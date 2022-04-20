News
Francisco Lindor’s RBI single in 10th inning gives Mets comeback win over San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of doubleheader
Step one: Come back from a three-run deficit. Step two: Overturned call. Step three: Walk-off win.
Francisco Lindor ripped an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the 10th to give the Mets a 5-4 win over the Giants in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field. The Mets shortstop, who also tied the game in the fifth, was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration.
The Mets improved to 8-3, the second-best record in baseball, to begin their tough series against the Giants. The Amazin’s snapped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.
Pete Alonso turned what could have been an impactful throwing error from Lindor into the final out of the top of the 10th. On a routine grounder, Lindor threw the ball wide to Alonso as the Giants’ potential go-ahead run crossed home plate. But the umpires overturned their original safe call, and an E6, after replay showed Alonso used all 6 feet, 3 inches of his frame to both extend his left arm for the catch while keeping his right foot on the bag. Alonso pumped his arms, the inning was over, and the Mets were set up for their walk-off opportunity.
“Pete staying on the bag there, that’s a really hard play,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “And Lindor seems to be dealing up when we need, just about every time.”
The middle of the Mets infield came up clutch in the fifth inning, but it was the bottom of the order that set the table for a tied game. With the Mets trailing the Giants by three runs, Travis Jankowski turned a routine double play into a fielder’s choice by hustling down the line to reach first safely. No. 9 hitter James McCann followed up with a double to right field, and Jeff McNeil drove them in with a two-run double to right field to end Alex Cobb’s start and cut the Mets’ deficit to 4-3.
Lindor completed the Mets’ comeback with a hustling RBI double to right field that tied the game at 4-4. For anyone else, Lindor’s double may very well have been a single. But the Mets shortstop busted his way to second, losing his helmet along the way, and fist-pumping once he got there. As if that wasn’t enough, Lindor shot right back up and immediately stole third base.
Megill wasn’t throwing 99 mph fastballs against the Giants like he was in his first two starts of the year against the Nationals and Phillies. But he recovered well enough that his third outing of the season will be remembered for the bounce-back effort and grit that kept the Mets in the game.
The right-hander opened his start with a five-pitch first inning, thanks to San Francisco hacking at his pitches early and often. It was the first time a Mets pitcher recorded a five-pitch first inning since Noah Syndergaard did it in 2017 against the Nationals. “They were in full ambush mode,” Showalter said of the Giants’ game plan against Megill.
Joc Pederson ended Megill’s scoreless streak of 17.1 innings, dating back to Sept. 24, 2021, when the Giants left fielder led off the second with a home run to straightaway center. Megill allowed three more hits in that inning, with each coming on his 94-mph fastball. Though the Giants put up four runs against Megill by the end of the third inning, he settled down to retire his final five batters of the afternoon, leaving the final nine-plus outs of Game 1 in the bullpen’s hands.
“I’m glad I was able to go back out for the sixth,” said Megill, adding he was happy to save another arm in the bullpen by doing so. “Look what happened. Came back and we won. It’s awesome.”
Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino all put up zeroes in the seventh, eighth, ninth inning and 10th innings, respectively.
Kevin Durant ready to bounce back after subpar Game 1: ‘I know what I did. I wish I had played better.’
BOSTON – Kevin Durant missed 15 shots and turned the ball over six times in the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
But the Nets only lost by one on a broken-play, buzzer-beating game-winner from Jayson Tatum.
As a result, it’s difficult to strike a balance: Yes, the Nets had some glaring shortcomings in Sunday’s loss. The Celtics bullied them with physicality on the defensive end and won the rebound margin by 13.
But Durant, revered as one of basketball’s great equalizers, had an uncharacteristically poor game by his own measure.
“I know what I did. I wish I had played better,” he said after Tuesday’s Nets practice at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion. “We probably would have won the game, but I can’t let it get in the way too much.”
Instead, Durant said, the Nets want to look at the big picture, which isn’t his shooting efficiency or his carelessness with the ball, but a seven-game playoff series against the Celtics in its totality.
“It’s a thin line you are trying to cross when you want to focus on you and try to be the best you can, but also realize it’s a team game,” he said. “It’s good going through tough games. You try to evaluate and move on from them.”
The Nets, for what it’s worth, don’t believe the Celtics played their best basketball, either, and it’s why merely chalking this game up to Durant’s poor shooting could be fool’s gold. Four Celtics scored 20 or more, but their team as a whole only generated 17 bench points. They turned the ball over 14 times to 16 for the Nets and also fumbled a 15-point third-quarter lead.
“I think we look at this as we had a great opportunity to win the game, but did not play well,” said head coach Steve Nash. “I think the Celtics are probably looking at it, they didn’t play great either. So they were able to get across the line at the buzzer, but I’m not sure either team looks at the game and says they played great.”
But in a game where Kyrie Irving scored 39 points while flipping off and cursing out Celtics fans – a gesture that earned him a $50,000 fine from the league on Tuesday – Durant’s 9-of-24 shooting night for just 23 points left a sour taste in the team’s mouth.
“I think we can improve some of the looks, but I think a lot of the looks are ones Kevin is able to handle and make,” said Nash. “So I wouldn’t overreact there. Kevin can play better and will play better. It’s our job to help him, but Kevin knows how to adjust.
“Look, the Celtics did a great job. They made it difficult, but I wouldn’t say that Kevin’s going to have too many days like that where he struggles,” Nash continued. “He’s a winner, he’s an incredible talent, he’s able to adjust. And I know he’s excited to get back on the floor.”
Durant is a walking bucket who would have led the NBA in scoring with 29.9 points per game had he played enough games to qualify for the league’s leaderboard. Against a scrambling, blitzing, trapping Celtics defense, he started Game 1 just 2-of-10 from the field in the first half before finding his footing in the third quarter. Three of his six turnovers came in the first quarter.
“That physicality they got their hands on some basketballs, some 50-50 balls which was able to get them some fast break points,” Durant said, noting that he liked the shots he got, the flow of the offense and the ball movement the Nets played with in Game 1. “It’s just a matter of when they swarm you with their length when you drive and they put their hands in the passing lanes and stuff, you gotta be more conscious of that. That’s what they’re really good at. If we keep the ball in our hands and get a good shot up every time down, we put ourselves in a good position.”
Durant, a four-time scoring champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP, said he hopes to build on the rhythm he found in the second half when his jumper started falling. More importantly, he wants the team to continue to play well because in a game where his shot was broken in the first half, the Nets still had a chance to win at the end of the night.
“Just keep playing,” he said. “Bad games happen. Off shooting nights happen.
“In hindsight, you could watch every play throughout the game and say that when you lose by a point. It’s easy to go back and look at each play, but if we consistently play with energy and effort on both ends of the floor, I think we put ourselves in a good position regardless of anything. That’s pretty much how we try to approach games.”
Urban League plans to open business center in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis announced its plan to transform an over 100-year-old building into an entrepreneurship and women’s business center.
The new business center will be located near Natural Bridge and Newstead in north St. Louis. It’s the same building that formerly housed the old Mound City Bank and later Commerce Bank.
“From these bare walls and this very strong structure that was built 100 years ago, what will arise here is the National Urban League’s 13th entrepreneurship center building,” said Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League.
The center will provide technical assistance, strategic planning, customized workshops, access to funding, and other support for dozens of business owners — whether they are just starting out or seeking to expand.
“The National Urban League and Urban League affiliates have been long recognized as a job connector, connecting people to job opportunities. Why are we focused on African American businesses? Because they’ve been marginalized and ignored,” said Morial.
The old building was purchased by Commerce Bank in the 1970s. Some years ago, it moved out when they built a drive-through facility across the street.
Commerce has now donated the massive old building to the Urban League. The bank believes it’s an investment in small businesses in St. Louis.
“Small businesses really do form the backbone of this community and the economy, and that’s true for black and brown-owned business of which there are too few,” said John Kemper, the president and CEO of Commerce Bancshares Incorporated.
Commerce Bank will also pay for renovations to the building to make it into a center to help small businesses. A grand opening will take place later this year
Nets won’t match Celtics’ size, will seek more Curry, be tougher on Tatum
BOSTON – Nets head coach Steve Nash does not plan on matching the Celtics’ size with size of his own. He does, however, plan on his team matching its opponent’s physicality.
The Celtics’ pair of big men, Al Horford and Daniel Theis, wrecked the Nets on the glass in their Game 1 victory at the TD Garden. Horford grabbed five offensive rebounds, Theis grabbed four, and the Celtics out-rebounded the Nets, 43-29, while also winning the battle on the offensive glass, 14-5.
Even though the Nets have several capable big men on the roster behind Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton – including decorated former All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldrdige, as well as rookie glass cleaner Day’Ron Sharpe – Nash pushed back on the idea of matching the Celtics’ size with size of the his own.
“(If we) add size and (then we) take away shooting, speed, pace, space, scoring,” Nash said. “So it’s something right now we’re not talking about.”
Though they’re not talking about matching the Celtics’ size, the Nets are talking about the rebounding margin and how they can improve, especially if they’re not going to play multiple bigs at one time.
Bruce Brown, who finished with just one rebound in 37 minutes in Game 1, said the Nets simply need to box out.
“Go down and help,” Brown said. “We watched film. Sometimes Patty (Mills) was by himself, a few guys were by themselves on Horford, so we’ve gotta come down and help them.”
Nets star Kevin Durant added that no one player can fix the Nets’ rebounding struggles given the makeup of the nine-man rotation Nash deploys on a nightly basis.
“Come in collectively, hit bodies and get to the glass,” Durant said. “We know we are a smaller team compared to a lot of other teams. So it’s a group effort to come in and rebond and we’ve done it. So, we’ve had games where we’ve had games where we came back and rebounded pretty well against bigger teams, so we have to do that more.”
Being more physical with the Celtics, however, is something the entire team can agree will help the Nets for the rest of this first-round series.
“They were really physical with us. They didn’t let (us get) anything easy. We turned the ball over a lot. We’ll take care of that. It could have been a different game,” said Brown. “Really the same thing they do to us, we’ve got to do to them. Make it tougher for (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown to catch the ball, deny some catches and just be physical.”
ADD MORE CURRY
Sharpshooter Seth Curry scored or assisted on each of the Nets’ first six points in Game 1 and scored seven points in his first eight minutes. He finished the game with just nine points and didn’t touch the ball as often the remainder of the game. After starting 3-of-3 from the field, Curry missed his next four shots.
Nash said some of the dropoff in Curry’s touches are part of the randomness in basketball where some players go stretches with more looks than other stretches, but also said “if it continues, maybe we do need to look into ways to get him more involved.”
Durant agreed that Curry did not touch the ball enough, but said the Nets need to rebound and get stops and get out in transition and drive to the basket to create better looks for both Curry and Patty Mills.
“Seth started off nice, and you’ve gotta call his number a little bit more and that’s just the flow of the game, the feel of the game,” he said. “We’ll see how it flows the next game. Those guys play extremely hard without having to touch the ball. They gave us everything they had on the defensive side of the ball. So hopefully next game we get everyone more involved.”
TOUGH ON TATUM
Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored 31 points in Game 1, and Durant said there’s no one player who can shut him down.
“I think it’s a group effort. He’s obviously going to produce every night. That’s just who he is, how he’s established himself in the league is that he’s going to find a way to get his,” Durant said. “I think it’s just making it tough. The playoffs are about making it as tough as you can. These guys are here for a reason. All the best players (are) playing at this time of the year. It’s about making it as tough as you can.”
