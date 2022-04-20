Blockchain
Crypto License & Payment Gateway Authorized by EU Regulators
It seems there’s hardly a month goes by when we don’t hear at least some exciting news about Ukraine’s QMALL crypto exchange. For example, the company recently announced plans to launch its own metaverse by the end of 2022, and if that weren’t significant enough, there will also be a QMALL crypto exchange within this metaverse.
However, the news that EU regulators have just awarded QMALL a cryptocurrency license and payment gateway is the most exciting to date. In short, receiving the EU’s thumbs-up has just provided QMALL with an open door to the wider world, and for such a relatively young company, this is an impressive achievement.
QMALL was founded in 2021 by Ukrainian blockchain and crypto visionaries Mykola Udianskyi and Bohdan Prylepa. The company’s resume was already pretty impressive, having managed to become Ukraine’s first government-regulated crypto exchange and gain a solid reputation for safety, ease of use and low commissions amongst the crypto community.
Led by two of the most influential players in the industry, it’s no surprise that the company has big plans and dreams of becoming the world’s go-to cryptocurrency exchange. With a Eurozone trading license and payment gateway, QMALL’s dreams have just become one step closer to becoming a reality.
Lithuania: a door to the Eurozone
Harnessing plans to become not just another crypto exchange but the world’s number one exchange means QMALL needed to find a door to the world. The company found this door in the small Baltic nation of Lithuania. By registering as UAB QMALL in Lithuania, the company has now been officially recognized as a European entity and must comply with EU rules and regulations.
QMALL has been officially registered as a “Virtual Currency Exchange Operator” and “Depository Virtual Currency Wallet Operator” by the “Financial Crime Investigation Service” under “The Ministry of the Interior of The Republic of Lithuania”.
As a result of this registration, the company is legally required to adhere to the EU’s strict laws on transparency, data security and reporting of any suspected money laundering activities. Now legally bound to these regulations, this will undoubtedly boost overall confidence in QMALL as a brand people can trust.
New trading strategies for QMALLERS
An almost immediate benefit of QMALL’s registration will be its users having the ability to trade in Euro pairs. As soon as its European payment gateway is connected, traders can apply a variety of new strategies to improve their profit-making chances. Also, since most of the crypto-world will also soon have the ability to use the QMALL token, thousands of new users will no doubt be attracted to the service. As a result, it’s safe to say users of the service can shortly expect to see a significant increase in the tokens’ value.
Opportunities everywhere at Sophia Antipolis
Another boost for QMALL is the company teaming up with Sophia Antipolis. If you’ve never heard of Sophia Antipolis, it’s a place in southeastern France many refer to as the French Silicon Valley. Sophia Antipolis is home to more than 2,500 companies across 2400 hectares. It hosts numerous successful startups alongside many major global brands like IBM, Samsung and Cisco Systems. The opportunity to meet with and even cooperate with some of the world’s top tech companies is now within QMALL’s reach.
To infinity, and beyond: Europe’s largest launchpad!
QMALL is already making an impact at Sophia Antipolis, announcing the creation of Europe’s largest launchpad. For those that don’t know, a launchpad is a platform for launching cryptocurrency projects. Typically, people who invest in a project’s digital assets in its early stages experience the highest returns. And it isn’t uncommon to see life-changing returns of a hundredfold or more.
The QMALL team is planning weekly or bi-weekly launches of new projects starting almost immediately. As a result of there being more projects available, many more people will have the opportunity to get involved in a project in the early stages. In addition, this massive project will help many startups gain the financing they need and provide more Ukrainian companies access to the European market.
Looking good for QMALL
Now with a gateway to the global crypto market, it seems like there’s no end to QMALL’s meteoric rise. The tokens’ value will continue to increase, and the founders’ dream of becoming the number one exchange looks likely to be realized sooner than we think. As a result of this news, we are likely to see thousands more traders attracted to the 100,00-plus already using QMALL’s services.
Blockchain
Ethereum Consolidates Gains, Indicators Suggest More Upsides
Ethereum gained pace above the $3,050 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue higher if there is a clear move above the $3,120 resistance.
