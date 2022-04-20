Finance
EB-5 Investment Visa Requirements
Question: I’m going to invest $1,000,000 from the foreign investment for the EB-5 investment Visa. I am not sure if I correctly invested for needs of the EB-5 Investment Visa. Can you help? What is authorized under current immigration laws? Answer: the rules define ‘invest’ to mean the contribution of capital. The EB-5 Investment Visa defines a debt financing arrangement between you and the new commercial concern in which the alien is acting only as a creditor doesn’t constitute a contribution of capital. As a result, you can’t determine the requisite investment of capital if the ‘investment’ is made in the shape of a loan to the company. As an example, a contribution of capital in exchange for a note, bond, convertible debt, duty, or any other debt arrangement between you and the commercial enterprise isn’t a qualifying investment. The guidelines define capital to include: ( one ) cash; ( two ) money equivalents ( such as certificates of deposit, treasury bonds, or other instruments that can be converted readily into money ); ( 3 ) equipment; ( 4 ) inventory; ( five ) other real property; and ( 6 ) indebtedness secured by assets owned by the alien, e.g, a promissory note made out by you and payable to the commercial corporation ( provided that you are at once and personally liable and the assets of the EB-5 Investment Visa co. are not used to secure the debt ). In deciding whether the official minimum level of capital has been invested, the capital contributed to the new corporation must be valuated at fair valuation in U.S. Dollars.
Question: Are there other needs than showing you invested the money for the EB-5 Investment Visa? Answer: Yes. You may also establish that the required quantity of capital has been placed at risk for the point of generating a return on that capital. A mere intention to invest, or prospective investment agreements entailing no present commitment won’t suffice to establish that you are actively in the procedure of investing. Real commitment of the required amount of capital is needed like: ( one ) the deposit of monies in the enterprise?s business accounts; ( two ) the purchase of assets for use in the U.S. Corporation; ( three ) the transferring of assets from abroad for use by the commercial corporation; ( four ) the transference of monies to the commercial enterprise in exchange for shares of stock; and ( five ) a loan, mortgage agreement, promissory note, security agreement, or other evidence of the investor?s borrowing which is secured by your assets, apart from those of the new commercial enterprise, and for which you are personally responsible. The investment visa will eventually be able to get you, your spouse and unmarried children the green card. The EB-5 Investment Visa is one of the nicest ways to obtain residency in the U.S. A loan obtained by a company, securitized by assets of the company, does not constitute an investment of?capital? As outlined by the rules. In addition, your personal guarantee on the business?s debt doesn’t transform such debt into personal debt. If the assets of the enterprise are securing the debt, a creditor has got the right to proceed against the company and take ownership of the assets of the enterprise in the event of default even if you personally guarantees the loan. Therefore, your capital isn’t personally ‘at risk’ under such an arrangement.However, if done properly, this is a great way to obtain the green card. you can’t receive assured payments from a new commercial corporation if you owe money to the enterprise for the EB-5 Investment Visa.
An agreement under which a new commercial corporation guarantees an annual return on capital, regardless of whether the business is making a profit is, in fact, identical to a bond or other debt arrangement in which the company promises to pay loan payments on capital lent to it by you ( while the you can suffer a loss of the funds lent in the event the business fails, the risk incurred by you in cases like these is no different than that incurred by a bondholder or any other business creditor ). Similarly, a promissory note with a big final balloon payment combined with the choice to sell your interest in the business at a fixed price and guaranteed returns on the your money outlays fails to meet the ‘at risk’ component in the regulations for the same reasons. thus, it’s important to be certain the investment is proper and at risk. The EB-5 Investment Visa does have some stringent requirements, but if they are properly documented, then you should be able to obtain an EB-5 Investment Visa for you and your family.
When Should You Seek Private College Financial Aid?
College financial aid for students attending college and graduate school can come from several sources, including scholarship, grants, federal loans and private loans. It can become a complicated labyrinth that isn’t always easy to navigate.
Most college planners urge students to tap out on federal funding before turning to other sources, because financial loans tend to be less expensive in the long run. Unfortunately, because college tuition is so high today—and expected to continue to increase—federal loans many times only pay for a portion of college costs.
And while scholarship and grant money are available, the number of students who attend college on a full scholarship are few and far between. The smart thing to do when planning to pay for college if you don’t have a huge college fund at your disposal (most people don’t) is to apply for federal loans. Here’s why: Federal student loans often have an interest rate that is far lower than private financial institutions, and also offer better and longer payment terms.
Usually, students don’t have to start repaying the loan until after graduation, and sometimes can even defer payment of an original loan if the student goes back to school for additional training.
These federal loans don’t pay for everything. The most a four-year student can borrow is $10,500 per year, which for some colleges is just a bite out of a much bigger pie. For graduate programs, the loans can go up to $20,500. What any particular student receives is dependent on several factors, including the college of choice and in which year the student is.
Students can choose from three federal loan programs:
—Stafford loans are available to students in two forms: for low-income students, who don’t have to provide credit references, and for other students, who do.
—Plus loans are low-interest loans taken out by parents to help pay the difference between real college costs and the amount of the student loan. Still, even with this loan tuition costs often exceed what the loans cover.
—Consolidation loans allow parents and students to consolidate multiple loans into a single loan with one monthly payment.
When students apply for a federal student loan, they fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), which automatically includes their information for other programs, including scholarships, grants, or work programs provided by the federal and local governments.
Because financial loans are covering less and less a percentage of college tuition, private financial loans are becoming more popular. Unfortunately, as with any private loan, only those with the best credit scores will receive the best rates. Private loans can be expensive and most college planners urge parents to exhaust other financing methods first.
The best private loans have rates competitive with the federal low-interest rates, about LIBOR +/- 2.0. Watch for lenders that offer a low rate while the student is in school, then raise the rate when payments are due.
As with anything, shop around, do your research, and perhaps paying for college won’t be such a nightmare.
How to Create a Passive Income Today That Provides Incredible Financial Freedom For Tomorrow
When you consider the words “passive income”, what do you imagine. Do you imagine a life without the stress and hassles of a full-time job? do you imagine a life without budgeting for items such as groceries, fuel, entertainment, travel, etc? Do you imagine a life without worrying about how financial obligations will be met now and in the future? Everyone’s image of passive income is unique.
Now consider the words “financial freedom” and “financial independence”. What do you imagine?
Consider the things you haven’t accomplished in life due to lack of time and money. Maybe you haven’t traveled as much as you would like. Maybe you didn’t buy the house you always wanted. Maybe you didn’t have the money to go back to school. Maybe you didn’t have time to devote to family or friends.
The beauty of passive income is that it allows you to do the things you want to do because, unlike active income, it does not require the “time for money” transaction. Passive income is based on work or a financial investment you made in order to accomplish a residual income. If done properly, this residual income will continue flowing into your pockets day after day into infinity.
Passive income is more powerful than active income because it can be compounded. When you consider the amount of time available to work in a day, you realize that active income is limited. There are at most 12 to 14 hours that are available to earn an income with active income. However, when you consider a passive income stream and how the stream can be duplicated without actively working, you begin to visualize the opportunities available to you.
Passive Income is freedom! Freedom from your job, freedom to allow you to buy the things you want in life, freedom to allow you to do the things you want to do in life. Imagine having your very own money-making machine that puts money into your pockets even when you’re not working. What kind of financial independence would you have?
The Internet has opened up many tremendous opportunities to create passive income. You must admit that many of the pioneers were visionaries and were rewarded handsomely for their initial work. Many of them are still being rewarded and are living the life that most can only dream of living. The technology available today makes it possible to create multiple streams of passive income. Have you ever thought of ways you could tap into social media in order to make money? Do you have a Facebook account? A Twitter account? A LinkedIn account?
If you can connect with people through social media, you have what it takes to create passive income with the Internet. You have the opportunity today that many people didn’t have 5 years ago. The growth of the Internet and the number of people using it daily has created some amazing passive income opportunities. You probably have heard the terms “affiliate marketing”, or “network marketing”. People are connecting to others in so many ways via the Internet and educating others on services, products, events, and companies that change lives.
How to build a massive passive income is what I really want to explain in this article. It goes beyond affiliate marketing and network marketing. It is a way for you to receive substantial monthly income for life. What do you envision when you see the word “substantial”? $5,000 a month? $10,000 a month? $100,000 a month? Whatever you envision, double that amount and you will be close to the amount of money I’m referring to when talking about substantial.
About 35 years ago, I worked at the very first Sam’s Wholesale Club. It was located in Midwest City, Oklahoma. It had been opened for a little over a year before I started working there. I was going to junior college right across the street and a student in one of my classes, an older man who was taking classes part time in order to kill time, told me about Sam’s and said he shopped there frequently. I had never heard of it before but I was willing to give it a try. I had completed an application at Sears earlier in the week and hadn’t heard back from them. The HR woman from Sam’s called me the next day and asked if I could come in for an interview. I was unimpressed with the building when I arrived. It was old, outdated, rough looking, and needed repairs. She explained what the job entailed including the pay and I was very impressed. They offered a much higher hourly wage than I had made working at the grocery store down the street or the Western Sizzlin steak restaurant. I actually worked for Sam’s for a little over 5 years. They gave me a $5,000 college scholarship which really helped because I had transferred from the jr. college to the University of Oklahoma and tuition was much higher.
I moved from the Midwest City area after graduating from college. My first employer after I graduated was based in Plano, TX and I was excited at the prospect of moving to the Dallas area. As fate would have it, my assignment was not in Plano or the Dallas area. It was in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Yeah, that’s what I thought when I was told. Kalamazoo-WHAT? I had never heard of Kalamazoo much less visited the area. But it was a nice place to work if you enjoy extremely cold temperatures and lots of snow 8 months out of the year. I was working in the General Motors plant as a business analyst. My major in college was Management Information Systems so it was fitting that I would go to work for one of the largest data processing companies in the world – Electronic Data Systems or EDS. General Motors purchased EDS a few years before I was hired. EDS gave me a scholarship when I was in school which was another reason I chose to work for them rather than the other companies pursuing me.
I moved to the Dallas area about 18 months after moving to Kalamazoo and began working for GTE Directories. I worked as a business analyst for approximately 5 years then accepted a job with a software company in Irving, TX. I was there for a little over a year and accepted another job offer and a $10,000 bonus. After working there for 6 months, I accepted another job which paid $14,000 more than I was getting at the time. My skills were in high demand and the industry was booming. Many of the projects I was involved with were Internet related. DOT COMs were flourishing and I was cashing in on the opportunities. Until 2001. Shortly after 911, the DOT COM bubble busted and companies were scaling back on their information technology budgets and personnel. The company I worked for at the time purchased its leading competitor and, as a result of the merger, my entire department was eliminated due to personnel redundancies.
My choices at the time were to look for another IT job, which were scarce and had incredible competition, or to change my career. I chose to start my sales & marketing career. There was a sense of relief when I finally made my decision. It was bumpy at first to be totally honest. I had utilized the left side of my brain for the entire duration of my IT career and it was now time to put the right side of my brain to good use.
One of my last sales jobs required me to sell through a “roadshow” method of displaying, demonstrating, and selling a product. It was a whole body vibration (WBV) device. It vibrates your body when you stand on it in order to increase blood circulation and build muscle tissue. It was a great gig. I could use it as much as I wanted and my body always felt great. Anyway, the roadshows were booked in various Sam’s Clubs in the Oklahoma City area and I was eventually booked for a roadshow in the original Sam’s Club I had worked in 30 years prior. The original building was demolished in order for the new building to be built on the location. The air conditioning worked extremely well and the building was immaculate. I kept thinking how lucky the associates were because they had a climate-controlled warehouse environment, clean bathroom facilities, a snack area, and a well-lit building in which to work. The memories of the extreme hot days in the summer and the extreme cold days in the winter I had to endure while working in the dilapidated warehouse kept coming back to me. Visions of old insulation falling from the rafters filled my mind.
It was fascinating to speak with the handful of associates who were still there from the time I began working there. A few of the original associates moved into management and relocated but there were these few original associates still earning an hourly wage and happy to have a job. The conversations we had were mostly about other associates and what they were doing, who they married, and etc. It was amazing to hear the stories. What was more amazing was the fact that these associates were the pioneers responsible for making the very first Sam’s Wholesale Club the successful “boiler plate” and for being the training ground for managers in Sam’s Clubs around the world yet they had nothing to show for it except their hourly jobs.
Imagine working your whole life to build something as incredible as the chain of Sam’s Wholesale Clubs and having nothing for yourself after it is all said and done. What kind of feelings, what kind of resentments, what kind of remorse would you have? I believe things happen in life which change us dramatically and it was the experience of reacquainting with the original associates that brought me into the realization that it is up to each one of us to shape our destiny. Action, sometimes massive action must be taken if things are to be different.
People without passive income live their lives from paycheck to paycheck. Many people would be homeless if they lost two week’s worth of income. People who rely on active income are at much greater risk of bankruptcy, foreclosure, credit defaults, and vehicle repossessions than those who receive passive income.
The disruptions in industries have provided many people with income opportunities. Uber and Lyft drivers can earn extra income by sharing their vehicles with complete strngers. Airbnb hosts can earn extra income by sharing their homes with complete strangers. Uber Eats (sometimes spelled UberEats), Postmates, and other food delivery services allow vehicle owners, and in some cases, bicycle owners to earn additional income in their spare time. With the exception of Airbnb, these side hustles are considered to provide active income opportunities. Having extra money from anyone of these side hustles is great. It is the required time, maintenance, and in some cases, inconveniences that can become issues. Exchanging money for time will never provide you with the wealth and financial freedom you want in life.
Other industry disruptions open the door for passive income. Consider the number of training Websites that have popped up recently. Many of these Websites offer training that were offered by technical schools or are currently offered by technical schools. The training curriculum are created by individuals with specific skills and knowledge but not necessarily degrees or certifications. Developing and selling a training course allows the individual the opportunity to earn true passive income.
Websites such as Udemy charge a fee for marketing the training courses but the remainder is paid directly to the course creator.
What if you had the opportunity to share valuable information with people who were seeking it and were willing to pay you for it? What if you could keep the majority if not all of the proceeds? How would that impact your life? Let’s say you had the opportunity to help hundreds of people who were willing to you pay a monthly fee each month for information and you could collect the information at the very beginning of the launch. It would require time investment but you could rest and enjoy the profits from your labor once it was created. Charging $10 a month for information that a hundred people needed and were willing to pay for would net you a profit of $1,000 a month. What if the monthly fee was $30? Your net profit would be $3,000 a month. Imagine if 1,000 people were paying you each month. Making $30,000 a month in passive income would go a long way toward increasing your wealth. Right? Now imagine if you could double or triple your membership base over time.
As consumers, we have been conditioned to pay for subscriptions. Fewer people these days are paying for newspaper subscriptions or magazine subscriptions but they are paying for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Microsoft subscriptions. Are you paying for the operating system and software apps on your electronic device (PC, laptop, iPad, Mac, etc.) with a subscription? Are you paying for any online subscriptions such as the Wall Street Journal? What about memberships? Do you have a membership at the fitness center, country club, travel club, Hilton Honors, Costco, or Sam’s Club? Subscriptions and memberships are a way of life. People pay for services and information through subscriptions and memberships and they have accepted the fact that they will continue paying for services and information through subscriptions and memberships.
Many professional service providers have adopted the membership model and charge their clients a membership fee in order to receive consultation, service, or other value through their membership Website. Life coaches, business coaches, and therapists are among the many types of professional service providers who have opened their client base who, in turn, have opened their wallets to receive the services.
If you don’t have specific knowledge about a high demand subject matter, could you research it, study it, and gain the specific knowledge which would entitle you to the subject matter expert (SME) status? Would it be worth a little time and effort in order to obtain financial independence? Perhaps you know enough about a particular subject and it would just be a matter of polishing your information offerings in order to begin creating a passive income stream.
Membership sites are becoming extremely popular because they provide incredible opportunities for owners who have value to offer consumers who are eager to pay monthly fees in exchange for the value. People would rather pay a membership fee rather than a huge upfront installment fee for information desired in “just in time” circumstances. Membership sites are among the fastest growing methods for producing passive income and building wealth. A small investment and a little training time is all that is needed to start a profitable, passive-income producing membership site and changing your life forever. Perhaps it is time for you to explore the opportunities membership site ownership offers if you aren’t 100% satisfied with your current financial situation or your financial future.
The Applications of Financial Astrology
The fact that astrology has quantifiable effects on human life has been proven many times and, in the past years, experts have pointed out that the influence of astrology expands not only on a personal level, but also on a professional one. Just like the movements of celestial bodies dominate individuals, they can also influence entire societies and fields such as finance. The practice that is based on this principle is called financial astrology and, like the term suggests, it follows the connection between planets and finance. It became widely known in the first half of the 20th century, when astrologer WD Gann revealed an algorithm that helped him start successful trading actions by basing his decisions on planetary movements. He was a firm believer of the fact that astral energies have a certain influence on the financial and business environment, mainly on investors, brokers and insurance companies, determining their success. Although the views on this practice vary, American pragmatics have embraced Forex astrology, saying that any piece of advice that leads to the optimization of business activities is more than welcome. There is also an institute of financial astrology in Boston and the growing interest in this field has generated considerable amounts of specialized literature that is appreciated by the general readership.
Astro-economics has various applications and traders use this practice in multiple actions. The main application is the one of determining major economic trends and it stems from the cycle of planets. Economy tends to follow similar major cycles, in the same way as history repeats itself. By offering a global perspective, astrologers can foresee the evolution or crisis of the economy, sometimes years before analysts can see it coming. One of the most notable examples in this regard is Evangeline Adams, who warned stock brokers of the economic crisis before everyone else.
It is common knowledge that one of the most difficult things about trading is determining the ideal time and place to invest. In this regard, astro-economics is said to be quite accurate, helping traders identify the most profitable stocks and the best time to invest in them. Finance astrology can be linked to complex philosophical concepts such as the nature of time, which is why specialized literature often expands the topics and offers more than economy lessons. In other words, this practice interacts with many other topics apart from economy and focuses a global, all-encompassing view of market trends.
It is not the mission of astro-economics to demolish long-standing trading principles or make brokers give up what they have learned from other sources. On the contrary, this practice encourages a multi-disciplinary approach and advises traders to take into account as many factors as possible when taking decisions in Forex actions. Although specialized books offer useful details about trading, they are not written only for the use of traders and bankers. On the contrary, everyone can invest in them if they want to know more astrology and the way it can influence human life on a global scale.
