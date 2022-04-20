Finance
English Schools in Cyprus
State Education in Cyprus
Education is free and compulsory for children between the ages of 5 and 16.
Children may start school at three at state pre-schools. At the age of six, children must attend primary schools. From 12 to 18 years old children attend secondary school (although they can leave school at 16).
Every village that contains more than 15 school age children will have a school or a neighbouring village will have a school that will be able to provide for both communities.
A knowledge of the Greek language is essential if you wish your child to attend the state school system.
There are also private fee paying pre-school, primary and secondary schools available. These are regulated by the Ministry of Education and Culture but the running of the school is carried out by either religious groups or foreign bodies.
There are also International schools in the larger cities which are the best option for older children as the education will be based on the UK curriculum and taught in English.
Over 60% of all secondary school leavers attend university.
Higher education is free for Cypriot nationals. You may have to pay as an overseas student especially if you have lived in Cyprus for less than 3 years. The embassy will help with more details.
The education system falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education and Culture. They manage appointments, promotions, disciplinary matters and regulate the curriculum.
Private English Schools in Cyprus
There are 17 private English Schools in Cyprus:-
American Academy
Private school in Limassol following the English National Curriculum. Ages from 2 to University entrance with full range of subjects at GCSE, ‘O’ Level, ‘A’ and ‘A/S’ Level. Preparation for TOEFL and entry to top universities. Tel: 7777 2277 Fax: 25 387 488
American Academy Larnaca
English speaking private international school in Larnaca at Gregori Afxentiou Avenue. Primary and secondary schools. Non profit making school where pupils take internationally recognised exams. Tel: 24 815 400 Fax: 24 651 046
American Academy Nicosia
Private, English speaking Christian school. Ages range from pre-reception through to university entrance preparation for IGCSE, A Level and LCCI exams. Located in Nicosia at 3A Michael Parides Street. Principal is Dr Joe Worsham. Tel: 22 664 266 Fax: 22 669 290
Foley’s Grammar & Junior School
Private, independent and co-educational British day-school providing English-language education for learners age 4 to 18 or 19 (A levels and university entrance). Licensed by the Cyprus Ministry of Education. At 40 Homer Street, 3095 Lemesos. Tel: 25 582 191 Fax: 25 584 119
G C School of Careers
Nicosia based English speaking private international school located at 96 Stadiou Street. Internationally recognised exams. Tel: 22 464 400 Fax: 22 356 468
Highgate School
Private English speaking nursery, primary and secondary school located at 25 Heroes Avenue, Nicosia. Pupils take IGCSE examinations and there are many extracurricular activities on offer.
Tel: 22 780 527 (primary) or 22 781 818 (secondary) Fax: 22 773 474
International School Of Paphos
Private English speaking international school located in Paphos at 100 Aristotelous Savva Avenue. Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary schools are all catered for in this school.
Tel: 26 821 700 Fax: 26 942 541
King Richard School
English school for the children of service personnel located in Dhekelia Garrison near Larnaca. Also accept fee paying private students subject to availability of places and security clearance. Following UK National Curriculum.l Tel: 24 744 776 Fax: 24 744 188
Logos School of English Education
Providing private individual teaching in a caring environment with a nursery and boarding facilities if required. GCSE ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels offered with an Oxford recognised examination centre at 33/35 Aegialousa Street in Limassol. Tel: 25 336 061 Fax: 25 335 578
Papantoniou Institute
Foreign language institute specialising in teaching school age students and preparation for university entrance. Other courses are available for adults wishing to learn Greek. Two locations, one in Larnaca and one in Nicosia. Tel: 22 330 391
Pascal English School
English private school with sites in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol. Run as a 6 year English secondary school (not 7 year). Entrance exams in English and Maths. Priority given to high scoring students. Internationally recognised qualifications. Tel: 22 590 270 (Nicosia) 25 333 310 (Limassol) 24 813 Fax: 22 590 214 (Nicosia) 25 339 335 (Limassol) 24 534
St. John’s School Episkopi
School mainly for the children of service personnel in Cyprus, but also admitting some English speaking pupils subject to security clearance. Fees are payable for non service children.
Tel: 25 963 888 Fax: 25 963 708
The American International School
A private, co-educational, day school for primary, “Middle School” and secondary (or upper school) education. The curriculum fulfils requirements for MSA accreditation and the IBO (International Baccalaureate). At 11 Kassos Street, Nicosia. Tel: 22 316 345 Fax: 22 316 549
The English School Nicosia
English private secondary school based just outside Nicosia. Internationally recognised exams. Entrance is by examinations. Tel: 22 799 300 Fax: 22 799 301
The Grammar School Nicosia
English speaking private international school located in Nicosia at Anthoupolis Highway. Secondary school only, with entrance by examination. Exams taken are internationally recognised O and A Levels. Tel: 22 695 695 Fax: 22 623 044
The Heritage Private School
Private English speaking international school in Limassol at 15 General Makriyiannis Street. Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary schools within the system. Pupils take internationally recognised exams and are taught under the English National Curriculum. Tel: 25 367 018 (Primary) or 25 362 224 (Secondary and Fax: 25 359 977
The Junior School Nicosia
Private English speaking school in Nicosia, covering pre-reception, infant and junior ages (three and a half to twelve and a half). Following the British National Curriculum. Tel: 22 664 855 Fax: 22 666 993
Finance
Blue Coast Financial Group: Blue Coast Review
Blue Coast Financial Group offers a business model called Blue Coast.
Prior experience with Blue Coast, is not a factor in your success. All you truly need are:
1) The desire to be self-employed.
2) The willingness to learn.
3) The ability to develop and manage business relationships.
4) The passion to succeed.
Here is the commitment on their end:
They promise the best training available in the industry from your own Blue Coast success coach. They’ll supply you with the things you need to own and run your own financial services company such as product materials and web-based seminars as well as convenient one-on-one business training sessions. You’ll be given assistance, by their support staff and analysts, with generating leads. You, however, as a Blue Coast Savings Consultant, will manage and develop relationships with your clients as stated in #3 of the above “success factors.”
Blue Coast will supply pre-qualified, set appointments in the location of your choice. A collection of 15 essential business-to-business services offers such superb value and remarkable savings it can actually transform one prospect into many more within the same company. For example; your prospect needs Workers Comp, but you find they have a Factoring and/or Tax void as well. Best of all, as a Blue Coast Savings Consultant, you can offer this innovative suite of risk-free, no-cost financial services to a wide range of businesses, both large and small. Each service has its own commission structure. Some are one-time commissions based on a percentage of the transaction, while others come in the form of ongoing residuals based on business volume.
Consider the following:
• Recession Proof-Unlimited Potential for Growth
• Work From Home-No “Bricks & Mortar” Office Required
• No Cold Calling-Clients Come To You
• Multiple Income Streams
• Leverage Existing Clients
• Build A Sales Force For No Additional Cost
• Customer Relationship Management System
• “Smart Marketing” & “Marketing-in-a-Box” Techniques
• Easy Presentations & Quick Sales Cycle
• Quick Return On Invest & Time
So, is this a business opportunity you can wrap your brain around? Is this where you want to invest your time and money? If you have the required $20,000 in reserve and $19,995 up front for the franchise fee, this could be the business for you. Because of the monetary commitment, you’ll want to exercise your due diligence a bit further. What’s their track record? How are other franchisers doing? Can you speak with them? There are other franchises available with a much higher price tag and, conversely, there are some with a lower price tag. The determination of value-for-dollar will have to be made by you.
Finance
Mortgage Sales Letter Tips
A good mortgage sales letter that produces leads from a cold list or generates new business from your old client list is worth 1000 times it’s weight in gold.
Lets say you have a list of 50 clients and 50 leads that you haven’t converted. If you send one letter at a cost of just .42, and $100 for printing. That’s just $142 in total costs for a basic mortgage sales letter.
One new loan can generate several thousand dollars in commission. If you get just one new loan from a mortgage sales letter, you are going to be profitable (assuming you aren’t mailing to an enormous list).
As a result, it’s important to create an effective mortgage sales letter to maximize your lead generation efforts.
The key is to write an effective mortgage sales letter that people read and respond to. Most mortgage brokers don’t know the power of effective writing and rely upon hype and trickery in their letters.
The good news is you don’t need to hype up your letter, and you don’t need to rely on tricks like the old ‘fake looking check in the window’ letter (by the way, this does work, but only if you do it without fooling the recipient).
If you want leads and referrals here are the three most important parts of a successful mortgage sales letter that will help you boost response rates and build your book of business:
1. A Compelling Headline. Almost every mortgage sales letter must have a headline. Why? I’ll let the late great David Ogilvy explain it to you:
“On the average, five times as many people read the headline as read the body copy. When you have written your headline, you have spent eighty cents out of your dollar.” -David Ogilvy
The job of a headline is to get people interested and excited about what you have to say. For example, a poor headline might say, “Introducing Your Local Home Loan Specialist!”
A better headline would be, “Susan Johnson Saved $498.95 Per Month On Her Mortgage Payment — Here’ How You Can Save This Much or More!”
That headline needs a little work, but it’s light years ahead of the average mortgage brokers marketing letter.
2. Stories Sell. Nothing gets people more involved and motivated to take action than a good story. Instead of cramming a pitch about your products and services down your prospects throat (which puts them into the defensive mindset), tell them a story about a client who saved money instantly. And as a result of saving this money she could pay for child care or get a mini van, or go on a vacation that she has been putting off for a few years.
They key is to write a story that fits into the mindset of your audience. If you are targeting subprime mortgages, tell a story about how a down and out client with no hope. How he brought his family out of a rental in a bad part of town to owning a nice home in a wonderful school district.
3. Call To Action. The next important area of an effective mortgage sales letter is the call to action. You want your prospect to take action and call you or fill out a return reply card.
For example, a weak call to action would be, “Call me at 555-555-5555 between the hours of 8am and 4pm Monday through Friday.”
A stronger call to action would be, “For a free no obligation consultation to see how much you can save on your mortgage payment call me now: 555-555-5555. We can schedule a time to meet and discus your financial situation, or do it on the phone. You can reach me at 555-555-5555 anytime during normal business hours. Or, you can call my toll-free 24-hour voicemail at 1-800-555-5555 and leave your contact information and I’ll send you more information.”
In addition to a headline, a story, and a strong call to action, your mortgage sales letter should include a Post Script (PS), and testimonials. Studies show that up to 80% of your readers will read the PS first. This is where you restate your benefit in a conversational way. Testimonials are very effective in establish credibility, and they reinforce your claims.
If you follow these simple guidelines to a more effective mortgage sales letter, you will generate more qualified leads and referrals.
Sit down and write a mortgage sales letter tonight instead of watching Fringe or Dancing With The Stars. Send it to your current clients, and old leads. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Finance
Real Estate Investing and Property Management in West Chester PA
Residential property management in West Chester, PA involves serving two different rental communities.
The first community includes students who attend West Chester University. As certain geographic areas of West Chester do not allow student rentals, it is very important that you make sure what part of town your investment property is located. Student housing is very time consuming for property managers and requires extra man hours to serve their needs. For example, with student housing we get calls to change light bulbs, remove snow or ice, clean rooms and many other requests that we typically do not get from non-student tenants. As an investor you want to make sure that you have a property management company in West Chester, PA lined up to handle these issues or be prepared to handle them yourself.
Also, with student housing you will get a lot of turnover and most students stay one year and move out. So be sure to plan high tenant turnover when considering investing here.
The second community in West Chester, PA is non-students. This may include individuals that live in this very popular community or in some cases people that work at West Chester University. These types of tenants tend to be more mature and easier to manage the properties in which they reside. Additionally, they tend to pay rent on time and do not need nearly as mush maintenance or attention. As an investor this may be the better option, but these types of investment properties tend to cost more per unit.
The good news is non-students may live in your investment property for many years and reduce your vacant time.
West Chester, PA is a very popular community with lots of shops and restaurants in the downtown section. West Chester, PA is also the home of QVC, one of the largest employers in the area.
This town continues to be a very hot market for both sales and rentals. The average sales price for home as of November 2018 is $414,100. The average sales price is up 3.4% over the last year. The rental market is also seeing nice price appreciation. The average rental is $2,242 per month and is up 1.5% over the last month. This compares to the average rental in Philadelphia of $1,581 and nationally of $1,449. Given the strong popularity and strong employment in the area I would suggest this a great place for real estate investors to look for investment properties and above average returns.
English Schools in Cyprus
Vaccination deadline for Yankee trip to Toronto passes, but Aaron Boone suggests all members of team may have had their shots
Buffalo man identified as victim in fatal road-rage shooting in Maple Grove
Blue Coast Financial Group: Blue Coast Review
Review: ‘How I Learned to Drive’ Is a Must Watch but Not for Faint of Heart
Dozens attend ground-breaking for Dierbergs at Crestwood Mall site
Walz, Klobuchar, Smith survey Minnesota’s efforts to fight avian influenza
Mortgage Sales Letter Tips
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear environmentalists’ challenge in PolyMet mine permitting
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety, wants to be ‘best football player in history’
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes