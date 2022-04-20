Finance
Computer Forensics Education and Training
Computer forensics professionals are increasingly in demand. Computer crimes have increased dramatically over the past decade and have become one of the most targeted ways to commit crime. Tens of millions of dollars are lost each year from information stolen from a computer. This has lead to growth in the field of the forensic study of computers
To get a career in the field of forensic study of computers, you typically need a Bachelor’s degree in computer forensics or related degree such as computer engineering or information systems security with additional training. Master’s degrees, Ph.D.s, and certificate programs are also available for this field.
Forensic computer investigators need a broad range of technical skills and knowledge including computer software, network security, protocols, routing, computer file formats, cryptology, reverse software engineering, diagnostic techniques, and password cracking. In addition to technical skills, experts in the forensic study of computers must have good oral and written communication skills, work under tight deadlines, be detail oriented, and understand and comply with investigation procedures. Professionals in this field have to write detailed reports and may provide testimony in court in criminal cases.
Aspiring computer forensics professionals may specialize in a particular area. For example, if a person specializes in financial crimes, additional coursework in finance and accounting may be required. Some employers are willing to accept industry related experience and equivalent knowledge in place of a forensic study degree.
Aspiring computer forensics professionals can obtain a lot of good information about available jobs on a career website such as indeed.com. By having the stated skills and qualifications employers are looking for, you can be much better prepared to start a career in this field.
Finance
Matt Bell’s Money Strategies For Tough Times – Book Review
By: Matt Bell (2009)
ISBN 978-1-60006-664-1
Book Price: $12.99
Personal finance
Matt Bell is a personal-finance writer and speaker, director of the Willow Creek Association’s Good $ense financial ministry, and author of Money, Purpose, Joy: The Proven Path to Uncommon Financial Success. He has been quoted in major media such as U.S. News and World Report and Chicago Tribune.
Strategies for wealth in tough times
Matt Bell releases strategies for wealth in tough times, contained in eleven chapters. He addresses issues like; you can get to a better place (Ch. 1), Secured debt solutions (Ch. 5), tapping reserves (Ch. 7), a money plan for any kind of weather (Ch. 9), using your experience to help others (Ch. 11), and much more!
Real solutions for real financial problems
Matt Bell addresses his audience with no-nonsense ideas and integrity! He delivers solutions to money troubles without false promises of quick fix ideas. He states, “First, it’s not about quick-fix solutions… Second… Tough times call for timeless principles, and the principles taught in God’s Word have stood for thousands of years.”
Practical steps will give readers actionable ideas to step out of financial crisis. Matt Bell speaks about finding money to pay down debt, saying, “There are three ways to find extra money to put toward your debts: selling possessions to raise money, increasing your income, or managing your spending more effectively.”
Bell uses powerful quotes to introduce chapters. He opens a chapter about overcoming failure with a quote from Les Brown, “When life knocks you down, try to land on your back. Because if you can look up, you can get up.”
Matt introduces spiritual solutions for readers to achieve miracle results. He asserts, “When spending is your first priority, you never seem to have enough… give, save, and then spend. His Word contains strong cautions against the use of debt… If you orient your finances this way, being generous… you will build a strong financial house… “
Bell sites data to support claims. With budgeting he says, “Just 7 percent of households use a detailed plan with specific monthly spending limits… A plan will give you the knowledge you need to make any needed adjustments.”
Build a strong household
Matt Bell supplies readers with solid strategies to overcome tough financial times, to build a strong household.
Finance
Successful Tips For Pre-Launch Advertising of Your Website
Billions of pages on the internet – That’s your competition. Think about your daily visits; which sites you visit on a regular basis to get your news, stock quotes and other information. My guess is that your regular visits can be counted on your fingertips. So how do you, the entrepreneur help people navigate to the newest addition to the web? The latest and greatest site that everyone should know about but nobody is visiting due to poor visibility? There are several key maneuvers you can make to market your new site and attract people to your site even before it’s ready for launch.
- Blog, Blog and More Blog – The first successful maneuver is to create blogs based on as many facets of your business as possible. Keep an inventory in an Excel spreadsheet of your blog locations, usernames and passwords. It’s important to try a few different blogs and see which ones pop up on the major search engines the fastest. Those are the ones you’ll want to focus your efforts on the soonest. Even if you’ve never heard of a blog, it may be spidered regularly and an important addition to your blog repetoire.
- Comment, Comment, Comment – Another great way to get your name out there is to use somewhat of a secret way to backlink your website. A backlink is just a link on another person or company’s website. Do a search for blogs related to your product or service. Visit those blogs and post as many free comments as you can. Usually you can add a comment without having it be pre-approved, it just depends on the popularity of the site or personality of the blogger. Make sure your comments are relevant to the blog and only include one link per comment. Sometimes a blog will have several postings that you can comment on. Usually three comments is sufficient per blog.
- Write, Write, Write – Articles are an important way to not only add credibility to your own personal talents, but it also adds credibility to your website, plus the ever important backlink from a highly spidered source. Write as many articles as you like. Keep them relevant and at around 500 words. This way, people will be more apt to read your article and possibly follow any links you may have included, which at least one should be to your website.
- Act Larger Than You Are – The great thing about the internet is that you can be a small startup from the couch of your studio apartment in Fresno, California. This doesn’t mean your website has to look like it. If you’re not a great designer, find someone who is. If you’re not a great coder, find someone who is. Put together a team of people who have the same ambition as you and make your new site appear like it’s the Google of your niche. If your site has not launched yet, be sure to have a pre-launch registration page available and possibly a sign-up for beta testers to make sure your code is tight.
These are just a few examples. I’m sure you have other ideas of your own, but you’ll want to make sure that you do more than just submit your site to search engines. In today’s internet climate, that’s no longer enough.
Finance
Existing Investment Information Failed – Patent Analytics Provide a Necessary New Information Source
As global stock markets continue to struggle, smart investors seeking to capitalize on relatively cheap stock prices are searching for promising investment opportunities. Unfortunately, however, most investors are likely relying on the same sources of investment information that failed to accurately predict the current stock market situation. If the predictive nature of this information has been wrong time and time again, why do investors continue to rely on it? The answer is pretty simple: investment professionals lack knowledge that alternative sources of information exist.
One such alternative approach to making investment decisions involves using patent landscaping analytics to assess existing investment in a particular product or technology area. My research demonstrates that properly conducted patent landscaping analytics can effectively allow one to predict the future trajectory of product development by companies.
For example, the fact that Google and Yahoo intended to significantly invest in Intenet-based television technology was fully predictable from their patent filings many months before Google and Yahoo actually made their respective public announcement of such plans. AT&T’s launch of its U-Verse Internet television service was similarly predictable from the volume of patent filings in this technology area.
One looking to invest in a company or investment fund with offerings in the Internet television-related area would have been well-served by using this information to decide to move forward with caution. That is, Google, Yahoo and AT & T’s respective deep pockets should serve as a signal that competition in this area will be fierce in the foreseeable future. This means that even if a company or technology emerges that is superior to those currently being offered, these “big boys” may still win in the marketplace. Therefore, a potential investor in Internet television technology should take great care not become enamoured with a superior technology or apparently brilliant start-up business plan, because the patent landscape demonstrates that the Internet television marketplace will be a tough place to play.
Of course, the above example is a look into the rear view mirror because Internet television has already been introduced to consumers. More interesting would be application of patent analytics to products and technology that have yet to make it to market in significant form. One such area is biofuels, where examination of patent filings can demonstrate what companies are making technology investments.
For example, corn-based ethanolic biofuels gained acceptance in the market in recent years. However, this technology now appears to be on the wane because of the huge increase in food prices that occurred during 2008 due to greater demand for ethanol. Market forces clearly demonstrated that biofuels should not be made from food sources, such as corn. As a result, biofuel technology appears to be moving toward non-food mass starting materials.
One such source of non-food mass starting material is switchgrass. Not only is this plant unsuitable for providing food such that its use will not cause food to be re-directed toward fuel production, recent research demonsrates that it is a more efficient source of ethanol than corn. Thus, it would appear that switchgrass biofuel technology holds good investment potential. Nonetheless, before getting excited about investing in technology related to switchgrass-derived biofuels, a smart investor should look to see whether any company owns patent rights in this technology area.
To this end, a patent search reveals that there are only 7 patent filings that mention “switchgrass” and “biofuel” in the claims–all patent applications. The earliest filing date of any of these applications is late 2006, thus signifying that this technology is only just emerging. This information demonstrates that one seeking to invest in this area should examine these patent filings in more detail. This investigation should focus not only on the claim scope and technology “quality,” but also on whether the owner of the claims has the requisite deep pockets to make it more likely that their technology will succeed in the marketplace. Additionally, after investing, one should regularly re-check the relevant patent filing information related to switchgrass-derived biofuels to determine if investment assumptions and projections still remain viable.
There are no doubt countless other examples of how patent analytics can improve the quality of investment decisions in emerging technology areas. While investment professionals may find patents an unfamiliar and arcane source of information to include in their vetting and selection processes, recent events in the world financial markets indicate that change is needed in the way that money is invested in companies and technology. Integration of patent information into investment decision-making could constitute a necessary innovation.
