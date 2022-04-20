Blockchain
Could Netflix Tumble Down The Crypto Market?
On Tuesday, the crypto market looked good in comparison to Netflix (NFLX). The shares of the world’s leading streaming company fell 27% to $256 in after-hours trading reaching 2019 levels after announcing a massive loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. This translated to roughly a $40 billion loss in half an hour.
This is the first time the company loses customers since 2011 and is expecting to lose 2 million more in the current second quarter. NFLX is already 63% down from its All-Time High and over 40% this year.
“For those wondering how long a miss like this can sting: A reminder that $FB is still down ~33% since it disclosed Facebook’s user growth hit a ceiling,” Bloomberg’s Brian Chappatta noted.
Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson LLC told Bloomberg that “It’s just shocking,” adding, “Everything they’ve tried to convince me of over the last five years was given up in one quarter. It’s such an about-face.”
Will Crypto Follow?
The news site further reported that “Disney fell as much as 5.2% in extended trading after Netflix reported its outlook, while Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the owner of HBO Max, declined as much as 2.8%. Shares of Roku Inc., the maker of set-top boxes for streaming, dropped as much as 8.3%.”
Many have wondered if this could drag down the crypto market as well. An economist noted that the last time a sharp shed like this happened for Netflix (Jan 22, 2022), “it triggered [an over] 30% 4-day crash across crypto.” However, he added that he doesn’t think this will be an issue this time. “It’s now an idiosyncratic event.”
The reason why many do not think this scenario will repeat is that the previous case was highly related to the macroeconomics –the general stock market sell-off over fear related to interest rate hikes in the U.S.–, while this time the indicator seems to be specific to the company’s declining demand.
Back in January, the company admitted that the competition is “affecting marginal growth some.” Now, besides the increasing competition, they stated that the bad performance in Q1 was partly due to a large amount of customers who share their passwords, estimating 100 million households that use the service technically for free.
They also pointed out macro factors, ” including sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, geopolitical events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and some continued disruption from COVID are likely having an impact as well.”
Netflix completely missed their forecast for a 2.5 million growth in subscribes as well as Wall Street’s estimate, which also expected them to add that many users in the first quarter of 2022.
In contrast, the anti-crypto propaganda that calls it “too volatile” and “too risky”, claiming that investors need protection from it, is looking weak and pale today.
BREAKING NEWS:
Stock traders realise that tech can drop as fast as #Crypto can.
My condolences, Netflix investors. $NFLX
— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 19, 2022
Around January 27, after the first big Netflix plunge of the year, Bill Ackman had reported that his hedge fund purchased more than 3.1 million shares of the company. That makes his position currently 387.5M down.
“Somebody Always Knows”
The second big thing that contrasts with crypto is that the industry is often called a fraud scheme, but to some analysts, this NFLX scenario is giving signs of insider trading.
The Twitter account Unusual Whales noticed that “the most active hot chain before close” was $NFLX with $300 put. “And the top floor trades were all bearish.” This means that traders with put options probably made a lot of money. Which sounds like they knew something would happen.
Similarly, the account also noted that “A trader took a huge $NFLX put position, buying +100k at ~$2 ask 7 days ago. The position had 4500 volume that day, 41 volume the day before, expiring in a month. Likely made 1000%.”
The WeWay Project is Betting on Web 3.0. Is It Worth Investing in the Future?
As crypto projects increased in popularity together with the rise of token sales in the last few years, joining projects on their startup stage has become a common concept.
At the same time due to its popularity and potential to earn big money, many have been swayed to enter the industry without much understanding of the risk that comes along with it. Because not only that there are more opportunities for people to attain benefits, there are also more chances for people getting scammed.
A global market research that was conducted by a new and promising team of developers has shown that big companies, famous influencers and brands have joined crypto projects and have slowly entered the highly-anticipated web 3.0 world.
As we may know today, web 3.0 is the next phase of the evolution of the internet. Due to the fact that the concept is still fairly new and that there are still many aspects that still need to be improved, entering this next stage of evolution is not as simple as it seems. One would not be able to enter without having a team of engineers, designers, marketers, successful NFT collection, presence in the metaverse, and so on and so forth, because there is no a full-cycle web 3.0 ecosystem that exists to help influencers, artists, celebrities and brands to monetize activities, create games, and hold events for their fans. Thus, there is no smooth way yet to enter the world to keep up with the business and trends that transform the industry of influencers today.
Creating an ecosystem that could cover all of those aspects has become the main objective of one particular project called WeWay. They believe that this could be done by collaborating with influencers, to enable them to monetize NFT creation, run concerts in the metaverse, and more, in order to obtain a unique experience, gain knowledge from one another and maximize earnings.
This solution would not only help influencers and brands, but also agencies who are making bridges among artists, NFT, and the metaverse.
They also included in their plan to create a marketplace where everyone can mint, buy/sell NFTs, trade metaverse items, run NFT drops, as well as to provide knowledge for users about professions in the web 3.0.
WeWay is focusing on four main solutions, agency, university, metaverse, and marketplace.
Their first solution, agency, is a team of experts that provides a service to the web 3.0 world such as customization of commercialization and promotion for celebrities. Their job is to find anchor advantages, help integrate into the web 3.0 environment, develop a monetized model, create a project for collaboration, apart from acting as their producers.
The second solution university is focusing on helping ordinary people enter the world of web 3.0 easily via educational collaborations with influencers. This would help those people who are eager to apply for NFT and participate in the WEB 3.0 but do not know how to do it yet. This solution would not only help influencers but also their followers and bring them closer to the world of web 3.0.
The next in line is the Weway Metaverse, or what they also called the Weway City, one of their most ambitious creations. It is a place where all participants can interact with each other in ways that we are already familiar within the real world. This place is represented by AAA graphics, filled with improbable nature and buildings such as concert halls, where people can attend cinemas, universities, banks and real estate that you can purchase and lease, as well as futuristic events, games, and activities from famous brands and celebrities. WeWay estimated that their metaverse creation could attract more than 15 million people.
Last but not least, is the marketplace, where the audience can experience interactions with their influencers like never before through collaborative activities, communicating with influencers using a new communication channel. They can purchase exclusive content or live activities in the “experience” section. The marketplace is also a place where people can trade collectibles and metaverse items such as NFT. Anyone can upload their work and offer to purchase content collaboration.
Investing in media influencers is essential in the sphere due to the fact that tokenomics is supported by the mechanics of virality. As more and more socially significant figures join the project along with their followers, the value of the project and its token increases. Because of its effect on the ecosystem, the token is one of the most important instruments that keeps growing in demand. This makes the project more promising than ever before.
WeWay has issued its own tokens since January 11, 2022. The listed tokens include Coinsbit, PancakeSwap, and Tidex. They have also been listed on 4 crypto exchanges, including MEXC. On top of that, the project has launched token staking with very attractive entry conditions for investors and plans to hold open draws of the coin among its audience.
Today, WeWay already has a fast-growing economy and has established a partnership with big influencer companies such as Yoola, a global multi-channel network that collaborates with creators and brands to develop, distribute, license, promote, and monetize content and products.
Fuad Fatullaev, the founder of WeWay stated that,
This is a high-tech ecosystem operating on a blockchain and NFT basis, allowing content makers and influencers to maximize their creative power.
Crypto License & Payment Gateway Authorized by EU Regulators
It seems there’s hardly a month goes by when we don’t hear at least some exciting news about Ukraine’s QMALL crypto exchange. For example, the company recently announced plans to launch its own metaverse by the end of 2022, and if that weren’t significant enough, there will also be a QMALL crypto exchange within this metaverse.
However, the news that EU regulators have just awarded QMALL a cryptocurrency license and payment gateway is the most exciting to date. In short, receiving the EU’s thumbs-up has just provided QMALL with an open door to the wider world, and for such a relatively young company, this is an impressive achievement.
QMALL was founded in 2021 by Ukrainian blockchain and crypto visionaries Mykola Udianskyi and Bohdan Prylepa. The company’s resume was already pretty impressive, having managed to become Ukraine’s first government-regulated crypto exchange and gain a solid reputation for safety, ease of use and low commissions amongst the crypto community.
Led by two of the most influential players in the industry, it’s no surprise that the company has big plans and dreams of becoming the world’s go-to cryptocurrency exchange. With a Eurozone trading license and payment gateway, QMALL’s dreams have just become one step closer to becoming a reality.
Lithuania: a door to the Eurozone
Harnessing plans to become not just another crypto exchange but the world’s number one exchange means QMALL needed to find a door to the world. The company found this door in the small Baltic nation of Lithuania. By registering as UAB QMALL in Lithuania, the company has now been officially recognized as a European entity and must comply with EU rules and regulations.
QMALL has been officially registered as a “Virtual Currency Exchange Operator” and “Depository Virtual Currency Wallet Operator” by the “Financial Crime Investigation Service” under “The Ministry of the Interior of The Republic of Lithuania”.
As a result of this registration, the company is legally required to adhere to the EU’s strict laws on transparency, data security and reporting of any suspected money laundering activities. Now legally bound to these regulations, this will undoubtedly boost overall confidence in QMALL as a brand people can trust.
New trading strategies for QMALLERS
An almost immediate benefit of QMALL’s registration will be its users having the ability to trade in Euro pairs. As soon as its European payment gateway is connected, traders can apply a variety of new strategies to improve their profit-making chances. Also, since most of the crypto-world will also soon have the ability to use the QMALL token, thousands of new users will no doubt be attracted to the service. As a result, it’s safe to say users of the service can shortly expect to see a significant increase in the tokens’ value.
Opportunities everywhere at Sophia Antipolis
Another boost for QMALL is the company teaming up with Sophia Antipolis. If you’ve never heard of Sophia Antipolis, it’s a place in southeastern France many refer to as the French Silicon Valley. Sophia Antipolis is home to more than 2,500 companies across 2400 hectares. It hosts numerous successful startups alongside many major global brands like IBM, Samsung and Cisco Systems. The opportunity to meet with and even cooperate with some of the world’s top tech companies is now within QMALL’s reach.
To infinity, and beyond: Europe’s largest launchpad!
QMALL is already making an impact at Sophia Antipolis, announcing the creation of Europe’s largest launchpad. For those that don’t know, a launchpad is a platform for launching cryptocurrency projects. Typically, people who invest in a project’s digital assets in its early stages experience the highest returns. And it isn’t uncommon to see life-changing returns of a hundredfold or more.
The QMALL team is planning weekly or bi-weekly launches of new projects starting almost immediately. As a result of there being more projects available, many more people will have the opportunity to get involved in a project in the early stages. In addition, this massive project will help many startups gain the financing they need and provide more Ukrainian companies access to the European market.
Looking good for QMALL
Now with a gateway to the global crypto market, it seems like there’s no end to QMALL’s meteoric rise. The tokens’ value will continue to increase, and the founders’ dream of becoming the number one exchange looks likely to be realized sooner than we think. As a result of this news, we are likely to see thousands more traders attracted to the 100,00-plus already using QMALL’s services.
Ethereum Consolidates Gains, Indicators Suggest More Upsides
Ethereum gained pace above the $3,050 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue higher if there is a clear move above the $3,120 resistance.
- Ethereum extended upside correction above the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,060 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,120 and $3,130 to continue higher in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Recovery
Ethereum formed a base above the $3,000 and started a decent recovery wave. ETH was able to clear the $3,050 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was also a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,060 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair surpassed the $3,080 resistance zone and traded above $3,100. A high is formed near $3,131 and the price is now consolidating gains.
It already tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,880 swing low to $3,131 high. Ether price is now trading above $3,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,090 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $3,120 and $3,130 levels. A close above the $3,130 level might start a steady upward move in the near term. The next major resistance could be near the $3,200 or $3,220.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,090 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 zone.
The first major support is near the $3,040 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major support is near the $3,000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,880 swing low to $3,131 high. If there is a downside break below the $3,000 support, the price could start another decline.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,040
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
