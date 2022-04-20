Fitness, Fun And Friends – Silver Sneakers Fitness Program

In general, your age, gender, whether you use tobacco and your zip code factor into what you’ll pay for a Medicare Supplement plan. That’s just the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to pricing schemes for Medicare Supplements. In fact, some people have paid hundreds of dollars more than others for the very same coverage. Don’t depend on the integrity of a salesman. Instead, learn how the industry works so you can find to the best value available.

Medigap Insurance Can Have The Same Coverage For Vastly Different Prices

Since Medicare Supplemental insurance or Medigap plans are standardized to offer the same benefits, it’s logical to expect pricing would also be standardized. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Medigap insurance has been divided into ten different benefit packages designated by letters ranging from A through N. Medigap Plan A has the minimum coverage, but Plan N does not have the most comprehensive coverage. That would be Plan F and Plan C is next.

Standardization means that every Plan A includes the same benefits whether it’s available from a well-known insurer or a relatively unknown insurance company. Paying higher premiums won’t get you extra coverage. You’ll have to change to a plan with a different letter to change your benefits.

In spite of this, insurers do charge inexplicably different prices for Plan A, Plan B, etc. The only way to know you are getting the best rate for the plan you pick is to get estimates from lots of different companies. That’s where the Internet comes in handy. Several websites offer quotes on plans from different companies and frequently provide personal assistance to help you compare plans.

Medigap Plan Pricing Is Not All The Same

Plans can be priced based on three different models and the lowest price may not serve you as well as you’d like. That’s because you’ll have less opportunity to change plans if your health deteriorates over time. When you’re turning 65, an open enrollment period guarantees you can get the standard rate with no increases or exclusions for pre-existing health problems. Unfortunately, the cheapest plans when you’re 65 may not be best-priced plans a decade later.

The pricing model that increases premiums based on age is known as Attained Age Rated. It’s tempting because it really does offer low rates for 65-year-olds. It’s a risk because your premiums will increase not only based on inflation, but just because you inevitably grow older. By the time your premiums are higher than those of other plans based on different pricing models, your health may not allow you to move to less expensive plans. That means you either have to pay higher rates or give up supplementing Medicare and pay for a lot of health care out of your own pocket.

Another pricing model is known as Issue Age Rated, but it’s not very common. Pricing is based on your age when you apply for a plan and rates don’t increase just because you get older. Rates do rise with inflation, though. These plans typically cost less if you apply at a younger age.

A third pricing model may be the most popular because it’s not based on age. Rates are the same for everyone in a designated area independent of their age or gender or even whether they use tobacco. Rates typically start out higher that other pricing models, but that will be different in later years. These plans won’t be the most expensive because their rates won’t be raised to account for your advancing age.

It may not be readily apparent which pricing model has been applied to the plans available in your area. Finding an agent willing to do some research can help. Finding an agent who will compare a lot of plans or a website that allows you to comparison shop quickly and easily is your best bet.