- Ethereum extended upside correction above the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,060 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,120 and $3,130 to continue higher in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Recovery
Ethereum formed a base above the $3,000 and started a decent recovery wave. ETH was able to clear the $3,050 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was also a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,060 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair surpassed the $3,080 resistance zone and traded above $3,100. A high is formed near $3,131 and the price is now consolidating gains.
It already tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,880 swing low to $3,131 high. Ether price is now trading above $3,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,090 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $3,120 and $3,130 levels. A close above the $3,130 level might start a steady upward move in the near term. The next major resistance could be near the $3,200 or $3,220.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,090 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 zone.
The first major support is near the $3,040 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major support is near the $3,000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,880 swing low to $3,131 high. If there is a downside break below the $3,000 support, the price could start another decline.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,040
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
Blockchain
Whales Accumulate Through The Dip As Bitcoin Repositions To $40K
Volatility remains one of the characteristics of Bitcoin that could easily change the holding stance of investors. To some, a downward movement will mark their period of massive accumulation and expansion of their holdings. On the other hand, some will suffer considerable losses through a dip.
Bitcoin has been on a dipping move as it gets to its monthly low of $39,000 within some days of hitting the $40,000 mark. Though many people had expected that the BTC price would show some bearish trend for a few days, the events have proved the contrary.
Bitcoin has gradually taken a downward tour by going into a 37K – 40K region. This recent dip has given some whales the opportunity of making massive purchases of the token.
Related Reading | The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
A CryptoQuant technical analyst, Minkyu Woo, stated that a significant coin volume was moved out through spot exchanges during the Bitcoin sell-off.
He mentioned the possibility of whales buying a considerable amount of BTC since the outflow size could only proceed through the check for spot exchanges’ top 10 BTC outflows.
Analyst Explains The Entire Bitcoin Price Movement
According to Woo, the 37K – 40K mark stands as the BTC price range in the crypto’s critical accumulating phase. This move has long begun in March 2022. Also, Woo advised investors to keep their holdings or purchase more of the dips if possible.
In the past, where there have been cases of spiked outflow volume, a notable amount of BTC has gone out via exchanges. However, a sudden reversal in the market’s sell-off came as the crypto price climbed up.
Recent events have followed a similar pattern as Bitcoin regained all its losses by moving to the $41K region.
Moreover, Woo explained that Bitcoin has gotten below the 200 MA support from the 2020 fourth quarter. This means that BTC would have more accumulation of smart money.
In his chart, Woo indicated the dipping pattern for BTC into the bottom zone and its subsequent spike and buying interest.
Related Reading | Conquering Terrain: Terra’s Stablecoin UST Is Now Crypto’s Third Biggest
Just like Bitcoin has displayed its bearish trend, the action reflects the general status of the broader crypto market. Besides Bitcoin, Ethereum has indicated significant drops by moving below its $3K level. Also, other prominent altcoins are not left out in the southward movement of price.
Fortunately, the entire crypto marketplace seems to be getting higher in an upward recovery movement starting from today. Ethereum has moved back to its $3,000 region, and BNB is up within the $400 level. Other altcoins are following closing through the recovery trend.
Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Price Eyes Crucial Upside Break Above $41.5K
Bitcoin extended its recovery above the $41,400 against the US Dollar. BTC could rally further if there is a clear close above the $41,500 and $41,800.
- Bitcoin started a decent recovery wave above the $41,000 and $41,400 levels.
- The price is now trading above $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $41,510 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $41,500 resistance and $41,800 to start a major upward move.
Bitcoin Price Shows Positive Signs
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $40,000 level. BTC started a decent recovery wave and was able to clear the $41,000 resistance zone.
The price remained in a positive zone and climbed further above the $41,400 level. It even spiked above the $41,500 resistance and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near the $41,825 level and the price is now consolidating gains.
Bitcoin is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $38,570 swing low to $41,825 high. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $41,510 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,500 level. The next key resistance could be $41,800. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $41,500 zone and then clear $41,800. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $42,500 resistance zone. Any more gains might call for a move towards the $43,200 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,050 level.
The next major support is seen near the $40,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $38,570 swing low to $41,825 high. A downside break below the $40,400 support zone and $40,000 could increase selling pressure.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,050, followed by $40,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,510, $41,800 and $42,500.
