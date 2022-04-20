Blockchain
Ethereum Consolidates Gains, Indicators Suggest More Upsides
Ethereum gained pace above the $3,050 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price could continue higher if there is a clear move above the $3,120 resistance.
- Ethereum extended upside correction above the $3,080 and $3,100 levels.
- The price is now trading above $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,060 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair must clear $3,120 and $3,130 to continue higher in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Recovery
Ethereum formed a base above the $3,000 and started a decent recovery wave. ETH was able to clear the $3,050 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was also a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,060 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair surpassed the $3,080 resistance zone and traded above $3,100. A high is formed near $3,131 and the price is now consolidating gains.
It already tested the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,880 swing low to $3,131 high. Ether price is now trading above $3,080 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $3,090 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $3,120 and $3,130 levels. A close above the $3,130 level might start a steady upward move in the near term. The next major resistance could be near the $3,200 or $3,220.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to gain pace above the $3,090 level, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,080 zone.
The first major support is near the $3,040 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The next major support is near the $3,000 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $2,880 swing low to $3,131 high. If there is a downside break below the $3,000 support, the price could start another decline.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,040
Major Resistance Level – $3,130
Blockchain
Whales Accumulate Through The Dip As Bitcoin Repositions To $40K
Volatility remains one of the characteristics of Bitcoin that could easily change the holding stance of investors. To some, a downward movement will mark their period of massive accumulation and expansion of their holdings. On the other hand, some will suffer considerable losses through a dip.
Bitcoin has been on a dipping move as it gets to its monthly low of $39,000 within some days of hitting the $40,000 mark. Though many people had expected that the BTC price would show some bearish trend for a few days, the events have proved the contrary.
Bitcoin has gradually taken a downward tour by going into a 37K – 40K region. This recent dip has given some whales the opportunity of making massive purchases of the token.
Related Reading | The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
A CryptoQuant technical analyst, Minkyu Woo, stated that a significant coin volume was moved out through spot exchanges during the Bitcoin sell-off.
He mentioned the possibility of whales buying a considerable amount of BTC since the outflow size could only proceed through the check for spot exchanges’ top 10 BTC outflows.
Analyst Explains The Entire Bitcoin Price Movement
According to Woo, the 37K – 40K mark stands as the BTC price range in the crypto’s critical accumulating phase. This move has long begun in March 2022. Also, Woo advised investors to keep their holdings or purchase more of the dips if possible.
In the past, where there have been cases of spiked outflow volume, a notable amount of BTC has gone out via exchanges. However, a sudden reversal in the market’s sell-off came as the crypto price climbed up.
Recent events have followed a similar pattern as Bitcoin regained all its losses by moving to the $41K region.
Moreover, Woo explained that Bitcoin has gotten below the 200 MA support from the 2020 fourth quarter. This means that BTC would have more accumulation of smart money.
In his chart, Woo indicated the dipping pattern for BTC into the bottom zone and its subsequent spike and buying interest.
Related Reading | Conquering Terrain: Terra’s Stablecoin UST Is Now Crypto’s Third Biggest
Just like Bitcoin has displayed its bearish trend, the action reflects the general status of the broader crypto market. Besides Bitcoin, Ethereum has indicated significant drops by moving below its $3K level. Also, other prominent altcoins are not left out in the southward movement of price.
Fortunately, the entire crypto marketplace seems to be getting higher in an upward recovery movement starting from today. Ethereum has moved back to its $3,000 region, and BNB is up within the $400 level. Other altcoins are following closing through the recovery trend.
Featured image from Pexels, charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Price Eyes Crucial Upside Break Above $41.5K
Bitcoin extended its recovery above the $41,400 against the US Dollar. BTC could rally further if there is a clear close above the $41,500 and $41,800.
- Bitcoin started a decent recovery wave above the $41,000 and $41,400 levels.
- The price is now trading above $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $41,510 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $41,500 resistance and $41,800 to start a major upward move.
Bitcoin Price Shows Positive Signs
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $40,000 level. BTC started a decent recovery wave and was able to clear the $41,000 resistance zone.
The price remained in a positive zone and climbed further above the $41,400 level. It even spiked above the $41,500 resistance and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near the $41,825 level and the price is now consolidating gains.
Bitcoin is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $38,570 swing low to $41,825 high. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $41,510 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,500 level. The next key resistance could be $41,800. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $41,500 zone and then clear $41,800. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $42,500 resistance zone. Any more gains might call for a move towards the $43,200 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,050 level.
The next major support is seen near the $40,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $38,570 swing low to $41,825 high. A downside break below the $40,400 support zone and $40,000 could increase selling pressure.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,050, followed by $40,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,510, $41,800 and $42,500.
Blockchain
New Wallets Surge On Cardano, What’s Behind This?
The Cardano network is no stranger to accelerated growth but every now and then, there is a spike that causes the market to take a pause. This has been the case with the number of new wallets added on a daily basis which had reached a high of 7,600 new wallets added in a single day. While this is going on, speculations abound as to why the network is now seeing this rate of accelerated growth compared to when the market was still in a bull trend.
More Adoption Coming
The adoption of the Cardano network has been one of the reasons behind this increased interest in the blockchain. More users are coming to know Cardano as a major contender in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, thus prompting them to start using the network. The result of this was not only had daily new addresses hit 7,600 in a single day, there had been more than 200,000 new addresses added to the network in the space of a month.
Related Reading | The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
One solid reason behind this has been the adoption of the network for its NFT capabilities. Now, like with much else, the Cardano network offers cheaper and faster transactions compared to its biggest competitor, Ethereum. This has led some prominent figures to choose the network as the platform to launch their NFT projects. One of these is legendary rapper Snoop Dogg who announced that he would be launching an NFT collection on the blockchain.
ADA price falls below $1 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
No doubt the entrance of such a prominent figure into the Cardano space has spurred interest from followers of the superstar, who would want to take advantage of the network the rapper is using. Blockchain Insights also draws this same conclusion, tying the increased interest in the network to the rapper’s NFT launch.
Today 7687 new ADA wallets per day.
Hard to be certain what caused this massive spike of new ADA wallets per day but we will take a guess and attribut this to @The_ClayMates and @SnoopDogg partnership. https://t.co/MWDH2hCgeO pic.twitter.com/vWwZa7O4k6
— Cardano Blockchain Insights (@InsightsCardano) April 18, 2022
More People Building On Cardano
The Cardano DeFi space is still very young compared to its competitors but that has not meant that the network has staggered in its growth. IOHK, the developer behind Cardano, in a recent report, revealed that there are almost 900 projects that are currently being built on the Cardano network, and what’s more, this number is growing by the day.
Related Reading | Conquering Terrain: Terra’s Stablecoin UST Is Now Crypto’s Third Biggest
This accelerated rate at which developers are building on the blockchain shows interest from different parties. These projects which are set to launch on the blockchain will no doubt make it one of the top contenders in the future.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has said that the network is “just getting started” in response to a tweet that shared the milestone of more than 100,000 wallets added in a month. The founder also recently proposed building a decentralized social media platform that would compete with Twitter on the Cardano blockchain, as well as other leading blockchains in the space.
Featured image from CoinFunda, chart from TradingView.com
