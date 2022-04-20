News
Hawks’ Trae Young laments lack of foul calls, notes officials allowing Heat to be ‘as physical as they are’
It is either a loser’s lament or playing it forward, but, either, way, Trae Young very much went there with his Atlanta Hawks down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in this best-of-seven NBA opening-round series.
When it doubt, officiate it out. And out loud.
So in the wake of watching the Heat close 25 of 29 from the foul line in their 115-105 victory on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, in a game the Hawks went 11 of 14 on free throws, Young went for the uncommon denominator.
“I mean, it’s tough,” the All-Star guard said, with the series now idle until Friday’s 7 p.m. Game 3 at State Farm Arena. “Obviously, we feel like we let one slide. You can’t let it linger too far. I mean, we’ve got another game in a couple days. So, obviously we felt like that one slipped away.”
And then came a comment clearly meant to send a message to Friday’s officiating crew.
“I mean,” he said, “if the refs are going to let them be as physical as they are and not call fouls, I’m mean it’s going to be hard to really do anything, anyway.
“Got to be a little bit better with knowing where we got to be and just be ready to take care of home.”
Not only did the Heat outscore the Hawks by 14 from the line in Game 2, but Heat forward Jimmy Butler personally went 11 of 24 in his 45-point performance, a career postseason high.
Young, by contrast, closed 3 of 4 from the line.
As a matter of perspective, Young averaged 7.3 free-throw attempts per game this season, with a career 7.4 average. He averaged 8.4 per game in last year’s run by the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals. Young was 6 of 7 from the line in Atlanta’s 115-91 Game 1 loss on Sunday night, a night he was limited to eight points. He scored 25 Tuesday, both down from his 28.4 regular-season average.
“I mean they were doing pretty much the same things,” he said of the Heat defense remaining in lockstep from Game 1, “being aggressive and being in their gaps, forcing us to make threes, really not letting us get into the basket and into the paint.
“We all have to get to our spots a little bit better.”
Of course, there also was another glaring number, with Young closing Tuesday night with a career-high 10 turnovers, the most ever by a Heat opponent in the playoffs.
“I have to do a better job, obviously, of taking care of the ball and being stronger with the ball,” he said. “Just have to get back and watch the tape.”
()
News
Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll
By DAVE KOLPACK
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold.
The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.
Interviews for the poll were conducted Thursday to Monday, shortly before a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. Airlines and airports immediately scrapped their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.
The Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing the mask requirement, and the Justice Department announced on Tuesday that it will not appeal the ruling unless the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines it’s still necessary.
The poll shows a wide partisan divide on the issue. Among Democrats, 80% favor and just 5% oppose the requirement. Among Republicans, 45% are opposed compared with 33% in favor, with 22% saying neither.
Vicki Pettus, who recently moved from Frankfort, Kentucky, to Clearwater, Florida, to be near her grandchildren, said she enjoys the view of Old Tampa Bay but doesn’t like the “very lackadaisical attitude” by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, about masking. She said she will continue to wear her mask to protect against the coronavirus, including around her 55-and-older home community and on the plane when she travels to Kentucky in a few weeks.
“Especially in a plane where that air is recirculating,” said Pettus, 71, an independent who leans toward the Democratic Party. “I think people are really dumb not to wear their mask. But, hey, that’s their decision, and if they want to get sick that’s fine. I’m not going to.”
But Kriste Lee, who works in sales in South Florida, can’t wait to fly mask-free the next time she travels next month.
“I really wish I was on a plane when they made that announcement,” said Lee, 47. “I would have been dancing up and down the aisle.”
The continued support among Americans overall for mandating masks on transportation comes even as worries about COVID-19 are among their lowest points of the past two years. Just 20% now say they’re very or extremely worried that they or a family member will be infected. That’s down slightly since 25% said the same just a month ago and from 36% in December and January as the omicron variant was raging. Another 33% now say they are somewhat worried, while 48% say they’re not worried at all.
Count Betty Harp, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, as among the “very worried” and not because she’s turning 84 next month. She said she takes care of her large house and yard by herself, does a lot of canning and is in “fantastic health for my age.” But she’s lost a lot of friends and family to the virus, which has killed nearly 1 million people in the United States.
“I know COVID is still here. It’s still around,” said Harp, who described herself as a Republican-leaning independent. “I think we should all be wearing masks for a little while longer.”
In another AP-NORC poll conducted last month, 44% of Americans still said they were often or always wearing face masks outside their homes, though that was down significantly from 65% who said that at the beginning of the year.
The latest poll also shows about half of Americans favor requiring masks for workers who interact with the public, compared with about 3 in 10 opposed. Support is similar for requiring people at crowded public events such as concerts, sporting events and movies to wear masks.
On these, too, there are significant partisan divides. Seventy-two percent of Democrats favor requiring people attending crowded public events to wear masks, while among Republicans, 25% are in favor and 49% are opposed. The numbers are similar for requiring masks for public-facing workers.
Lee, who said she doesn’t “do politics,” wondered aloud why people are complaining about the judge’s ruling and said nobody is stopping anyone from wearing masks if they want to.
“We all have our beliefs and obviously different views,” said Lee, who is unvaccinated. “Mine are definitely different from the people who are angry and upset.”
Employed Americans are divided on whether people working in person at their own workplaces should be required to wear masks. Thirty-four percent say they’re in favor of that requirement, 33% are opposed and 33% are neither in favor nor opposed. Among workers who are Democrats, 48% are in favor and 18% are opposed. Among workers who are Republicans, 53% are opposed and 18% are in favor.
Mike Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said messaging over the mask mandate would have been more effective if it required N95 or KN95 respirators, which are more effective at preventing transmission of the virus.
“But you have actually created a real challenge with yourself with the public who are now being selective if not outright angry about these mandates,” said Osterholm, who added that he will continue to wear his N95 mask on planes.
___
The AP-NORC poll of 1,085 adults was conducted April 14-18 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.
News
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Safety
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with safeties. Safeties are one of the harder positions to get a consensus on because it’s like macaroni and cheese. Everyone makes it differently, and most people won’t just eat anybody’s mac and cheese.
Each team’s looking for something different from the safety position, and their personal taste factors into how they evaluate each player. This class features one shouldn’t-miss prospect, and half a dozen players who could become starters in a year or two with the right coaching.
Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton
The amount of ground Hamilton can cover is unprecedented. He has the size (6-3, 220) to be utilized as a linebacker, and the athleticism and range to be a single-high safety. His pursuit angles are sound, and he brings the thunder when he strikes a skill player. But there are some medical concerns that could force him to slide out of being a top-10 selection.
Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker
Brisker is a fast and instinctive safety who has the skill set to play in the box, the post, and serve as a nickel cornerback. He can hold his own against the run and has ball skills (five interceptions in three seasons). He tends to stare down quarterbacks and lacks route recognition, so it could be a season or two before he’s ready to be viewed as a reliable NFL starter.
Michigan’s Dax Hill
Hill is one of the main reasons Michigan went on that Big Ten title run last season. He’s a playmaker who has the skill set to play all over the field. He could immediately serve as a nickel cornerback, and has the speed to do so considering he ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. Hill thrives in man coverage but has some work to do in zone where he’s usually a step slow reacting.
Georgia’s Lewis Cine
Cine, who is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, is a downhill safety who is an enforcer in the middle of the field. However, he’s versatile enough to play deep in Cover 2, and play single-high because of his 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash. The biggest issue he has is that his angles in run support can be a poor at times.
Baylor’s Jalen Pitre
Pitre is a rangy, fast, physical defender who takes good angles in pursuit and rarely misses tackles. He excelled playing Baylor’s “Star” position, played well at the Senior Bowl, and tested well at the NFL combine. That should be enough to make him a Day 2 selection. But his biggest wart is his lack of length.
Best of the Rest
Some teams might view Cincinnati’s Bryan Cox as the second-best safety in this draft. The Howard transfer was an excellent run defender at Cincinnati. But he has work to do in coverage. Maryland’s Nick Cross, Oregon’s Verone McKinley III, Illinois’ Kerby Joseph, Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell, and Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor could all be reliable rookie contributors.
Class Grade: C+
This safety class features one stud (Notre Dame’s Hamilton) and a handful of prospects who could be starters at some point in their first two seasons. However, the prospects of them being viewed as impactful NFL stars are slim. Expect most of these safeties be taken on the third day of the draft because teams know this is one position they can typically be patient with.
Teams in need
Every team in the NFC East — the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Commanders — needs safety help. So do the Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Buccaneers, Rams, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs. Don’t be surprised if these teams create a Day 3 run on the position early.
Dolphins’ focus
The Dolphins have a young safety duo in Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones they plan to continue building the 2022 defense around. When those two youngsters started playing better in the second half of 2021, the defense took off. Let’s hope their growth and development doesn’t become stagnant under some new coaching. Eric Rowe is still in the mix as a tight-end coverage specialist, but it seems Miami would benefit from adding a backup free safety just in case Holland is ever sidelined for an extended period of time. Last year the Dolphins used cornerback Nik Needham as his replacement in games Holland missed because of COVID-19.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Receivers
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Linebacker
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Cornerbacks
()
News
Hayden Christensen binged all ‘Star Wars’ movies, TV shows for ‘Kenobi’
Hawks’ Trae Young laments lack of foul calls, notes officials allowing Heat to be ‘as physical as they are’
Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Safety
FAQs About Motorcycle Insurance
Hayden Christensen binged all ‘Star Wars’ movies, TV shows for ‘Kenobi’
Choosing Health Care Insurance – PPO Vs HMO
Bitcoin Bounces Back Past $40,000, But May Struggle To Maintain Position
Accident Factoids
Other voices: Defeat makes Russia dangerous, but world must maintain support for Ukraine
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler is Dwyane Wade as Miami Heat take control of series
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes