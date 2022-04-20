Finance
Finance: A Major Challenge in Academic Life
A study conducted at the Durban University of Technology revealed that the majority of students cannot afford to pay tuition fees and as a result their academic performance is negatively affected. the majority of students indicated that they resort to part-time jobs to pay for their personal expenses and tuition fees, however, having to work part-time result in absence. The impacts of missing classes were mentioned to be poor tests marks and even failure.
The majority however, mentioned that personal expenses were not a challenge as they could afford. There were those who said they cannot afford personal expenses as well and would do anything to make ends meet. This proves the challenges that are imposed on students can be as a result of their backgrounds. Finance is a non-academic challenge that however has major impacts on academic performance of the students.
There were other challenges expressed by students that negatively affected their academic progress. These challenges include basic resources and access to. Despite the challenges the students expressed, they were still determined and hopeful in achieving their degrees. They shared their views on how they can improve their academic life despite the financial burden they carry.
The students were very optimistic and they believe that achieving this qualification can change their lives and lead to better careers. When asked about the progress of their course, they showed that things like workload were not much of a challenge as they advised others to avoid procrastination in order to be able to finish tasks on time and meet deadlines to fulfill their obligations as students.
Students feel that there are additional support activities that the institution and lecturers can provide to ease their academic progress. They mentioned being given extra classes for those areas they are struggling with and emphasis on important sections of the modules. They also believe E-learning can also be very helpful where lecturers can post notes and other information on blackboard for easy access. This will also help by giving them more time and come to lectures when it is really important.
They believe that remaining focused and working hard can lead to success. Little things like good time management can improve the students’ academic life. They advised that one should not stress and just remain focused. For those who were stressed, they suggested joining the campus anxiety support group and finding someone they can trust to offload.
Finance
Creative Financing For Commercial Real Estate Investors
Commercial Real Estate Investing
There are many income producing commercial real estate properties that are being offered below market that are great investment opportunities. The problem or barrier for most real estate investors buying these properties is the down payment required to acquire them. As a rule general rule to purchase income generating apartment buildings and mixed use multifamily properties one should be prepared to spend 25% to 35% of the purchase price for the down payment. Plus the investor must have closing costs and reserves of 6 months or more. This is a substantial investment that eliminates many potential buyers. This can often be overcome by these creative financing strategies for commercial real estate investors.
Creative Financing
This is a highly misunderstood concept in real estate. My simple definition has two parts. Creative Financing requires a property with substantial equity and a willing and motivated seller. If the seller is motivated yet there is no equity there is no opportunity to utilize creative strategies to acquire the properties. By the same token if the property has enough equity and the seller is neither willing nor motivated no strategy will work.
3 Creative Strategies to Purchase Commercial Real Estate
- Seller Financing and / or Carry Back: There are many ways to structure a deal where the seller can finance the property or hold a second mortgage for a short time and then the buyer can refinance the loan. Many lenders requires the loan to be seasoned one or two years. Yet there are lenders that we work with that will refinance immediately requiring no seasoning. These deals close within 3 to 6 months from the initial seller financing contract.
- Transaction Funding Programs: These are programs where a private lender will finance the loan from One to forty – five days. The key is to have a buyer ready to close immediately or to be able to refinance at once. This only works when the end lender is aware of the transactional financing and they require no seasoning. As in point #1 above most lenders require one to two years of ownership seasoning so having the proper end lender is important.
- Down Payment Assistance Program: If the property has equity and the seller is willing to use it to help the buyer acquire the home, then a down payment assistance program similar to Ameri-Dream or Nehemiah (programs used to purchase residential properties financed by FHA loans) may be a great option for you. Ultimately the Down Payment Assistance Company (DPA) gives the down payment and the seller reimburses the company at closing. This can only happen if there is substantial equity in the building.
As previously stated creative financing requires substantial equity in the commercial income producing property that the seller is willing and motivated to use to strategically sell there property as soon as possible. Lower the price simply is not the answer because the main problem still exist. Commercial Real Estate Investors do not have 25% to 35% for down payment plus closing costs and reserves. Let a professional help you structure your deals to make them close.
Finance
Investing in Science – Why Life Science Real Estate Is Exploding
The previous decade saw explosive growth in the life sciences sector of commercial real estate. These are companies that are involved in medical research and new technologies development.
Some prominent examples that may come to mind are biotech firms or pharmaceutical firms.
Considerable amounts of capital have been and continue to be invested in this space, driving a surge of medical research expansion focusing on new technologies and medication involving DNA and mRNA, stem cell research, and more.
Exciting new technologies have emerged which have reignited excitement in the scientific community, such as artificial intelligence and new breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought increased attention from the general public to a sector of the economy that was undergoing a rapid expansion.
As soon as we invest in life sciences real estate, we should also remember that developing or investing in multifamily real estate in proximity to life science facilities can be highly profitable.
For instance, an area with a pharmaceutical firm’s headquarters will be able to charge higher rents than surrounding areas due to bringing higher quality tenants both directly and through tangential businesses. This is good for all businesses in the surrounding area- from grocery stores, gyms, malls, and healthcare services.
We are residential pros who target multifamily, but a number of our Class A developments are square in the”line of progress,” surrounded by life sciences infrastructure and employers.
About
Real estate aimed towards life science companies include a lab space for conducting physical experiments as well as a workplace component.
As technology has advanced, the share of your typical life science center devoted to workplace has improved.
Scientists and researchers now spend increasingly large amounts of time with highly advanced computer modeling applications for many pieces of their study that previously was unavailable.
As a consequence of these tendencies, these facilities today tend to have slightly more office space compared to laboratory space.
The talk of lab space may be shrinking as computers play a larger role in study, but it does not mean it is an afterthought into the businesses. On the contrary, the laboratory spaces in demand now are more sophisticated and cutting edge than as highly specialized areas of study are being pursued.
Like all flex real estate, life science facilities need flexibility and adaptability. As distinct research fields are pursued over time, lab space might have to be repurposed, expanded, or relocated to different regions of the facility.
Buildings that allow for this type of adaptability have been in high demand by life science companies that want to stay for years and may go through several distinct phases of research. There is no point in developing space that can’t be adapted as the company grows.
Demand has continued to outstrip supply within this sector and it’s showed no signs of slowing down any time soon. Listed below are a few reasons why you should consider adding a investment into life sciences real estate in your portfolio:
1. Funding
As the old saying goes,”follow the money.”
They provide grants to scientific research and have awarded over $100 billion these grants in the past five decades. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield released a report a year ago that showed very good growth over the last decade, together with venture capital investments in the sector growing from $3.7 billion to $17.4 billion.
The report also found that, between 2012 to 2019, paying research and development from life science companies increased by 40%. A similar report from CBRE concurred, finding that venture capital funds flowing into the life science field are up 40 percent from where they were a decade ago.
2. Growth:
Our development firm got started in Boston, Massachusetts, which is currently rated as the number one marketplace for life sciences by several sources.
We saw up front the enormous growth of the local economy driven by the life sciences sector, which spilled out to a demand for newer, higher excellent housing, lodging, and other new industrial investments (visit our Demand Cleaners for Real Estate Explained post for more information).
This rapid expansion saw an already robust backbone of 9.6 million square feet of life sciences commercial real estate expand into 18 million square feet now, according to CoStar.
These trends are being observed throughout the nation as venture capital funds and grants embolden those businesses to seek increasingly more usable space for their research needs.
There’s also some level of delayed-onset growth occurring due to the timely nature involved in exploring and creating new technologies and treatments. Funding which has been brought in over the course of the past decade led originally to R&D that’s just now beginning to bear fruit. The push for a vaccine following the outbreak of this COVID pandemic reveal indicators of the kind of muscle these businesses have started to flex following years of continuous progress.
Another lesson that the COVID pandemic has educated the business is the demand for bringing the supply chain back home.
Overreliance on foreign links in the supply chain caused problems and created uncertainty throughout the pandemic and companies want to prevent this by onshoring, even though this incurs added costs.
This tendency will present an opportunity for the new evolution of warehouse and storage facilities for all these supply chains.
3. Vacancy Rate:
When compared with traditional office commercial real estate, lifestyle science has roughly half the vacancy rate, at 9 percent, when considering a national average. Strong markets like Boston and San Francisco saw exceptionally low rates of 4 percent and 2%, respectively, annually. It will take many years before the supply of new life science facilities can begin to keep pace with the current demand.
4. Jobs:
In a report released by Cushman & Wakefield, it was discovered that life science job growth has risen by 7.5% annually because 2013. This is an incredible increase when compared to previous twenty year period, when job growth in this sector was 1% annually. Still another indication the life sciences real estate is in a fantastic position, as employment development indicators are usually a number of the strongest clues of stable expansion.
5. New Markets:
Even though Boston, Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco would be the superstars in the life science globe today, the business is growing rapidly and this has started to and will continue to drive growth into new markets. The major life science markets of today all have a higher cost of living which make it harder for employee and employer alike.
This really is driving a push into new markets, including Philadelphia, Maryland, and North Carolina, to mention a few. Areas with a strong backbone of research-based university(ies) and an educated population will be in a solid position to welcome new life science firms in their market.
To learn more about investing in multifamily real estate, visit our article library:
Finance
Credit Score Calculations and Bank Lending in the Global Financial Crisis
It is now 5 years since the beginning of the global financial crisis and it is interesting to reflect on how the processes of credit risk analysis eventually impacted the global economy. The subprime mortgage crisis in the United States was the beginning of a chain events that had a domino type effect where the financial viability of some of the largest financial institutions was downgraded which led to a collapse in the stock market and eventually to a national recession with rising unemployment, lowered tax revenues and indeed a global recession as the economies of the rest of the world were impacted by the events in the United States.
The catalyst for what eventually turned into a catastrophe was a set of complex financial instruments which essentially enabled banks to sell the risk of credit default to other players in the economy. In the times when financial institutions placed more emphasis on the credit rating of the consumers applying for their products, the buyers of these instruments which were called collateralised debt obligations could comfortably make a profit on the transaction because the credit risk associated with their purchase of the rights to these loans was low enough such that they could profit from the transaction despite lending to the occasional credit defaulter.
However, this led to a behaviour in the banks where they had little or no regard for the credit history of consumers applying for loans. Over time, there was no correction for the risk of credit default factored into these securitisation transactions and both banks and securitisation companies were left without any loans which could be relied upon for repayment. This obviously undermined the financial viability of the banks.
To make matters worse, the banks which had not engaged in this practice of securitisation and were considered to be more financially sound had often lent money to second tier banks and were therefore exposed to these credit rating problems as they began to snowball into one of the worst financial crises in living memory.
Although it may seem inconspicuous, when someone applies for a loan or a credit card they are actually engaging a process of analysis undertaken by the banks to try to ensure that credit risk does not at a later state undermine the viability of the company. In the time since the global financial crisis, the lending criteria have been substantially restricted so that only borrowers with high levels of credit reliability can access the best market rates in the industry.
