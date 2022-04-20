Finance
How Your Business And Workers Benefit From Supplemental Insurance
As healthcare costs continue to rise, employers have started to shift the burden of health care costs onto their employees. Some have even cut back on employer-paid benefits. The health-care law requires most people to obtain and most employers to offer major medical coverage with certain essential benefits. Even so, what workers pay out-of-pocket through these plans keep rising as employers try to control their own costs.
A 2015 report revealed how employers are still looking for ways to reduce expenses by pushing costs onto workers in the form of increased deductibles, premiums and copayments. By offering supplemental or voluntary insurance to employees, this can provide financial protection in the event of a serious accident or illness. Three reasons why supplemental insurance is essential for employees are:
Healthcare cost increases are outpacing raises
According to a report, 31 percent of employers increased employees’ share of premium, 30 percent increased employees’ copayments, and 21 percent implemented high-deductible health plans. Those are big expenses hitting employees’ wallets, but salary increases are not keeping up. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation study found that deductibles have risen six times faster than workers’ earnings since 2010.
Out-of-pocket limits are high, even for higher-paid employees
The average out-of-pocket expense is approximately $7,000 for individuals and $14,000 for families, and that is only for covered essential health benefits. Yet, a whopping 52 percent of employees have less than $1,000 to pay for out-of-pocket expenses associated with an unexpected serious illness or accident, and 28 percent have less than $500.
Workers tend to choose price over quality, which may mean less coverage than they realize
With rising costs, it is tempting to choose health insurance based on the monthly price tag. In fact, 30 percent of employees say monthly premium is the most important factor when choosing a major medical insurance plan each year. A lower-cost plan may mean short-term savings, but could eventually add up to significantly higher out-of-pocket costs.
Employees need a financial safety net. Benefits received from supplemental insurance have long served as a way to help protect employees when they are sick or injured, regardless of their major medical insurance coverage. Some of these benefits include vision, dental, pet insurance, short-term disability, accident, critical illness, and hospital indemnity. Supplemental benefit recipients can use money received from these products to help pay for their daily living expenses, such as rent, mortgage payment, groceries, child care, and medical bills during the time the insured is unable to work.
When companies add voluntary products to their companies’ benefits package, they can raise employees’ level of satisfaction and help them feel more financially prepared to cope with possible life-changing events. On the other hand, employers can experience lower operational costs and save money in the process. The result is a win-win situation for both employer and employee.
Finance
Stocks and Bonds and a Stock Picking Chimpanzee
Stocks and Bonds have historically been an excellent long term investment vehicle. In essence it means ownership in the businesses that drive the world forward. As the world grows, so do the companies and underlying stocks that are their foundation. The financial markets are no longer dictated by a just a few powerful exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse (German), but instead are impacted by a vast and complex, interconnected web of financial pick-up sticks. There are of course, many ways to invest in these global slices of corporate ownership, but for now we’ll save the sexy, albeit risky methods of trading shares involving derivatives, foreign exchange, and day-trading for other columns.
Lusha, the Investment Guru
Investing in stocks and bonds is very simple in principle: Buy low and sell high. Easy enough, in fact, fortunes have been made by men with PHD’s and MBA’s beside their names and financial network television celebrities who have all written volumes about trends and charts and flash indicators and stochastics and investment psychology and even rally’s based on whether the Dallas Cowboys win or lose. They’re all experts and they all have different opinions, literally thousands of opinions. There’s also a now famous chimpanzee in Russia named Lusha who throws her defecation at a list of stocks on a chart and those stocks have tended to match or beat the picks of some of the most sophisticated analysts in the world. What does this tell us? That buying low and selling high ain’t that easy or better yet, we can choose to pay analysts big fees or hire a primate at a much reduced cost to be our stock picker.
Indicators and Common Sense
A good place to start when buying stocks, bonds and mutual funds is to learn a bit about indicators. These are tools that provide an analytical look at a company and its relative stock price. One of the most common is the P/E Ratio (Price Earnings Ratio) which looks at the current stock price in relation to its earnings per share. That makes sense! The P/E ratio is simply the stock price divided by the earnings per share (which can be found in any number of financial publications). A high P/E ratio might indicate a stock is overvalued and a low P/E ratio might imply a stock is undervalued but this is just one indicator and is completely flappable. As an example, back during the dot-com bubble, some companies had no earnings as in a zero P/E ratio… nada…a big fat doughnut… and yet these stocks sold through the roof at hyper inflated prices. Which brings us to the most important indicator you can use. It’s found in the six-inch- wide analyst hiding between your two ears.
Warren Buffet said “Invest in what you know.” For example, perhaps you agree that there is an aging, post-WWII baby boomer population. What does that mean? It could mean that companies that sell services or products to the elderly demographic will do well in the coming years. You might invest in a start up called the F.N. Walkers Inc. (fictitious) who has developed a compact titanium walking device with a built in espresso maker. The company is reporting back-orders through the roof. Or you might consider Government Bonds. These are typically the safest investments on the planet and tend to do well in times of upheaval. Why? Because investors run to security faster than gophers on a golf course. When missiles start firing in the world, investment dollars flow like rivers to safe havens and accordingly, the price rises. With bonds, forget about stochastic oscillators and 10-year moving averages and pray for instability and bad news!
You don’t need a pricey investment guide or defecating Chimpanzee after all.
Diversification by Putting Your Eggs in a Big Basket
There’s another way to buy stocks and bonds. It’s through mutual funds. A mutual fund is simply a managed collection of stocks or bonds or commodities that are held in one big basket and managed by really smart guys. Mutual Funds come in many packages such as funds based on Dow Industrial Stocks or growth companies or corporate and government bonds, or pharmaceuticals, or emerging markets say in China or Brazil. The theory is that owning a small piece of a hundred stocks is safer than owning a lot of just one stock. Another advantage to owning mutual funds is that they are completely liquid which means you can exit your position almost immediately. Mutual Fund performances are largely based on the expertise of the fund manager and the results can be closely monitored in many cases with a 1 year, 5 year, 10 year, or even 20 year, moving average.
This Authors Pet Peeve Which Requires Anger Management Counseling
Always, Always, Always, be aware of your stockbrokers advice or the advice offered by so called experts. On October 9, 2007 the Dow Industrial Average hit an all time high at $14164. After that it started free falling like a base jumper with no parachute and eventual smacked hard at a low of $7062 on February 27, 2009. Investment Gurus were telling us to hold… that the market will rebound. Poppycock, Fubar!!! Better to sell the stock as high as possible to exit and then jump back in when it’s convulsing in a splattered heap on the floor. If you did exit some time after the market starting selling off and then re-entered after the dust settled, you would be in a substantially better position than just letting the investment ride, in fact, even though the market is now dancing around 12,000 you would still be 15% BELOW the high of the market that hit $14164. Isn’t that what Brokers are supposed to do?
Anyway, I get sick on fast rollercoasters.
Finance
A Meeting With Horatio Bunce Converts Davy Crockett to a Constitutional Congressman
Anyone who has seen the Disney classic Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier knows that he was a Congressman from Tennessee. After serving a term in Congress Davy Crockett met a man by the name of Horatio Bunce. The story of this meeting, as portrayed in the book, The Life of Colonel David Crockett, by Edward S. Ellis, illustrates two important points in the battle to regain Constitutional law in the American republic.
Davy Crockett rode up to a farmer plowing his field to ask for his vote in the upcoming election. As he began to introduce himself the farmer stopped him short, explaining that he knew who he was, and that he had actually voted for him the last time that he ran for Congress. Mr. Bunce then told him in no uncertain terms that he would never vote for him again.
Crockett was taken aback, as any politician would be, and he asked Mr. Bunce to explain the problem. Horatio explained to him that he would not give his vote to any man who misunderstands or disregards the Constitution. It was obvious to him that one of two were true about Colonel Crockett. He told Davy Crockett that it is more dangerous for a man to misinterpret the power that he is called to observe than for a man to wield power dishonestly, sharing that he believed Colonel Crockett to be an honest man.
Davy Crockett agreed with Horatio Bunce in all he said, but protested that he must be mistaken, because there were no votes in the last session of Congress on any Constitutional issue, that he could recall. Mr. Bunce then reminded Davy Crockett that he had voted to appropriate relief from the treasury to victims of a fire in Georgetown. Crockett admitted that he did, and again protested that he thought that would be the last vote that would cause him any trouble from his constituents.
To this Horatio Bunce asked the Colonel where he found any authority in the Constitution to appropriate money from the general treasury for charitable purposes? Once again the backwoods farmer convinced the Congressman of his error, but again Davey Crockett protested, claiming that the amount was so small and the treasury so full that, if Mr. Bunce, had he been there, he wouldn’t have acted any differently than he himself had acted.
The reply of Horatio Bunce to this is quite enlightening:
“It is not the amount, Colonel, that I complain of; it is the principle…The power of collecting and disbursing money at pleasure is the most dangerous power that can be entrusted to man…No, colonel, Congress has no right to give charity. Individual members may give as much of their own money as they please, but they have no right to touch a dollar of the public money for that purpose.”
Davy Crockett changed his position, and asked forgiveness of Horatio Bunce. This story reveals how far the American government has strayed from the Constitution, exposing the immorality of stealing the people’s money under the guise of charity. But more importantly, this story illustrates the answer to America’s Constitutional woes – The backwoods farmer understood his Constitution and was willing to defend it with the power of his tongue and the power of his vote.
Finance
The Barbados Offshore Company
Barbados is the most easterly of the Caribbean islands, some three hours flying time from Miami by direct flight. The island is 166 square miles in size and has a population of approximately 260,000. Barbados is known for the friendliness of its people and that, together with its beautiful beaches and wonderful climate, have made it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean.
In 1966, after nearly 350 years of British rule, Barbados became an independent nation. The political, economic and social stability that were a feature of its colonial past continue today.
The Barbados legal system is based on English common law and has been supplemented by modern legislation. Courts exist on the English model with the final appeal being to the Privy Council in London.
The official language of Barbados is English. Its currency is the Barbados dollar which has a fixed exchange rate of 1.99 “Bajan” dollars to each U.S. dollar. Barbados is a member of Caricom, the Caribbean common market.
Since 1965, when it first enacted enabling legislation for international business companies, Barbados has permitted companies that do not trade locally to establish a presence on the island. The original legislation has undergone periodic amendment and the current statute is the International Business Companies Act (IBC Act) which was enacted in 1991.
International Business Companies (IBCs) or offshore companies benefit from significantly reduced tax rates which can be as low as one percent on profits in excess of U.S. $15 million. (IBCs can negotiate for higher tax rates, with the Ministry of Finance, in circumstance where that would be advantageous).
Interest, rent, management fees or royalties paid by an IBC to another IBC, or person not resident in Barbados are also exempt from withholding tax. No tax or duty is levied upon the transfer of shares of an IBC, by a non-resident person or other IBC, to another non-resident person or IBC.
Duty free importation of plant and equipment for business purposes is also allowed for IBCs.
IBCs are exempt from exchange control regulations and books and records can be maintained in any currency. They can also provide services to other IBCs or companies operating under similar “incentive” legislation.
The exemption of withholding tax for dividends makes Barbados IBCs particularly attractive to Canadians as the dividends an “active” IBC pays its Canadian parent company are also not taxed in Canada as they form part of the parent’s exempt surplus. Under Canadian law, the exempt surplus is the active business income of a foreign affiliate carried on in a listed country such as Barbados. U.S. citizens and others can also benefit from the tax treaties that Barbados has with many countries including the United States. More than 3000 offshore companies (IBCs) are registered in Barbados.
To establish an offshore company (IBC), application must be made for an international business company license to the Barbados Ministry of Finance. This application should be made as soon as possible after the incorporation of a company.
To apply for an IBC license the following information must be provided:
- Company name
- Date of incorporation
- Copy of articles of incorporation
- Address of registered office
- Name and address of shareholder(s)
- A profile/resume of each Director and the Shareholder in English (Please note, this information is treated as confidential by the authorities and is not for public consumption)
- Brief description of business to be carried on
- Declaration to the Minister of Finance that the company qualifies to be recognized as an international business company
Application for an IBC license must be accompanied by the license fee.
RESTRICTIONS
An offshore company (IBC) must satisfy the following restrictions:
- Local or Caricom resident shareholding must be restricted to 10% or less.
- It must not carry on a trade in buying or selling goods and services in or originating in Barbados .
- Trade in selling of services that originate in Barbados must be for non-Caricom residents.
- Manufactured products must be exclusively for export outside of the Caricom region.
- It must pay an annual license fee.
OFFSHORE COMPANY SERVICES
Barbados offshore company (IBC) services should include:
- Supervising the incorporation of the IBC
- Arranging for the services of a Barbados resident director (if required)
- Application for and renewal of the IBC license
- Arranging for the appointment of a Barbados auditor
- Serving as the registered agent in Barbados
- Holding of shareholder and directors meetings
- Maintenance of the company records
- Filing all required Barbados elections, reports and returns
DIRECTORS
As part of our normal administration fee we provide for the services of a director. However, in many cases, particularly where the IBC wishes to take advantage of the Canadian exempt surplus rules, an independent Barbados resident, who must be a professional person of good standing, will be appointed as an independent director.
How Your Business And Workers Benefit From Supplemental Insurance
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler is Dwayne Wade as Miami Heat take control of series
‘Girls Gone Wild Exposed’: Shocking rape and abuse claims in new Joe Francis doc
Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman takes pride in being an athlete — not just a pitcher
Stocks and Bonds and a Stock Picking Chimpanzee
Area restaurants celebrate ‘Weed Day’ on 4/20
Column: For those who prefer hot sauce, NBC Sports Chicago provides a spicy option for Bulls fans
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Recipes: A homemade brunch with stuffed French toast and sausage
A Meeting With Horatio Bunce Converts Davy Crockett to a Constitutional Congressman
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes