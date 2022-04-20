News
In Shanghai, Tesla Workers Are Forced to Sleep on Factory Floors But Tesla Owners Don’t Seem To Mind
Following a three-week production halt due to Covid-19 lockdown, Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai finally received local government approval to resume operations on April 19. It comes with an onerous condition, however: All of its workers must live on-site at the factory under a “closed-loop system” in order to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19.
Tesla began preparing for reopening on April 15. By April 19, it had recalled about 8,000 workers, about half of its workforce before the lockdown, according to local media. Returning employees will be working 12 hours per day, six days a week under stringent working condition never seen in other Tesla factories before.
Tesla owners have historically bought electric vehicles, at least in part, due to concerns about the impact of fossil fuels on the planet. It’s reasonable to imagine those progressive impulses may extend to worrying about the well-being of Tesla’s factory workers.
But some vocal Tesla fans, at least, don’t seem troubled. “That’s just a temporary measure to comply with Shanghai government’s policy of ‘closed-loop system,’ which applies to all other manufacturers including the GM joint venture factory nearby. Don’t think this hurts Tesla’s image in any way,” said a Tesla owner who goes by the name @Ray4Tesla on Twitter.
“Pretty sure workers like this temporary treatment better than being confined in their own apartments without pay, extra stipend, free meals and possibly facing food shortage,” @Ray4Tesla tweeted to his 56,000 followers on April 18.
According to an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg, Tesla will provide returning workers with sleeping bags, mattresses and three meals a day. Workers will be sleeping on the factory floor in a designated area, with showering and entertainment spaces coming soon. To encourage more workers to return, Tesla will also offer a daily stipend of about 400 yuan (about $63), per Bloomberg, though the exact amount will depend on a person’s rank in the company. The average monthly salary of a production worker at Giga Shanghai is about 9,000 yuan ($1,400), according to jobs ads site Indeed.
Tesla detractors say Giga Shanghai is now an inhuman sweat shop cuz workers are forced to sleep on factory floors. Pretty sure workers like this temporary treatment better than being confined in their own apts w/o pay, extra stipend, free meals & possibly facing food shortage.
— Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) April 18, 2022
Surviving under China’s zero-Covid policy
Shanghai has been under a strict lockdown since March 28, forcing almost all businesses to pause operation and 25 million residents to stay at home. Shanghai is China’s financial and manufacturing center and it’s estimated each day the city is on pause results in more than 10 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) in lost gross domestic product (GDP). Shanghai contributes to 4 percent of China’s total GDP while accounting for less than 2 percent of its total population.
Fearing irreparable economic costs if the lockdown continues, China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who is in charge of the economy, ordered a small batch of companies in Shanghai to reopen this week. All of them are required to operate under tight restrictions so none are in outright violation of President Xi’s zero-Covid policy.
Tesla is one of more than 600 businesses the Chinese government deems important enough to reopen first. Also on the list are General Motors’ local joint venture, SAIC, and Quanta Computer Inc., which makes Macbooks for Apple.
Before the lockdown, Tesla Giga Shanghai was operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week using three shifts of workers, churning out about 2,000 vehicles a day. It will take Tesla some time to return to full-speed production. The factory only has inventory for about two weeks based on its production schedule, Bloomberg reported. A close-loop system means it won’t be able to order and receive raw material and parts as usual. Some of its suppliers outside of Shanghai also face challenges making or shipping parts and components for the factory.
A Giga Shanghai spokesperson said Tesla is working with suppliers to recover the supply chain as much as possible.
News
‘Terrified’ to comfortable: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan welcomes back OC Kirk Ciarrocca
When Tanner Morgan enrolled early at the University of Minnesota in January 2017, the true freshman quarterback didn’t speak his mind to Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.
“I’m not a 17-year-old (who) is terrified of him,” Morgan said Saturday. “When I first got here, (I was) afraid to make mistakes. It’s me being more comfortable (now). That relationship is awesome and I’m really thankful that he came back.”
Morgan, who turned 23 last weekend, is entering his sixth and final season with the Gophers. After a year at Penn State and another year at West Virginia across 2020-21, Ciarrocca returned to Minnesota in December for one final go-round with the former Kentucky high school QB who he and head coach P.J. Fleck originally recruited to Western Michigan in 2016.
Their relationship’s foundation was set in their first stint together from 2017-19, and Morgan now feels free to share his views with his coordinator/quarterback coach.
“I will say, ‘Do you like that play?’ ” Ciarrocca relayed last week. “He doesn’t have any problem telling me no. I’m like, ‘Hey, wait a minute, you didn’t use to say that.’
Ciarrocca then joked: “No talking back.”
The relationship between Ciarrocca and Morgan is the nexus for improvement in the Gophers passing game this fall. Fleck fired former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. in December because Minnesota’s passing game had been grounded, and he brought back the OC who took the U to record-setting heights in 2019.
“We know we have to improve throwing the football,” Ciarrocca said. “I think everybody in the state of Minnesota knows that. I think everybody in the Big Ten, they’re hoping we don’t improve in that area.”
The Gophers ran the ball on 70 percent of snaps last season and their 257 pass attempts ranked 127th in the nation — ahead of only three service academies which rely on run-heavy option offenses. Minnesota’s 162 passing yards per game came in 118th in the country.
Ciarrocca wasn’t sharing a secret sauce that will make Minnesota’s passing game soar this fall, saying they’re “doing some things in the passing game that maybe will accentuate our strengths a little bit better and maybe limit our weaknesses.”
A year ago, Morgan completed 60 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. But Ciarrocca didn’t single Morgan out as bearing the brunt of the necessary improvement.
“Protection, QB play, our skill guys have to improve every area in order for (more success) to happen,” Ciarrocca said. “If we get better, we are going to throw the ball better. We have the pieces to be better in that area, I’m convinced of that in watching the (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) prep.”
Since December, Morgan and Ciarrocca have reached the next level of their relationship; that will continue to be refined going into the Sept. 1 season opener vs. Jerry Kill-coached New Mexico State.
Morgan said he also is asking Ciarrocca why he likes certain concepts and plays and diving into details. “It’s the growth that knowledge-wise has occurred in the last three months,” Morgan said “There is a long process ahead before Week 1. I, myself, have to work even harder to get better because I know I have to be better. That is a fun and a challenging process.”
Yet with Morgan’s stats a year ago, Minnesota has reached that stage as a program: The backup quarterback is among the most-popular players on the roster.
A year ago, calls for Zack Annexstad or Jacob Clark to take over were heard. Fleck stayed resolute with Morgan through down games, especially the early-season loss to Bowling Green. But when Morgan said he was coming back for a sixth season after beating Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Annexstad and Clark immediately announced plans to transfer out.
This spring, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis has done his part to garner more attention. The Illinois native and four-star prospect in the 2021 class has made some head-turning throws during the open spring practices. During a seven-on-seven portion of practice Saturday, Morgan and Kaliakmanis traded impressive 35-yard touchdown passes to backup receivers.
“He’s incredibly talented,” Morgan said of Kaliakmanis. “If you watch him throw a football, anybody could be able to say that. It’s just the mental growth as a young quarterback; you are going to fail a lot. … He has responded incredibly well. He’s grinding. His mental process is way better than it was a year ago. Our quarterback room is really fun to be in.”
But make no mistake: Morgan is this team’s starter, with Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer behind him. In spring practice, Morgan has taken the first-team reps, Kaliakmanis and Kramer rotating with the second team. Kramer, entering his fourth year, appears to remain the team’s wildcat QB, and South Dakota freshman Jacob Knuth will join the team this summer.
When Ciarrocca left his analyst role at West Virginia in December, the chance to work with Kaliakmanis was part of his decision. Ciarrocca helped recruit Kaliakmanis to Minnesota and the skinny 6-foot-4, four-star prospect committed in March 2019. It was nine months before Ciarrocca left for Penn State in December.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that when I decided to come back here that I didn’t think about (Kaliakmanis) and having an opportunity to work with him,” Ciarrocca said. “How exciting that is — and really Cole, too.”
Quarterback play will be one of the top things to watch at the spring game at 1 p.m. April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium. But evaluations on the position are coming in regularly, including during a third-down portion of practice two weeks ago.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi “has a great third-down package; in case you haven’t noticed, it’s a lot of things,” Ciarroccca said. “You could see at the beginning of practice with Cole and Athan, that it was a little much for them. I was curious to see how they were going to respond, right? Because they were blitzing every which way and all these different fronts.
“I’m screaming and yelling and the clock is running down. I was wondering how they were going to react. I’m kind of smirking back there and I wondered where he’s going to go with this, how they are going to do. They just kept their poise and they learned in each period. They got more and more confident as the day went on and played really well for young kids.”
News
The Chicago Bears promised to get help for Justin Fields. So what are the odds of a reunion with WR Chris Olave?
Good news, Chicago Bears fans. Justin Fields is just like you. Well, at least from the standpoint that he recently has been doing some casual browsing of the wide receiver inventory for this year’s NFL draft.
“Of course,” Fields said Tuesday morning before the team’s minicamp practice at Halas Hall. “There are a lot of guys coming out in this year’s draft who are talented. I’m excited to see who we get.”
He’s obviously not alone.
For what it’s worth, this year’s receiver class is loaded with talent and widely regarded as incredibly deep. There’s predictable buzz that Bears general manager Ryan Poles will pluck at least one new playmaker from that shelf next week to add to their new-look offense.
And as it so happens, Fields has previous experience throwing to three of the most highly-regarded prospects in the class: Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who played with Fields for two seasons with the Buckeyes before transferring.
Fields was kind enough to offer his informed scouting report on Olave, an assessment he punctuated with three key words: That’s my guy.
“He’s fast, of course,” Fields said. “He has great hands. (He’s a) great route-runner. And he’s probably one of the best deep-ball trackers I’ve ever played with in my life.
“He’s a great player and a great person. And his mindset and the way he carries himself is awesome.”
That was enough to at least prompt a “What if?” thought bubble with just a little more than a week remaining before the draft begins. Look, April is a time for big dreams, right?
To be clear, the idea that the draft dominoes could detour in a way that gives the Bears an opening to go after Olave likely is far-fetched. The consensus across the league is Olave will almost certainly be selected in the top 20, taking his top-end speed, precise route running and impressive work ethic to some lucky franchise that owns a first-round pick. That will leave Poles and the Bears’ talent evaluation team to consider several other options. And the likelihood is that at least a half-dozen receivers will be gone before the Bears go on the clock for the first time at No. 39.
Still, it’s fair to point out that a year ago a highly-touted Ohio State prospect (Fields) lasted longer than expected in Round 1 and wound up with a team (the Bears) that began that night in the No. 20 slot on the draft board before engineering an aggressive trade up to grab the quarterback they felt was a generational talent.
So, sure, it’s OK for the most hopeful of Bears fans to continue dreaming the biggest of dreams. For a few more days anyway.
Regardless, adding firepower to a passing offense that finished 30th last season in total yards (188.8), last in sacks allowed (58), 27th in yards per pass play (5.9) and 29th in passer rating (75.5) is greatly needed. And with three selections on the draft’s second night — second-rounders at Nos. 39 and 48 and a Round 3 selection at No. 71 — Poles should have an appealing menu to scan through.
For those playing along at home, highlight North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Georgia’s George Pickens, Cincinnati’s Alec Pierce, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore and Alabama’s John Metchie III as possible options for the Bears on Day 2. And know that Poles stressed in early March that he aimed to find his young quarterback “a dependability piece,” a go-to guy for big moments.
Asked Tuesday what he values in such “a dependability piece,” Fields lit up.
“One, you’ve got to have that connection,” he said. “You both have to be on the same page with what concept you’re running and with what coverage you’re running into. And then the second thing is that ‘it’ factor, that mentality. It’s that dog mentality where no matter what the situation is, what coverage it is, who’s guarding you, your guy’s going to make a play. It’s just that mentality and having that mentality in big moments.”
As part of his offseason training in Georgia, Fields invited Bears receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet down for throwing sessions, a promising step in his bid to build timing and rapport with some of his teammates. The Bears have also added a handful of other new pass catchers via free agency, most notably receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown.
Still, in addition to waiting for his superiors to add firepower, Fields has also started a climb to learn a new offense in his second season, uniting with new coordinator Luke Getsy to begin their trek up the mountain.
That process is still in the introductory phases right now. Some of the adjustments Fields has been asked to make heading into his second season are small but important. In the shotgun, for example, he is now starting with his left foot forward after having his right foot out front in 2021.
“It’s just what they do in their offense,” he explained Tuesday. “It times up better with the routes. So that’s why we do it.”
Fields emphasized that he feels added comfort and energy in beginning his second season as the Bears’ undisputed starter.
“It’s definitely a different mindset than last year,” he said. “I’m ready to roll.”
Of course, he isn’t about to turn down some added help on the field. And like many Bears fans, he will be monitoring next week’s draft with curiosity to see what receiver Poles is able to land.
()
News
Biden restores stricter environmental review of big projects
By MATTHEW DALY
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations that require rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — including likely impacts on climate change and nearby communities. The longstanding reviews were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track projects and create jobs.
A rule finalized Tuesday will restore key provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during reviews for a wide range of federal proposals, including roads, bridges and energy projects authorized in the $1 trillion infrastructure law Biden signed last fall, the White House said.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality said the new rule, which takes effect in late May, should resolve challenges created by the Trump-era policy and restore public confidence during environmental reviews.
“Restoring these basic community safeguards will provide regulatory certainty, reduce conflict and help ensure that projects get built right the first time,” said CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory. “Patching these holes in the environmental review process will help projects get built faster, be more resilient and provide greater benefits to people who live nearby.”
Former President Donald Trump overhauled the environmental reviews in 2020 in a bid to accelerate projects he said would boost the economy and provide jobs.
Trump made slashing government regulations a hallmark of his presidency. He and his administration frequently expressed frustration at rules they said unnecessarily slowed approval for interstate oil and gas pipelines and other big projects. The rule change imposed in 2020 restricted the timelines for environmental reviews and public comment and allowed federal officials to disregard a project’s role in cumulative effects, such as climate change.
The new rule comes as the Supreme Court reinstated a separate Trump-era rule that curtails the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways.
In a decision that split the court 5-4 earlier this month, the justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order throwing out the Trump rule. The decision does not interfere with the Biden administration’s plan to rewrite the Environmental Protection Agency rule. Work on a revision has begun, but the administration has said a final rule is not expected until next spring. The Trump-era rule will remain in effect in the meantime.
Contrary to frequent assertions by Trump and others in his administration, Mallory said a more rigorous environmental review will actually speed up completion of major projects, since they will be more likely to withstand a legal challenge by environmental groups or states. Many Trump-era environmental decisions were reversed or delayed by courts after findings they did not undergo sufficient analysis.
Environmental groups hailed the rule change, which they said restores bedrock environmental protections under NEPA, a 1970 law that requires the government to accept public comments and take environmental, economic and health impacts into consideration before approving any major project.
“NEPA plays a critical role in keeping our communities and our environment healthy and safe, and Donald Trump’s attempts to weaken NEPA were clearly nothing more than a handout to corporate polluters,” said Leslie Fields, the Sierra Club’s national director of policy, advocacy and legal affairs.
Environmental groups and African American, Latino and tribal activists had protested the Trump-era rule change, saying it would worsen pollution in areas already reeling from oil refineries, chemical plants and other hazardous sites. The Biden administration has made addressing such environmental justice issues a key priority.
“Communities of color, especially, have relied on NEPA to make sure their voices are heard in decisions that have a profound impact on their health and their well-being,” said Rosalie Winn, a senior attorney for the Environmental Defense Fund, which challenged the Trump-era rule.
The White House action “reestablishes essential NEPA safeguards and ensures they will continue to protect people and communities today and in future generations,”‘ she said.
Business groups and Republican lawmakers criticized the rule change, saying it would slow down major infrastructure developments.
“Important projects that address critical issues like improving access to public transit, adding more clean energy to the grid and expanding broadband access are languishing due to continued delays and that must change,” said Chad Whiteman, vice president for environment and regulatory affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman, the top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee, said the White House action would “weaponize NEPA” by making it harder to navigate and more bureaucratic.
“At a time when we should be coalescing around bipartisan ways to lower gas prices, tame skyrocketing inflation and fix the supply chain crisis, President Biden is unfortunately reinstating archaic NEPA regulations that will only result in delays and red tape and feed activist litigation,” he said.
In Shanghai, Tesla Workers Are Forced to Sleep on Factory Floors But Tesla Owners Don’t Seem To Mind
Is a Rent to Own Franchise Right for You?
‘Terrified’ to comfortable: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan welcomes back OC Kirk Ciarrocca
GA First Time Home Buyers – 5 Myths About FHA Loans
The Chicago Bears promised to get help for Justin Fields. So what are the odds of a reunion with WR Chris Olave?
Sample Counseling Statement, IRR Transfer
Biden restores stricter environmental review of big projects
Park Ridge teen wins White Sox’ Jackie Robinson contest; drew art of early Black female athlete
Is it fair for Kyrie Irving to be fined $50K by the NBA? It’s complicated, just like everything else to do with the Nets star
How To Choose Between A VA Loan And A Standard Home Loan
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes