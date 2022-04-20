In Shanghai, Tesla Workers Are Forced to Sleep on Factory Floors But Tesla Owners Don’t Seem To Mind

When Tanner Morgan enrolled early at the University of Minnesota in January 2017, the true freshman quarterback didn’t speak his mind to Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

“I’m not a 17-year-old (who) is terrified of him,” Morgan said Saturday. “When I first got here, (I was) afraid to make mistakes. It’s me being more comfortable (now). That relationship is awesome and I’m really thankful that he came back.”

Morgan, who turned 23 last weekend, is entering his sixth and final season with the Gophers. After a year at Penn State and another year at West Virginia across 2020-21, Ciarrocca returned to Minnesota in December for one final go-round with the former Kentucky high school QB who he and head coach P.J. Fleck originally recruited to Western Michigan in 2016.

Their relationship’s foundation was set in their first stint together from 2017-19, and Morgan now feels free to share his views with his coordinator/quarterback coach.

“I will say, ‘Do you like that play?’ ” Ciarrocca relayed last week. “He doesn’t have any problem telling me no. I’m like, ‘Hey, wait a minute, you didn’t use to say that.’

Ciarrocca then joked: “No talking back.”

The relationship between Ciarrocca and Morgan is the nexus for improvement in the Gophers passing game this fall. Fleck fired former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. in December because Minnesota’s passing game had been grounded, and he brought back the OC who took the U to record-setting heights in 2019.

“We know we have to improve throwing the football,” Ciarrocca said. “I think everybody in the state of Minnesota knows that. I think everybody in the Big Ten, they’re hoping we don’t improve in that area.”

The Gophers ran the ball on 70 percent of snaps last season and their 257 pass attempts ranked 127th in the nation — ahead of only three service academies which rely on run-heavy option offenses. Minnesota’s 162 passing yards per game came in 118th in the country.

Ciarrocca wasn’t sharing a secret sauce that will make Minnesota’s passing game soar this fall, saying they’re “doing some things in the passing game that maybe will accentuate our strengths a little bit better and maybe limit our weaknesses.”

A year ago, Morgan completed 60 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. But Ciarrocca didn’t single Morgan out as bearing the brunt of the necessary improvement.

“Protection, QB play, our skill guys have to improve every area in order for (more success) to happen,” Ciarrocca said. “If we get better, we are going to throw the ball better. We have the pieces to be better in that area, I’m convinced of that in watching the (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) prep.”

Since December, Morgan and Ciarrocca have reached the next level of their relationship; that will continue to be refined going into the Sept. 1 season opener vs. Jerry Kill-coached New Mexico State.

Morgan said he also is asking Ciarrocca why he likes certain concepts and plays and diving into details. “It’s the growth that knowledge-wise has occurred in the last three months,” Morgan said “There is a long process ahead before Week 1. I, myself, have to work even harder to get better because I know I have to be better. That is a fun and a challenging process.”

Yet with Morgan’s stats a year ago, Minnesota has reached that stage as a program: The backup quarterback is among the most-popular players on the roster.

A year ago, calls for Zack Annexstad or Jacob Clark to take over were heard. Fleck stayed resolute with Morgan through down games, especially the early-season loss to Bowling Green. But when Morgan said he was coming back for a sixth season after beating Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Annexstad and Clark immediately announced plans to transfer out.

This spring, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis has done his part to garner more attention. The Illinois native and four-star prospect in the 2021 class has made some head-turning throws during the open spring practices. During a seven-on-seven portion of practice Saturday, Morgan and Kaliakmanis traded impressive 35-yard touchdown passes to backup receivers.

“He’s incredibly talented,” Morgan said of Kaliakmanis. “If you watch him throw a football, anybody could be able to say that. It’s just the mental growth as a young quarterback; you are going to fail a lot. … He has responded incredibly well. He’s grinding. His mental process is way better than it was a year ago. Our quarterback room is really fun to be in.”

But make no mistake: Morgan is this team’s starter, with Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer behind him. In spring practice, Morgan has taken the first-team reps, Kaliakmanis and Kramer rotating with the second team. Kramer, entering his fourth year, appears to remain the team’s wildcat QB, and South Dakota freshman Jacob Knuth will join the team this summer.

When Ciarrocca left his analyst role at West Virginia in December, the chance to work with Kaliakmanis was part of his decision. Ciarrocca helped recruit Kaliakmanis to Minnesota and the skinny 6-foot-4, four-star prospect committed in March 2019. It was nine months before Ciarrocca left for Penn State in December.

“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that when I decided to come back here that I didn’t think about (Kaliakmanis) and having an opportunity to work with him,” Ciarrocca said. “How exciting that is — and really Cole, too.”

Quarterback play will be one of the top things to watch at the spring game at 1 p.m. April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium. But evaluations on the position are coming in regularly, including during a third-down portion of practice two weeks ago.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi “has a great third-down package; in case you haven’t noticed, it’s a lot of things,” Ciarroccca said. “You could see at the beginning of practice with Cole and Athan, that it was a little much for them. I was curious to see how they were going to respond, right? Because they were blitzing every which way and all these different fronts.

“I’m screaming and yelling and the clock is running down. I was wondering how they were going to react. I’m kind of smirking back there and I wondered where he’s going to go with this, how they are going to do. They just kept their poise and they learned in each period. They got more and more confident as the day went on and played really well for young kids.”