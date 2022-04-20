How to Choose a Motorcycle Accident Law Firm

Share Pin 0 Shares

The U.S.A. just may be the most litigious nation on the planet. 40,000 students graduate with law degrees every year. This means you have many options when it comes to choosing a motorcycle accident law firm. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to be involved in a motorcycle accident, this is good news as many personal injury firms focus exclusively on motorcycle accident cases like yours.

After graduation, these students have many options for career paths. Some will be very well paid fighting for the interests of big corporations or insurance companies. Some will never pass the bar exam and choose another field. Some will go into politics. And a small percentage will go into the legal profession in order to serve the public good. There are some attorneys, including motorcycle accident lawyers, who still champion the rights of ordinary people when they have been the victim of someone else’s carelessness.

If you have been in a motorcycle accident, you’ll have to deal with insurance companies. While all of them are more than happy to take people’s premiums, they are too often slow to pay on claims. Many spend a great deal of resources trying to figure out how to avoid paying claims.

The best motorcycle lawyer or any other tort attorney is one who has actually been over to the “dark side” as a corporate lawyer for an insurance company. They know how they operate. Such an attorney knows where the loopholes are, because chances are good that he’s used them himself at one point or another. This is the kind of motorcycle lawyer that an insurance company fears the most, and is the best for your case. As with everything else in life, experience is paramount. You definitely do not want to hire a 28-year-old kid fresh out of law school, even if that law school was Harvard. The skills required in order to successfully argue and win against major corporations require years of practical courtroom experience.

When checking out motorcycle accident lawyers, you should ask how many years the attorney has been practicing, how many cases were successful and how much she was able to get for the clients. You can verify much of this with the state bar association.

Chances are you don’t have a lot of money to pay a large retainer. Any motorcycle accident law firm worth its salt will take a case on a contingency basis. This means that they only get paid if they win your case (this fee is generally about 33% of any award).