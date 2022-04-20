News
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Plot, Release Date, New Games Confirmed
If you’re a person living on planet Earth, then there’s a good chance you watched, gasped at, and cried over Squid Game. The Netflix series exploded when it hit the streamer in September of last year, and it’s been a mainstay of pop culture ever since.
The show is making the rounds again this awards season, racking up nominations across the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and even taking home a Golden Globe for actor O Yeong-su, who played the elderly 001.
With so much consistent hype around the show, you may be wondering if—and when—Squid Game is coming back for Season 2. Luckily, we’ve got some answers for you.
Is Squid Game getting a Season 2? Will there be Squid Game Season 3?
Yes! In a recent interview about Netflix financial, head honcho Ted Sarandos confirmed the continuation of the show, saying that “the Squid Game universe has just begun.” Late last year, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk even mentioned being in talks with Netflix over a possible third season. While only Season 2 is for certain at this point, there’s a good chance Netflix wants to see Squid Game succeed for as long as possible—and isn’t that something we all want?
What’s the plot of Squid Game Season 2? Will there be new games?
Now this is where the details get a bit more speculative and hazy. Given how the first season was full of twists and turns, it’s likely that the plot of Season 2 will remain under wraps until the show is out. But we do have a few clues about new storylines that may be explored.
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to Deadline on the red carpet for the PGA awards in March of 2022, confirming that season 2 would feature new games, but confessed that he had not even started writing yet! “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”
In interviews from last year Hwang hinted at some areas he’d like to see fleshed out, including the complex relationship between the Front Man of the games and his brother Hwang Jun-ho, the police officer who snuck into the game as a guard to try to find him. On that note, Hwang has mentioned that he’s interested in focusing on the police as an institution and their lack of intervention in the heinous games, saying that “a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough.” If that’s the route he chooses for Season 2, it certainly implies that Jun-ho’s fate at the end of Season 1 may not have been as fatal as it appeared. Hwang also said that wants to find out more about Gong Yoo’s Squid Game recruiter, so it seems safe to say that the behind-the-scenes of the game may be more of a focus in the next season.
Of course, we do have a pretty good idea that our protagonist Gi-hun will be returning as a major player, both in the narrative of the show and in the arena. So we can expect another fantastic performance out of lead actor Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun hurtles into the unknown: is he going out to get revenge, or will he succumb to the same greed and spectacle that poisoned those winners who came before him?
When is the release date of Squid Game Season 2?
Unfortunately, there’s nothing approaching a concrete answer on this. Hwang first developed the idea for Squid Game back in 2008, pitched it in 2018, and saw the show go into production in 2020 for its ultimate 2021 release. It’s hard to say whether that production cycle will speed up because of demand for the show or if it will slow down to allow the creatives to make an even bigger spectacle. Season 2 was only confirmed last month, so it’s likely we have at least another year to wait.
Is there a trailer for Squid Game Season 2?
Not yet! As far as we know, filming hasn’t even started for Season 2, but as soon as footage drops you can be sure that it’ll be all over the internet. For now, Squid Game Season 2 is more of a waiting game than anything.
Officers to increase patrols on Highway 61 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – You will see more officers patrolling Highway 61 north of Wentzville during National Distracted Driver Awareness Month. Police say the road is not intended for driving at high speeds but there have been many collisions with vehicles entering from side roads. Investigators blame distracted driving for the collisions.
“We believe the increased visibility of marked police vehicles will create a deterrence for distracted and aggressive drivers on the heavily traveled roadway, which has had some significant safety concerns,” writes St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.
The officers will be visible on U.S. Highway 61 between Interstate 70 and the Village of Eolia, Missouri. This effort is a coordinated effort between the St. Charles County Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dolphins opted for continuity at linebacker, but could another pickup be in play?
The linebacker position for the Miami Dolphins was one where many believed the team could search for an upgrade this offseason.
In free agency, instead, the Dolphins decided to go the route of continuity, essentially bringing back last season’s linebacker corps and allowing the likes of Bobby Wagner (from Seahawks to Rams) and Myles Jack (Jaguars to Steelers) to land elsewhere.
Inside linebackers Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley were brought back, as were reserves Brennan Scarlett and Sam Eguavoen. The unit was already returning leading tackler Jerome Baker and outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel.
While returning all the linebacker corps’ main contributors from 2021, it’s still a position where the Dolphins could search for a player with one of their two middle-round draft picks in late April. Miami has pick No. 102 at the end of the third round and a fourth-round selection, along with two seventh-rounders, where a young player could be inserted into competition.
An inside linebacker could provide a piece that rotates in with Roberts and Riley next to Baker in a 3-4 defensive front, or give Baker the flexibility to stretch out wide as an outside linebacker, as he often did in the second half of last season. An extra outside linebacker could enhance the pass rush already present with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (team-leading 9 sacks in 2021), Phillips (8 1/2), Baker (5 1/2) and Van Ginkel (4) and keep them all fresh in a rotation in the Dolphins’ blitz-heavy approach.
The continuity allows the Dolphins defense to build off the momentum of leading the way to eight wins in their final nine games last season. It maintains the same system on that side of the ball. Cornerbacks, with Xavien Howard landing a lucrative extension this offseason, can be called upon to defend in single coverage. With Ogbah re-signed, the defensive line in front of the linebackers remains stout, while linebackers and even safeties are often called upon to rush the passer.
“It was a great thing because I know all of those guys,” said Roberts of the defense remaining intact. “You’ve got that team camaraderie with your defense. I’m glad we got all the guys back, and it’s going to be fun. The NFL changes every year, so to not have your defensive unit change that much is a good thing.”
Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer remains in that role in the transition from Brian Flores to Mike McDaniel as head coach. Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile also returns to instruct his unit, and Ty McKenzie was hired as outside linebackers coach.
Baker, entering his fifth season, returns his 92 tackles. Roberts, who was a Flores player after spending three seasons with the former Dolphins coach in New England when Flores was a Patriots assistant, was still brought back amid the transition. The seventh-year pro brings leadership as a defensive captain last year, along with his 83 tackles, second among linebackers.
“You can start putting yourself and your defense in situations that you might have not been able to put in last year in OTAs,” said Roberts about the continuity at the position amid a coaching change. “You had to start from the foundation. Every year, you still have to start with your foundation because guys have been off. You’ve just got to revamp things, but it’s a quicker process.”
With Phillips, a former Miami Hurricanes standout, heading into his second season and Van Ginkel his fourth, they can anchor the outside. Midseason, Riley was a revelation for quality snaps inside that allowed Baker to rotate out. That can also allow Phillips to put his hand in the ground as the hybrid edge defender that he is, mostly playing defensive end when he broke through at UM in 2020 to become a first-round pick in the last year’s draft.
Scarlett, who started four games last season, provides depth, along with Eguavoen. Calvin Munson and Darius Hodge are other linebackers on the Dolphins roster this offseason that can compete come training camp.
Miami has also worked out a pair of linebackers, inside linebacker Reuben Foster and edge rusher Melvin Ingram, who can also play defensive end. It’s an indication the Dolphins are still looking for additions in this group.
Dolphins giving Tua Tagovailoa tools to succeed heading into Year 3
Dolphins’ new-look backfield should benefit from Mike McDaniel’s run game
Dolphins have improved offensive line, but are still a piece or two away up front
Dolphins returning last year’s tight ends, but use of the unit could change in new offense
Dolphins filled offseason receiver need with speed; are they done at the position?
With the Intriguing ‘Dual’ and Appalling ‘The Bubble,’ Karen Gillan Is the Face of Covid Ennui
For most of us, Scottish actor Karen Gillan will always be Nebula, the seething cerulean-skinned cyborg who torments her fellow Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Geeks of another ilk may instead think of her as Amy Pond, the snarky companion to Matt Smith’s beloved Eleventh Doctor introduced in the fifth series of Doctor Who.
DUAL ★★1/2 (2.5/4 stars)
THE BUBBLE 1/2 (.5/4 stars)
Now thanks to two ambitious if not entirely successful films that aim to serve as parables of the pandemic we are still in the middle of, the crimson-haired, Inverness-born 27-year-old has fast become the new face of Covid-era ennui.
Two versions of her wan, sullen visage waft through Dual, a brittle sci-fi rumination on identity and loneliness from Riley Stearns, the Texas filmmaker behind the 2019 black comedy The Art of Self-Defense.
In Dual, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and opened this past weekend in L.A. and New York, Gillan plays Sarah, a young woman from an undetermined and nondescript future (the movie was shot in Finland) who decides to clone herself after she receives a terminal diagnosis for a mysterious stomach ailment.
The reason this drifting and seemingly unemployed woman gives for making this dramatic and pricey decision? To spare her loved ones the pain of having to live without her. Which is ironic, because Sarah has hardly any connections at all.
We briefly see her communicate with her boyfriend (Beulah Koale, a New Zealand-born who co-starred in the CBS Hawaii-Five-0 reboot) over video chat while she attempts to masturbate to internet porn. An only child, Sarah doesn’t speak to her mother (Finnish actor Maija Paunio) and really only sees her when she visits in fever dreams.
In pairing extreme isolation with an absurd attempt to craft a lasting connection to those she barely considers while alive, Dual stakes its claim as a pandemic fable. This extends to the film’s hook: when Sarah miraculously recovers, her double, who has already begun to live Sarah’s life with a higher degree of satisfaction than Sarah ever had, choses to challenge her progenitor to a duel to the death rather than accept being decommissioned.
To prepare for the deadly face-off, which features such weapons as crossbows, axes, daggers, and, most curiously, saws, Sarah trains with an intense but similarly disconnected martial arts instructor (Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul) and gets her body in shape through hip-hop dance classes. Here the film echoes the second way many of us coped with pandemic isolation, when we traded in the comfort of copious wine and Netflix in favor of the corporeal betterment of Zoom fitness lessons.
Dual can occasionally feel like a one-joke film that never bothers to be funny, or where the comedy comes off as so arch that it lands as something else entirely. It never seems particularly interested in its world or in its inhabitants; Paul’s humorless pugilist disappears during the film’s final act and Gillan’s Sarah has little if any inner life.
This may be one of the film’s liabilities, but then, it may also be its point. Why do the hard work of looking inward when we can just start over?
The movie works to the extent that it does due to Gillan’s remarkable physicality—the same quality that allows her to stand out amidst a big top’s worth of costars and special effects in the Marvel movies. She conveys Sarah’s existential dislocation with her body, which is somehow both stiff and expressive as it transforms during her training.
The highlight comes in scenes in which she plays opposite herself; Gillan imbues the two Sarahs with subtle physical differences that are consistently surprising.
Gillan also does what she can to rescue Judd Apatow’s misbegotten The Bubble; alas, she is no miracle worker. The film is an unmitigated disaster, as has been duly noted by anyone who attempted to stream more than a few minutes of it on Netflix.
Unlike Stearn’s film, The Bubble takes on our new Covid reality directly. It tells the story of a big-budget special effects feature that pushes ahead in production during a lockdown for a global pandemic. Unfortunately, it has nothing new or insightful to add to the discourse, and instead seems comfortable recycling jokes that weren’t funny when we first encountered them on Twitter two years ago.
Where Dual’s form and function are teasingly opaque, Apatow’s film (which the director co-wrote with veteran South Park scribe Pam Brady) aims to be a satire, albeit one without the gumption to bite the hands that feeds it. The movie spends the bulk of its largely inert runtime painfully unaware that it is an example of the self-indulgent narcissism it’s intended to send up.
The characters in Apatow’s movie are tragically underwritten; they seem like sketches meant to be fleshed out through on-set improvs that never happened.
Only Gillan manages to create something remotely human in her Carol, an actor slowly coming to the realization that cheesy green screen epics are the best the world has in store for her. She brings a slump shouldered and tragic horniness to a character who only sparks to life during her tryst with a European footballer.
Both in the worthwhile if imperfect Dual and the utterly disastrous The Bubble, many will see in Gillan’s physically precise performances a bit of the comically calamitous figures we have become over the last two years of isolation.
Even in the most hopeless of times—and movies—it’s enough to give you faith.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
