Frying Pan River Fly Fishing Report
Nice, after work I went out to Fly Fish the Frying Pan river. I fished pt’s and a red emerger midge dropper to no avail, with the ensuing darkness I switched to the ubiquitous pink worm. Four casts later…… boom the hit. Thinking I must have tail hooked a decent fish as he is heading upriver at a swift pace straining the tenuous 6x. Hmm… really far upstream into the rapids powerful sloping back coming out in the shallow spots, then the brief look……. yee haw big powerful rainbow! This one is worth bringing in. So imagine me in Dockers, a sweater and dress shoes slogging upstream through rapids trying for the better part of 15 minutes to land this beautiful specimen. Finally he tires and I manage to get him in. He is from the tip of my finger to my elbow in length and nice girth with beautiful coloration, and most importantly POW right in the kisser! One of the best non Taylor fish I have ever caught. I Can’t wait for office run at lunch tomorrow.
Lunch the next day was fairly productive with about a 16″ bow on copper midge emerger. But still somehow shockingly hungry!!! Imagine that. Later an overcast blustery spring evening,and the water is up and a little darker. Office run has its usual tree menace, as well as more than its share of rig problems. The trout however are rapacious devouring C.E.’s with a vengeance, two on in an hour, but one takes the opportunity to run me downstream into some sticks escaping unscathed by spitting the barbless hook after couple of good runs. The other, a bruiser of formidable size reminds me to check my knots before every session and escapes with $2.75 worth of facial piercings much to my (not to mention his) chagrin. Heading back to check the fax machine on business I revel in the blessings of life!
Welcome to Colorado, frigid micro blizzard conditions gives way to sun and cold. Erie yellow spooky storm light. Fishing is spotty with a definite increase in flows, and the water very cold. Fish are spotted but the dreaded skunk on the day. I might have to go back out in these poor conditions, and I don’t know what hurts more me hands or I pride! The neighbor’s kids eye me suspiciously as I jump up and down from the cold, they don’t particularly care for my love of my new found hole. East coast frigid cold, gosh darn it! One must take a day off here and there or even the funest activities can seem like work.
My fly and rig habit Is becoming large enough to fund food and medicine for the whole 1st grade at an elementary school in the third world. Good luck today however as the skunk snap is broken 2 good bows on a 14 gold ribbed hare’s ear fished wet and one on a cue. Did a little surgery on the last nice 18 in bow that fell for the hare’s, the jewelry seemed fairly fresh and was barbless with about 12in of 5x tailing. That does not make me feel so good about the few long distance releases of late.
Work or fishing? What would any sane angler do with 1 hr left of daylight! Nice day little windy though. After fishing the pan for the last week or so I moved downstream catching a couple through motel flats. Dang you forget how powerful the big water is. Working down to the main bridge I hook something… you forget the large effect that the heavy current has even on smaller fish. Spring is here and there is storm clouds of Baetis, not pesky or murderous like the bugs in Alaska but like soft malleable clouds of flying trout food. The other telltale sign of spring is the heavy bodied rocky mountain white fish that festoons my line somewhat like a grocery bag half full of water. Not fighting like a trout, but a load to bring in anyhow.
Success with something new prince nymph in size 14, also secret weapons the new highly touted super nymph seemed magic today. One fish jumped three feet in the air. More smaller browns today with one good rainbow. Tired and going home but one day closer to the 100 water days.
Fished four rivers Friday, including Pan, Fork Crystal, and The Gunnison. Gunnison early sat. Was productive with streamers… North Platte specials (cone heads) big buggers copper and black. Hares ears and micro black midges were the order at the east portal below the roller dam. I cross below the roller dam and hang on to my waders for my life. Went for a nice refreshing Giardia chocked swim later in the day. Individual on the bank says “I’ve seen some other people swim there but you’re the only one I’ve seen made it!” I reply I was all state in high school, choking and spitting water. Partner JW falls over laughing.
Sunday morning I tied into monster bow fishing with Size 4 Space Invader on a sink tip on a downstream he spat me with two super spectacular upstream jumps. Jw is impressed and highly motivated. Hiking and wading is murderous, with sprained ankles a distinct possibility. Keep moving downstream on the far side to the up and over we go ‘up’ but not over as time and water are both tight and my knee is throbbing like mad. Good camping right before it gets ugly boating wise, before the up and over. If one had a jet boat or raft with motor it would go.
Tried to go fish the north fork and the smith fork on the way home but neither had any water in them. North fork was silty tepid cesspool; smith fork had promise at Crawford but no water. If you need lodging for fishing the Frying Pan River check with Kim at Frying Pan River Rentals 970-379-4559 she has a great place for rent or check it out at [http://fryingpanriverrentals.info/]
What Type of Disability Insurance Is Right for Me?
In the event of an accident, injury or illness that prevents you from working, disability insurance provides you with a percentage of your income. But not every disability insurance policy is the same. In fact, almost all of them will compensate different percentages of your income (generally between 50 and 70 per cent), along with different elimination periods and benefit periods. Elimination periods refers to the length of time to wait before your benefits kick in. Benefits periods refers to the length of time benefits will be payable, which depends on your disability and the policy you take out.
Most plans have a start date ranging from 30 days to 120 days after a disability has occurred. Coverage generally focuses on sickness or injury, and your plan cannot change without your permission until you are 65 years old.
In general, experts agree that disability insurance is a must for people, whether you are on a group plan with an employer or you take out an individual policy for yourself. But with so many plans available, it is important to understand the differences among each. Here’s a breakdown of the major disability insurance types available:
• Group Disability Plans: This is the most common type of disability insurance plan and they are typically offered through your employer. The lowest tier of group coverage is often focused on affordability, which is beneficial, but it does mean that the benefits and payouts can vary drastically. Bear in mind that group plans generally will not cover your income levels significantly, and this can be difficult in times when you cannot work. They also often have monthly or annual caps on the dollar amount that will be paid, and set up maximum timeframes that may be shorter than what you require. Group plans should always be read carefully since you can often discover that what you may have thought you would be getting is quite different from what you actually get.
• Individual Disability Plans: If you are without a group plan or do not like your group plan, you can always opt for an individual disability insurance policy. Without a group, pricing is often very different and will be tailored to your unique situation and needs, which can be both a benefit and drawback. In general, plans are cheaper if you are young, healthy, and work a low-risk job compared to if you are older, in poor health, or work a job that is considered high risk for disability. Still, looking at your individual options means that you could find a plan that fits your needs, wants and budget more-so than a group plan. Doing the research could result in a better policy and position for yourself.
• Creditor disability insurance: Disability insurance is now commonly attached to debts, like car loans, leases, mortgages and lines of credit. With creditor disability insurance, your financial institution buys a group policy, and you become part of the policy when you take out a loan with that institution. These policies make loan payments on your behalf rather than sending the money directly to you.
While group plans are less expensive in general, individual plans offer better coverage and can be tailored to your specific needs, including better terms and conditions when compared to a group plan. Remember that premiums, terms and conditions are locked in until you turn 65, unless changes are made with your express permission. Individual plans are an excellent option for self-employed individuals, as well as professionals and executives, since they can have an “own occupation” definition of disability. That means an insurance company cannot force you to work in another occupation based on your experience and training, an important feature for many professionals. Professionals should be wary of association disability plans, since terms, conditions and rates for these group policies can change at any time, and often do.
If you are in need of disability insurance, be sure to do your research on any policy you take out or are currently under.
Avoid "Buying" Mutual Fund Dividends
At this time of year, you need to be aware of the ex-dividend date of any mutual funds you plan on purchasing. If you heed this advice, you avoid some nasty tax and investment performance consequences.
To explain why, let me first define “ex-dividend date”. On the ex-dividend date, all registered owners of a mutual fund become eligible to receive any declared dividends and capital gains distributions. If you do not own the fund by that date, you do not receive the payout. You also want to keep in mind the distribution date. After that date, you can go ahead and buy your shares without the negative impact on the NAV (Net Asset Value).
At this time of year (Oct – Dec), most mutual funds declare their dividend and capital gains distributions. You have nothing to worry about if you want to buy stock. Such distributions do not impact the share price. However, if you own mutual funds you need to consider the impact of this distribution on the NAV or share value. On the day of the distribution, you will see the NAV of your mutual fund shares drop by the declared dollar amount. In industry parlance, we call this “buying dividends”.
Here’s how it works. Throughout the year, the cash from dividends paid by stocks within the fund and capital gains realized from the sale of assets either accumulates adding to the fund’s cash balance or gets reinvested in equities by the fund manager. At the end of the year, the fund must distribute at least 95% (?) of the dividends/realized capital gains not reinvested in new securities. Typically, funds declare this distribution in the months of October and November.
At the end of the year, the NAV of the fund reflects the value of all the investments it contains plus the starting cash balance and the accumulated cash resulting from dividends and capital gains. When the fund manger distributes the dividends and capital gains, the NAV drops a corresponding amount. That’s fine for the people who have owned the fund most of the year. They enjoyed the NAV appreciation that resulted from the growth of the investment, the dividends, and the realized capital gains. An investor who buys just before the ex-dividend and distribution dates has purchased cash value. When the fund distributes the cash, the new shareholder sees the value of her fund shared decrease, receives back part of her investment, and then gets to pay taxes on in essence her own money! Not a good deal.
