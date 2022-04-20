Finance
Fear of Facing Hard Financial Decisions Could Land You In Bankruptcy
Your emotions play an important role in your finances. Just mentioning the word “budget” can conjure up all kinds of emotions. Just observing and naming the emotions is a powerful first step toward having a breakthrough for yourself in relation to your finances. Today, I want to talk about one of the most powerful emotions that can have a devastating effect on your money; FEAR.
FEAR has been defined as an acronym: False Evidence Appearing Real and Former Experience Actually Repeating. Temple Hayes struck a cord with me when she said in her recent article, Fear in the Daily Journal, “What we fear is often what takes us deeper, fuels our growth, and helps us shine.”
The powerful emotion Fear can paralyze and impair our decision making ability. When it comes to your finances and the decision whether or not to file bankruptcy, fear of failure can mean financial ruin if you tap into your retirement account to pay bills rather than consider bankruptcy. Or, fear of failure can motivate you to turn to financial professionals to help you sort through your situation BEFORE you make any major financial decision, so that you can avoid life long financial setbacks rather than your current temporary situation. Fear cuts both ways.
It’s important to acknowledge that you’re afraid of financial failure and move through it. A prudent and wise move would be to consult with your tax professional and your local bankruptcy attorney and take a close look at your financial situation. All Fear really is, is not enough information to make a well informed decision. Seeking professional advice can save you money down the road and your retirement accounts.
Don’t let fear paralyze or hinder your need to make wise choices. Remember that indecision is also a decision and the “Ostrich Effect” of sticking your head in the sand will only make things worse. When you’re overwhelmed by fear, it’s important to talk about it first with your trusted advisers and then seek professional help for your finances. You may only need to work with your local tax professional, or you may need to consult with a bankruptcy attorney who can also provide non-bankruptcy alternatives.
There is no magic pill you can take if you’re facing the problem of not enough income to pay all your bills. You either cut your budget and live more cheaply, or you make more money. What stifles you is your mind. Sometimes brainstorming ideas, even the most absurd of them could possibly generate a great idea you can live with. It starts with getting real about how your emotions control how you spend your money. If you build the bridge between your head and your heart, only then can your financial future become brighter.
Finance
Writing Your Business Plan? Don’t Forget Your Own Professional Development
This may seem obvious to more serious or experienced individuals who are climbing the ladder of success, but one must endeavor to stay current and invest in professional development. Many of the business plans that I review fall short in this area, and a lack of vision at the outset of the planning process can eventually be fatal to the enterprise.
When a prospective entrepreneur shows me a plan that cuts corners in important ways, I become concerned. Going “bare on health care”; family members working for free; no plans for time off; delayed or unpaid salaries; a statement that marketing will all be done by “word-of-mouth”; and no budget for professional development: one or more of these is a sure-fire tip-off that there’s trouble ahead on the entrepreneurial railway. You see, if a product or service which is to be offered is really viable, it stands to reason that the business would be profitable enough to support necessary business expenses, which include creating an environment that is suitable for human beings, as compared to machines.
In addressing the subject of “professional development,” we might divide it into two sub-topics: How does one “do it?” and “What are the benefits that cost-justify the investment?”
How exactly does one “do” professional development?
For the past couple of years, I have purchased an average of two or three books per month, which are related to a subject area that is of interest to me, either at a book store, or when a book club circular associated with this area of interest is delivered to my mail box. The reason I have not specified my area of interest is that it doesn’t really matter, relative to the overarching point, which is: You should buy books that address a topic of interest of your own, and read them. This practice (virtually made into a “habit” because of the book club) costs me about $50 dollars per month.
I also subscribe to about two dozen periodicals (journals and magazines). Some are industry specific, some are business magazines, and some are consumer magazines. Some are paid subscriptions, and some are complimentary subscriptions based on my ties with certain industries or subject areas (and some are included in membership fees). My paid subscriptions cost about $300 per year.
It is also very important to attend conferences and workshops. If one goes as a speaker, he or she can use the visibility of the conference platform as a means to network, create a reputation for having a certain type of expertise, learn from others who have different viewpoints or specialties, and justify travel expenses. If one goes as an attendee, he or she can accomplish many of the same objectives, sans the visibility of being on the official program. Conferences vary widely in price, but several hundred dollars for conference fees, and $1500 for food, lodging, and travel might be typical for a four-day national conference. Regional conferences are typically less expensive across the board, as they are held at less expensive facilities, have smaller conference fees, and may be within driving distance. I plan to attend a one-day workshop in Atlanta within the next month or so. That will cost $149 for the workshop fee, and mileage expenses (about a three-hour drive). Annually, one should probably budget at least a few thousand dollars for these activities (e.g., four or five), and of course, the “sky is the limit.”
Networking soirées are all over the place. These happen in any given community as social, cultural, and business events. Organizations such as a local chamber of commerce will often sponsor gatherings that allow people to mingle and meet over drinks and light fare. Many cities have bona fide networking clubs, which are operated to provide a free exchange ideas, resources, and contacts. The entry fee for most of these events is low: $30 may be typical. How often should one attend? Oh, I’d say about a hundred dollars-worth per month would prevent anyone from accusing you of being reclusive.
Professional memberships are also important. For any given discipline or area of specialization, there are probably three or four associations or similar organizations that one should join. (Hint: discounts on conference fees, publications, and other perks are usually available to members as an incentive to join). Being an active member is also important. Try to contribute in some way, besides paying membership dues. You can participate in the conferences and support the organization’s sponsors (which keeps the organization viable), serve on committees or in leadership positions, be responsive to other members, provide pro bono services, or the like. While fees and the availability of memberships varies widely, $1000 per year would be a good place to start.
Some training is covered above in the context of workshops and conferences, but you may want to also consider taking a formalized course from time-to-time, or even enrolling in a degree or certificate program. On a smaller scale, you could buy software, take courses, and stay current on the Internet (e-learning is predicted to be a major trend). If you are now convinced about implementing the suggestions that I have mentioned above, but still looking to cut costs, you can certainly spend time in the library, and online, conducting research and staying current. I would recommend that you do not attempt to cut all of the costs, because that would mean that I am back to square one, with regard to the purpose of this article. The issue is discipline, and creating positive habits. (Remember, I said that the book club circular ensures my own habitual behavior? Meeting announcements, membership and subscription renewals, and other regular reminders will help you make sure that you follow-through with action – if you are determined to do so in the first place, of course).
What are the benefits that cost-justify the investment?
Now, some people will say they can’t afford to invest in books, conferences, workshops, and the other tools that would aid their efforts to either stay current, or advance in their careers. I would reply that it’s a matter of attitude and planning, at least to a great extent.
Can you afford to pay for your own professional development?
Well, that’s up to you, and your own attitude, and the choices that you make about your career and your business pursuits.
One’s own professional development (and the development of employees, assuming that you are still working on your business plan) is a far better investment than just about anything else you can buy. Paying attention to your own professional development, and addressing the means by which you will grow the people in your organization within the pages of your business plan will assist you in proving that you are long-sighted, adaptable, and worthwhile investment, yourself (if you are seeking outside capital).
As for me, I figure the several thousand dollars per year that I keep investing will eventually be worth far more than what I have spent. I know what I won’t have if I don’t invest: No current knowledge; no contacts; no contracts; no industry knowledge; and no ability to demonstrate that I even have a clue about what’s going on, as a so-called professional, among my cohorts in academia or the business community.
That would be a very high price to pay, indeed.
Finance
Important Things to Keep in Mind Before Applying For a Payday Loan
According to financial experts, payday loans should be taken after a lot of thinking. If you are not sure that you can pay the loan back in full on time, you should not think about applying for this type of loan. But if you have decided to borrow, given below is what you should know.
How payday loans work
Actually, payday loans are issued for short-term and the money is deposited in your bank account. Usually, you don’t need to pay back the loan unless it’s the payday. However, some lenders let the borrowers decide on the repayment method.
On the payday, the lender will deduct the principal plus interest from your bank account. The deduction will take place even if you still have to pay your bills.
Recurring payments
Most of payday lenders ask the borrowers to set a recurring payment. This allows them to deduct the recurring payment from your bank account through your own debit card. So, if your bank account has no credits, you may end up crossing your overdraft limit. As a result, you will have to bear heavy bank charges.
Avoiding the traps
In a scenario, if you fail to repay a loan, the lender may give you another option: a rollover or a deferral, which is simply another loan. In this situation, you may find it a great solution, but it may lead to further problems. The reason is that you will have to payback heavier amounts because of the higher rate of interest. So, make sure you don’t fall for it unless you absolutely have to. It’s better that you look for a better alternative.
The Bad Options
Typically, payday lenders tend to advertise their business for all types of cash flow crises one can imagine. But you should not go for a payday loan if you have to pay off other types of loans, or if you want this loan to buy the stuff you don’t need.
You should go for this type of loan if you have an emergency or you have to meet a very important necessity. For instance, if you are some of your family members fall sick and need immediate medical attention, you can consider this option.
If you’re going to apply for a payday loan
So, after you have considered all your options and you have made your mind to apply for a payday loan, you should think about how you are going to pay it back. Are you going to have some surplus money each month to make payments? Are you going to get some extra income from another source? If you have side business that you know will earn you enough income to make the monthly payments, you are good to go. But if you don’t have any other source of income, you should think twice before applying for a payday loan. You don’t want trouble, after all.
Alternatives
So, these are the questions you should know the answer to before taking this important decision. You should consider all your options before going this route. For instance, you can ask your friend or a relative for money. They may give you some money to meet your needs. One advantage of borrowing from your friend is that your property won’t be taken away by the bank or the lender in case you failed to repay on time. But in case of a payday loan, you may have to face worse consequences.
Hopefully, you will consider these tips prior to applying for a payday loan. After all, you don’t want to get into a greater trouble by becoming a defaulter.
Finance
Boarding Kennel Valuation – Part II
Once you have assessed the projected income of a boarding kennel operation, you’re ready to do some calculations to arrive at the right selling price. Keep in mind that there are experts in this field whose sole job is to calculate business values. They can complete a thorough analysis of the business and come to an estimate as to the value of that business. Unfortunately, they can be prohibitively expensive… to the tune of $5,000. For a buyer, this could get quite expensive. So, you’re forced to do your own calculations.
Some common sense calculations will go a long way. First of all, you should be able to purchase the business for 20% down (20% is considered the minimum down payment for commercial lending purposes). The business should be able to pay all expenses plus the mortgage payment and still provide you with a decent income. Obviously, this is a sweeping generalization, so take it with a grain of salt. But, this should get you headed in the right direction.
Secondly, you can do a business valuation based upon the capitalization rate. This is a way to measure how fast an investment will pay for itself. In the boarding kennel business, the desired cap rate is generally somewhere around 12%. The formula is the following. Business Value = Net Operating Income/Cap Rate. For example, if the yearly net operating income is 100,000, the calculation would be the following. 100,000 / .12 = $833,333. Cap rates may vary by region. And, you should definitely consult professionals i.e. your CPA, realtor, attorney. I’ve oversimplified but my purpose is only to get you pointed in the right direction.
As we determined in the previous section, when looking for that perfect boarding kennel, look for income, income, income. If they’ve done their books above board, they should be able to show bank statements to show the money being deposited. Of course, some operators pocket cash without reporting it to the government. If this is the case, it puts you in a bind. You should calculate projected income as best you can. Keep in mind… if they can’t verify their income, they should be prepared to accept a lower offer.
