Gold Price Today: Gold becomes cheaper, silver prices also fall, check latest price

Gold rates also continue to fluctuate amid global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Today on Tuesday, gold fell by Rs 317 to Rs 53,177 per 10 grams in the national capital. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,494 per 10 grams.

There was a fall in the price of silver in the Delhi bullion market today. Its price declined by Rs 476. Due to this, the price of silver fell to Rs 69,984 per kg in the Delhi bullion market today. In the last trading session, it had closed at Rs 70,460 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at $ 1,979 an ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.91 an ounce. Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC, said, “Gold prices remained stable at $1,979 an ounce, with a marginal rise in spot gold prices in Comex on Tuesday.

How can you check purity

If you want to check the purity of gold, then an app has been made by the government for this. With the ‘BIS Care app’, customers can check the purity of gold. Through this app, not only can you check the purity of gold, but you can also make any complaint related to it.