Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler is Dwayne Wade as Miami Heat take control of series
The last time the Miami Heat saw one player take over whole arenas, tilt entire playoff series and squeeze opponents mercilessly in defining moments, it was a name canonized with a jersey in the rafters.
“In those moments of truth, would you ever want to give Dwyane Wade an open 3?’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
There was that name.
“You would not, because he’s a killer,’ Spoelstra said. “Jimmy has a lot of those same qualities. He’ll find a way to kill you.”
Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Buckets. “Jimmy Freakin’ Butler,” as Charles Barkley said on TNT, after the Heat star dropped a career playoff high of 45 points in the Heat’s Game 2 win against Atlanta.
On a plateau like Dwayne Wade?
“To me, he has a lot of those same qualities,’ Spoelstra said.
We love the idea of magic in sports. Magic games. Magic runs. Magic seasons. There are magic names, too, and none is more magic with the Heat than Wade. So Spoelstra knew what he was doing here. He knew the magical comparison he was making, even the carrot he was putting before Butler to reach night after playoff night.
The question covered how Butler, like Wade, was a donkey of a 3-point shooter until the money was put on the playoff table. Then he took over FTX Arena. Butler, a 22-percent shooter on 3-pointers this season, made four-of-seven in Game 2. He played all five positions on defense.
He picked up an otherwise undistinguished Heat night in a way that, yes, Wade once did. Butler isn’t Wade. He’s not. But he can flash like him on nights like this. He did in Game 2. He did as the Heat ran to the Finals two years ago in the pandemic bubble of Orlando.
“When its about winning, they’ll find a way to kill you,’ Spoelstra said. “Look at a scouting report, look at numbers,, but … the next game it might be the free-throw line, it might be attacking, it might be playmaking and, you know, that’s part of his genius.”
Wade’s genius? Butler’s genius? You see the dots connecting on nights like this.
This is an ensemble of a Heat roster, any of a half-dozen players capable of carrying the load on a night. Duncan Robinson was the star of Game 1, making eight-of-nine 3-point shots. That caused LeBron James to tweet, “Player development there is damn good.”
Robinson didn’t take a shot in five Game 2 minutes. That’s this odd Heat way. Gabe Vincent was the cameo star. Max Strus and Caleb Martin had their moments. “An organizational win,’ the idea is for the names they’ve uncovered.
Butler is the ultimate organizational win. The Heat coveted him when three franchises spit him out. One of them, Philadelphia, looks next for the Heat in the second round. But Butler can be a handful, too. He can make the Heat look split and vulnerable, as he did in a time-out dust-up with Spoelstra and veteran Udonis Haslem last month.
What he brings is an odd edge some great players do.
“That dark side,’ as veteran guard Kyle Lowry called it, “to push other people to be better.”
It’s why Wade told him the best fit for his demeanor was Miami. It’s why Butler said upon signing with the Heat, “When I heard about their hard-hearted culture, I knew I needed that in my life.”
Butler made the Heat become the Heat again. He took them out of the goofy Hassan Whiteside experiment, past the attempts to mold the Dion Waiters and James Johnsons into their hard-working mold. You either fit or you don’t.
Atlanta dared Butler to beat them in Game 2. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said how their defense hugged close to shooters like Robinson and Tyler Herro. That left Butler or Lowry to find the open spots. Butler did this night in a manner that closed the series.
The Heat don’t just have a 2-0 lead. They have Atlanta needing to win four of the next five. They have the Hawks giving the loser’s lament, too.
“If the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are and not get calls, I mean, it’s gonna be hard to do really do anything anyway,’ Atlanta star Trae Young said.
The question for the Heat remains who they are. A tough team, sure. A championship team? We’ll see. Some of that depends on if Butler can be Tuesday’s hero more often. It’s a chorus of singers on this roster, but he’s the lead. You pick players to win as much as teams in the NBA. LeBron. Wade. Now Giannis.
Spoelstra dismissed a question about the need for the traditional star, saying, “Everyone’s looking for the same conventional box of winning a championship. It can be done in a lot of different ways.”
Only three Heat players have 45 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. Lebron. Dwayne. Jimmy. That’s all you need to know of Butler’s Game 2. He was Wade. A killer. Jimmy Effin’ Butler.
'Girls Gone Wild Exposed': Shocking rape and abuse claims in new Joe Francis doc
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman takes pride in being an athlete — not just a pitcher
Blustery, cold weather Tuesday afternoon did not stop Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman from partaking in his regular between-start routine during batting practice before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field.
Stroman, sporting lime green Nikes, positioned himself at shortstop ready for any BP balls hit his way. He leaped in the air at a liner shortly after trying to run down a ball in shallow center field.
Stroman takes pride in being an athlete, not just a big-league pitcher. It’s part of a purposeful approach to how he prepares his body to take the mound every fifth day.
“I feel like a lot of pitchers become pitchers, and when you do, you kind of lose your athleticism and become like a robot,” Stroman told the Tribune. “I truly believe that being an athlete … converts to being a great pitcher — being able to have repeatable mechanics, being able to make adjustments in game when you’re an athlete, all those things happen much easier.”
Stroman discussed this topic with New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom frequently while they were teammates in 2019 and 2021. Stroman referenced deGrom’s stellar mechanics and said the two-time Cy Young winner always preached the importance of being an athlete.
“I‘m someone who’s an athlete first, not a pitcher,” Stroman, 30, said. “I make very good in-game adjustments because I’m an athlete. And at the end of the day, I go out there and just perform. I don’t think at all when I’m clear out there. I’m just in space and I’m moving. I think that’s when I’m at my best.”
Stroman, who signed a three-year, $71 contract with the Cubs in the offseason, is still trying to find that consistent rhythm ahead of his third start Wednesday against the Rays. He showed signs of it in his Cubs debut when he allowed one run and two hits in five innings with three walks and three strikeouts but gave up five runs in four innings in his second start. When he is locked in, Stroman can go on a run of quality starts.
Growing up in Medford on Long Island in New York, baseball was Stroman’s third favorite sport.
Stroman ranked it behind basketball and football with soccer also among the sports he played. But the pitcher realized he could go the furthest in baseball, ultimately getting a scholarship to Duke, where he became the first Blue Devil to be drafted in the first round. It was there he met Nikki Huffman, who later was part of the team that oversaw the recovery from ACL surgery in his left knee suffered in spring training 2015 while pitching for the Toronto Blue Jays. Huffman now trains Stroman, and he credits her for helping him learn about his body.
Stroman understands how everything should move and what he needs to do when something feels off. He compared himself and Huffman to scientists who are always tinkering and learning. The key, Stroman said, is they’re always pushing the needle and never get complacent.
“She knows my body better than me, like, I can’t even put into words how thankful and lucky I am to have Nikki in my corner,” Stroman said. “I wake up every day and tell her how my body’s feeling essentially, and she puts a program together daily. She’s huge for my development.
“I think that’s why I’m durable. That’s why I’m 5-foot-7 but I’m going to go out there and throw hopefully 180, 200 innings year after year. It’s because of how much work goes into it.”
Aside from the biomechanics, Stroman trains his body and wants to be balanced. As a right-handed pitcher, a lot of his movement and delivery is right-side dominant. So anything he does with the right he mirrors with his left. That includes boxing left-handed and going through his pitching motion lefty. If he throws, say, 100 pitches in a start, by the time he gets to his next outing, he will try to go through his delivery 100 times left-handed.
Stroman believes this mirroring approach allows for better recovery and is why he was able to go from zero innings pitched in 2020 when opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns to 179 innings in 2021.
“As athletes, we’re always going one way so we never unwind,” Stroman said. “We never go the other way. And when you do and when you start to really become a balanced athlete, it allows you to go the way that you go way better, more efficient, way more stable.”
When a pitcher is described as athletic, the first thought might be someone who moves well on the mound and fielding the position. But the descriptor entails more than that. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy points to how players who fit that mold, like Stroman, are under control but then explosive at the end of their delivery.
“To the average fan it may look like you’re just grinding through an outing and you could be mechanically out of whack but so athletic that you can get yourself in a decent enough place to execute pitches,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “And that’s what’s made him so good over his career.
“He’s got such an insane ability that no matter where he is mechanically he can go execute pitches.”
There are times, though, the Cubs don’t want Stroman solely relying on his athleticism, instead focusing on the little things within his delivery to get him in a good position consistently.
“Then all of a sudden that athleticism picks up even more because now you’re in a good position to throw and you’re explosive,” Hottovy said. “But it’s just fun to be able to talk to him about how in tune he is with his body.”
When Stroman is locked in mechanically, he mixes in a hesitation or hitch in his delivery. He flashed the delivery quirk in bullpens and an April 3 sim game in Mesa, Ariz. While Stroman is still working to get to that level of consistency, he expects the work he has put in to yield those results.
“I wouldn’t do that if I wasn’t feeling good,” Stroman said. “I try to focus on my mechanics when I’m not. But when I feel good, all the variations start to come out. (It’s) something I’ll definitely mess with as the season progresses and you’ll definitely see a lot of.”
Area restaurants celebrate ‘Weed Day’ on 4/20
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is 4/20, also known as Weed Day, and a couple of local businesses have specials in honor of the annual event.
Mission Taco Joint is teaming up with the dispensary Proper Cannabis. They will hand out a limited number of GMO tacos. The restaurant’s popular portobello mushroom taco has been renamed for the day in order to bring attention to the popular garlic, mushroom, and onion strain of cannabis. The giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In has a one-day-only Munchie Menu. It includes what they’re calling “stoner-friendly creations” and special food and beer offerings all for $4.20. Those specials are available at all three Hi-Pointe locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.
