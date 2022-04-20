News
Illinois budget gives SWIC funding to manage former Lindenwood site
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Robert Tebbe, executive director of enrollment development and institutional planning at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), is excited about the Illinois budget approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday. The budget will send $5.9 million to SWIC to help with a major endeavor.
The college will be taking over management of the former site of a Lindenwood Campus, located in the west end of Belleville. The location is now referred to as the Belleville Educational Complex.
“We envision being there for a very long time, so that’s why the planning and the decision-making right now is so important,” said Tebbe.
He said the funding will help provide enough money to take over management of the property, currently owned by the city of Belleville.
“A lot of that funding will be used to getting things up operationally,” said Tebbe. “There are lawns to be mowed, there’s a technical component, there’s an infrastructure component.”
The goal is to have SWIC’s police academy move from its current campus to the former Lindenwood site this fall. That move will give cadets an opportunity to live in campus housing. Tebbe said cadets do not have that option at SWIC’s current location.
The move will also come as the Illinois State Police plan to operate a forensics institute at the Belleville Educational Complex and the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission plans to expand training options.
“So, you have a seamless transition from being trained and potentially you can go right into the workforce immediately,” said Tebbe.
SWIC will also maintain its current presence. The new site will give them an opportunity to reexamine how to best utilize their current location.
Tebbe said he’s grateful to the work of Belleville Mayor Patti Gregory, college president Nick Mance, state representatives Jay Hoffman and La Toya Greenwood, and state senator Christopher Belt for their efforts to help make the endeavor possible.
He said, “We are very excited.”
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chilly Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
One strikeout, followed by another whiff, and then another. Suddenly, nine consecutive batters retired, including 17 of the last 18. This was getting real; Max Scherzer had the look.
In his first home start as a Met, Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Giants in Game 2 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Of the 18 batters he’d faced up until that point, only one had reached base, on a walk. Mets fans, filling up Citi Field on a cold and windy night, were living on every pitch. Hey, he did it as a National against the Mets back in 2015 at Citi Field. What’s stopping him from doing it again, this time as a Met, seven years later?
“Rule of thumb is, when you get one time through the order, you got something going,” said Scherzer, who has two career no-hitters, of when the possibility entered his mind. “You get two times through the order, you got a shot.”
Then Scherzer gave up a two-out walk, and another walk. Ultimately, Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf ended Scherzer’s no-hit bid in the sixth with an RBI single to left field. Scherzer finished the sixth at 94 pitches, and he looked gassed after those back-to-back walks, so it was somewhat surprising when he came back out for the seventh.
But this is Scherzer – Mad Max – we’re talking about. He continued pacing in the dugout before jogging back out to the mound for one more frame. Scherzer noted the icy-cold conditions on Tuesday night in Flushing, which featured a real-feel of 36 degrees in the sixth inning, made it difficult and frustrating to grip the ball. But his job, he said, was to “literally pitch as many innings as possible” to save arms in the bullpen.
“Max is real,” Showalter said. “He’s on all the time. He’s on. ‘Oh, is Max having a bad day?’ It’s not like anyone has to check what type of mood he’s coming in. You know. He’s Max every day.”
Scherzer’s seventh and final inning featured an underlying layer of vengeance. He needed just eight pitches to retire the side, including his 10th strikeout of the night. The right-hander, donning a blue No. 21 Mets jersey, strutted off the mound following his 102nd pitch and high-fived his teammates in the dugout. Now, his Citi Field debut as a Met was really over. Scherzer said he had seven innings circled and, more than anything, the ace was glad he was able to hit that mark.
“I wanted him to do it,” said Francisco Lindor of Scherzer’s no-hit bid, adding he was thinking about it since the first pitch of the game.
Scherzer is 3-0 to begin his Mets tenure. The 37-year-old veteran righty has not suffered a loss in any of his last 22 starts. Tuesday night was the sixth time in Scherzer’s career that he threw seven or more innings and allowed just one hit. And the Mets rotation, following the doubleheader sweep of San Francisco, has a 1.57 ERA across the first 12 games of the season, representing the best ERA in MLB.
“He’s not doing this at 25, 28 years old,” Showalter said of Scherzer. “That’s one of the most amazing things to me about him.”
The intimidating Mets rotation has been aided by the team’s new-look lineup, a unit that seems to find ways to claw back or get ahead early.
The Mets offense knocked elite right-hander Logan Webb out of his start as early as the fourth inning. The Giants ace came to Citi Field with a 1.29 ERA over his first two starts and 14 innings, so Webb naturally looked befuddled when Giants manager Gabe Kapler trotted out of the dugout to pull him after just 3.2 innings. But Webb allowed three runs on six hits, and walked three, against a determined Mets lineup that did all of its Game 2 damage on two-out hits.
“It’s no secret, they’ve got really good pitchers,” Showalter said. “But we do too.”
Murder suspect yells at judge over dying man’s final text message
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Washington County mom remains haunted by her son’s last text message – “help me please.” That text is now the key piece of evidence charging a man with murder.
Last Friday, a judge ruled there’s enough evidence to call Christian Hildebrandt’s death a murder and ordered the case to trial.
Derek Politte yelled out in court during the ruling: “He was my best friend. I had no motive to hurt him!”
Hildebrandt’s mother, Kim Little, cried.
“I felt finally vindicated because I’ve been saying this since the beginning, and no one would listen,” she said.
Hildebrandt was found stabbed in the neck last March 2021. He was 28.
His last text message said – “Help me please left with Derek Policy.” Investigators believe he was talking about Derek Politte and that his phone’s talk-to-text function changed “Politte” to “Policy.”
Little continued: “I believe my son was brave and smart for sending me that message and I pray that that’s the thing that gets him justice.”
Prosecutors established at a hearing Friday that Politte took Hildebrandt to a home in a remote area of Fletcher, Missouri.
The man who lived out there testified that they all smoked marijuana and that Hildebrandt appeared to get sick and walked off into the woods. The man testified that Politte drove off after him and returned in the time it would take to smoke one cigarette.
Court records indicate Politte posted on Facebook, “I have been looking for him with no luck for 2 hours. I’m going back to continue searching for him and I’m starting to worry.”
The man who was there that day said Politte sat on his front porch the entire time.
Hildebrandt was later found by police in an area that a state police investigator testified is a 90-second walk from the home.
That investigator testified he found the ground disturbed as if there’d been a fight and mud all over the victim. He also said he saw Hildebrandt’s jacket pulled from him as if he’d been in a struggle.
The court record contains witness statements that Hildebrandt feared Politte, one witness saying Hildebrandt told him, “(He) and Politte had ‘gotten into it’ and that Politte was ‘going to (blank) Christian up.’”
Another witness claimed Hildebrandt only left with Politte that day, “…to make some money” moving appliances.
A defense attorney argued for Politte’s release, saying not only was there no direct evidence Politte committed murder, she also said police did not investigate the third person smoking marijuana with them that day. A judge disagreed when he said Politte’s inconsistent statements alone are enough to hold him over for a murder trial.
Salvador Pérez helps lead Royals past Twins in series opener
KANSAS CITY — Blurred vision forced veteran Royals catcher Salvador Pérez off his traditional position before the game on Tuesday. But once the game started, his eyesight seemed just fine.
Pérez, instead serving as the Royals designated hitter, slugged a pair of home runs to help the Royals oust the Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium, first halving the Twins’ lead and later tying up the game.
Pérez’s second home run was part of a sixth inning in which the Royals (4-5) hit Tyler Duffey hard — they hit four balls at 104 miles per hour or harder — and the Twins (4-7) saw their lead dissipate. Shortly after Pérez’s homer, Hunter Dozier hammered a curveball that was left right over the heart of the plate to left field to give Kansas City the lead.
“The one to Salvy, the previous two were inside. It just wasn’t inside. It’s a matter of inches. That’s how a lot of these pitches and games are sometimes and then the one to Dozier, same thing,” Duffey said. “I’ve thrown him that pitch 100 times. I feel like that one (I) just left a little bit over the plate versus over on the corner and do it 10 more times, get him out every time. It just so happened they ran into both of them when I missed my spot.”
The Twins had their fair share opportunities in the loss, going 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine on base, and manager Rocco Baldelli said he was pleased with the at-bats he saw throughout the course of the night.
In the third, the Twins missed their chance to take the lead when Gary Sánchez was thrown out at home trying to score on a Ryan Jeffers single. Despite collecting three hits in the inning, the Twins walked away empty-handed.
That send wound up being extra costly, as it also lost the Twins their challenge, leaving them unable to ask for a review on a Max Kepler groundout to lead off the fourth. Kepler believed he was safe and signaled as much, but with no ability to challenge, he had to retreat back to the dugout.
The very next batter, Nick Gordon, tripled, and would have driven in Kepler had he been ruled safe.
“It feels like that’s how things work out when you lose your challenge,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And I thought Sánchez was safe. I thought it was a very close play.”
The Twins did wind up scoring a pair of runs in that inning, one on a Gio Urshela single to bring home Gordon and the other on Sánchez’s second double of the game. The Twins scored their other run in the game in the fifth inning when Carlos Correa drove in Luis Arraez, who had doubled earlier in the frame.
But the Royals chipped away at the lead. After Pérez’s first home run in the fourth inning — “We know what he does damage on. I didn’t execute the pitch,” starter Chris Archer said — Kansas City pushed the veteran out of the game in the next inning.
A pair of hits and a pair of walks — the second with the bases loaded to force in a run — spelled the end of Archer’s night at 76 pitches, the veteran starter leaving the game with the bags packed.
Joe Smith followed him in and in two pitches got the Twins out of an inning, lead intact, by getting rookie Bobby Witt Jr. to bounce into a double play. But the lead he was protecting would vanish just an inning later, ultimately sending the Twins to a loss in the series opener.
“When Joe comes in and does a job like he did right there, it’s a huge big moment for the team and then to come in and do what I did, it’s frustrating to put it nicely,” Duffey said.
