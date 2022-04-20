News
Federally funded bonuses boost pay for St. Paul school employees
Employees throughout St. Paul Public Schools will get bonuses of up to $3,000 each under employment contracts and promises approved Tuesday by the school board.
The strike-averting contract agreement announced March 7 includes $3,000 bonuses for teachers, educational assistants and school and community service professionals — the three bargaining groups represented by the St. Paul Federation of Educators.
But the board also pledged Tuesday to give retention bonuses to members of other employee groups, even if they haven’t yet settled their contracts. That means $3,000 for bus drivers who have worked for the district each of the last two years and $2,500 for machinists, food service workers and teaching assistants.
The new contract for district supervisors also features $3,000 in one-time retention pay.
The district will pay the bonuses with federal coronavirus relief grants. Officials were unable Tuesday to estimate their cost.
TEACHER DEAL
Six weeks after the deal was reached, the new teacher contract was formally approved Tuesday on a 6-0 school board vote; Uriah Ward abstained because his wife is a district teacher.
The deal with the three groups represented by the teachers union will cost the district an estimated $7.9 million in additional salary and benefits — a little more than the board planned to spend.
The long-term budget impact will be significantly greater, however. That’s because employees are getting consecutive 2 percent pay increases that don’t take effect right away, holding down the district’s near-term costs but inflating salaries for future years.
On a per-employee basis, the agreement — not including the bonus pay — will cost the district around $1,980 for every teacher, $1,900 per educational assistant and $2,120 per school and community service professional, according to district estimates.
Besides compensation increases, highlights of the deal include permanent class-size limits, which were due to expire, and the preservation of extra mental health staffers hired under the previous contract.
Speaking before the board vote, SPFE President Leah VanDassor expressed optimism that union and district leaders can carry over the good feelings from early March into future contract negotiations.
“While it did come down to the wire, we were able to avert a strike, which benefited all of us but especially our students. This could only be achieved by working together as equal partners,” she said.
The union did go on strike for three days in 2020.
Rene Myers, a member of the union bargaining team, said Superintendent Joe Gothard’s decision to participate in mediated talks in the final days last month marked a turning point.
“When you were present, things began to happen,” she told Gothard. “The right questions began to be asked. Meaningful answers began to be given. We worked together truly for the first time in the entire process.”
Gothard thanked union members and the public for their patience, saying he appreciated “how things ended” and that the district was able to avoid further distractions.
News
We beg of you, Orlando City, please put the hated Tampa Bay Rowdies in their place | Commentary
This column is an appeal to the players and coaches of Orlando City Soccer Club.
Beat the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Beat them like they’ve never been beaten before.
Beat them like the late, great John Bonham of Led Zeppelin used to beat his drums.
Mop the pitch with them.
Stomp a mudhole in them.
Make them read the “Adidas” on the bottom of your boots.
Not just for yourselves and your supporters, but for your city.
When the Orlando City Lions take on the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday night at Exploria Stadium in a single-elimination, knockout match in the U.S. Open Cup, it’s not just another soccer game; it’s a matter of civic pride and passion. You see, soccer is the one major league sport in which we can say to those sports snobs over in Tampa, “We’re bigger and better than you!”
It’s no secret that us Orlandoans are envious of Tampa sports. After all, they have Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl two seasons ago and are one of the favorites to win it again this season.
They have the Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won back-to-back Stanley Cups and are trying to become the first NHL team since the early 1980s to accomplish a 3-peat.
They have the Tampa Bay Rays, who, despite having one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball, were in the World Series two seasons ago and have been to the playoffs the last three seasons.
They rightfully call themselves “Champa Bay.”
They look at us as “Poor-Lando.”
Yes, we have an NBA team and they don’t, but let’s be honest: They would laugh at us if we bragged to them about the Magic, who’ve been the worst team in the league over the last decade.
Thank goodness for UCF’s football program, which has lorded over USF in recent years, but we’re not talking college sports today. We’re talking professional sports, and quite frankly, the only source of pro sports superiority is soccer, where we have a playoff-caliber MLS franchise and all they have is the minor league Rowdies.
Tampa Bay actually had its chance at MLS years ago but failed miserably. The defunct Tampa Bay Mutiny were an MLS franchise from 1996-2001 and, even though they were good enough to make the playoffs three times, they were a flop at the box office.
Attendance was awful in the cavernous NFL stadium they played in; their stadium lease agreement at Raymond James Stadium was even worse; and they never were able to secure local ownership. MLS, which owned and operated the Mutiny, finally folded up the unprofitable franchise.
Tampa Bay has been a minor league soccer town ever since. Although the original Rowdies have a long, rich history in Tampa Bay dating to the heyday of the North American Soccer League in the 1970s, those days have gone the way of cassette tapes, phone booths and cigarettes on airplanes.
Of course, Orlando City used to be in the minors, too, which is where the intense rivalry with the Rowdies was born. The two clubs dubbed their clashes “The I-4 Derby” back when both were trying to make a name for themselves. Even though Orlando City has moved up to the big leagues, longtime Orlando City fans and former players are adamant that Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup match is a must-win for the Lions, who have never lost to the Rowdies (7-0-2).
“When the draw was made for this game, our fans wanted to play the Rowdies and were vocal about it,” says Miguel Gallardo, who played goal-keeper for Orlando City during those minor-league grudge matches with the Rowdies and is now a member of the club’s television broadcast team. “This match means a lot to the fans, and if it means a lot to the fans, it means a lot to the players.
“When I played for Orlando City, we hated the Rowdies, and it was real,” Gallardo added. “Obviously, we were professionals off the field, but on the field, we wanted to get the best of them every time we played. Back in those days, there were no MLS teams in the state, and Orlando City and the Rowdies were the highest-ranked professional soccer teams in Florida. It was our mission back then to turn Florida purple. We wanted to make sure that everybody knew that the best team in Florida was Orlando City.”
That mission is even more imperative today.
We are tired of being Champa Bay’s snot-nosed little brother.
They may look down upon us and derisively call us “Poor-Lando” in every other pro sport, but in soccer they need look up at us and respectfully refer to our team and our town as “Soar-Lando.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
News
St. Paul school board makes Juneteenth a paid holiday
The St. Paul school board voted Tuesday night to make June 19th a paid holiday for school district employees.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last Black Americans were freed from slavery. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year making it a federal holiday.
The St. Paul Federation of Educators during contract negotiations this school year asked that Juneteenth be added to the list of nine paid holidays for each of its employee groups.
The union dropped the proposal after the district agreed to bring that request to the school board separate from contract negotiations.
On Tuesday, the school board unanimously adopted a resolution declaring that it “believes that the celebration of Juneteenth within the School District is an appropriate opportunity to renew our solidarity and commitment to antiracism, to (educate) ourselves about the legacy and inequity of slavery, and to reaffirm our commitment to greater racial and social justice.”
When June 19 falls on a Sunday, as it does this year, employees will get the following Monday off. When the holiday falls on Saturday, they’ll get the preceding Friday off.
The school board resolution also encourages the Legislature and governor to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.
Many local and state governments have adopted the holiday since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020, including the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
News
Receiver Amari Johnson finally gets chance with UCF, and it’s worth the wait
Amari Johnson has had to wait his turn.
In a new college football world in which players regularly enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of riding the bench, the Miami native has stayed loyal to UCF.
Despite a coaching change halfway through his four years and sitting on the depth chart behind wide receivers such as Gabriel Davis, Jacob Harris and Tre Nixon — all in the NFL now — Johnson never wavered.
“That was pretty much the best thing for me,” Johnson said. “Just to learn from those guys and be able to take what those guys did on the field, [I] implement it into my style of play.”
Johnson showed why the wait was worth it during Saturday’s spring game when he caught 4 passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the first score of the intrasquad scrimmage.
“It felt really good,” he said. “Going into my senior year, it just felt good to be able to perform at a high standard for the crowd and for my coaches and improve from last spring. Everything felt good.”
Johnson arrived at UCF in the summer of 2019 and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass in his debut against FAMU. That season he appeared in seven games as a receiver and on special teams.
The next year he saw the field in two more games, but only caught 3 passes for 12 yards while mostly playing on special teams.
In Gus Malzahn’s first year in Orlando, Johnson’s role expanded as he became a jack of all trades.
He finished fourth on the team with 23 catches, totaling 138 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 7 times for 27 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he returned 9 punts for 79 yards and recorded 6 tackles.
When asked if he had a favorite play from last season, Johnson changed the direction of his answer. He wanted to talk about his teammates — not himself.
“I’m a team guy,” he said. “So, any moment that I can have with the guys out there, whether I’m playing or if I’m on the sidelines just chopping it up, every game is the best moment.”
The spring game performance helped his confidence greatly, and Johnson explained how Malzahn has helped him improve.
“Since Coach Gus has been here, he’s always been big on the small details and that’s something that I’ve wanted to improve on since last year,” Johnson said. “Details can possibly mess up an entire play whether you’re lined up wrong or you’re out of position.
“Being able to dial into the small details, routes, just the extra work, the extra things that can allow me to go in and produce the way I did.”
Entering his senior season, Johnson is part of a wide receiver room that features Jaylon Robinson, Ryan O’Keefe, Jaylon Griffin and newcomer Kobe Hudson among others.
Having waited to perform like he did Saturday, Johnson views himself as an example for his teammates.
“It allows me to show the other guys that if I can do it, you can do it, too,” he said. “As long as we hold each other accountable, anything can be done.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
