Important Things to Keep in Mind Before Applying For a Payday Loan
According to financial experts, payday loans should be taken after a lot of thinking. If you are not sure that you can pay the loan back in full on time, you should not think about applying for this type of loan. But if you have decided to borrow, given below is what you should know.
How payday loans work
Actually, payday loans are issued for short-term and the money is deposited in your bank account. Usually, you don’t need to pay back the loan unless it’s the payday. However, some lenders let the borrowers decide on the repayment method.
On the payday, the lender will deduct the principal plus interest from your bank account. The deduction will take place even if you still have to pay your bills.
Recurring payments
Most of payday lenders ask the borrowers to set a recurring payment. This allows them to deduct the recurring payment from your bank account through your own debit card. So, if your bank account has no credits, you may end up crossing your overdraft limit. As a result, you will have to bear heavy bank charges.
Avoiding the traps
In a scenario, if you fail to repay a loan, the lender may give you another option: a rollover or a deferral, which is simply another loan. In this situation, you may find it a great solution, but it may lead to further problems. The reason is that you will have to payback heavier amounts because of the higher rate of interest. So, make sure you don’t fall for it unless you absolutely have to. It’s better that you look for a better alternative.
The Bad Options
Typically, payday lenders tend to advertise their business for all types of cash flow crises one can imagine. But you should not go for a payday loan if you have to pay off other types of loans, or if you want this loan to buy the stuff you don’t need.
You should go for this type of loan if you have an emergency or you have to meet a very important necessity. For instance, if you are some of your family members fall sick and need immediate medical attention, you can consider this option.
If you’re going to apply for a payday loan
So, after you have considered all your options and you have made your mind to apply for a payday loan, you should think about how you are going to pay it back. Are you going to have some surplus money each month to make payments? Are you going to get some extra income from another source? If you have side business that you know will earn you enough income to make the monthly payments, you are good to go. But if you don’t have any other source of income, you should think twice before applying for a payday loan. You don’t want trouble, after all.
Alternatives
So, these are the questions you should know the answer to before taking this important decision. You should consider all your options before going this route. For instance, you can ask your friend or a relative for money. They may give you some money to meet your needs. One advantage of borrowing from your friend is that your property won’t be taken away by the bank or the lender in case you failed to repay on time. But in case of a payday loan, you may have to face worse consequences.
Hopefully, you will consider these tips prior to applying for a payday loan. After all, you don’t want to get into a greater trouble by becoming a defaulter.
Boarding Kennel Valuation – Part II
Once you have assessed the projected income of a boarding kennel operation, you’re ready to do some calculations to arrive at the right selling price. Keep in mind that there are experts in this field whose sole job is to calculate business values. They can complete a thorough analysis of the business and come to an estimate as to the value of that business. Unfortunately, they can be prohibitively expensive… to the tune of $5,000. For a buyer, this could get quite expensive. So, you’re forced to do your own calculations.
Some common sense calculations will go a long way. First of all, you should be able to purchase the business for 20% down (20% is considered the minimum down payment for commercial lending purposes). The business should be able to pay all expenses plus the mortgage payment and still provide you with a decent income. Obviously, this is a sweeping generalization, so take it with a grain of salt. But, this should get you headed in the right direction.
Secondly, you can do a business valuation based upon the capitalization rate. This is a way to measure how fast an investment will pay for itself. In the boarding kennel business, the desired cap rate is generally somewhere around 12%. The formula is the following. Business Value = Net Operating Income/Cap Rate. For example, if the yearly net operating income is 100,000, the calculation would be the following. 100,000 / .12 = $833,333. Cap rates may vary by region. And, you should definitely consult professionals i.e. your CPA, realtor, attorney. I’ve oversimplified but my purpose is only to get you pointed in the right direction.
As we determined in the previous section, when looking for that perfect boarding kennel, look for income, income, income. If they’ve done their books above board, they should be able to show bank statements to show the money being deposited. Of course, some operators pocket cash without reporting it to the government. If this is the case, it puts you in a bind. You should calculate projected income as best you can. Keep in mind… if they can’t verify their income, they should be prepared to accept a lower offer.
Consumer Alert! – Three Types of Life Insurance You Probably Don’t Need
American Consumers face a bewildering set of financial options in their lifetime. Investment, Legal, and Risk Management considerations continue to multiply decade after decade. However many of the options available are not great choices. In the world of life insurance, there are three products that stand out for being not appropriate for most Families. Although each of these policies could help in certain limited situations, they are all generally overpriced, narrowly useful, and occasionally miss-sold by insurance agents.
Mortgage Life Insurance:
Mortgage life pays off your house in case you die. Why a consumer needs an insurance policy that only pays down the mortgage is unknown to me. In Comparison a simple term life which can be taken out in an amount to cover a mortgage, Mortgage Life tends to be extremely overpriced, sometimes fabulously overpriced. Besides by their very definition Mortgage Life benefits generally shrink as you pay your mortgage off overtime.
In comparison a level term insurance policy taken out with enough death benefit to cover the entire mortgage will be paid out to the survivors as you see fit. They then can decide how best to use the money. There are certain situations when mortgage life insurance can be a good idea, such as when the primary breadwinner is uninsurable. Otherwise -for everyone else – consider Term.
Children’s Life Insurance:
The point of life insurance is to provide an emergency financial sum in the case of an untimely death. Life Ins. dollars should be used to replace lost income. Children, in general, do not have an income; therefore there is no financial reason to carry a life insurance policy on your child.
The smarter option is to either use the cost of a children’s life policy to supplement one of the parent’s term life policies or to stash the money into a college savings plan – such as a 529.
Often Children’s life policies are sold with the idea that it guarantees the child insurance once the child reaches the age of maturity. The problem with this idea is that kiddie life insurance policies (as they are often known as) are not written in amounts that will be very useful once they reach adulthood.
Skip the kiddie life policies and wisely use your cash elsewhere.
Cash Value Life Insurance:
Cash value insurance goes by various names: Whole, Universal, and Variable Life. There are multiple other derivatives of these names. Although the lure of them can be high, cash value life insurance policies rarely are worth the additional money needed to acquire them.
Variable life, which contains a stock market component, can only be sold by registered advisors. Whole and Universal, which can do not require advisors are pitched by insurance agents around the country as an Investment mixed with Insurance. The major issue is that the mixing of these two components leads to a confusing, complex, and overpriced product that is almost impossible to shop around. Add on the high fees and confusing legal language and is it any wonder why Suze Orman, Dave Ramsey, and Clark Howard all generally agree, that Cash Value Insurance plans are a poor option for most Americans.
The smarter alternative is to shop around for a highly rated term life policy that fits the needs of both you and your family. Both spouses, working or not, probably could use some form of inexpensive term insurance.
By avoiding just these three life insurance products your family could save tens of thousands of dollars per year.
What Might Be Next In The Economy?
Since, we don’t have a crystal ball, it is impossible to predict, accurately, the future! This is especially true, when, it comes to economic issues, including investment, real estate, interest rates, inflationary pressures, government actions, international factors, etc. What are the ramifications of inflation, recession, interest rates, Federal Reserve Bank decisions, etc? How can one, hedge – his – bet, in order to minimize unnecessary risks, while receiving a quality return, also? There is no simple answer, because so many factors, have significant influences. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to briefly, consider, examine and review potential factors, in order to help readers, have a more – complete understanding of the possibilities.
1) Interest rates: We have experienced a prolonged period of historically – low – interest rates. This has created easy money, because the cost of borrowing is so low. Both individuals and corporations have benefited, at least, in the immediate- term, permitting home buyers to purchase more house, because their monthly charges, are low, due to low mortgage rates. Corporate and government bonds, and banks, have paid low returns. It has stemmed, inflation, and created a rise in home prices, we haven’t witnessed, in recent memory. The Federal Reserve Bank has signaled they will be ending this propping – up, and will also raise rates, probably three times, in 2022. What do you think that will cause.
2) Auto loans, consumer loans, borrowing: The auto industry has been, significantly, impacted by supply chain challenges. When rates rise, auto loans and leases, will be more costly.
3) THis pattern began after the Tax Reform legislation, passed at the end of 2017, which created the initial, new, trillion dollars deficits
4) Government spending, caused by the financial suffering and challenges, because of shut downs, etc, because of the pandemic, created trillions more in debt. Unfortunately, debt must be eventually addressed.
5) Perception and attitude: The past couple of years,apparently, created a public perception, plus many fears, with a crippling economic impact.
Either, we begin to plan, effectively, and with common sense and an open – mind, many will be at – risk. Wake up, America, and demand better leadership, service and representation.
