Crypto License & Payment Gateway Authorized by EU Regulators

It seems there’s hardly a month goes by when we don’t hear at least some exciting news about Ukraine’s QMALL crypto exchange. For example, the company recently announced plans to launch its own metaverse by the end of 2022, and if that weren’t significant enough, there will also be a QMALL crypto exchange within this metaverse.

However, the news that EU regulators have just awarded QMALL a cryptocurrency license and payment gateway is the most exciting to date. In short, receiving the EU’s thumbs-up has just provided QMALL with an open door to the wider world, and for such a relatively young company, this is an impressive achievement.

QMALL was founded in 2021 by Ukrainian blockchain and crypto visionaries Mykola Udianskyi and Bohdan Prylepa. The company’s resume was already pretty impressive, having managed to become Ukraine’s first government-regulated crypto exchange and gain a solid reputation for safety, ease of use and low commissions amongst the crypto community.

Led by two of the most influential players in the industry, it’s no surprise that the company has big plans and dreams of becoming the world’s go-to cryptocurrency exchange. With a Eurozone trading license and payment gateway, QMALL’s dreams have just become one step closer to becoming a reality.

Lithuania: a door to the Eurozone

Harnessing plans to become not just another crypto exchange but the world’s number one exchange means QMALL needed to find a door to the world. The company found this door in the small Baltic nation of Lithuania. By registering as UAB QMALL in Lithuania, the company has now been officially recognized as a European entity and must comply with EU rules and regulations.

QMALL has been officially registered as a “Virtual Currency Exchange Operator” and “Depository Virtual Currency Wallet Operator” by the “Financial Crime Investigation Service” under “The Ministry of the Interior of The Republic of Lithuania”.

As a result of this registration, the company is legally required to adhere to the EU’s strict laws on transparency, data security and reporting of any suspected money laundering activities. Now legally bound to these regulations, this will undoubtedly boost overall confidence in QMALL as a brand people can trust.

New trading strategies for QMALLERS

An almost immediate benefit of QMALL’s registration will be its users having the ability to trade in Euro pairs. As soon as its European payment gateway is connected, traders can apply a variety of new strategies to improve their profit-making chances. Also, since most of the crypto-world will also soon have the ability to use the QMALL token, thousands of new users will no doubt be attracted to the service. As a result, it’s safe to say users of the service can shortly expect to see a significant increase in the tokens’ value.

Opportunities everywhere at Sophia Antipolis

Another boost for QMALL is the company teaming up with Sophia Antipolis. If you’ve never heard of Sophia Antipolis, it’s a place in southeastern France many refer to as the French Silicon Valley. Sophia Antipolis is home to more than 2,500 companies across 2400 hectares. It hosts numerous successful startups alongside many major global brands like IBM, Samsung and Cisco Systems. The opportunity to meet with and even cooperate with some of the world’s top tech companies is now within QMALL’s reach.

To infinity, and beyond: Europe’s largest launchpad!

QMALL is already making an impact at Sophia Antipolis, announcing the creation of Europe’s largest launchpad. For those that don’t know, a launchpad is a platform for launching cryptocurrency projects. Typically, people who invest in a project’s digital assets in its early stages experience the highest returns. And it isn’t uncommon to see life-changing returns of a hundredfold or more.

The QMALL team is planning weekly or bi-weekly launches of new projects starting almost immediately. As a result of there being more projects available, many more people will have the opportunity to get involved in a project in the early stages. In addition, this massive project will help many startups gain the financing they need and provide more Ukrainian companies access to the European market.

Looking good for QMALL

Now with a gateway to the global crypto market, it seems like there’s no end to QMALL’s meteoric rise. The tokens’ value will continue to increase, and the founders’ dream of becoming the number one exchange looks likely to be realized sooner than we think. As a result of this news, we are likely to see thousands more traders attracted to the 100,00-plus already using QMALL’s services.