A look at an example will show why you want to avoid buying dividends. Suppose the ex-dividend date is tomorrow and you buy shares at a NAV of $25. The fund declares a dividend of $3.00 per share. Doing so means that tomorrow the fund distributes $3.00 of the NAV so your shares are now worth $22 instead of the original $25. You now owe taxes on $3.00 per share even though you didn’t enjoy the price appreciation you would have had if you had purchased at the beginning of the year.
You can see that you lose in this situation. You should avoid buying dividends. Instead, wait until after the after the distribution date to purchase your shares. Then you will get to enjoy any price appreciate throughout the year and not pay taxes on the return of your own cash!
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
If you’ve ever listened to Warren Buffett talk about investing, you’ve heard him mention the idea of a company’s moat. The moat is a simple way of describing a company’s competitive advantages. Company’s with a strong competitive advantage have large moats, and therefore higher profit margins. And investors should always be concerned with profit margins.
This article looks at a methodology called the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In his book Competitive Strategy, Harvard professor Michael Porter describes five forces affecting the profitability of companies. These are the five forces he noted:
- Intensity of rivalry amongst existing competitors
- Threat of entry by new competitors
- Pressure from substitute products
- Bargaining power of buyers (customers)
- Bargaining power of suppliers
These five forces, taken together, give us insight into a company’s competitive position, and its profitability.
Rivals
Rivals are competitors within an industry. Rivalry in the industry can be weak, with few competitors that don’t compete very aggressively. Or it can be intense, with many competitors fighting in a cut-throat environment.
Factors affecting the intensity of rivalry are:
- Number of firms – more firms will lead to increased competition.
- Fixed costs – with high fixed costs as a percentage of total cost, companies must sell more products to cover those costs, increasing market competition.
- Product differentiation – Products that are relatively the same will compete based on price. Brand identification can reduce rivalry.
New Entrants
One of the defining characteristics of competitive advantage is the industry’s barrier to entry. Industries with high barriers to entry are usually too expensive for new firms to enter. Industries with low barriers to entry, are relatively cheap for new firms to enter.
The threat of new entrants rises as the barrier to entry is reduced in a marketplace. As more firms enter a market, you will see rivalry increase, and profitability will fall (theoretically) to the point where there is no incentive for new firms to enter the industry.
Here are some common barriers to entry:
- Patents – patented technology can be a huge barrier preventing other firms from joining the market.
- High cost of entry – the more it will cost to get started in an industry, the higher the barrier to entry.
- Brand loyalty – when brand loyalty is strong within an industry, it can be difficult and expensive to enter the market with a new product.
Substitute Products
This is probably the most overlooked, and therefore most damaging, element of strategic decision making. It’s imperative that business owners (us) not only look at what the company’s direct competitors are doing, but what other types of products people could buy instead.
When switching costs (the costs a customer incurs to switch to a new product) are low the threat of substitutes is high. As is the case when dealing with new entrants, companies may aggressively price their products to keep people from switching. When the threat of substitutes is high, profit margins will tend to be low.
Buyer Power
There are two types of buyer power. The first is related to the customer’s price sensitivity. If each brand of a product is similar to all the others, then the buyer will base the purchase decision mainly on price. This will increase the competitive rivalry, resulting in lower prices, and lower profitability.
The other type of buyer power relates to negotiating power. Larger buyers tend to have more leverage with the firm, and can negotiate lower prices. When there are many small buyers of a product, all other things remaining equal, the company supplying the product will have higher prices and higher margins. Conversely, if a company sells to a few large buyers, those buyers will have significant leverage to negotiate better pricing.
Some factors affecting buyer power are:
- Size of buyer – larger buyers will have more power over suppliers.
- Number of buyers – when there are a small number of buyers, they will tend to have more power over suppliers. The Department of Defense is an example of a single buyer with a lot of power over suppliers.
- Purchase quantity – When a customer purchases a large quantity of a suppliers output, it will exercise more power over the supplier.
Supplier Power
Buyer power looks at the relative power a company’s customers has over it. When multiple suppliers are producing a commoditized product, the company will make its purchase decision based mainly on price, which tends to lower costs. On the other hand, if a single supplier is producing something the company has to have, the company will have little leverage to negotiate a better price.
Size plays a factor here as well. If the company is much larger than its suppliers, and purchases in large quantities, then the supplier will have very little power to negotiate. Using Wal-Mart as an example, we find that suppliers have no power because Wal-Mart purchases in such large quantities.
A few factors that determine supplier power include:
- Supplier concentration – The fewer the number of suppliers for a given product, the more power they will have over the company.
- Switching costs – suppliers become more powerful as the cost to change to another supplier increases.
- Uniqueness of product – suppliers that produce products specifically for a company will have more power than commodity suppliers.
It’s important to analyze these five forces and their affect on companies we want to invest in. The Porter Five Forces Analysis will give you a good explanation for the profitability of an industry, and the firms within it. If you want to know why a company is able, or unable, to make a decent profit, this is the first analysis you should do.
