Gold Price Today: Gold becomes cheaper, silver prices also fall, check latest price
Gold rates also continue to fluctuate amid global uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. Today on Tuesday, gold fell by Rs 317 to Rs 53,177 per 10 grams in the national capital. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 53,494 per 10 grams.
There was a fall in the price of silver in the Delhi bullion market today. Its price declined by Rs 476. Due to this, the price of silver fell to Rs 69,984 per kg in the Delhi bullion market today. In the last trading session, it had closed at Rs 70,460 per kg.
In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at $ 1,979 an ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.91 an ounce. Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC, said, “Gold prices remained stable at $1,979 an ounce, with a marginal rise in spot gold prices in Comex on Tuesday.
How can you check purity
If you want to check the purity of gold, then an app has been made by the government for this. With the ‘BIS Care app’, customers can check the purity of gold. Through this app, not only can you check the purity of gold, but you can also make any complaint related to it.
Woman’s body found in East St. Louis after a shooting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A body was found at around 6:50 am today after a report of a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois. The Public Safety Enforcement Group found a 37-year-old woman’s body near the intersection of 27th Street at Louisiana Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone who has a tip for investigators should call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Reds angry at Luke Voit for concussing catcher with ‘dirty as f—’ slide
Former Yankee Luke Voit may not be producing with the bat in his new role as the Padres’ full-time DH, but he’s still delivering big hits at the plate.
Trying to score from first on a double early in the Padres’ win over the Reds Tuesday night, Voit was beat by several steps. With home-plate collisions largely banned, Voit tried a creative method of jarring the ball loose: sliding but hitting the catcher with his arms high.
It didn’t work, as Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson held on to the ball and Voit was out. But the hit did injure Stephenson — who’s now in the concussion protocols for at least seven days — and make the Reds angry. Very angry.
“Not too often that you see a runner slide and grab someone’s head and slam it to the ground like that…it looked like a wrestling move to Tyler’s head,” shortstop Kyle Farmer said.
Former Padre and current Red Tommy Pham was far more direct, and offered a solution arguably safer than drilling Voit with a pitch.
“The way his hands hit him, it was dirty as f—k,” Pham said. “If Luke wants to settle it, I get down really well. Anything. Muay Thai, whatever. Like I said, I’ve got an owner here who will let me use his facility. So f—k ‘em. I’m out.”
Voit, listed at 6-3, 255 pounds, said he “wasn’t trying to take him out or anything,” but, ah, gee, “I guess my elbow just kind of smoked his head a little bit.”
“I didn’t have a problem with the slide,” Reds manager David Bell said. “But it’s a helpless feeling when one of your players gets hit in the head and they’re lying there. It’s scary for me.”
Stephenson obviously couldn’t talk to reporters after the game. But tweeting from concussion protocols, he said:
“Only thing that matters is he was out.”
Jerry West demands retraction of ‘deliberately false’ ‘Winning Time’ portrayal
“Winning Time’s” version of Jerry West is a missed shot, according to the Los Angeles Lakers legend himself.
The former player-turned-head coach-turned-general manager has demanded a retraction and public apology for his depiction in the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” based on Jeff Pearlman’s book about the Showtime Lakers, calling it “a baseless and malicious assault” that “falsely and cruelly portrays Mr. West as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic” and “bears no resemblance to the real man.”
“The portrayal of NBA icon and L.A. Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is fiction pretending to be fact — a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family,” his lawyer, Skip Miller, said in a letter sent Tuesday night to HBO and producer Adam McKay and obtained by ESPN.
“Contrary to the baseless portrayal in the HBO series, Jerry had nothing but love for and harmony with the Lakers organization, and in particular owner Dr. Jerry Buss, during an era in which he assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history.”
Attached to the letter were testimonials from friends and colleagues, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Claire Rothman, played in the show by Solomon Hughes and Gaby Hoffmann, respectively.
In “Winning Time,” West, played by Jason Clarke, is angry and often drunk, throwing trophies and golf clubs as he loses his tenuous grasp on the team. The real West also took particular fault with the show’s depiction of him and Magic Johnson, whose drafting he opposed.
“It shows Jerry launching into expletive-filled tirades about the decision to draft Magic, implying that Jerry had personal animus against Magic. Worse, the show implies that Jerry tried to sabotage the drafting of Magic Johnson,” the letter reads. “This never happened. All Jerry did was point out that Sidney Moncrief was a prolific scorer and that the Lakers should consider him. It was not Jerry’s decision who to draft. It was the owner (Jack Kent Cooke) who made the call.”
West’s lawyers have demanded a retraction within two weeks and an apology to West.
Neither representatives for HBO nor McKay immediately returned a request for comment from the Daily News Wednesday.
“Winning Time,” which airs Sunday nights on HBO, was recently renewed for a second season.
