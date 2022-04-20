Finance
FAQs About Motorcycle Insurance
Motorcycle insurance is one of the biggest costs involved in riding your motorcycle. Whether your ride is a scooter or a sports bike it’s best to get the best value insurance policy that covers everything you need.
What determines the cost of motorcycle insurance
Your personal details
In the insurance business, age is a common determinant for risk. Male riders under 25 are considered the most likely to file claim, whereas female and older riders are more likely to receive lower premiums. Occupation may also come into play in factoring premiums, depending on whether the coverage compensates you for time missed at work.
Where you live
A big influence on the cost of your car insurance is where you live. The chance of your car being broken into or stolen is a key concern for the insurer. More urban areas traditionally facing greater risk of theft and therefore tend to be more expensive than countryside locations.
The type of bike you own
The type of bike you own can greatly affect your insurance premium. Naturally, a more expensive bike will cost an insurer more to fix or replace. Motorbikes with better engines and faster speeds will represent a greater risk for collision as well as damage caused by an accident.
Older model bikes may require more maintenance and difficulty securing repair parts. For motorbikes older than 20 years, it would be wise to seek an insurer that specialises in classic bikes and cars.
Who else will be riding the bike
Adding another rider to the policy will affect the overall cost. Adding an experienced motorist will generally lower your premium. Conversely, adding a younger individual may escalate costs.
As each insurance company weighs these factors differently, you will find fluctuations in the prices you are quoted. Cheaper rates most likely find your situation more amenable to their particular risk formula.
Usage of the bike
The more often you ride your bike, the more likely you will be involved in an accident. Moreover, bikes that are used for commuting represent a greater risk than those ridden for pleasure, due to the difference in traffic. Residents living in high traffic postcodes may also experience higher insurance costs.
Storage and security measures
Theft represents another concern for insurance companies when calculating premiums. Alarms or anti-theft devices such as an immobiliser, bike lock, or ground anchor can mitigate this risk. In some cases, an insurer might recommend a specific brand or anti-theft device to their consumers.
Parking your bike in a garage can further alleviate theft concerns. Insurance companies will also factor in the crime rate in your postcode before settling on a quote.
Previous claims or convictions
Riders who have made previous claims or suffered motoring convictions present a greater risk to insurers. If you fall into one of these categories, it may be best to seek a company that specialises in insuring convicted riders
Your excess
The excess is the amount of any claim that your insurer will expect you to cover. For example, your riding your bike and you have an accident your bike now needs repairs worth £1000 and your excess is £100, you’ll have to pay £100 and your insurer will pay the remainder.
The more cost you are willing to absorb, the lower your premium. Having a high excess is ideal for riders who travel infrequently or on less busy roads. Those who commute daily may want a lower excess in order to file a claim for minor accidents. This, in turn, will elevate the cost of insurance.
No Claims Discount
Save up your no claims discount by avoiding making small claims upon your policy. After a set number of years, 4 or 5 typically, you’ll often be offered the option to pay an additional small premium to protect your no claims bonus. This can prove very helpful if you subsequently end up having an accident.
Advanced driving skills
By taking an advanced driving course you may also be able to reduce your premiums. The Institute for Advanced Motorists and the Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents each offer membership which provides you with discounts for both the cost of driving courses and your car insurance premiums. Two key variables NOT within the policyholder’s control
Consolidating policies
By insuring a number of vehicles with the same insurer, or by trying to take out home and life insurance through your car insurer, you may be able to secure a ‘bulk buy’ discount.
One final piece of advice
A large percentage of insurance is now sold on the Internet. That’s because it’s convenient and cheap. Many insurers now give a further 10%-15% discount if you buy online.
Level of cover
Third party
This covers the policy holder against damage to a third party’s property or to the third party themselves. Third party only bike insurance cover is usually a cheap motorcycle insurance policy compared to Third Party Fire and Theft or Comprehensive motorcycle insurance.
For example, if you have an accident with another vehicle and it is your fault then the Third Party Only policy will pay for the repair to that other vehicle, and will pay for any medical claims or injuries suffered by the occupant(s) of the other vehicle and your pillion rider. A Third Party Only bike insurance policy will not pay for the costs of repairing your own vehicle nor will it pay anything toward your medical expenses if you are injured. In addition, if your vehicle is stolen or is set on fire, a Third Party Only policy will not make any payment toward the theft or repair of the vehicle.
Third Party Fire & Theft
This is exactly the same as the Third Party Only motorcycle insurance policy, set out above, however a Third Party Fire and Theft UK motorcycle policy will pay out in the event that your vehicle is stolen or is set on fire.
Fully Comprehensive
A Fully comprehensive UK motorcycle insurance policy will pay-out for third party damages and injuries, will pay-out in the event of your vehicle being stolen or set on fire, and will also pay for any damage to your own motorcycle regardless of whose fault the accident was.
Finance
Choosing Health Care Insurance – PPO Vs HMO
If the Obama Health Care Reform plan goes through, your health care insurance choices are likely to change drastically. Whether these changes will be good or bad is yet to be determined. In the meantime, you have choices. Your first choice is Preferred Provider Organization vs Health Maintenance Organization (PPO vs HMO)?
Whether you are offered medical insurance through your employer or obtain coverage on your own, it is important to know the difference between PPO and HMO health insurance plans to make the best choice for you.
Deciding which is the better alternative will help you to make a fair comparison of not only health insurance rates but plan features too.
So what is HMO insurance and what is a PPO?
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO)
Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) is a type of managed care organization (MCO). The HMO has a network of providers including doctors, medical groups, labs and hospitals that contract with the organization to provide care for the insured members. By contracting with the organization, doctors and hospitals agree to follow specific HMO guidelines. The guidelines include a schedule of fees for services.
A primary distinguishing feature of an HMO is that members must select a Primary Care Physician (PCP) who basically manages the insured’s health care. The PCP is usually a general practitioner, family doctor or internist. With most HMOs, prior to seeing a specialist, the insured must receive a referral from their PCP. Unapproved visits will not be covered.
Preferred Provider Organization (PPO)
A Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) is also an organization comprised of medical providers. Providers contract with the PPO to provide services at a reduced fee. The schedule of fees is negotiated between the organization and the providers. PPOs are paid by the insurance company for the use of their network.
PPOs generally offer coverage through in-network providers. You do, however, have the option to see an out-of-network physician but at a higher out of pocket cost.
PPO vs HMO – Major Differences
Following are the main differences between an HMO and a PPO:
* Premium – annual premiums for an HMO are usually lower than PPO plans.
* Flexibility – HMOs usually require visits to your primary physician before seeking care from any other physician/health care provider. PPOs offer greater flexibility with a larger provider network and the option to see out-of-network providers. Referrals and pre-approvals are not required with PPOs making them more convenient too.
* Cost structure & claim processing – the HMO cost structure is considered to be simpler than that of a PPO. PPOs often entail deductibles, co-pays and co-insurance. You may receive bills directly from the provider and claim processing is a bit more complicated. With an HMO, the insured is usually responsible for office visit copays without the necessity of submitting any claims.
Ultimately, I believe that the deciding factor comes down to the flexibility of a PPO or the simplicity of an HMO.
http://www.hotratenews.com
Finance
Accident Factoids
Accidents, personal injuries and insurance claims are here to stay. No matter how far into the 21st Century American’s elect to drive (unless by the beginning of the 22nd Century we’re all zipping around in our own personal space ship) motor vehicle accidents will continue to pile up; with no end in sight!
- There are more than 200,000,000 licensed drivers in the United States. (As of 2003 we’re close to a yearly 7 million motor vehicle accidents, involving well over 3.5 million injuries).
- Car accident crashes cost society an estimated $4,900 per second. That’s about $25,000 in the time it took to read this fact.
- Current records show that most American driver’s will have a near motor vehicle accident 1 to 3 times per month and will be in a collision of some type on the average of every 5 to 8 years plus these records also indicate that licensed teenagers are 22 more times likely to get a speeding ticket than those who are 65 years of age or older.
- In 1896 there were only four cars registered in all the United States. Two of them collided with each other in St. Louis.
- By the year 2025 there will be 33 million people 70 years or older in America. This segment of the population will be growing 2.5 as fast as the total population. They will make up the largest percentage of the “turning left” and “rear end” accidents. Slowly but surely Senior Citizens have developed a higher accident ratio than teenagers. (This will, in time, seriously impact the typical Senior Citizen’s pocketbook). And also, by 2025, the total costs for motor vehicle accidents in the United States will exceed 450 billion dollars.
- The world’s most solitary tree is located at an oasis in the Tenere Desert in Central Africa. There’s not one other standing tree within 31 miles. In 1960, it was smashed into by a truck.
- Up-to-date statistics clearly reflect that 1 out of every 5 Americans are involved in an alcohol-related car crash at some time in their lives and the day in which motor vehicle accident injuries occur most often is Saturday. Sunday is second.
FIVE CRUCIAL MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS THAT HAVE SLOWLY BUT SURELY COME TO PASS. THESE WILL SERIOUSLY (AND FOREVER) IMPACT THE VALUE OF PERSONAL INJURY CLAIMS IN THE YEARS TO COME:
- Records prove that a motor vehicle accident of as little speed as 5 MPH can produce a “whiplash-type” injury.
- The symptoms arising from an injury sustained in a motor vehicle accident do not necessarily present themselves immediately following an accident.
- Medical research and clinical experience have accumulated enough information to demonstrate that the delay of an injury symptom is the norm.
- Studies have established that the delay of a symptom does not eliminate the possibility of severe injury.
- It’s been proven that individuals can continue to be symptomatic for many months (even years!) after a motor vehicle accident. In addition approximately 75% of them remain symptomatic for a minimum of 6 months after the accident. (And current up-to-date statistics reveal that between the first and second year after an accident has occurred over 20% of those injured actually have their symptoms worsen).
Copyright (c) 2003 by Daniel G. Baldyga. All Rights Reserved
DISCLAIMER: The only purpose of this article, MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT FACTOIDS has been created to help people understand the motor vehicle accident claim process
Dan Baldyga makes no guarantee of any kind whatsoever; NOR to substitute for a lawyer, an insurance adjuster, or claims consultant, or the like. Where such professional help is desired it is the INDIVIDUAL’S RESPONSIBILITY to obtain said services.
Dan Baldyga worked for over 30 years as an insurance adjuster, supervisor, manager and trial assistant. Since his retirement he has written 3 highly successful “How To” Insurance Claim books. His latest: AUTO ACCIDENT PERSONAL INJURY INSURANCE CLAIM (How To Evaluate And Settle Your Loss) which includes BASE, The Baldyga Auto Accident Settlement Evaluation Formula for determining the value of ones “Pain And Suffering”, can be found on the internet at http://www.autoaccidentclaims.com.
Finance
Five Cheap and Effective Hair Loss Prevention Methods
1.) Get a blood test! A simple annual general blood screen can point out any problems you might be having. Fixing those problems can help you prevent hair loss. In my case, it was a mild case of anemia. I took iron pills, which helped my body get to where it needed to be. While anemia and hair loss is mostly a problem with women, other issues, such as thyroid problems happen in men and women and cause hair loss for both. Addressing the root cause of your hair loss, as you might discover through a blood test, can prevent hair loss and hopefully return you back to your normal (full) head of hair. A $5 bottle of iron pills really helped me, so before you go spending money on harsh chemicals, be sure to find the root, (haha) of your hair loss problem.
The Cost? Iron pills: $5 – blood tests: depends on your healthcare provider. Of course, see a doctor, see a doctor, see a doctor, but realistically I know not everyone has health insurance or can afford to do blood tests. Trial and error isn’t the best method for curing hair loss, but if you know already that you have problems with anemia, it’s not going to hurt you (or your bank account!) to try some iron pills.
2.) Treat your hair right! I was constantly pulling my hair back and every time I took it out of its ponytail more hair fell out. You’re probably thinking, “yeah right, ponytails cause hair loss,” but it’s true – I could see the dozens (and dozens) of hairs being ripped right out every time I took my ponytail out. And yes, I did use the “ouchless” bands with no metallic parts. Many people who wear cornrows, weaves or hair extensions lose hair. And sometimes these styling choices permanently kill the hair root. I stopped wearing the tight ponytails and noticed less hairs falling out or breaking off when I did my normal hair brushing. Scientific or not, I was convinced by my own “scientific” experiment that wearing ponytails was causing hair loss. Same goes for guys who wear ponytails, hats or bandannas. Any kind of pulling, pressing or pushing can cause hair loss and breakage.
The Cost? FREE!
3.) Get a thinning hair cut! Sounds weird, right? You’re hair is thinning, so get a thinning haircut – what kind of advice is that? Well, for me it really helped me in two ways. First, it prevented me from pulling my hair back. Before I got my haircut, my hair was thinning in the front and thick in the back and ran down to my mid-back. It was literally heavy, always making me hot or getting in my way and I only wanted to put it in a ponytail. Which (see # 2) made my hair loss even worse. Second, the heavy length of hair was pulling down my already fragile hair (due to anemia, see # 1). So when I finally started taking iron, I vowed to stop the ponytails! But my hair was too heavy and unmanageable. In spite of the thinning front, the back and sides of my hair were still thick! The hair stylist used a razor blade to thin my hair from the crown down on the “inside” of my hair. Go to the salon and ask the stylist to cut your hair with a razor blade instead of scissors, leave the length, but thin it out. When the haircut was finished, I had about a shoebox or more full of hair, but my hair retained its length and style. I felt like 10 pounds had been lifted off my head! It also made the thin parts in the front less noticeable.
The cost? The price of a regular hair cut. However, you must find someone skilled in razor-only haircuts. Do not allow someone to do this with teeth-scissors – it will kill your hair! (For some of the haircut this is OK, but 90% should be done razor-only.) If your normal hair stylist doesn’t do this kind of hair cut (many do not) try looking for a salon that caters to Asian hair. Asian hair stylists (or those who cut Asian hair) are experienced with having to thin down hair and are trained in razor cuts.
4.) Anti-dandruff shampoo rocks! In 1998, a scientific study showed that for men suffering from hair loss (androgenic alopecia), the anti-dandruff shampoo Nizoral was just as effective as Rogaine in preventing hair loss. Though not exactly sure how or why, the study results say that this product reduces inflammation, thus preventing hair loss. To be perfectly honest, when I went in for my thinning hair cut (see #3), the hair stylist told me that I had dandruff, so I started using an anti-dandruff shampoo. I’m not endorsing it or whatever, but I do use Head and Shoulders, in a nice-smelling version. While I’d never had dandruff in my life, I did seem to be itching my head a lot while this hair thinning thing was happening, but maybe it was because of the constant ponytails or my anxiety about the thinning hair. Either way, my hair is slowly getting back to normal and I’ll probably keep using the Head and Shoulders. Maybe Nizoral is more effective, for severe cases, but for me the Head and Shoulders seems to be making my head happy! Because dandruff shampoo doesn’t have any vitamins, minerals or hair strengthing agents (aside from Zinc as far as I know), I’m not using a 2-in-one or both shampoo and conditioner for dandruff (see # 5).
The cost? A bottle of Nizoral is under $20 and Head and Shoulders is the price of “normal” shampoos.
5.) Condition your hair right! Many conditioners offer promises of preventing hair loss – at $50 a bottle. You don’t need some expensive conditioner to get the nutrients that your hair needs. My recommendation is to choose a conditioner with vitamins B, vitamin E, vitamin F, biotin and/or PP. A “normal” priced conditioner can have these elements – just check and see what it has to offer. Since you might not find everything you want in one conditioner, it’s perfectly fine (and even preferable) to have a few different ones. I have one that’s vitamin-based, one that boasts of biotin, one whose big sell is keratin and another one that has oils in it. Variety is the spice of life! I also use conditioning oil and not moisture cream (I find it too sticky), but it’s really just what you prefer. There’s even conditioning sprays, which I also have one and use it interchangeably with the hair oil. My hair conditioning oil has borage oil in it, which is an Omega-6 fatty acid. Borage oil is also good for treating skin conditions like psoriasis, which many times can happen on the scalp.
The cost? Vitamin-enriched or biotin shampoos are not expensive! Don’t get tricked into buying a $50 bottle of conditioner under the auspices that it prevents hair loss. All vitamin-enriched conditioners will prevent hair loss! Hair conditioning oils are also reasonably priced and you can easily find a good one for under $20. Hair conditioning sprays are also reasonably priced, just choose one that isn’t sticky – you can try most of them in the store.
FAQs About Motorcycle Insurance
Hayden Christensen binged all ‘Star Wars’ movies, TV shows for ‘Kenobi’
Choosing Health Care Insurance – PPO Vs HMO
Bitcoin Bounces Back Past $40,000, But May Struggle To Maintain Position
Accident Factoids
Other voices: Defeat makes Russia dangerous, but world must maintain support for Ukraine
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler is Dwyane Wade as Miami Heat take control of series
‘The Northman’ Is An Awesome Viking Epic That Will Leave You Shaken In the Best Way
Five Cheap and Effective Hair Loss Prevention Methods
Minneapolis man gets 15 years for string of carjackings, including assault on St. Paul newspaper deliverer
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes