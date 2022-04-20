News
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler takes over a Miami Heat playoff night like (gulp) Dwyane Wade once did
The last time the Miami Heat saw one player take over whole arenas, tilt entire playoff series and squeeze opponents mercilessly in defining moments, it was a name canonized with a jersey in the rafters.
“In those moments of truth, would you ever want to give Dwyane Wade an open 3?’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
There was that name.
“You would not, because he’s a killer,’ Spoelstra said. “Jimmy has a lot of those same qualities. He’ll find a way to kill you.”
Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Buckets. “Jimmy Freakin’ Butler,” as Charles Barkley said on TNT, after the Heat star dropped a career playoff high of 45 points in the Heat’s Game 2 win against Atlanta.
On a plateau like Dwayne Wade?
“To me, he has a lot of those same qualities,’ Spoelstra said.
We love the idea of magic in sports. Magic games. Magic runs. Magic seasons. There are magic names, too, and none is more magic with the Heat than Wade. So Spoelstra knew what he was doing here. He knew the magical comparison he was making, even inspiring Butler to be night after playoff night.
The idea was Butler, like Wade, was a donkey of a 3-point shooter until the money was put on the playoff table. Then he was a killer. Butler, a 22-percent shooter on 3-pointers this season, made four-of-seven in Game 2. He carried the Heat.
There’s this idea from the coach of both that, if Butler isn’t Wade – and he’s not – that he can flash like him on magical nights like this. And he did in Game 2. You could in Spoelstra’s admiration the carrot of having Butler play like that more. The defense, playing all five positions, was equal to the points.
“When its about winning, they’ll find a way to kill you,’ he said. “Look at a scouting report, look at numbers,, but … the next game it might be the free-throw line, it might be attacking, it might be playmaking and, you know, that’s part of his genius.”
Wade’s genius? Butler’s genius? Can we see both on games like this?
This is an ensemble of a Heat roster, any of a half-dozen players capable of carrying the load on a night. Duncan Robinson was the star of Game 1, making eight-of-nine 3-point shots. That caused LeBron James to tweet, “Player development there is damn good.”
Robinson didn’t take a shot in five Game 2 minutes. Gabe Vincent was the cameo star. Max Strus and Caleb Martin had their moments. “An organizational win,’ the idea is for the names they’ve uncovered.
Butler is the ultimate organizational win. The Heat coveted him when three franchise spit him out. He can make them look split and vulnerable, as he did in a time-out dust-up with Spoelstra and veteran Udonis Haslem last month.
“That dark side,’ as veteran guard Kyle Lowry called it, “to push other people to be better.”
How many can get to that spot? Butler can. It’s why teammates in Chicago, in Minneapolis and Philadelphia had enough of him. It’s why Wade told him the best fit for his demeanor was Miami. It’s why Butler said upon signing with the Heat, “When I heard about their culture, I knew I needed that in my life.”
Butler, odd as his ways can be, made the Heat become the Heat again. He took them out of the Hassan Whiteside experiment, past the attempts to mold the Dion Waiters and James Johnsons into their hard-working mold. You either fit or you don’t.
Atlanta dared Butler to beat them in Game 2. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said how their defense hugged close to Robinson and Tyler Herro. That left Butler or Lowry to find the open spots. Butler did this night in a manner that closed the series.
The Heat don’t just have a 2-0 lead. They have Atlanta giving the loser’s lament.
“If the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are and not get calls, I mean, it’s gonna be hard to do really do anything anyway,’ Atlanta star Trae Young said.
The question for the Heat remains who they are. A tough team, sure. A championship team? We’ll see. Spoelstra dismissed a question about Butler being the stereotypical lead player, saying, “Everyone’s looking for the same conventional box of winning a championship. It can be done in a lot of different ways.”
All you know is there are three Heat players to have 45 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. Lebron. Dwayne. Jimmy. That’s magic, right there. There’s a long way to go these playoffs. But already you can see who will carry them.
()
News
The 15 Best Beaches in Goa You Should Not Miss On Your First Goa Trip
Travellers sometimes wonder how many beaches in Goa they should visit when arranging a trip to this coastal paradise. It’s a difficult effort to prioritise given the distinct identities of the prominent beaches in North and South Goa. So, the next time you’re planning a trip to Goa,
Keep this list in mind to make your vacation memorable,
1. Baga Beach
Not everyone visits the beach to unwind. You can party all day in Baga, with the picturesque emerald beach and blue waters as your backdrop. There are numerous pubs and nightclubs along the entire stretch. With Tito’s and Mambo’s cafes, this is one of Goa’s greatest beaches for nightlife.
Because of its popularity, Baga Beach is a popular place to stay. You can have a fantastic seafood meal at the shacks, visit a flea market, and buy trinkets all in one afternoon. While dashing through the waves on a speedboat, take in the sunset and feel the ocean breeze.
2. Calangute Beach
One of Goa’s nicest beaches, with a long thin stretch of beautiful sand and a clear sea in a thousand colours of blue. It’s only 15 kilometres from Panaji and one of north Goa’s largest beaches. For watersports, this is the best beach.
Calangute Beach is your go-to destination for an adrenaline rush, with a variety of water activities such as surfing, parasailing, and water skiing. After a swim in the clear waters, visit the Kerkar Art Complex to see the works of local artists. You can also walk through the outdoor markets and buy locally created goods.
3. Candolim Beach
This trail of white sand beach with lapis lazuli water is only 13 kilometres from Panaji. There is no shortage of things to do in Candolim Beach, and there is plenty to keep you occupied from twilight until dawn. This 30-kilometre stretch of shoreline runs from Fort Aguada to Chapora Beach. Before sitting down to a barefoot lunch at Claudina’s Shack, try your hand at parasailing, catamaran sailing, jet skiing, and banana rides. Then take a trek to Aguada Fort to see the historical site.
4. Vagator Beach
Vagator, located just 21 kilometres from Panaji, is unquestionably one of Goa’s top beaches for honeymooners. This beach will enchant you with its peaceful and lovely ambience.
This white sand beach provides a great contrast to the magnificent blue of the sea, set amidst towering rocky cliffs and flanked by large stretches of coconut trees. Vagator has become one of the best beaches for foreign visitors, and it is gradually gaining popularity among Indian visitors.
5. Anjuna Beach
This beach is known for its tranquil waters, delectable seafood, live music, and bustling flea markets. This is why it is regarded as one of the best places to unwind and enjoy yourself — a one-stop-shop for all of your plans.
Take a seat at one of the famous beach shacks and relax for the evening. The laid-back ambience and bohemian spirit will undoubtedly make this an unforgettable experience.
6. Chapora Beach
Chapora is a rough beauty that is undeniably one of Goa’s most photographed beaches. Even with the exponential growth in tourists each year, this is the only beach that has managed to maintain its unique personality.
The wonderful mood is created by the whitish sand beach, the contrasting black lava rocks, and the nearby huge Chapora Fort. If you’re in the area, don’t miss a visit to the enormous Chapora village to learn more about the local culture.
7. Morijim Beach
This is one of North Goa’s most secluded beaches. If you wanted to spend some alone time reading pages from a novel, this would be the place for it. Morjim Beach, with its peculiar tranquil ambience, provided the ideal setting for me to unwind throughout this journey.
This beach is also a great place to go bird watching, and it’s where Olive Ridley turtles lay their eggs. Only put this one on your list if you want to unwind after a night of late-night partying and loud music.
8. Arambol Beach
This is an excellent choice for families travelling together. Everything from food to lodging is inexpensive near this beach, making it a budget traveller’s dream. It mimics a cove and serves as a gathering spot for those looking to experience Goa’s nightlife.
9. Mandrem Beach
The beach shacks dot this gorgeous white sand beach. While the tides kiss your feet, these bamboo footbridges provide the ideal scene for a romantic night with your loved one. As a result, this beach is also regarded as one of the greatest for honeymooners.
10. Palolem Beach
Palolem is one of Goa’s most popular beaches, and it is located in the south of the state, away from the bustle of the north. This palm-fringed white sand beach with breathtaking vistas is ideal for families and couples alike.
Yoga sessions, dolphin spotting, and ayurvedic massages are all available to those who want to soothe their senses.
11. Patnem Beach
Patnem beach is a hidden gem just a 21-minute walk from Palolem beach. In South Goa, this is a less popular and slightly unusual beach to visit. This is a foodie’s dream come true. Everything from mouthwatering New Zealand lamb dishes to vegan meals may be found here.
You will be discouraged in Patnem if you are searching for lively nightlife. Because the atmosphere is mostly relaxed and slow.
12. Colva Beach
Colva beach, with its 2.4 kilometres of golden sand and coconut trees, is one of Goa’s top ten beaches.
This one has the best selection of beach shacks, a delectable seafood buffet, pubs, and low-cost lodging alternatives. Watersports such as jet-skiing, snorkelling, and speedboat trips are also available at Colva Beach.
13. Agonda Beach
If you want to detach from the outer world, Agonda Beach is the place to go. This 3 kilometres pure stretch of untainted beauty is about 10 minutes north of the famous Palolem Beach. Agonda beach is one of the greatest beaches in Goa for family vacations because hawkers are not permitted.
14. Benaulim Beach
This is one of Goa’s nicest beaches, and the tranquil atmosphere will make you fall in love with it. The beach’s quiet location makes it one of Goa’s top beaches for couples.
Take a long walk with your loved one while admiring the beautiful sunset. When hunger pains strike, the beach cabins will come to your rescue.
15. Butterfly Beach
Amid Goa, there is a hidden gem. This beach, which is located to the north of Palolem Beach, is quickly becoming one of the greatest in the area. Butterfly Beach is the place to go if you want to have a relaxing and serene vacation.
The name comes from the fact that this area is home to a variety of butterfly species. Aside from refining your photographic skills, you may enjoy the gorgeous sunset and some delectable seafood delicacies.
Keep in mind to include all the famous beaches in Goa in your next Goa vacation itinerary now that you have a good idea of where to go.
The post The 15 Best Beaches in Goa You Should Not Miss On Your First Goa Trip appeared first on MEWS.
News
Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win
MONTREAL — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“It means that much more,” Talbot said. “I thought that we came out extremely hard and I was able to make a big save there right at the end of the first period and then kept it a one-goal game.
“You need saves like that throughout the game. I think that kind of settled us down a little bit more in the second and it definitely settled (me) down too.”
Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s third-period goal as the Wild improved to 48-21-7.
The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello’s pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.
Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.
Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal. He said he felt more comfortable in his second start of the season.
“That was the big part of coming back, being able to gain some confidence and play in these last few games,” Price said. “There’s nothing that can replicate reps like this so being able to come back is a pleasure and beneficial for my game.”
The Canadiens (20-46-11) have yet to score a goal two games into Price’s comeback.
“I think we proved that when we’re on our game we can play against pretty much everybody but you need the whole team on board,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. “If you’re missing players it’s tough but we were all there.
“The first four (or) five minutes were tough but we were able to regroup and we played a really good game. We just didn’t score.”
The Canadiens threatened in the second period but couldn’t find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.
Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach’s challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.
News
Illinois budget gives SWIC funding to manage former Lindenwood site
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Robert Tebbe, executive director of enrollment development and institutional planning at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), is excited about the Illinois budget approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday. The budget will send $5.9 million to SWIC to help with a major endeavor.
The college will be taking over management of the former site of a Lindenwood Campus, located in the west end of Belleville. The location is now referred to as the Belleville Educational Complex.
“We envision being there for a very long time, so that’s why the planning and the decision-making right now is so important,” said Tebbe.
He said the funding will help provide enough money to take over management of the property, currently owned by the city of Belleville.
“A lot of that funding will be used to getting things up operationally,” said Tebbe. “There are lawns to be mowed, there’s a technical component, there’s an infrastructure component.”
The goal is to have SWIC’s police academy move from its current campus to the former Lindenwood site this fall. That move will give cadets an opportunity to live in campus housing. Tebbe said cadets do not have that option at SWIC’s current location.
The move will also come as the Illinois State Police plan to operate a forensics institute at the Belleville Educational Complex and the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission plans to expand training options.
“So, you have a seamless transition from being trained and potentially you can go right into the workforce immediately,” said Tebbe.
SWIC will also maintain its current presence. The new site will give them an opportunity to reexamine how to best utilize their current location.
Tebbe said he’s grateful to the work of Belleville Mayor Patti Gregory, college president Nick Mance, state representatives Jay Hoffman and La Toya Greenwood, and state senator Christopher Belt for their efforts to help make the endeavor possible.
He said, “We are very excited.”
