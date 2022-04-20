Finance
Fitness, Fun And Friends – Silver Sneakers Fitness Program
The importance of physical activity for older adults is being studied more frequently, with many conclusions showing that the more active older adults are, the more likely they are able to prevent the onset of diseases. Exercise has proven beneficial in preventing heart disease and to control other conditions such as arthritis and diabetes.
In order for older adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle and help them get the exercise they need, there’s a fun solution older adults are raving about in Utah, called the Healthways SilverSneakers Fitness Program. SilverSneakers is the nation’s leading fitness program designed exclusively for older adults, and is available at no additional cost to eligible Medicare members. In Utah, this program is offered to eligible members of Humana and SecureHorizons by UnitedHealthcare.
This unique program allows older adults to take charge of their health and maintain an active, independent lifestyle. “The long-term health benefits of regular exercise for older adults are compelling,” says Steve Lindstrom, Healthways senior vice president of Active Living. “In addition to helping seniors stay physically healthy, SilverSneakers also offers a great way for them to socialize, meet new friends and have fun.”
Every enrolled member of SilverSneakers receives a membership at any participating fitness center, where members can take advantage of conditioning classes, exercise equipment, pool, sauna and other amenities. At each fitness center, there is a specially trained senior advisor to introduce the member to the program and acquaint the member with the site.
Every site offers customized SilverSneakers classes which allow the member to improve their strength, flexibility, balance and endurance. Additionally, health education seminars and other events that promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle are available.
“It’s those important extras such as social events, health education seminars and health screening for such conditions as high blood pressure, cholesterol and flu shot availability that play such an important role in the overall success of the program,” said Mr. Lindstrom. Members also have the opportunity to take advantage of the national reciprocity feature of the program, which allows access to any of the certified 2,600 plus participating locations across the nation while traveling.
SilverSneakers was designed specifically to encourage Medicareeligible individuals to increase their levels of physical activity and motivate them to continue to be active. As of September 2007, the SilverSneakers program is offered in 49 states at no additional cost to more than 3 million Medicareeligible individuals through its national network.
Finance
How To Avoid Medicare Supplement Insurance Pricing Pitfalls
In general, your age, gender, whether you use tobacco and your zip code factor into what you’ll pay for a Medicare Supplement plan. That’s just the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to pricing schemes for Medicare Supplements. In fact, some people have paid hundreds of dollars more than others for the very same coverage. Don’t depend on the integrity of a salesman. Instead, learn how the industry works so you can find to the best value available.
Medigap Insurance Can Have The Same Coverage For Vastly Different Prices
Since Medicare Supplemental insurance or Medigap plans are standardized to offer the same benefits, it’s logical to expect pricing would also be standardized. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Medigap insurance has been divided into ten different benefit packages designated by letters ranging from A through N. Medigap Plan A has the minimum coverage, but Plan N does not have the most comprehensive coverage. That would be Plan F and Plan C is next.
Standardization means that every Plan A includes the same benefits whether it’s available from a well-known insurer or a relatively unknown insurance company. Paying higher premiums won’t get you extra coverage. You’ll have to change to a plan with a different letter to change your benefits.
In spite of this, insurers do charge inexplicably different prices for Plan A, Plan B, etc. The only way to know you are getting the best rate for the plan you pick is to get estimates from lots of different companies. That’s where the Internet comes in handy. Several websites offer quotes on plans from different companies and frequently provide personal assistance to help you compare plans.
Medigap Plan Pricing Is Not All The Same
Plans can be priced based on three different models and the lowest price may not serve you as well as you’d like. That’s because you’ll have less opportunity to change plans if your health deteriorates over time. When you’re turning 65, an open enrollment period guarantees you can get the standard rate with no increases or exclusions for pre-existing health problems. Unfortunately, the cheapest plans when you’re 65 may not be best-priced plans a decade later.
The pricing model that increases premiums based on age is known as Attained Age Rated. It’s tempting because it really does offer low rates for 65-year-olds. It’s a risk because your premiums will increase not only based on inflation, but just because you inevitably grow older. By the time your premiums are higher than those of other plans based on different pricing models, your health may not allow you to move to less expensive plans. That means you either have to pay higher rates or give up supplementing Medicare and pay for a lot of health care out of your own pocket.
Another pricing model is known as Issue Age Rated, but it’s not very common. Pricing is based on your age when you apply for a plan and rates don’t increase just because you get older. Rates do rise with inflation, though. These plans typically cost less if you apply at a younger age.
A third pricing model may be the most popular because it’s not based on age. Rates are the same for everyone in a designated area independent of their age or gender or even whether they use tobacco. Rates typically start out higher that other pricing models, but that will be different in later years. These plans won’t be the most expensive because their rates won’t be raised to account for your advancing age.
It may not be readily apparent which pricing model has been applied to the plans available in your area. Finding an agent willing to do some research can help. Finding an agent who will compare a lot of plans or a website that allows you to comparison shop quickly and easily is your best bet.
Finance
Insurance Agency Websites, Microsites, Minisites and Landing Pages
Everyone knows what an insurance agency website is, but more granular insurance agency web marketing terms such as microsites, minisites, landing pages and squeeze pages may be somewhat of a mystery to many agents and brokers. What’s the difference between these, and why are they an important aspect of your insurance agency marketing?
Let’s begin with a brief definition of each:
- Microsite: A microsite, which is also known as a landing page, minisite or weblet, is an Internet web design term usually referring to an individual web page. Examples of this might be a web page dedicated to Auto Insurance, Home Owners Insurance, Condo Insurance or Errors & Omissions.
- Minisite: A minisite is a small and focused website dedicated to a specific topic. Most minisites contain just a few pages, though pragmatically they can have as few as one webpage or as many as 20. They are typically a subset of a larger website. For example, the XYZ Insurance Agency website might have 30 pages of content, and have two minsites, one of these dedicated to Transportation Company Insurance (Trucking Insurance Leads), the other dedicated to Benefits and Compliance (Group Benefits Leads).
- Landing Page: A landing page is a single web page that is rendered when a user clicks on a search result, online advertisement, social media link, etc. The landing page is often lead or sales oriented, displaying content directly related to the advertisement, search result or social media link. An example of a landing page might be Florida Yacht Insurance or Professional Liability Insurance for Engineers.
- Squeeze Page: Squeeze pages are landing pages created and designed to capture leads, to increase subscriptions (to newsletters for example), or registration for an event (webinars/seminars), etc. Examples of a Squeeze Page include: Territory Exclusive Insurance Lead Generation Webinar, or PPACA Compliance Newsletter Subscription.
- Weblet: Weblets, a term credited to NASA origin, is similar to a minisite or microsite, though there are a few key differences. It is often maintained by a single individual. It typically provides content which can be downloaded. Weblets are often created to assist non-technical people to help publish professional looking web content without having to know anything about programming.
All of these terms are applicable to insurance agency websites and insurance agency web marketing. They are specific tools purposed to drive traffic, generate inbound leads, and increase subscription and/or event attendance. They are also used to convey subject matter expertise and credibility. If you are an agent or broker seeking to extend reach and drive more qualified inbound leads, microsites, minisites, landing pages and squeeze pages should become part of your vocabulary.
Finance
Don’t Mess With Car Insurance: Avoid The Commotion
In India, as per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, it is compulsory that every vehicle being driven on the road be insured. This car insurance is classified as third-party car insurance and comprehensive car insurance. Though third-party car insurance is mandatory by law, buying a comprehensive policy is only as per one’s wish.
What to consider before buying a car insurance policy
It is rightly said, “Never trouble trouble till trouble troubles you”. However, why be troubled when you can easily analyze your own needs and choose the right cover for your car?
1. Analyze your coverage
Understand and analyze your coverage. Make sure you cover your car adequately. We are not advising you to be covered insufficiently, however paying huge premiums also does not really make sense. For Example, third-party car insurance is mandatory by law. If your car meets with an accident, coverage is guaranteed to the third party only in the event of bodily injuries, permanent disability, and accidental death. What happens to your car now? In this case your assets could be at risk if it had to be a major accident. Hence going for a comprehensive insurance would now make sense to avoid the major repair expenses.
2. Go Shopping
With the variety of Insurance companies available, you can narrow down your search of selecting the correct insurance policy as per your requirement. Some online insurance portals like Coverfox.com provide good comparison of different insurers on the basis of premium, cashless garages, claim settlement ratio etc. By comparing the car insurance policies you save a lot of money since this involves less paper work. You also get a wider range of products. So compare car insurance and give a thumps-up for your wise decision.
3. Pay extra, go for Add-ons
When you own a car, getting it insured is the first step. However, protecting it wisely by going for suitable add-ons becomes like a cherry on cake. Insurance companies provide different add-ons, such as bumper to bumper, paid driver cover, engine protector, roadside-assistance and passenger cover to name a few. In short, you pay a little extra to cover all your risks. However again, check what add-on best suits your car and then opt for one.
4. Free Look Period
Free look period is a time frame decided by the Insurance companies during which you can decide whether to continue the policy or not. If you are unhappy with the policy terms and conditions or with the services of the Insurer, you may go for policy cancellation and ask for full refund.
5. Ask for discounts
Why feel shy to ask for discounts, if it can actually help you save some bucks? You can earn good discounts for being a good driver! The most costly parts of the car like the gear lock, safety equipment’s, air bags etc. can actually benefit the insurer since it reduces the cost thereby giving you rewards for your safe and responsible driving.
6. Keep an eye on the Insured declared Value
Always keep in mind the value of the car before buying the Insurance policy. Insured declared value or the IDV is the factor that decides the premium of the car. Always make sure the premium charged is correct because lower the IDV, lower would be the premium. In the event of total damage, ensure that your IDV is right. If it happens to be incorrect, you would then have to shell out a huge amount from your savings. Hence always declare the correct value of the car.
So avoid the commotion and choose the right coverage. We hope this article was beneficial for you to keep in mind the minute details before buying car insurance for your prized possession.
Fitness, Fun And Friends – Silver Sneakers Fitness Program
JKSSB SI (Sub Inspector) Revised Answer Keys 2022, Check here
Reddit User Tracks Outflow of ETH Worth $114.8M by Ronin Network Hacker
How To Avoid Medicare Supplement Insurance Pricing Pitfalls
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reuniting for biopic based on Nike exec Sonny Vaccaro
Insurance Agency Websites, Microsites, Minisites and Landing Pages
Man arrested in Sunday’s fatal Metrolink shooting
Gov. Evers releases Wisconsin’s first clean energy plan
Unapologetic Roseanne Barr returns, blasts critics: ‘I’m a g–damn American’
Don’t Mess With Car Insurance: Avoid The Commotion
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes