Digital Marketing B2B

How you allocate your time as a salesperson is key. In particular, maintaining a healthy pipeline requires that you balance your efforts between:
• Focusing on closing the most likely deals for this quarter.
• Nurturing those prospects with potential for next quarter.
• Generating fresh leads to go in at the top of the sales funnel.
To get the balance right can be a challenge. Key to the efficient use of your time is a system for prequalifying prospects and opportunities on which you are going to focus. But, too often, pre-qualification is applied in a blunt manner. Applying the popular BANT (budget, authority, timing and need) criteria too rigorously to an inbound enquiry or cold-call could exclude the bulk of the marketplace, including many companies that do not have a budget for your solution now, but still represent potential customers.
As well as selling to those who are already actively searching for a solution in the marketplace, every sales organisation must generate, and foster and nurture, demand for its solutions. That means sales and marketing must work together, with marketing substituting for pre-qualification at the lead generation stage. While some leads are classified as sales, or sales meeting-ready, others not ready for the next step are not left to waste but are nurtured. Later in the sales cycle, pre-qualification becomes more important, as the time and resources you must commit to an opportunity increases. Progressive pre-qualification – that is, asking the right questions – ensures that you can adapt your sales approach continually (if you are talking to the wrong people, or addressing the wrong requirements) to ensure you have the maximum chances of success.
Pre-qualification, like all aspects of selling, is not something that is done to, but rather is done with, a prospect. It must be a two-way process – that means asking the customer what stage he / she is at and what they want to do next, if anything. It is important to remember that you have to earn the right to ask progressively more direct and searching questions.
Your approach should reflect the stage of the buying cycle (if, indeed, there is one) that you are both at, as shown in the table below, ideally incorporating as many buyer-focused questions as possible.
The decision to engage in the buying process, in itself, is a significant commitment of resources by the buyer. For this reason, it is generally made in stages, with the sponsor in the buying organisation first being required to present a justification for a buying decision and a business case being prepared.
• Only a limited number of projects can be evaluated at any one time. This means that, although a project is of interest, the timing may not be right. As a vendor, you must show buyers how your project can impact on their immediate business priorities.
• Given the cost and time required, organisations will want to ‘kill off’ poor projects as early as possible. You may have to do most (or all) of the initial running for a project to gain traction.
• Organisations are standardising their approach to buying decisions, including steps to be followed, templates for documents, etc. This makes the process more repeatable and consistent, thereby saving time for them. You need to know – and follow – the approach required.
• Involving another supplier in the process costs time and money, so don’t expect to be able to squeeze in late when you hear that a project is under consideration, even if your solution is ideal.
• Buyers want to limit the time / cost of the buying process, which means being judicious about time spent with sellers. When you want access to all the stakeholders, you need to be conscious of the fact that this represents an additional draw on their time and adds to the cost of the decision.
• Buyers want to get something back for the time spent with vendors. They may need to meet with three vendors because their internal process requires three vendor quotes but, if each vendor requires 20 to 40 hours of time (including briefings, presentations, proposals, ongoing communication, etc.), it’s understandable that the buyer wants some immediate payback.
• Once a vendor has been selected, it makes sense for the buyer to want to develop and deepen that relationship, as opposed to going through the entire process again. When customers defect to another supplier, they face real switching costs related to the process of evaluating, educating and learning to trust another vendor.
FAQs About Motorcycle Insurance
Motorcycle insurance is one of the biggest costs involved in riding your motorcycle. Whether your ride is a scooter or a sports bike it’s best to get the best value insurance policy that covers everything you need.
What determines the cost of motorcycle insurance
Your personal details
In the insurance business, age is a common determinant for risk. Male riders under 25 are considered the most likely to file claim, whereas female and older riders are more likely to receive lower premiums. Occupation may also come into play in factoring premiums, depending on whether the coverage compensates you for time missed at work.
Where you live
A big influence on the cost of your car insurance is where you live. The chance of your car being broken into or stolen is a key concern for the insurer. More urban areas traditionally facing greater risk of theft and therefore tend to be more expensive than countryside locations.
The type of bike you own
The type of bike you own can greatly affect your insurance premium. Naturally, a more expensive bike will cost an insurer more to fix or replace. Motorbikes with better engines and faster speeds will represent a greater risk for collision as well as damage caused by an accident.
Older model bikes may require more maintenance and difficulty securing repair parts. For motorbikes older than 20 years, it would be wise to seek an insurer that specialises in classic bikes and cars.
Who else will be riding the bike
Adding another rider to the policy will affect the overall cost. Adding an experienced motorist will generally lower your premium. Conversely, adding a younger individual may escalate costs.
As each insurance company weighs these factors differently, you will find fluctuations in the prices you are quoted. Cheaper rates most likely find your situation more amenable to their particular risk formula.
Usage of the bike
The more often you ride your bike, the more likely you will be involved in an accident. Moreover, bikes that are used for commuting represent a greater risk than those ridden for pleasure, due to the difference in traffic. Residents living in high traffic postcodes may also experience higher insurance costs.
Storage and security measures
Theft represents another concern for insurance companies when calculating premiums. Alarms or anti-theft devices such as an immobiliser, bike lock, or ground anchor can mitigate this risk. In some cases, an insurer might recommend a specific brand or anti-theft device to their consumers.
Parking your bike in a garage can further alleviate theft concerns. Insurance companies will also factor in the crime rate in your postcode before settling on a quote.
Previous claims or convictions
Riders who have made previous claims or suffered motoring convictions present a greater risk to insurers. If you fall into one of these categories, it may be best to seek a company that specialises in insuring convicted riders
Your excess
The excess is the amount of any claim that your insurer will expect you to cover. For example, your riding your bike and you have an accident your bike now needs repairs worth £1000 and your excess is £100, you’ll have to pay £100 and your insurer will pay the remainder.
The more cost you are willing to absorb, the lower your premium. Having a high excess is ideal for riders who travel infrequently or on less busy roads. Those who commute daily may want a lower excess in order to file a claim for minor accidents. This, in turn, will elevate the cost of insurance.
No Claims Discount
Save up your no claims discount by avoiding making small claims upon your policy. After a set number of years, 4 or 5 typically, you’ll often be offered the option to pay an additional small premium to protect your no claims bonus. This can prove very helpful if you subsequently end up having an accident.
Advanced driving skills
By taking an advanced driving course you may also be able to reduce your premiums. The Institute for Advanced Motorists and the Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents each offer membership which provides you with discounts for both the cost of driving courses and your car insurance premiums. Two key variables NOT within the policyholder’s control
Consolidating policies
By insuring a number of vehicles with the same insurer, or by trying to take out home and life insurance through your car insurer, you may be able to secure a ‘bulk buy’ discount.
One final piece of advice
A large percentage of insurance is now sold on the Internet. That’s because it’s convenient and cheap. Many insurers now give a further 10%-15% discount if you buy online.
Level of cover
Third party
This covers the policy holder against damage to a third party’s property or to the third party themselves. Third party only bike insurance cover is usually a cheap motorcycle insurance policy compared to Third Party Fire and Theft or Comprehensive motorcycle insurance.
For example, if you have an accident with another vehicle and it is your fault then the Third Party Only policy will pay for the repair to that other vehicle, and will pay for any medical claims or injuries suffered by the occupant(s) of the other vehicle and your pillion rider. A Third Party Only bike insurance policy will not pay for the costs of repairing your own vehicle nor will it pay anything toward your medical expenses if you are injured. In addition, if your vehicle is stolen or is set on fire, a Third Party Only policy will not make any payment toward the theft or repair of the vehicle.
Third Party Fire & Theft
This is exactly the same as the Third Party Only motorcycle insurance policy, set out above, however a Third Party Fire and Theft UK motorcycle policy will pay out in the event that your vehicle is stolen or is set on fire.
Fully Comprehensive
A Fully comprehensive UK motorcycle insurance policy will pay-out for third party damages and injuries, will pay-out in the event of your vehicle being stolen or set on fire, and will also pay for any damage to your own motorcycle regardless of whose fault the accident was.
Choosing Health Care Insurance – PPO Vs HMO
If the Obama Health Care Reform plan goes through, your health care insurance choices are likely to change drastically. Whether these changes will be good or bad is yet to be determined. In the meantime, you have choices. Your first choice is Preferred Provider Organization vs Health Maintenance Organization (PPO vs HMO)?
Whether you are offered medical insurance through your employer or obtain coverage on your own, it is important to know the difference between PPO and HMO health insurance plans to make the best choice for you.
Deciding which is the better alternative will help you to make a fair comparison of not only health insurance rates but plan features too.
So what is HMO insurance and what is a PPO?
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is a type of managed care organization (MCO). The HMO has a network of providers including doctors, medical groups, labs and hospitals that contract with the organization to provide care for the insured members. By contracting with the organization, doctors and hospitals agree to follow specific HMO guidelines. The guidelines include a schedule of fees for services.
A primary distinguishing feature of an HMO is that members must select a Primary Care Physician (PCP) who basically manages the insured’s health care. The PCP is usually a general practitioner, family doctor or internist. With most HMOs, prior to seeing a specialist, the insured must receive a referral from their PCP. Unapproved visits will not be covered.
Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)
A Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) is also an organization comprised of medical providers. Providers contract with the PPO to provide services at a reduced fee. The schedule of fees is negotiated between the organization and the providers. PPOs are paid by the insurance company for the use of their network.
PPOs generally offer coverage through in-network providers. You do, however, have the option to see an out-of-network physician but at a higher out of pocket cost.
PPO vs HMO – Major Differences
Following are the main differences between an HMO and a PPO:
* Premium – annual premiums for an HMO are usually lower than PPO plans.
* Flexibility – HMOs usually require visits to your primary physician before seeking care from any other physician/health care provider. PPOs offer greater flexibility with a larger provider network and the option to see out-of-network providers. Referrals and pre-approvals are not required with PPOs making them more convenient too.
* Cost structure & claim processing – the HMO cost structure is considered to be simpler than that of a PPO. PPOs often entail deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. You may receive bills directly from the provider and claim processing is a bit more complicated. With an HMO, the insured is usually responsible for office visit copays without the necessity of submitting any claims.
Ultimately, I believe that the deciding factor comes down to the flexibility of a PPO or the simplicity of an HMO.
Accident Factoids
Accidents, personal injuries and insurance claims are here to stay. No matter how far into the 21st Century American’s elect to drive (unless by the beginning of the 22nd Century we’re all zipping around in our own personal space ship) motor vehicle accidents will continue to pile up; with no end in sight!
- There are more than 200,000,000 licensed drivers in the United States. (As of 2003 we’re close to a yearly 7 million motor vehicle accidents, involving well over 3.5 million injuries).
- Car accident crashes cost society an estimated $4,900 per second. That’s about $25,000 in the time it took to read this fact.
- Current records show that most American driver’s will have a near motor vehicle accident 1 to 3 times per month and will be in a collision of some type on the average of every 5 to 8 years plus these records also indicate that licensed teenagers are 22 more times likely to get a speeding ticket than those who are 65 years of age or older.
- In 1896 there were only four cars registered in all the United States. Two of them collided with each other in St. Louis.
- By the year 2025 there will be 33 million people 70 years or older in America. This segment of the population will be growing 2.5 as fast as the total population. They will make up the largest percentage of the “turning left” and “rear end” accidents. Slowly but surely Senior Citizens have developed a higher accident ratio than teenagers. (This will, in time, seriously impact the typical Senior Citizen’s pocketbook). And also, by 2025, the total costs for motor vehicle accidents in the United States will exceed 450 billion dollars.
- The world’s most solitary tree is located at an oasis in the Tenere Desert in Central Africa. There’s not one other standing tree within 31 miles. In 1960, it was smashed into by a truck.
- Up-to-date statistics clearly reflect that 1 out of every 5 Americans are involved in an alcohol-related car crash at some time in their lives and the day in which motor vehicle accident injuries occur most often is Saturday. Sunday is second.
FIVE CRUCIAL MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS THAT HAVE SLOWLY BUT SURELY COME TO PASS. THESE WILL SERIOUSLY (AND FOREVER) IMPACT THE VALUE OF PERSONAL INJURY CLAIMS IN THE YEARS TO COME:
- Records prove that a motor vehicle accident of as little speed as 5 MPH can produce a “whiplash-type” injury.
- The symptoms arising from an injury sustained in a motor vehicle accident do not necessarily present themselves immediately following an accident.
- Medical research and clinical experience have accumulated enough information to demonstrate that the delay of an injury symptom is the norm.
- Studies have established that the delay of a symptom does not eliminate the possibility of severe injury.
- It’s been proven that individuals can continue to be symptomatic for many months (even years!) after a motor vehicle accident. In addition approximately 75% of them remain symptomatic for a minimum of 6 months after the accident. (And current up-to-date statistics reveal that between the first and second year after an accident has occurred over 20% of those injured actually have their symptoms worsen).
Copyright (c) 2003 by Daniel G. Baldyga. All Rights Reserved
DISCLAIMER: The only purpose of this article, MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT FACTOIDS has been created to help people understand the motor vehicle accident claim process
Dan Baldyga makes no guarantee of any kind whatsoever; NOR to substitute for a lawyer, an insurance adjuster, or claims consultant, or the like. Where such professional help is desired it is the INDIVIDUAL’S RESPONSIBILITY to obtain said services.
Dan Baldyga worked for over 30 years as an insurance adjuster, supervisor, manager and trial assistant. Since his retirement he has written 3 highly successful “How To” Insurance Claim books. His latest: AUTO ACCIDENT PERSONAL INJURY INSURANCE CLAIM (How To Evaluate And Settle Your Loss) which includes BASE, The Baldyga Auto Accident Settlement Evaluation Formula for determining the value of ones “Pain And Suffering”, can be found on the internet at http://www.autoaccidentclaims.com.
