Gerrit Cole pulled in second inning of game against Tigers after allowing two runs and walking four hitters in the inning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time Luis Arraez showed up to the park and found his name penciled in at first base in a regular season game, he was 17 years old, playing in the Dominican Summer League.

That is, until Tuesday.

The Twins have been preparing Arraez for the possibility with manager Rocco Baldelli first mentioning it publicly at the end of last season. Arraez briefly saw some time there in spring training this March, too. Now, the Twins have put that plan into action.

“We talked about his versatility and having that possibility of having his bat in the lineup as much as we possibly can with that,” assistant bench/infield coach Tony Diaz said. “Last year, we talked about it, but this year spring training, that came to fruition, the actual work. And he’s a ballplayer, so he looks good out there. Obviously he’s going to have to get the experience. But as far as the reps and practice and all that, I have no concerns.”

Arraez, the proud owner of a first base mitt since 2019, found himself there on Tuesday with Miguel Sanó getting a day off and Alex Kirilloff, the Twins’ other option at first, on the injured list with a wrist injury.

He has gotten some pointers from Sanó, himself a converted third baseman, as he has adapted and gotten more reps at the new position.

“I just put in my mind to be ready to go play whatever position because I’m utility, so I’ve got to play everywhere,” Arraez said. “I just got my outfield glove, my third base glove, second base and now I’ve got my first base glove. So just got to be ready.”

Baldelli said they had talked to Arraez earlier in the week about playing first base, though it didn’t wind up happening on that specific day. It did on Tuesday for what Baldelli predicted won’t be the last time.

“At some point, whenever anyone’s playing a new position, there’s never an ideal time to put someone over there and try something that you haven’t done before,” Baldelli said. “You just have to do it, and we’re at that point, and I think he’s plenty confident to go over there and go play.”

Arraez’s versatility has helped keep his bat in the lineup even without a set position. Arraez has seen most of his playing time at third base this season, with some second base sprinkled in, as well as a couple of turns as the team’s designated hitter.

Last year, Arraez played some left field, too, though the Twins have expressed a preference to keep him in the infield.

“He’s kind of one of those easy students,” Diaz said. “They just observe, they pick up things and he’s in tune with the game. And most of the time, that’s all you need.”

INJURY UPDATES

Kirilloff, who received a cortisone shot on Thursday, rejoined the Twins in Kansas City, where he has resumed baseball activities. While magnetic resonance imaging did not reveal any structural damage in his right wrist, which was surgically repaired last year, Kirilloff had been playing through wrist pain before landing on the injured list last week.

“He’s going to be taking part in, I think, everything that we do on the field as far as defensive work and getting his body moving and kind of getting back in the swing of things, and I believe he’s going to be taking some swings, too,” Baldelli said. “I’m glad he’s going to start moving around and start feeling like a baseball player again.”

Byron Buxton (knee) was out of the lineup again on Tuesday, but Baldelli said he was going to begin taking swings and moving around. Baldelli also said Sonny Gray (hamstring) will throw one to two bullpens before returning but said pregame that they have not scheduled Gray’s first bullpen.

BRIEFLY

The Twins and Baseball For All announced the state’s first-ever girls baseball tournament, which is set to take place in June. Registration is open for girls aged from 7-14 is open on the Twins’ official website. The Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational will be held at Dunning Sports Complex in St. Paul.