacht’s insurance policy will come into effect so you do not have to pay out personally. Even though there is not an overarching requirement for insurance cover there are plenty of localities where it is necessary – an example is in most docks, marinas and harbors where a minimum insurance is required, perhaps $ 2 million.
Coverage by Location – Take care to understand where your insurance policy provides cover for your yacht. Most yacht insurance companies are fairly generous with their definition of sailing area, but make sure you read and clearly understand any limitations. The range can always be increased if necessary, but some additional premiums may be required. The location is an important consideration with the non-sailing portion of your insurance as well. One example is when the yacht is stored dockside, either over winter or for repairs and maintenance. Another example is if your yacht is to be transported by road.
Insurance Value – When determining your yacht’s value for marine insurance purposes there are two principal options. The first is by an agreed-on figure written into the policy document. The second is by valuation. In the latter case, the value is determined by a marine surveyor after a yacht’s loss. Having a pre-agreed figure in your policy brings greater certainty in the event of a claim; a second advantage is that, as the figure is agreed in advance, a settlement can be more speedily executed.
Laid-Up Period – It is a ‘feature’ of some yacht insurances that you do not sail at certain times of year in some locations to avoid extreme weather and in others to avoid the deep winter months. Examine your policy closely to verify any laid-up period requirements.
How easy is it to make a claim? – A yacht insurance policy is only as good as your ability to make claims from it in the event of an incident. Talk to fellow yachtsmen and yachtswomen at your dock, marina or sailing club. Use their experiences to check out the insurance companies and brokers that are best to use, or avoid, so that you will find submitting a claim is easy if it is ever required.
Auto Insurance Savings: Tips for Lowering Your Premium
It’s not exactly cheap to drive and maintain a car these days. As gas prices waver up and down and salaries fail to keep pace with inflation, it seems we’re all looking for ways to cut costs.
For those of us who drive, auto insurance is a necessary requirement enforced by law. Though we hate paying what we sometimes feel are outrageous premiums, the financial protection we gain from those policies is a trade-off we just can’t live without.
Just ask anyone who’s been involved in an accident lately.
But there is good news. As this mobile society struggles to keep up with increasing costs, auto insurance premiums have finally begun a downward trend.
According to one reliable source, the average auto insurance premium fell almost 2 percent last year, to an average of just over $2,300 per household.
That may not sound like much, but it translates to an average savings of $60 a year.
If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who got a pleasant surprise when your auto insurance policy renewed this year, don’t despair. You can still save money on your premium by following a few simple steps:
- Comparison Shop. If you have a good driving record and/or buy a safer car, your premium should go down. Plus, with some companies now charging lower rates, increased competition means better auto insurance rates for you! Take advantage of online marketing services like InsureMe.com to find the best auto insurance rates from competing insurers.
- Find out what your insurance will cost before you buy that new car. Auto insurance companies typically charge more for cars that are expensive to repair or don’t fare well in accidents. So before you drive off that lot, make sure your new car is considered safe, and relatively cheap and easy to repair by your insurer. This will help minimize risk…for both of you!
- Ask your insurer for discounts. These cost-savers can lower your insurance premiums more than you might think:
- Combining two or more cars on one auto insurance policy
- Buying a car with airbags or other safety equipment
- Installing anti-theft devices in your vehicle
- Completing a driver’s education course
- Insuring your home and auto with the same insurer
- Applying for a mature driver discount (for those between 50 and 65)
- Getting good grades (for students under 25)
- Adding or removing a driver from your auto insurance policy
- Replacing an older vehicle with a newer one
- Adding or removing a vehicle from your policy
- Increasing or decreasing the number of miles you drive annually
Talk to your insurer if you encounter any of these situations. Under the right circumstances, you’ll reduce the impact on your wallet–and walk away a few dollars richer!
If you’re looking for ways to counter prices at the pumps–and everywhere else, for that matter–take these tips to heart.
Commercial General Liability Insurance: A Summary of What Business Owners Need to Know About CGL
Almost every business, regardless of size or industry, requires commercial property and general liability insurance. The cost of commercial general liability insurance obviously varies widely based on industry, with “higher risk” industries, such as construction, paying more. Luckily, there are some good sites that offer free quotes. For small businesses, CGL insurance can cost well below $100 a month, while larger businesses could pay hundreds or even thousands.
This makes sense, as larger companies tend to have more employees, customers they serve, and larger buildings they occupy. The more people and property involved, the higher the risk that someone can become injured. You might also be expected to pay for workers’ compensation, depending on where you live and what kind of industry you are involved in. Location plays a role as well. If your place of operation is in a neighborhood with a high crime rate, you will likely be expected to pay more for insurance than a similar business in a small town or country with a low crime rate.
You have a better chance of getting a low quote for commercial general liability insurance if you have experience, and if your business has been around for at least a couple of years. This is because the longer a business has been involved in the industry, the more financially stable they are likely to be. It’ll also look impressive if your company hasn’t had any claims filed against it.
Deductibles and Premiums in Commercial General Liability Insurance
Like literally every other type of insurance out there, deductibles and premiums are going to play a role. Lower deductibles usually mean lower premiums, and higher deductibles result in lower premiums. If you are willing to raise your deductibles, the cost of CGL insurance will be decreased every month.
Another factor that could play a role in the quotes you get are gross sales. Obviously, the more revenue you have, the higher your premium is going to be.
There are more options if you want protection for yourself. CGL insurance usually doesn’t cover injuries to the owner. Depending on your industry, you might have an inventory you want to protect. An inventory of goods is usually valued at the price the business owner has paid for it, even if you plan to sell it at a higher price. If you’re involved in the financial sector, you might want to consider coverage for errors and omissions.
Get commercial general liability insurance and any other type of coverage tailored specifically for your needs at Hiscox Insurance Company. You can get a fast, free quote in just a matter of minutes. Hiscox Insurance offers the best customer support.
